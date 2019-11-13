Scenario #2 “Ace Mobile and First Convoys”

Initial Locations



The Bear-D rolls its 2 search dice, resulting in 1 - 9, allowing a Good Detection marker to be placed on TF Black.

The Bear-D is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.

The NATO player chooses not to trigger individual ASW attacks from the MP aircraft, opting to fold their bonuses into the Task Force ASW defense rolls.

The Foxtrot group rolls its 4 surface attack dice plus an additional die for the Good Contact established on the TF, resulting in 3-4-5-7-9. The 7 and 9 results would normally each result in a hit on a non-capital ship.

The task force ASW total, including the supporting MP aircraft is 4+1+3+3=11. This provides 3 ASW dice and a +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4-6-6, effectively 5-7-7 with the tactical bonus. Normally this would be an ineffective result, however the TF rolled a double result and one of the constituent ship groups is armed with rocket torpedoes. With this weapon system type, any double result can be changed to a single 8 result which cancels a hit rolled in the sub attack. Thus, the TF ASW defense effectively reduces the hits on the TF from 2 to 1.

The attacking Foxtrot group is now marked Spent.

The Foxtrot group rolls its 4 surface attack dice plus an additional die for the Good Contact established on the TF, resulting in 2-4-9-10-10. The 9 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship, the natural 10 results may be used to hit any ship and one of the 10’s can be used to apply 2 hits on a convoy.

As before, the task force ASW total is 4+1+3+3=11 for 3 ASW dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 2-5-9, effectively 3-6-10. The 10 result is enough to reduce the attacking sub (flipped to damaged side) AND remove one of the sub group’s rolled hits.

The attacking Foxtrot group is now marked Spent.

The results of the Foxtrot group attacks



The UK F-4 Phantom rolls 3-2=1 die for Fighter vs. MP aircraft. The result is 4, adjusted to 5 by the Phantom’s tactical value. This has no effect. The Sea Harriers on CAP roll 2-2=0, but can roll a minimum of 1 die. The result is also a 4, adjusted to 5 by the Sea Harrier’s tactical value. Again, no effect.

The Bear-D rolls its 2 search dice, resulting in 2 - 10, allowing a Good Detection marker to be placed on TF Shield.

The Bear-D unit is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.

TF Shield in the North Sea



The previously played Move and Patrol OPS resulted in a detection, allowing the phasing player to immediately pay an additional OPS for an action that will result in an attack on the spotted target.

The Phantoms attack the Backfires. They have 3 Air Attack dice, minus 1 die for being the intercepting unit. They roll 5 - 7, adjusted by the Phantoms tactical value to 6 - 8. The results are neither enough to reduce the bomber group or fulfill the criteria for detecting the raid.

The Sea Harriers also attack the Backfires. They have 2 Air Attack dice, with no penalties or bonuses. They roll 1 - 8, adjusted by their tactical value to 2-9. The results are still not enough to reduce the bomber group.

The Backfires, at normal range, contribute 6 missiles while the Badgers, at extended range, contribute 3. A total of 9 missiles are on the missile track.

The TF rolls 1+4+1=6 dice total, with results of 1-3-4-6-6-10. This results in 6 hits, leaving 3 incoming missiles to resolve on the Incoming Missile Resolution Table. For the first pair, a roll of 3 indicates 1 hit. For the remaining missile, a roll of 10 indicates another hit. The subsequent hit allocation die roll (a 6 - 7) allows the NATO player to allocate both hits and these are allocated to the Illustrious and the ASW group. Both are flipped to their reduced sides and the Sea Harrier air group is reduced.

With the strike completely resolved, the Backfire and Badger units are returned to their airbase and both marked Spent.

TF Shield's ships following the 1st Turn air strike



The sub rolls its 2 surface attack dice, resulting in 1-8. The 8 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship.

The task force ASW total is 2+1+2+9+3+3+3=23, maxing out the ASW table to 4 dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4+4+5+6. Even with the tactical bonus, the rolls aren’t impressive, however the double result can trigger the UK ASW group’s rocket torpedo ability to create an 8 result - enough to negate the sub group’s only hit. The sub group is marked Spent.

The Atlantique rolls its 3 ASW die for results 1-5-9. The 9 result is considered a hit and the Victor II group is reduced.

The Atlantique group is returned to the Amsterdam air base and marked Spent.

The sub rolls 1 surface attack die, resulting an 8. The 8 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship.

The task force ASW total is 2+1+2+9+3+3=20, maxing out the ASW table to 4 dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4+5+5+8. With the tactical bonus, the results include a nine and a rocket torpedo activation from the double result. Both are enough to negate the sub’s hit and the 9 is another hit on the sub group, eliminating it.

End of Turn 1



The first Phantoms attack the Backfires. They have 3 Air Attack dice, minus 1 die for being the intercepting unit. They roll 1 - 5, adjusted by their tactical value to 2 - 6. The results are neither enough to reduce the bomber group or fulfill the criteria for detecting the raid. The second Phantoms attack the Badgers. They have 3 Air Attack dice. They roll 1- 4 - 7, adjusted by tactical value to 2 - 5 - 8. The 8 is enough to hit the Badger, reducing it. The strike is also now considered detected.

The reduced Sea Harrier group attacks the Badgers. They have 1 Air Attack die, with -1 penalty for being based on a damaged carrier, but a +1 bonus for attacking a detected air strike. They roll 8, adjusted by their tactical value to 9. The Badger group attempts a saving roll, with a result of one. The Badger group is now eliminated, although they still contribute their reduced missile load to the attack.

Both bomber groups are considered normal range. The Backfires contribute 6 missiles while the reduced Badgers contribute 3. A total of 9 missiles are on the missile track.

The TF rolls 0+4+1=5 dice total, with results of 3 - 3 - 8 - 8 - 10. This results in 6 hits, leaving 3 incoming missiles to resolve on the Incoming Missile Resolution Table. For the first pair, a roll of 3 indicates 1 hit. For the remaining missile, a roll of 4 indicates another hit. The subsequent hit allocation die roll (a 2 - 2) allows the NATO player to allocate both hits and these are allocated to the AAW group and the amphibious group. The AAW group is flipped to its reduced side and the amphibious group is assigned one hit.

With the strike completely resolved, the surviving Backfire unit is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.

End game


