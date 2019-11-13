Recommend
Subject: Scenario #2 “Ace Mobile and First Convoys”
Background
This is a smaller scenario focusing on NATO’s need to reinforce and resupply in the early days of the war. The NATO player must deliver a supply convoy to France and secure the safe transit of their rapid reaction troops to reinforce Norway. The Soviets have allocated air and sub assets to destroy these task forces before they reach their destinations.
NATO Forces
-US mixed surface naval group, escorting a supply convoy bound for France
-UK anti-air and anti-sub surface naval groups with the carrier HMS -Illustrious and its complement of Sea Harriers, escorting an amphibious group carrying troops to reinforce Norway
-A UK diesel sub group in the North Sea
-UK fighter squadrons based in northern UK
-Maritime patrol aircraft patrolling the North Sea and based in the UK and mainland Europe
Soviet Forces
-Diesel and nuclear attack sub groups located in the mid-Atlantic and Barents Sea, respectively
-Two long range naval bomber regiments and supporting maritime patrol aircraft, based at airbases on the Kola Peninsula
-One spy on the spy track
Victory Conditions
The Soviet players wins if both the convoy and the amphibious group suffer three hits each, otherwise NATO wins so long as the convoy reaches a French port and the amphibious group reaches Trondheim.
Additional Rules and Conditions
This scenario uses the Small Scenario Ops Track, with the Soviets receiving 8 OPS and NATO receiving 6 OPS each turn.
Prior to beginning play, the NATO player may:
deploy their UK surface units (that begin at the south UK port) into 1 or 2 task forces, ready to sail
move any 2 air units and put them on patrol
Pre-Game Actions
NATO’s initial concern was for the relatively isolated supply convoy and its US naval escort, designated Task Force Black. NATO’s pre-game air unit moves were spent dispatching a UK Nimrod group and a French Atlantique group to zone East 3 to patrol ahead of TF Black’s course, ready to rendezvous after the first ship move.
The UK surface groups, HMS Illustrious, and the amphibious group were formed up at Portsmouth as Task Force Shield.
I opted to roll for weather for the relevant Sea Zones as part of the setup, resulting in the placement of a Bad Weather marker in zone East 6.
TURN 1
Soviet OPS (8 --> 7)
The hunt for the NATO supply convoy begins, with a Bear-D unit from Kola sent along a northerly route to zone East 3, initiating a patrol in the hopes of sighting the convoy as soon as it moves.
Ships Movement
Time is of the essence, forcing NATO to use the most direct routes.
TF Shield sorties from Portsmouth into the North Sea (North 3-4). As part of the TF’s movement, it is joined by the Oberon class diesel group to bolster its ASW defense. EDIT: As noted in a post by another player, this joining move is not valid. The Oberon is a diesel sub and only nuclear subs may join a TF.
TF Black moves into zone East 3. The Bear-D group patrolling in the zone has been waiting and attempts to locate them.The Bear-D rolls its 2 search dice, resulting in 1 - 9, allowing a Good Detection marker to be placed on TF Black.
It’s mission complete, the Bear-D group turns North towards home.The Bear-D is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.
NATO OPS (6 --> 5)
In anticipation of a possible Soviet air strike, a group of UK F-4 Phantoms is tasked to patrol zone East 3 over TF Black.
Soviet OPS (7-->6)
Soviet sub groups near TF Black have its location. They move in to attack.
The Foxtrot in zone Mid 5 moves into East 3 to attack TF Black. The Nimrod and Atlantique groups pick up a possible new submerged contact. They alert the commander of TF Black and request permission to break their patrols and aggressively work this contact. The commander is concerned there may be more subs out there and he doesn’t want to expend his critical ASW assets this early. He tells both the ASW aircraft to maintain their patrols and coordinate with the TF ships as part of an organized ASW defense.The NATO player chooses not to trigger individual ASW attacks from the MP aircraft, opting to fold their bonuses into the Task Force ASW defense rolls.
The soviet subs maneuver for position and attack the task force with torpedoes.The Foxtrot group rolls its 4 surface attack dice plus an additional die for the Good Contact established on the TF, resulting in 3-4-5-7-9. The 7 and 9 results would normally each result in a hit on a non-capital ship.
The TF ships and aircraft overhead work to foil the attacking subs.The task force ASW total, including the supporting MP aircraft is 4+1+3+3=11. This provides 3 ASW dice and a +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4-6-6, effectively 5-7-7 with the tactical bonus. Normally this would be an ineffective result, however the TF rolled a double result and one of the constituent ship groups is armed with rocket torpedoes. With this weapon system type, any double result can be changed to a single 8 result which cancels a hit rolled in the sub attack. Thus, the TF ASW defense effectively reduces the hits on the TF from 2 to 1.
The Soviet subs, frustrated by aggressive ASW defenses, manage only a single hit which they assign to the convoy.The attacking Foxtrot group is now marked Spent.
NATO OPS (5 --> 4)
Air cover over TF Shield is bolstered by the assignment of a group of UK F-4 Phantoms into the North Sea, zone North 3-4.
Soviet OPS (6-->5)
The second Soviet sub group near TF Black has received a communication from Red Fleet HQ. “Initial attack results undesirable. To fail again means to waste ourselves and to waste at the same time our Motherland.”
The Soviet sub group commits to its fate and attacks TF Black.The Foxtrot group rolls its 4 surface attack dice plus an additional die for the Good Contact established on the TF, resulting in 2-4-9-10-10. The 9 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship, the natural 10 results may be used to hit any ship and one of the 10’s can be used to apply 2 hits on a convoy.
Against this devastating attack, TF ships and aircraft scramble to counter.As before, the task force ASW total is 4+1+3+3=11 for 3 ASW dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 2-5-9, effectively 3-6-10. The 10 result is enough to reduce the attacking sub (flipped to damaged side) AND remove one of the sub group’s rolled hits.
The Soviets pay with the losses but succeed in a crippling attack, delivering two hits to the convoy (from the 10 result) and damaging the US surface group (with the 9 result).The attacking Foxtrot group is now marked Spent.
NATO OPS (4 --> 3)
NATO forces in the North Sea, zone North 3-4, are joined by an Atlantique from the Netherlands.
Soviet OPS (5-->4)
The Soviets have ravaged the convoy and weakened TF Black’s defences. A follow up air strike could reap further rewards, but at this range could only include T-22M Backfires operating with reduced missile loads. If the closer NATO amphibious group could be located, the full weight of both available bomber regiments could be brought to bear.
The remaining Bear-D unit from Kola is sent down the Norwegian coast into the North Sea on a hazardous mission to locate TF Shield. The clouds over the North Sea hide RAF F-4 Phantoms and Sea Harriers from the Illustrious, all prowling for intruders.The UK F-4 Phantom rolls 3-2=1 die for Fighter vs. MP aircraft. The result is 4, adjusted to 5 by the Phantom’s tactical value. This has no effect. The Sea Harriers on CAP roll 2-2=0, but can roll a minimum of 1 die. The result is also a 4, adjusted to 5 by the Sea Harrier’s tactical value. Again, no effect.
Sweating bullets, the Bear-D group begins its patrol pattern in the hopes of spotting the surface group.The Bear-D rolls its 2 search dice, resulting in 2 - 10, allowing a Good Detection marker to be placed on TF Shield.
After relaying the coordinates, the Bear-D doesn’t wait for confirmation, hurriedly turning back to base.The Bear-D unit is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.
Soviet OPS (4-->3)
The naval aviation bombers have been waiting at ready status for this moment. Two regiments rise from the Kola airfields and head for the coordinates relayed by their comrades. EDIT: As noted in a post by another player, the OPS cost for this strike should be TWO, one for each regiment participating.The previously played Move and Patrol OPS resulted in a detection, allowing the phasing player to immediately pay an additional OPS for an action that will result in an attack on the spotted target.
Upon arrival in the North Sea target zone, the strike is intercepted by the UK F-4 Phantom unit.The Phantoms attack the Backfires. They have 3 Air Attack dice, minus 1 die for being the intercepting unit. They roll 5 - 7, adjusted by the Phantoms tactical value to 6 - 8. The results are neither enough to reduce the bomber group or fulfill the criteria for detecting the raid.
The Sea Harriers on CAP are next to engage.The Sea Harriers also attack the Backfires. They have 2 Air Attack dice, with no penalties or bonuses. They roll 1 - 8, adjusted by their tactical value to 2-9. The results are still not enough to reduce the bomber group.
Despite the best efforts by the TF air cover, the full force of the bomber strike is unleashed as missiles streak towards their targets.The Backfires, at normal range, contribute 6 missiles while the Badgers, at extended range, contribute 3. A total of 9 missiles are on the missile track.
The TF anti-air defenses spring into action, missiles leaping from their rails into the sky.The TF rolls 1+4+1=6 dice total, with results of 1-3-4-6-6-10. This results in 6 hits, leaving 3 incoming missiles to resolve on the Incoming Missile Resolution Table. For the first pair, a roll of 3 indicates 1 hit. For the remaining missile, a roll of 10 indicates another hit. The subsequent hit allocation die roll (a 6 - 7) allows the NATO player to allocate both hits and these are allocated to the Illustrious and the ASW group. Both are flipped to their reduced sides and the Sea Harrier air group is reduced.
While the Royal Navy’s air defenses performed admirably, destroying many of the incoming missiles, the carrier force has been dealt a major blow, and several other ships have been stricken. Nonetheless, the amphibious ships weathered the attacks without loss, much to the relief of the brave soldiers within their hulls.With the strike completely resolved, the Backfire and Badger units are returned to their airbase and both marked Spent.
Ships Movement
TF Black moves into the Bay of Biscay, zone East 4, along with its attendant maritime patrol craft and fighter cover. The detection level on the TF is degraded to Poor Detection.
TF Shield moves into the Norwegian Sea, zone North 5-6, along with its attendant maritime patrol craft and fighter cover. The detection level on the TF is degraded to Poor Detection.
Each TF is now within one movement of its final objective port.
EDIT: As noted in a post by another player, this phase should also have included removing Spent markers from non-MP aircraft units at base. Consequently, the Backfire group at Kola should have been available for another strike this turn.
NATO OPS (3-->2)
The NATO commander knows there are no immediate threats to TF Black remaining for this turn, whereas TF Shield will likely be facing imminent sub attack. Consequently, he recalls the Nimrod group protecting TF Black and dispatches it to the Norwegian Sea, zone North 5-6, to strengthen TF Shield’s ASW component.
Soviet OPS (3-->2)
With precious little time and operations left, the Soviet player knows his attack subs in the Barents Sea are his last best weapon to stop the amphibious group.
One of the two Victor II units is ordered into the Norwegian Sea to conduct an attack on TF Shield.The sub rolls its 2 surface attack dice, resulting in 1-8. The 8 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship.
Even in its damaged state, TF Shield’s ASW defenses are formidable and the search for the attackers commences.The task force ASW total is 2+1+2+9+3+3+3=23, maxing out the ASW table to 4 dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4+4+5+6. Even with the tactical bonus, the rolls aren’t impressive, however the double result can trigger the UK ASW group’s rocket torpedo ability to create an 8 result - enough to negate the sub group’s only hit. The sub group is marked Spent.
Although the sub group escapes unscathed, its attack is ineffective.
NATO OPS (2 --> 1)
The remaining F-4 Phantom unit at the north UK Air Base is sent to fly cover over TF Shield in the North Sea, zone North 3-4.
Soviet OPS (2-->1)
The remaining Victor II unit is ordered into the Norwegian Sea to conduct an attack on TF Shield. This time, the NATO commander feels he has the ASW coverage to spare an active attack on the sub as it enters the zone. The Dutch Atlantique is given the order to prosecute the new contact.The Atlantique rolls its 3 ASW die for results 1-5-9. The 9 result is considered a hit and the Victor II group is reduced.
The Atlantique is successful in its attacks and returns to Amsterdam to rearm.The Atlantique group is returned to the Amsterdam air base and marked Spent.
A weakened and shaken Victor II group attempts to press home an attack on the task force.The sub rolls 1 surface attack die, resulting an 8. The 8 would normally result in a hit on a non-capital ship.
TF Shield’s ASW defenses respond immediately. The sub group is hounded by air and surface groups alike.The task force ASW total is 2+1+2+9+3+3=20, maxing out the ASW table to 4 dice and +1 tactical value. The TF rolls 4+5+5+8. With the tactical bonus, the results include a nine and a rocket torpedo activation from the double result. Both are enough to negate the sub’s hit and the 9 is another hit on the sub group, eliminating it.
Soviet HQ can only speculate on the outcome of the attack as they hear no further communications from their second sub group.
NATO OPS (1 --> 0)
The NATO player has no additional available assets to deploy or actions to take.
Soviet OPS (1-->0)
The Soviet player has no additional available assets to deploy or actions to take.
END OF TURN 1
-All Spent markers are removed
-Weather markers are removed and weather for the next turn is determined. Weather is determined as clear for all east and north zones - no bad weather markers are placed.
-The turn marker is moved to Turn 2
-On the Small Scenario Ops Track, the Soviets are reset to 8 OPS and NATO reset to 6 OPS.
TURN 2
Soviet OPS (8 --> 7)
With both NATO task forces poised to enter their respective ports there is one last chance for the Soviets to deliver a decisive blow. Once again the large naval bomber formations assemble over the Kola Peninsula and head southwest to attack TF Shield.
In the frigid clear skies of the Norwegian Sea, the strike is intercepted by a UK F-4 Phantom unit that bores down on the bombers.The first Phantoms attack the Backfires. They have 3 Air Attack dice, minus 1 die for being the intercepting unit. They roll 1 - 5, adjusted by their tactical value to 2 - 6. The results are neither enough to reduce the bomber group or fulfill the criteria for detecting the raid. The second Phantoms attack the Badgers. They have 3 Air Attack dice. They roll 1- 4 - 7, adjusted by tactical value to 2 - 5 - 8. The 8 is enough to hit the Badger, reducing it. The strike is also now considered detected.
Cheers erupt over the radio as the fighters send multiple Badgers spiraling into the sea. A handful of Sea Harriers on CAP are now the sole airborne defense.The reduced Sea Harrier group attacks the Badgers. They have 1 Air Attack die, with -1 penalty for being based on a damaged carrier, but a +1 bonus for attacking a detected air strike. They roll 8, adjusted by their tactical value to 9. The Badger group attempts a saving roll, with a result of one. The Badger group is now eliminated, although they still contribute their reduced missile load to the attack.
The Sea Harrier pilots exact revenge for their carrier group as they ravage the remaining Badgers, however the bombers still manage many missiles launches before they tumble from the sky.
Although the TF air cover can claim many victories, a large volley of missiles are still hurtling towards the ships.Both bomber groups are considered normal range. The Backfires contribute 6 missiles while the reduced Badgers contribute 3. A total of 9 missiles are on the missile track.
The task forces own missiles roar upwards to meet them.The TF rolls 0+4+1=5 dice total, with results of 3 - 3 - 8 - 8 - 10. This results in 6 hits, leaving 3 incoming missiles to resolve on the Incoming Missile Resolution Table. For the first pair, a roll of 3 indicates 1 hit. For the remaining missile, a roll of 4 indicates another hit. The subsequent hit allocation die roll (a 2 - 2) allows the NATO player to allocate both hits and these are allocated to the AAW group and the amphibious group. The AAW group is flipped to its reduced side and the amphibious group is assigned one hit.
Most of the missiles have been destroyed by the Royal Navy’s air defenses but those remaining take their toll. Several of the British air defense destroyers have been hit and even the amphibious ships have not escaped unscathed. Several transports are burning and others have disappeared in explosions that leave nothing behind but churning waters.With the strike completely resolved, the surviving Backfire unit is returned to its airbase and marked Spent.
Ships Movement
The battered remnants of TF Black enter the port of Brest. The dock workers note the mangled superstructures and count the incoming cargo ships, asking “Est-ce tout ce qui reste?”
TF Black moves from Bay of Biscay zone East 4 into the port at Brest.
At Trondheim, a thin ring of Royal Navy destroyers and frigates form a cordon and shephard the landing ships and transports to the docks where they disembark. Although they’ve suffered some losses, most of this mix of German and British troops have arrived safely, and will soon join their Norwegian allies at the front.
TF Shield moves from Norwegian Sea zone North 5-6 into Trondheim.
SCENARIO END
The NATO player has met their win criteria by delivering both convoys to their destinations. While the Soviets inflicted heavy losses, they failed to deal 3 damage to both convoys, succeeding only in with the supply convoy.
Personal Opinions
This scenario was a lot of fun, giving me a small but interesting mix of units to learn the basics of sub combat, ASW defense, interception, and air strikes.
I particularly enjoyed the sub/ASW aspect, especially the choice of whether to spend a maritime patrol aircraft’s operations on attacking a sub or keeping it on patrol to bolster TF defenses.
I think this may be a challenging scenario for the Soviet player. The NATO player can deliver both convoys to port in 3 movements, which may be accomplished in just a little over one turn. That allows for one attack from all Soviet assets in turn 1 and one additional attack in turn 2 before the 3rd Ship Movement is triggered.
Soviet naval bomber attacks are deadly, and Backfires are tough to kill.
Disclaimer
I’m still rather new to this system. There are likely to be a few mistakes I made in the course of this session. I welcome any corrections of errors I may have committed with the rules and appreciate any feedback.
Last edited Wed Nov 13, 2019 4:34 pm
Posted Mon Nov 11, 2019 2:15 am
- Jan Svensson
Real good writeup
One thing I noticed which I might be wrong about but after the attack of the T22s Soviet OPS (4-->3) then its ship movement time and if I remember correctly you then remove spent markers from the T22s (not the MP though) so it would be possible to attack the TF again with the strike aircraft.
Of course the detection status of the TF is now only poor but anyhow. So this would have allowed you do attack again in the same turn. (dont have access to the rulebook atm so please correct me if I am wrong)
-
Thank you, Jan
I could be wrong, but I think that each of the strikes carried out by the naval bombers would result in them being marked as Spent, and Spent markers are only removed during the End of Turn segment.
I would add that I failed to make use of the spy provided to the Soviet player. At the scenario start I intended for him/her to be backup in case I needed a detection on either TF. I later forgot about them and they are likely still sitting at their desk at NATO HQ in Brussels, waiting for their phone to ring.
Stuart Tonge
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
Hey Brian,
The ships event does indeed remove spent markers from non-MP air. So FTR, STK, etc.
Check out the steps for the ships event on the quick reference card.
-
Thank you both for the correction! An additional raid (even if only Backfires) could certainly have given the amphibious group a thrashing and tipped the scenario outcome to the Soviets.
For this session, I will ascribe the absent strike to an error in fuel logistics at Severomorsk. Those responsible have been sacked.
Last edited Mon Nov 11, 2019 9:12 pm
Posted Mon Nov 11, 2019 9:11 pm
-
Stuart Tonge
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
-
I think you mean shot.
Or gone for a 'holiday' in Siberia.
- Indeed - he is counting trees.
Colin D
Hamilton
South Lanarkshirewho are you, what do you want,where did you come from, why are you here
-
Scenario #2 “Ace Mobile and First Convoys”
Please keep these reports coming
I enjoy the game and I like the way you go op's point by op's point
Thank You
Dominik Häufler
Schwerte
-
Hi Brian,
Nice summary of the scenario. I only noticed 2 small things.
1. You integrated the Oberon sub into your TF which is not possible as it is a diesel. Only nuclear subs can join TFs.
2. When the soviets activated 2 strike units you only used 1 OP instead of 2. However, each strike unit used costs an OP.
-
Hi Dominik,
Thank you for catching both of those oversights. The Oberon provided a large bonus to ASW that should not have been possible. The air strike cost also makes sense now and appears more balanced.
Thank you for helping me learn.
Best regards,
Brian
Dominik Häufler
Schwerte
- No problem, I'm glad I could help.
-
I've edited the original AAR to add comments indicating where I made procedural errors so that any other new players will not be mislead.
Thanks again to everyone for their feedback.
Regards,
Brian
Jerry Winchell
North Ridgeville
Ohio
-
Very helpful Brian. I just received the game and have been reading the rules. Thanks!
Jerry
