The Big Push: Trench Warfare on the Western Front in World War One
Vae Victis review in French by Arnaud della Siega (translation by the designer)
The Big Push – The Whole War in 212 Cards
(Article in Vae Victis #143)
Author: Arnauld della Siega
Translator: Renaud Verlaque
The hundredth anniversary of WWI just passed, but there is no shortage of recent publications concerning the conflict. One of the latest games published about the conflict was designed by Renaud Verlaque, and its topic as much as its design make The Big Push: Trench Warfare on the Western Front in World War One an exciting project. Let’s hope that it did not get lost in the no man’s land of development.
Although the photograph that appears on the box was also used by Decision Games for its cult World War One and Against All Odds used a similar title for its game on the Battle of the Somme, this game has nothing in common with either game. Quite to the contrary, it is without equivalent for the period in question. Indeed, The Big Push is a card game for two players that proposes to reenact trench warfare in 90 minutes or less, in a very simple way. Published by Hollanspiele, it is designed by Renaud Verlaque. The latter is far from being an unknown, having designed Age of Napoleon (Phalanx Games, 2003) and The Price of Freedom (Compass Games, 2008).
War Effort, the Sinew of War
The box contains a map (40 x 53 cm) of the Western Front divided in six sectors, 212 cards, and a small number of thick tokens. The component quality is good and players who wish to avoid damaging their nice cards will likely want to protect them with card sleeves. The rear leaf of the rules booklet provides a clear summary of the sequence of play and makes it easy to jump into the game without an in-depth reading of the rules. Each game can last up 5 (annual) turns, from 1915 to 1919, during which the players will want to score as many as victory points as possible by successfully attacking their opponent.
To do so, at the beginning of each turn, they draw a number of HQ cards, representing Armies with different combat values, but also a variety of positive or negative combat value modifiers (air support, gas, mud, poor leadership, …) or the opportunity to reorganize army deployment (reinforcements, redeployment). How many cards one player can draw and hold in hand is tied to their War Effort.
Each side’s base War Effort changes every year in a pre-ordained way (Germany has a slight advantage), but also depending on certain parameters. First, the players can bid and spend points of War Effort to claim the initiative, but the design also smartly takes into account the impact of the Russian Front, the naval blockade of Germany by the Allies, and Germany’s submarine warfare. Based on the assumption that these war events affected the availability of forces as much as their supply, cards representing their varying impact are drawn at the beginning of each turn, reducing the players’ War Efforts and therefore their maximum hand sizes. Drawing a “U-Boote” card is optional for the German player as it may trigger the United States’ entry into the war and eventually cause the Allied War Effort to noticeably increase. Since there are six cards for each type of event, but only a maximum of five game turns, one never knows when or even if the United States will enter the war. Even though it may result in imbalance due to the luck of the draw, this “push your luck” aspect is interesting. In fact, it seems to be in line with Germany’s historical behavior of alternating periods of total submarine warfare with period of more limited warfare for diplomatic reasons. Russia’s exit is handled in a similar manner (translator/designer note: it may or may not happen because there are six cards and a maximum of six turns, but drawing a Russian Front card each turn is not optional).
Resource Management, a Key Consideration
Before drawing HQ cards, each player draws an Innovation card. Innovation cards perfectly capture the main tactical and technological breakthroughs of the war. Included are combat gas, defense in depth, airplane machine gun interrupters, rolling barrages, tanks, and trench assault tactics. Innovation cards procure useful combat value modifiers and thus may help tip the balance. However, one player may draw and play Combat Gas only to be prevented from using it because the wind blows against their side. Of course, Combat Gas might be played later as its availability remains through the end of the war. Of note, the first side to use a certain innovation will see their benefit doubled for the turn (due to surprise). In the prior example, it might be useful for the player to still play Combat Gas even if the wind is unfavorable and thus be the first to do so in order to deny their opponent the double benefit later in the game.
Then the players must assign Armies face down to the various sectors along the front line (translator/designer note: it is possible to assign no Army to any sector) and then secretly choose whether they are to attack or defend in each sector. Defending Armies benefit from a significant positive combat value modifier (+4) if they are attacked. Every year, pre-ordained Political Pressure indicates how many attacks a side must attempt, lest they lose victory points.
Combat is resolved sector by sector after revealing the Armies assigned by each side and then playing cards from the hand to increase the combat value of one’s Armies or reduce that of the other’s. We should mention the key role played by air forces. Indeed, air superiority allows not only to reveal the Armies deployed by the enemy before deploying one’s own Armies, but may also improve one’s own combat value in certain sectors.
The more victories while attacking in a given year the more victory points. A sudden death game victory may even be achieved by the side that wins on the attack in at least five of the six sectors.
On the Road to Perfection
After a few games, it seems that the game might have benefited from including more Army cards as well as Dummies to fool the other side. Too often, the players are constrained in their initial deployment. However, with experience, one learns to use opportunities for reinforcement or redeployment more smartly. Thus, a sector that appears poorly defended may eventually turn out to resist better than initially anticipated. Games between experienced players may result in epic struggles. It is not unusual for combat situations to be resolved by an increased commitment of combat value modifier cards, dramatically reducing the number of cards available for the remaining sectors, much like lives thrown away in an ultimate push for that last trench. At first blush, the obligation to play these cards one at a time, and the impossibility for a side to play any card once it has passed, would seem to make combat resolution less dynamic. In reality, it makes bluffing a key aspect, and battles on the cusp of victory can eventually end in crushing defeat. Less attentive players might lose track of their combat values after a while. Indeed, all the cards do not have the same effect: some may only apply when attacking, others only when defending; some may only affect one sector while others may have a broader effect. It would have been a good idea to include a track and markers to help with the process, just like Great War Commander (Hexasim) does. It is also too bad that all cards other than Reinforcements or Redeployment only modify combat value. One might have liked to see an Antitank Rifles card negating the benefit of the Tank innovation or Mines cancelling whole Army cards. This would have taken the game to another level offering more interactivity and variety. However, the designer’s avowed goal was to provide a game easy of access while sufficiently historical, and that goal is clearly achieved, with references to multiple aspects of the Great War clearly visible and well integrated, in a way that helps the game rather than hurt it.
As a final note, all the cards are identical for both sides. So do not expect, if you play Germany, to benefit from a fuller set of defensive options or exclusive access to Stosstruppen, or, if you play he Allies, to have better tanks. The Big Push is more more While though there is a fair amount of randomness, due to card draws, which may take the game away from the course of history, the design is sufficiently polished and fun.
While it is not the game of the year The Big Push: Trench Warfare on the Western Front in World War One is as good a surprise as its title is long, its few deficiencies diminishing in no way its real qualities. I love it and recommend it.
PROS: accessible rules, good historical sense, exciting bluffing
CONS: unlucky draws may compromise your shot at victory, limited range of card effects
