I had a very enjoyable time today playing Stalingrad '42 with a friend on a free Veteran's Day. We chose the Fall Blau scenario as we thought it would be better to see how the opening developed before jumping into either the Caucasus Campaign or Operation Uranus scenarios. For the record, I had just finished a game of Ukraine '43 less than a week earlier against a different friend, so the rules were fresh in my mind. There are some changes from U'43, so don't expect to just know those rules and sit down to play S'42. We used the Prepared Offensive rules but not Reserves. The "advanced" rules are listed as "optional" but the playbook uses Prepared Offensives as though it were a standard rule. Interesting. One of the weirdest things is that in the former game, units that are three steps (i.e. have Remnants) have wide stripe on the reduced side, while in the latter game, the three-step units have a narrow stripe! This seems like an odd graphical change, and confused us for a bit. Otherwise, we were good.
We met for breakfast at 8:00 AM, sat down at 9:00 (Ken had already set it up the night before so we could jump right in) and finished at about 7:30 PM. We broke for lunch for about an hour or so around 3:00. But in between we chatted about the game, Eastern Front stuff, had some rules discussions, and in the evening had some bourbon. If we had really pushed it I'm sure we could have done a turn every 40 minutes or so (20 minutes per player). But we had all day and didn't care.
For reference, I have played all the recent Simonitch games, as well as some of the old ones, and have both Legend Begins (played) and Campaign to Stalingrad (unplayed) in the closet. Ken has only played Holland '44 with me, I think, but took to the system quickly.
Here is our setup. Yay setups.
I took the Germans, and tried out the strategy in the playbook where 4PzA attacks on Turn 1, and 6A attacks on Turn 2. This maximizes the amount of air and prepared offensives you can commit to a given sector. Once you use the prepared offensives in the 4PzA sector, you send them down to 17A near Rostov as it takes two turns to set them up, and that sector will jump off on Turn 3. I am now officially a kind-of-not-fan of this strategy, as I think it develops too slowly. But I also didn't do a good job of taking care of the southern sector as once I got momentum in the north, I spent a lot of time trying to optimize it and not paying as careful attention to the south. Panzers can be hypnotic! If you do this, make sure you practice good counter awareness and know where your ASUs are in relation to your supplies and rail lines, as well as how many units you actually need to push in the south. Don't just stare at the north trying to finesse the Panzerkeil like I did!
Things started out ok with the Breakthrough Stack (sounds like a pancake breakfast menu item) pushing southeast. By Turn 2 the map in the north looked like a David Glantz book appendix with stuff going all over the place.
If you notice Voronezh, there is a fort on it. Forts cannot be built in cities. Or marshes. Or mountains. Or wooded rough. (Woods are ok, though). So don't try it! or you may get a penalty flag. Once we noticed it, we just had Ken move it to somewhere else. It was no biggie. But the bigger point is that I totally forwent (?) the chance to attack Voronezh in favor of pushing rapidly down the right bank of the Don. Mikhail Sholokhov said that it flows quietly and for this game he was right. I'm not sure that was a good idea.
I have played wargames long enough to know that you should look at your objectives ahead of time. I have played wargames long enough to know that I'm not often going to take my own advice. I looked at the map on the GMT page on my iPad while Ken was taking his turn and was shocked to see that there were almost no VP locations west of the Don bend. WTF?? Then I looked at the actual map and saw that neither Morozhovsk nor Shakhty is listed as a VP location on the website but both have 1 VP red circles on the actual map. So don't go looking at pre-pub online resources in the middle of a game trying to make a strategy when you could have looked at your own map a day earlier in the comfort of your home. Bottom line is that if I had calculated things earlier, I would have pushed for Voronezh and its 2 VP right off the bat. It would have made things easier.
Instead, I pushed, pushed, pushed south and east. As I said, I got kind of mesmerized by this and didn't allocate enough strength to my 17A effort (see below):
Not really sure why except that maybe I'm a doofus. The other reason is that we were originally thinking of playing the whole campaign (I know) and could probably have played late into the night as both of our wives were out of town and we had no other plans except gaming. So I wasn't really focused on getting 8 VP (that's the win condition for the Axis in Fall Blau) because I thought we might just try and play as long as we could go. But as the day wore on I realized Fall Blau (Turn 8) was probably going to end up being a logical stopping point.
At this point (by the end of my Turn 4) I was threatening Millerovo, but in the south I had allowed Ken to build a glacis of forts in front of his printed fortifications around Rostov. My Rumanians, meanwhile, had been tasked with the perhaps over-ambitious goal of taking Voroshilovgrad.
Fortunately, the Fall Blau scenario special rules say that you can gain the VP for a hex by ISOLATING it on Turn 8, not capturing it. I think Ken was counting VPs and realized it was a sucker's bet to try and hold Voroshilovgrad, so he bailed before my German infantry divisions could cross the Donets and cut him off from the north.
I was counting, too. But I counted wrong. In more technical language, I failed both reading comprehension and recognition of Arabic numerals. Because I counted that I had Staryy Oskol, Valuyki, Millerovo, Morozovsk, and could probably count on Voroshilovgrad. That's 5 VP. I could easily get units south of the Don per the scenario special rule (south of the xx34 hexrow) for another 2 VP. That's 7. Take Shakhty (1 VP) and I win.
Except if you actually read the text, you only get ONE VP for crossing the Don south of hexrow xx34.
I don't really have an excuse for this, but you can imagine what it did to my strategy. Once I got my units south of the Don (which I did easily via the bridge at Tsimlyanskaya) I stopped, whereas I should realy have pushed hard for Salsk, and committed more units, just like it was a real campaign and not a "time ends on Turn 8" situation.
This is what things looked like at the end of my Turn 6. Note my smug panzer divisions sitting smugly on the Sal River, like they don't need to work any more. Call it a failure of command.
So Turns 7 and 8 became a push for Shakhty and what I though would be my eighth and winning VP. Let me just say that I love Mark Simonitch's rules. Overall, I find them to be consistently simple, clear, and often anticipate questions with a succinct text box or italicized phrase that makes the meaning and intent obvious. I think it is a hallmark of his games. That means that my failure to completely grok the City Battle rules must be a problem with me, and not the rules. But whatever the reason, we had some trouble figuring out how to resolve the fight for Shakhty. On Turn 7 we placed a City Battle-1 counter on Shakhty after a D1 result and a successful Determined Defense. Even though it was Turn 7, they still qualified for the Determined Defense attempt despite "Not One Step Back (11.1.2)" not taking effect until Turn 8, because they were in a Minor City and thus doubled on defense. But on Turn 8, the defenders fought a Desperate Defense, even though they had a clear retreat path, because I think we thought the rules said that one of the conditions for Desperate Defense was "if you were going to lose the scenario." That would make defenders pretty desperate, right? Nope. Determined Defense failed, and that was that. No step losses or re-rolls. The defenders retreated, I took Shakhty, and won. Until Ken pointed out to me that I had lost. I felt like Moonlight.
haha not really. It felt like a good game and I enjoyed the whole thing so much that it was a minor point, to be honest. yeah I love to win but I super-enjoyed this game. Right now I'm feeling that the Simonitch games are hitting a sweet spot between mechanics and achievability, meaning that once upon a time I loved the original Ukraine '43 but I recognize that today I wouldn't be able to finish an eight-turn scenario of it. The chrome in F'40, S'42, U'43, N'44, Arn'44, and Ard'44 gives each game a good number of historical touchstones that satisfies a history-hungry gamer like me. Next up is Normandy '44 on the super-sized set I got from bigboardgames.net. Thanks for the great designs over all the years, Mark Simonitch!
Great report, with wonderful self deprecating wit. Kudos.
I look at your situation maps and I’m seeing all these places where I’m like “oh no, the Russians better do X about that and quickly”. Compulsively playable game.
- Doug DeMoss(demoss1)United States
Stillwater
Minnesota
- Pity - it looks like you could have easily gotten the 2 VP for exit off the east edge. You HAD three steps off, and more sitting RIGHT at the edge.
- East edge? I don’t think so. Even moving full speed with extended movement, that would have taken three turns.
- Bruce - Doug's point is that the Fall Blau scenario uses only the western map, so off its eastern edge isn't beyond the Volga but simply on the way to Stalingrad.
- Ken Crangle(Crangle)United States
Albany
Oregon
I agree! Setting up for the campaign game added extra maps, and units.
Let’s call this one a win for the Wild Weasel.
JasonC wrote:Bruce - Doug's point is that the Fall Blau scenario uses only the western map, so off its eastern edge isn't beyond the Volga but simply on the way to Stalingrad.
Ah yes! My apologies. I did not understand. Well, there you go. Nothing like adding extra maps to the board as a handicap!
- Darrell HanningUnited States
Jacksonville
FloridaWe will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
-
Thanks for the terrific AAR.
I, too, found myself mesmerized by the German breakout in the north, and my Ahabesque obsession to peel away the river line defenses from the north, going south. But that's the long way around the block, isn't it?
So, I restarted after about 8 turns. This time, I spent turns 1 and 2 breaking out in the north, while spending my replacements in the south, and piling up the planned offensives and some supply, starting with turn 2. And on turn 3, the Germans (and Italians) broke out south of Voroshilovsk.
How this works out, and whether it was enough, I'll be finding out. It may still need even a higher aggression level by the Germans. I'm still a real rookie at this game.
- Samy(zurn)Canada
Toronto
OntarioFirst Image Ever of a Hydrogen Atom's Electron Cloud
-
Great report, and pics!Quote:The defenders retreated, I took Shakhty, and won. Until Ken pointed out to me that I had lost. I felt like Moonlight.You mean you felt like La La Land.
Never heard of bigboardgames.net, interesting...
-
-
zurn wrote:Great report, and pics!Thanks!Quote:You mean you felt like La La Land.Ha! I shouldn’t write these things at midnight.Quote:Never heard of bigboardgames.net, interesting...If you are seriously thinking of buying something from them, I have some comments on the products. I currently own large (largest available sizes) versions of Empire of the Sun, The Dark Valley, Holland ‘44, and Normandy ‘44.
- Bruce - I'm serious; please comment. Anything about Holland '44 or Ukraine '43 in particular. Thinking of either of them for a Consimworld table next year, for example.
- Gregg Keizer(gkeizer)United States
Creswell
Oregon
-
[For comparison purposes only]
My solo, end of Turn 8.
* Notice how little of the map the Germans "control" at this point.
* I didn't count, but the Soviet eliminated unit box here looks a lot fuller than the one in Bruce's game. I'd like to know how the Soviets in his game kept so many men alive.
* I intend to keep playing. One of the great decisions here is when splitting the Germans for the drive south from Rostov into the Caucasus. How can one match the historical forces for the southern campaign -- 10 inf div, 3 pz and 2 motor (I think) -- while maintaining the push west by 4. Pz and 6 Army? (When on Turn 10 the Germans must withdraw two panzer div and the GD div)
* This is a big map...to get it all in my iPhone's frame, I had to stand on a chair
-
-
- Fred ThomasUnited States
Santa Rosa
CaliforniaIt is well that wargames are so terrible, lest we should grow too fond of them.
-
Brooski wrote:My Rumanians, meanwhile, had been tasked with the perhaps over-ambitious goal of taking Voroshilovgrad.Those guys are Italians. The Romanians are darker and start near Izium.
- Mark SimonitchUnited States
Rockwall
Texas
- Bruce, thanks for the nice comments! Glad you enjoyed the game.
JasonC wrote:Bruce - I'm serious; please comment. Anything about Holland '44 or Ukraine '43 in particular. Thinking of either of them for a Consimworld table next year, for example.
Ok, since you asked:
Overall, I really like their products. The production quality is in general pretty high, as they are using the original game art from the publishers as they have a license to do so. I had an issue with one set of counters fading in the sun as I left a game set up in a room with a lot of sunlight for three or four weeks, but Bill (of Big Board Games) sent me a new set for free, which was extremely nice. Don't leave them set up where they are going to get a lot of UV light is all I can say (so turn off your lava lamps).
The real issue with the games, I think, is that you need to pick the right one. There is some general limitation on size (I think the biggest map they make is 4 feet by 8 feet) so you need to know how the game is going to look at the size you choose, and a lot of this is down to counter density. Empire of the Sun is great because while you can get stacks of 6-8 counters (fleet plus aircraft in a port, for example) that stack is often the only one in a several-hex radius, and you can easily pick up and move the counters without fumbling. A game like The Dark Valley, on the other hand, suffers from the same counter density problems in the oversized version as it does in the regular version. It's still nice to have a big version, but the hexes aren't going to be as big as the one-map games because the level of enlargement isn't as great. Note that they list various sizes for their sets, which run from $100 to $300. All of my sets are the largest size available for that game, and I still find there are usability differences between them.
So what I'm saying is that for maximum playability, I would choose a game with low counter density, and since you mentioned two games, I think Holland '44 is a much better choice than Ukraine '43. Holland '44 blows up to a larger hex size even when the two games will end up with the same size mapsheet. I have a picture of my Holland '44 setup somewhere ... hmmm, maybe I don't. Ah well, here is a shot of it when I first took it out of the mailing tube. For reference, the table it is on is about 4.5' x 8'.
I played it with a friend (actually, with the same person I played Stalingrad '42 with -- hi Ken!) and I think he really liked how it "felt" overall. It gives you a real "meta" to the game situation, because you are standing at one end of the table while moving XXX Corps, and then you look up and see ... wow, it's really far to Arnhem - I have to walk all the way to the other side of the table!
So I think choosing the right game is key. Also, don't expect super-fast turnaround from them, but as I have always said, buying a board wargame is never an emergency. Bill cuts all the counters by hand I think, so you're going to need to give him 3-4 weeks to complete your order. Definitely recommend it, though, with the non-light-fast ink caveats above. Also, my latest game (Normandy '44, pictured in the original post) had a bit of print streaking on a few counters, not terrible but you can see it. I'm going to write to him about it - maybe the printer needs new toner or something.
Hope that is informative. If you are at Consimworld next year with it, I'll definitely stop by your table!
fredthomas wrote:Brooski wrote:My Rumanians, meanwhile, had been tasked with the perhaps over-ambitious goal of taking Voroshilovgrad.Those guys are Italians. The Romanians are darker and start near Izium.
Yep, again, the pitfalls of writing and posting at midnight!Simon7itch wrote:Bruce, thanks for the nice comments! Glad you enjoyed the game.
Mark, thanks for all the games you've designed over the years that I have enjoyed. There are a lot of them!
Gregg, did you know that there was some kind of green ooze seeping over your map? Is it like a monster or something?
Seriously, nice work with the shading - I love it.
- Ken Crangle(Crangle)United States
Albany
Oregon
gkeizer wrote:
* I didn't count, but the Soviet eliminated unit box here looks a lot fuller than the one in Bruce's game. I'd like to know how the Soviets in his game kept so many men alive.
Hi Gregg,
I played the Soviets vs Bruce’s Axis forces. It was my turn to take a beating after he played the Soviets in the opening stages of “The Dark Valley” a couple of months ago.
* I can’t tell how many eliminated Soviet units you have, but I was somewhere around 25 in my game with Bruce.
* I think I only lost one armor unit to isolation; a bad blunder on my part after I rushed it in for a counterattack.
* I was mostly fortunate with counterattack die rolls when it came to re-establishing supply lines for out-of-supply Soviets. I never really lost a large pocket of units until about turn 7, when a group of six units finally succumbed after three turns surviving isolation. I think that tying up those surrounding Axis for three turns saved me a lot of units elsewhere.
* I felt like I should have retreated sooner in the game, but man oh man, that trade-off between saving your units vs sacrificing them to delay the Axis is nerve wracking. Such a wonderful design.
* ZoC bonds: I really paid attention to them, and even then screwed or up a couple of times.
* The Axis drive to Rostov never really got up a head of steam, saving me a lot of units in that sector of the map. I think Bruce addresses this above.
Despite some luck on my part, I think it is fair to reiterate that my Soviets surely lost given that we played the Fall Blau scenario with all of the maps. Bruce could have easily exited enough divisions off of the east edge of the single map.
Ken
-
- JIM MCFETRIDGEUnited States
Sacramento
California
Bookmarked this thread for future reference.
Bought larger plexis to cover all 4 maps. Now I just need to find time to clip counters.
