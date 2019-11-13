Recommend
Tournament scenario, both Axis powers defeated.
Churchill (Warren) 60
Stalin (Chris) 56
Roosevelt/Truman (Adrian) 35
The Russians win: Stalin (and his pet poodle, Truman) lead a Russian/US pact to contain an overly powerful Britain.
I love imagining the alternate histories this game generates.
For once, the Glorious Warriors of the Soviet Republic chose to let the capitalist dogs have a run at Germany; I focused my attentions on Japan. Churchill, selfish as ever, refused an early D-Day and tried to steal towards Italy. He failed.
Rumours of talks between Churchill and Hitler circulated and at the next Conference hard Soviet questioning shamed the “Allies” into action; they managed to get moving towards Germany and crawled in at the final hour.
In the Pacific, Korea welcomed the Soviet Far Eastern Front with open arms and Roosevelt was playing towards the A-Bomb Surrender of Japan; sadly his “Ally”, Churchill, didn’t like the look of it and forced the US to take Japan by invasion. Not only that but he triggered much welcomed Inter-Service rivalry. Japan fell on Turn 10.
(We had a lengthy, and most enjoyable, rules debate about whether the German surrender automatically triggered the Emperor’s Surrender condition before the US Central Pacific Front could enter Japan. After much page turning and rules lawyering we turned to BGG: nope. As Mark Herman succinctly put it: you’d be dropping the A-Bomb on your own troops. The front advances; the bomb doesn’t get used. Victory to both the UK and the US.)
On the political front: right off the bat Churchill demanded that the Colonies were his. This seemed to throw Roosevelt off his game (to seize control in the Colonies…it worked well last game: he won!) He never seemed to recover from the shock and didn’t get much traction in the political arena or in the Conferences (I think it was something of a relief for us all when he passed on and the Poodle took over.)
Churchill seemed a bit obsessed with the Global situation: at one point he even threatened the Glorious Soviet Republic with it. Confused, the Soviet delegation laughed scornfully and made a few jokes about baldness and cigars…the moment of tension passed. Still, he kept insisting on winning the debates around it and seemed convinced a Free Europe would upset our Glorious Leader...? Eastern Europe was soon flying the Red Flag.
And, the US developed the A-Bomb and the Glorious Soviet Republic stole all their secrets...why wouldn't you?
___
This was another fabulously tight and tense game. Our growing familiarity keeps revealing new depths. It’s the sign of a great game that we all came to the table with a new plan, and left making our next one.
As Stalin I decided to focus on getting into Korea, stealing as much A-Bomb research as I could and establishing a strong Political network in Eastern Europe. The latter really worked for me: I took 21 points for Political Alignment markers.
Warren was playing a strategy of divide and conquer at the Conference table. The USSR and US Directed Offensives kept coming out. This did lead to some tensions, Warren would need to comment about how effective he found it. It was also noticeable that he won three of five Conferences (I took the other two as gifts, or were they bribes, from the US after drawing with the UK) but Churchill didn’t actually set the Agenda as often as he usually does. I had assumed that Warren (as Churchill) kept winning so many conferences because he got an advantage by winning the Agenda segment. Perhaps he’s just good at winning Conferences?
Adrian (US) was playing to see if he could take Germany and secure the defeat of Japan via an Emperor’s Surrender. Nice plan, that appears to be harder than it looks! I wonder if this result would be easier to secure in the full game where the A-Bomb research track could be pursued and completed earlier? Also, its effectiveness was possibly undermined by my strategy of pursuing the Far Eastern Front? If the USSR has 8 VPs for Korea, then the US getting 5 for the Emperor’s Surrender at the exclusion of everyone else becomes less potent…I think…?
Also, this time round we made more use of the power of two Clandestine Network (CN hereafter) markers in an area. Adrian used this last game to take early control in the Colonies; a control that was never broken. Both Warren and I picked it up this game. It really shifts the balance to have two CNs in a region, especially with a Political Alignment marker. These regions feel, and in practise became, much more secure. I wonder if the full campaign would provide more opportunity to build and shift these power bases. Time feels too short in the Tournament scenario to undermine two CNs in a region.
I made much more use of Stalin’s attribute to gain two CNs by playing on a Pol-Mil issue. This really worked for me, especially once Free Europe (with the Global issue) was in play and I could play on the 2/2 Pol-Mil issue.
Last game we picked up speed and played a much faster game. This time we had slowed down…our growing experience is revealing new depths. While there was still a good dose of table talk going on; this week’s game seemed more focussed. Once again as Stalin I felt genuinely isolated at times and, that I was pursuing my own agendas that occasionally overlapped with the others. Warren and Adrian would need to comment on their own experiences, but they seemed to mesh more spontaneously. There were some truly huge UK/US offensives that were nicely co-ordinated.
Some of the later Conferences were incredibly tense affairs for me, especially once I had established a strong Red Eastern Europe and was settled in Korea. I spent most of Conference 9 desperate for a toilet stop, but dared not leave the table for fear of the Allies conniving behind my back!
We have the sense that we are far from done with the Tournament Scenario, let alone the full game. I’ve had one opportunity to play the full campaign and it felt very different. The Tournament scenario seems focussed and set up for a tight game where it is quite possible to miss out on defeating the Axis powers. My sense of the full game was that there is much more scope for broader strategies, especially in the political arena.
We’re playing again next week: there was some talk of adding in the Objectives option. Personally, I think we still have more to play for in the Tournament scenario as it stands, but I’m open to the idea. It would, I feel, make for a substantially different game. Time will tell.
And, finally, I’m going to say it again: what a truly glorious game!!
____
And, joy of joys, we have the Inaugural Western Australian Open Churchill Championships coming up in December at the Western Australian Boardgame Association’s annual Decembercon: three teaching tables (one for each of us) and then our own game running alongside…there will, of course, be a winner on each table; and (we think) the overall winner will be the person with the highest %’ge of the points on their table*…which of course runs the risk that the overall winner was actually the loser on their table…!
Maybe someone has a better idea, please?
* e.g. in this game Warren (Churchill) would be the winner with 40% of the points (100*60/151) even though he lost by virtue of winning too well...!
JIM MCFETRIDGE
Sacramento
California
-
Great AAR.
I am a new owner of this marvelous game. Any recommendations about where to start with my two sons? None of us have played Churchill but we have plenty of gaming experience.
-
Dobbin2 wrote:Churchill, selfish as ever, refused an early D-Day and tried to steal towards Italy.Uncle Joe's paranoia in action right there.
-
Dobbin2 wrote:* e.g. in this game Warren (Churchill) would be the winner with 40% of the points (100*60/151) even though he lost by virtue of winning too well...!I wasn't the game winner, so I wouldn't be eligible to be considered as the overall winner. In this case Stalin (Chris) would progress (100*56/151) with 37%.
(And a suggestion that he makes more effort to support the Allies in the qualifying game next time.)
(And a suggestion that he makes more effort to support the Allies in the qualifying game next time.)
-
-
mcfetridgej wrote:Great AAR.
I am a new owner of this marvelous game. Any recommendations about where to start with my two sons? None of us have played Churchill but we have plenty of gaming experience.
Thanks Jim,
the "Hard Rules" videos here on BGG are good. Other than that I learn these more complex games by solo play.
I'd start with the Tournament scenario. I played the three turn one and it was OK for learning, but the tournament is as easy to learn and gives a really good game.
Its really not that complicated a game, just a few fiddly bits in places, but the rules are clear and the forums here have answered most of our questions.
Have fun,
Cheers
Chris
-
mcfetridgej wrote:Great AAR.
I am a new owner of this marvelous game. Any recommendations about where to start with my two sons? None of us have played Churchill but we have plenty of gaming experience.
Hi again, Jim...I just noticed you're a FitL and Normandy '44 fan...you have nothing to fear from Churchill's rules. They'll be a breeze!
-
tallboy wrote:Dobbin2 wrote:Churchill, selfish as ever, refused an early D-Day and tried to steal towards Italy.Uncle Joe's paranoia in action right there.
Really? I think that's the most factual sentence in my entire AAR!
-
tallboy wrote:Dobbin2 wrote:* e.g. in this game Warren (Churchill) would be the winner with 40% of the points (100*60/151) even though he lost by virtue of winning too well...!I wasn't the game winner, so I wouldn't be eligible to be considered as the overall winner. In this case Stalin (Chris) would progress (100*56/151) with 37%.
Ah, I see, I hadn't thought of using the winner alone. That'll work. Thx.Quote:(And a suggestion that he makes more effort to support the Allies in the qualifying game next time.)
You always have my whole hearted support!
JIM MCFETRIDGE
Sacramento
California
-
Thanks Chris.
-
Dobbin2 wrote:He who writes history, writes history.tallboy wrote:Really? I think that's the most factual sentence in my entire AAR!Dobbin2 wrote:Churchill, selfish as ever, refused an early D-Day and tried to steal towards Italy.Uncle Joe's paranoia in action right there.
I'm really an okay guy.
- Loved reading this session and the alternate history timelines it creates. Such a good game. I wish I were at your table making deals... and debating everything you put on the table.
-
Carter_Burke wrote:I wish I were at your table making deals... and debating everything you put on the table.Then you would also see what self centered egomaniacs that Stalin and Roosevelt really are.
-
tallboy wrote:Carter_Burke wrote:I wish I were at your table making deals... and debating everything you put on the table.Then you would also see what self centered egomaniacs that Stalin and Roosevelt really are.
Sigh...and it's not even Tuesday!
