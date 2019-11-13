Recommend
I speak of a grand heroic time in the past. When a scenario that lasted less than ten turns was a mere bauble for elf children to play with. Before the bloodline of the Finns weakened and their 6-4-8's were replaced with lesser men. Before Schwerpunkt and the armies of oblivion...I looked at the banners and raiment of mighty warriors, clad in grey, self rallying and non-cowering and with their own leader structure. And I was consumed with rage and jealousy for I had to work with mere hordes of orcs (4-4-7's with ELR2)backed up by a few thinly hided trolls ( T-26's).
In ages past, the great Peter had delved vast vaults and dungeons, and ever was Leningrad (or Angband as it was known colloquially) wreathed in smoke from its foundries. But Melkor's enemies formed a great league against him, and their peoples occupied the lands around - in Hithlum and Dorthonion and the Baltic states. But closest was Fin-land, where there was many a Finarfin and a Fingolfin and Finrod Felagund's aplenty.
And Melkor said to the Finns, frankly you're too close to Angband - if ever I have a scrap with the sons of Feanor. So give me Karelia and some islands, and a thirty year lease on the Hanko peninsula or there'll be trouble. But the Finns said nay, thou visage is unlovely and what worth are the promises of a Georgian.
So they prepared might works in the snow, with pits and caltrops and throwers of darts . Melkor sent a legion of goblinfolk to hurl themselves at the defences, caring little for their lives provided there were sufficient exit VP for the win...
If you're planning to play one scenario a month, then the choices for November 1939 are very limited. Basically the borders are burning and on the borderline from BV3. Both are 14 turns long as they came from an age when time to play was unlimited...at least until your mum called you for tea.
I hate Finns (in ASL) - who like the USMC and SS are just ridicously overpowered in the game engine. And I hate this scenario which I've already played twice and lost twice as the Russians. Even though 26 squads vs 12 sounds a lot, the Russians are ELR2 and the Finns are SAN7....as well as stealthy, non-cowering and self rallying. You can't move quickly in the deep snow -never mind the wire, and you need to exit 45 VP so you can't be cavalier with your T-26's. And at 11 red MP it's very hard to get into failure to rout positions, even without the off road bog risk and platoon movement.
So I'd already wrote this off as a loss in my head - but professionalism dies hard.
I figured the Finns had to set up pretty evenly to cover both roads - with one roadblock and one ATR on each side. So I put 20 squads on the hill side with all the tanks, and just 6 with a commissar for fast rallying on the woods side to keep them honest. The hills are slow going - an open ground hex uphill costs 3.5 MF in deep snow. But at least you can give covering fire - as opposed to the woods where the Finns will just hit you with point blank fire and fall back in good order.
I put all the pre-game OBA on the woods axis - with airbursts and without the deep snow effects you get 8+3 on a foxhole as opposed to 8+5. Net effect was to create a Finnish hero.
After setup - a Finnish stack appeared on the top of the hill (half their forces set up HIP - but it was revealed as in open ground). Salivating slightly I prepared to make 8 flat shots with my kill stack - 2xHMG, 2xMMG and a 10-2 leader. Some good dice and ROF and I might be able to hit his machine guns and break the back of the defence. I rolled 12 malfing two machine guns. 3 tanks did nothing and some other prep broke a half squad. Sigh.
I figured what the hell and charged anyway - I'd set up a modest human wave of 6 squads armoured assaulting with a two tank platoon. The Finnish fire only broke half of them and they got adjacent to a broken Finnish half squad - you really do need that 8MF to get uphill! It couldn't rout away without interdiction so surrendered. I took prisoners as they count double for exit VP and it allows the Russians to deploy.
Then inexplically everything started going my way. The Finns fired at my kill stack for a bit, eventually breaking the 10-2 and putting it out of commission temporarily. But this allowed my squads to creep forward and for tanks to put a good base of fire down. At one crucial stage 3 Finnish squads broke and the 10-1 leader wounded, broke, become heroic, then wounded and died again. I took every shot I could - with as big fire groups as I could and got some double breaks. The Finnish sniper only pinned and broke 1 squad all game. My leader rallied and got the kill stack back in business and killed a squad in a rate tear.
We called it at the end of Russian Turn 3 - I was about to take 3 Finnish squads prisoner which meant he would have lost 6 squads, the 10-1 plus the MMG and HMG and an ATR. Russian losses were amazingly light only a squad, two trucks (used as minesweepers) and a shock on one of the tanks (not resolved before the game ended).
We had to scratch our head at what happened. Sure the Finns were diced a bit, and had set up too far forward - except for 2 squads right at the back which never got involved - but it shouldn't have been that easy. Not like Damien is incapable of kicking my ass as he did in the previous months scenario. Sometimes it just works out like that.
The Russians sent quite a bit of strength up north in the Finnish wilderness - which was a nasty surprise to the Finns and required most of their strategic reserves to stop. While other Russians were encircled and annihilated at Suomussalmi, the protaganists of this scenario - the 54th Russian rifle division put up a good show. Stopped just sort of Kuhmo and surrounded by the less road bound Finns, they fought on until the ceasfire without breaking.
There's very little ground combat happening anywhere else than Finland up to April 1940. However as I can't face five back to back Finn scenarios, next month we will be off to Kunlunguan pass in China.
