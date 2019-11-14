Recommend
How often do we get to play the SAME GAME put out by two different companies? Well, how about never? Now that with that piece of cheap journalism let us say the game on World War Three in 1953 by One Small Step (OSS) and Compass share a common lineage and the same designer Ty Bomba but are different games in terms of scope and execution, as well as modeling. Stalin's World War III: A Sweeping Two-Front War in 1953 (hereafter SW III) is indeed a mini-monster. It is comprised of Part 1: Operation Pincher in Europe and Part 2: Operation Sandown in the Middle East.
The Campaign Game Set Up
The obvious difference is whereas the OSS was focused solely on Western Europe, the CG version vastly expands the battlefield. It Europe this means we now have more of the Low Countries and France. But more so, the expansion includes Yugoslavia and Italy. Stalin obsessed over Yugoslavia with a seething hatred of Tito, so its inclusion here makes sense, as he would have wanted to get rid of someone not toeing the Soviet line. But shades of Operation Gladio...we now have Italy as a battlefield by the way of Austria and perhaps Switzerland as well, now that makes one think differently as either player. But what really is distracting in the most positive manner for us gamers chomping for a different WW III game is the inclusion of the Middle East as a battlefield. Its inclusion makes this game a wildly different mind-set here to contemplate.
The following two paragraphs we noted in our Session report. WW III games are for many of us gamers sort of the ultimate fantasy, particularly for those of us who served in the Cold War era or grew up in it. But to backdate it to a period when I wasn't born like done here make it a different animal. From SPI's Invasion America, and earlier WW III through WARSAW PACT to Lock 'N Load WW III games (these are ones I am most familiar with), this is a vein or gaming ore that seem has much ore to be extracted from in terms of designs.COMPONENTS
Surprisingly for a mini-monster game, SW III feels on the light side in terms of heft. Kudos to Compass Games for having a counter sheet where there were no issues. In a sense, that is my first real sniff test with a game, the old how easy did the counters detach? Are they too soft? Did any rip or peel usually on the back. Not a blessed issue here and that is nice. We have two well-done and easy to read map sheets. There were no issues in readability and they fit together with no issue. Again, another nice job on a critical game aspect. Who likes a column row that is real off? Included as well are two Player's Aid Cards that are dual sided for both Part I & Part II. The Soviet counters for Operation Sandown are distinguishable from the Operation Pincher ones but they could have been easier to tell apart. Compass states the counters are "slightly paler", and for me the emphasis was on slightly. Yet in all that's a pretty small issue.RULES
In general, good clean and crisp rules. The Air Superiority rules are just a little awkward to me only because in the section "In General" they didn't simply reference by the numeric section about how many dice to roll. The Turkish Reinforcement Rules also took several readings as Sections 10.4 and 3.2 together read oddly. Worse is the writing in 10.7 ,"If neither one of those formations is as yet in play, the arrival of the other will then take place on the result of one or two, which result modification begins immediately when the arrival of the first formation has been triggered." Miss Katie would have red lined such writing of mine for obtuseness. A little extra proofing was needed in the Part 1 Rules as in 1.2 Scales "The Communist units of maneuver...." mostly as well as in 6.0Air Superiority "The side getting the higher total has "air superiority" for that turn all across map..."GAME PLAY
Some of my assumptions about SW III were proven wrong on the first UN Game turn. I "assumed" that the UN would need to conduct a fighting withdrawal of sort until enough reinforcements flooded in order to make a stand. When one looks at the paucity of strength of those reinforcements, the notion that this was a game winner lost most of its luster. Then there was the nuclear option that seemingly allows the UN to equalize the force disparity. For me that was a bit of a non-starter as I didn't want every UN turn to revolve mainly around nuclear strikes. If that was the case why not just play Nuclear War from Flying Buffalo? So what was I missing here? I know what I had to do as the Soviets - drive relentlessly. But the UN, other than defend however, well I was puzzled.
Instead of looking only at quantity, I focused a bit more on UN quality. UN quality allows them to fight the Soviets on more even turns than is first apparent, although the Combat Results Table (CRT) is more than a bit bloody. For the UN that isn't as much of an issue as many of its units are two-sided, whereas every Soviet unit is brittle, reflected in them all being but one-step. Take away the powerful Soviet artillery divisions that reminds one of those in SPI's War in the East, and you have a mass-mechanized army fighting a quantitatively superior army that is not easily swamped by mass. NOW that makes for an interesting gaming situation folks. Add in the fact that the stacking limitations are ten steps, and it gets very seductive looking for the Soviets.
The Soviet Victory Precondition forces them to divert precious units from West Germany and Italy because Yugoslavia MUST BE SUBJUGATED. Fail to capture Belgrade and history laughs at you, that there will be a Kremlin Coup ala the end of Team Yankee, and you will be hustled out into the courtyard and shot. The only reinforcements due to the Soviets are the seven airborne divisions. If the Soviets have air superiority, they can conduct one airborne drop into any enemy unoccupied hex to include oil cities or capital cities. That capability forces the UN Player to be mindful of such a coup de main.
Earlier we spoke to some rule issues. Let me tell you a Rule we love - the Bloodbath (BB) rule. In a bloodbath, the attacker can up the ante by deciding to eliminate another unit, forcing the defender to do the same or take a Defender Retreats result (DR). The attacker can open a hole here by the use of escalating here, forcing more DR's. The downside is it is seductive to the point you may spend more trade more units choosing an illusion of opening a hole in the front. In addition, make certain you and use the concept of probing attacks. I admit at first I thought they were a shrug, but they are anything but for the player looking to increase pressure on the defender. One thing the game offers is the option to move or conduct combat first as your phase. The bonus of taking combat as the choice is it is assumed you are more prepared for such and get a one-column shift on the Combat Results Table (CRT). I do think the nuclear rules are a bit biased towards the UN side, that it takes a while for them to be concerned about any political ramifications.
The Soviet push into well about everywhere and Berlin will be snuffed out for good this time - no more "Operation Vittles". The Soviets burned 2 (2-3-6)s and 1 (4-2-6) to achieve a solid breakthrough. The game allows you to burn units to achieve an extra hex retreated. It's a nasty consequence of some new fascinating rules - don't assume this is like the OSS game....
CONCLUSIONS
Compass pulled off quite a surprising coup with their spin on this game that at face value mirror's Bomba's other recent game on the topic. The Middle East map by itself sets it off as a completely different game with greater strategic theater choices for both players, although the UN has to face such choices each turn in particular with their allocation of reinforcements. The military history gamer, be they alt-historic centric or a Cold War enthusiast will not be let down by this game. The beauty of this game package is you get three different games in one box and that alone is a lot of value. Any game that can crack fresh ground as Bomba did here with his 1953 Middle East Superpower battlefields is worth a hard look.
T-35/85 tanks race across Austria
