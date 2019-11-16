Recommend
Subject: Thunder at BottosCon 2019
- Rob BottosCanada
While at BottosCon this past weekend I was able to carve some time out of my day and I sat down with Cavan Cunningham, Wayne Skipper, and John Atchison. On the table was #RevolutionGames Thunder in the Ozark. Cavan and Wayne took on the role of the Union, and John and I the Confederates. For John and Wayne this was their first tinme playing thr system, while Cavan had previously played Longstreet Attacks. We managed to get through four full turns over the course oif the day. On the very first chit draw of turn 1 a random Confederate General got shot, and as luck would have it, Ben McCulloch was h'ors des combat. Over the course of the next 3 turns, the Leetown front would be virtually stagnant as John only managed to pass one acticvation roll. The role activated MacIntosh on turn 2 and he immediately moved to establish a link with Van Dorn/Price. Sadly, the link never happened and MacIntosh sat idle in a very threatening position.
On the Elkhorn Tavern front I had slightly better luch, and Little's brigade was able to capture Elkhorn Tavern, before he too stalled. Only on turn's 3 and 4 was I able to get the Missouri State Guard moving, and if I had managed to read the close assault results correctly - I was getting a bit punch at this point, I would have caved in and shattered the Union flank. Turn 5 on this front wouyld have proved to be very interesting.
Meanwhile, over on the Leetown Front, Cavan decided to get agressive with Pattison and Busey's brigades and he made a move to try and grab some exposed Confederate guns. Pattison was bloodily repulsed, and then miraculously, Hebert's brigade was activated. The entire brigade surged forward and closed with Busey's dismounted brigade with deveststing effect.
At this point we decided to call things as it had been a very long day and as convention director, I had things I needed to take care of. Having McCulloch go down on the very first chit draw of turn 1 was decidely sub optimal for John but he proved to be a real trooper.
As it turns out, John won the copy of Kernstown that was very generously donated by Revolution Games.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/7M561nzzmgFdDnRK6
- Thomas Dylan(Emryys)Canada
- Nice write up Rob!
- Mayor Jim(MayorJim)United States
- Thanks for the report...and the link to the pics!
- HERMANN LUTTMANN(HORST324)United States
Thanks Rob! One of these day I will get to your con - it sounds like a blast.
Herm
