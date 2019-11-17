Recommend
Subject: BATTLE FOR RUSSIA - A NEW MINI CLASSIC?
BARBAROSSA AS FAST FOOD – HOT & JUICY
The eternal question we ask with every and each East Front game is admittedly a rhetorical device but, does the world need one more East Front game? Some gamers might question the fact that Bomba is doing but another and it will be solely derivative. Let me put the derivative issue to rest early on here, for War Drum Games (WDG) Battle for Russia (BFR) is no more derivative than any other new East Front game and in fact has some new interesting hooks. For me it was a fresh approach.
I never tire of new games on the Eastern Front. They are often akin to a well-worn pair of warm, fuzzy slippers that you don’t wear in the summer months Come fall, you trot them back out and rediscover the joys of those “new” friends again. There has been enough recent scholarship to allow for a reinterpretation of certain historical decision points or to make for new what-ifs. What makes this so fascinating to start with is there are so very few German pieces on the board. You have to be thinking to yourself how will this work at the Army level for the Germans? I too was uncertain if it would play out in a manner that felt like the 1941 Barbarossa Campaign. I had no question it would be fun since it was a Bomba game but would it work at an Army level operational - strategic level for the German Player with barely any forces? Add in the use of what I refer to as the “Battle for Germany” mechanism where one player plays the other sides opponent, and one might think we had perhaps a bridge too far on our hands here, an interesting concept but maybe it was just going to be a shrug. Well Battle for Russia is (A) anything but a shrug and more important to you the gamer (B) a game you will want.
COMPONENTS
The counters, god bless them, came off the counter sheet cleanly, every last one of them. WDG had done a great job to date with everyone of their games in terms of counters. But the map is the real hero here. I will admit I’m not fond of whatever the artist picked out for marshes here…it looks like something I had growing in my refrigerator in Beckley, WV in 1991. But the overall feel and layout is well done. As this is meant primarily as a two player game of a different sort, it is well set-up to accommodate both players. I like the rusty feel that is evocative of both the eastern front and campaigning in a mechanized era. The big dot on many of the counters make it easy to identify those units that don’t come back into play once eliminated. However I wish WDG had put a note in the rules about the back and forth exchange on some units facing that to save printing are oddly printed it seems. Perhaps it is because those units, particularly the panzer ones have less steps than their panzer counterparts, but the rules should speak to that. Instead the player may spend more time making sense of perhaps oddly printed counters when there is no need to do so. Infantry unit and one panzer unit seem to have had their backs printed with the other type – was this an economy measure?RULES
In general, the rules are pretty complete. I had no questions raised in terms of play related issues with them. What was needed is perhaps a bit better overall organization. Some areas needed to be cross-indexed within the rules for a sense of overall completeness. Now Rule 10.20 MA Procedure talks about “a stack enter the enemy occupied”…except there is no stacking for the Germans in the game. That stands in contradiction to Rule 6.3 Axis Stacking Limit “There is no stacking allowed on the Axis side. That is, there may never be more than one Axis army in a hex”. The Soviet Independent Coastal Army (ICA) can only be in two hexes. So once it dies, does this mean it can’t be “recycled” for play? I would think so, but the rules don’t say for certain. These are all small things in the grand scheme of things though. However we asked Ty about these and he quickly clarified that Stack should mean unit – ok, that makes sense. The ICA? Once it dies and can’t go back to those hexes, it’s gone. Again all common sense but if I found them, I’d rather tell you so you don’t have to guess.
GAME PLAY
Now as we approach the middle part of Operation Typhoon as we write this review, it makes it note-worthy to comment on several aspects of this game in its historical context. The first turn reflects the operational and strategic surprise, but no Luftwaffe support as it’s busy generally killing the Red Air Force. Second Turn you get Luftwaffe. Third Turn you see the Paulus Pause or the simple muddle in German strategic thinking and their logistical mess reflected in movement rates. Turn Four allows for the Kiev Pocket and the diversion of the panzers to the south. Turn Five is Typhoon and Six is the last gasp, with again lower movement rates. Thins that impact game play are only the Germans have air support, zones of control and the ability to Mobile Assault. The Soviets get to stack which helps them out. The game’s movement rates are determined by the Turn Record Track that shows a variable change most turns.
The game structure or engine here is a little unconventional. The mapboard is divided into a Northern sector and southern sector that comports well with the areas of responsibilities between Army Group Centre and South. But what Bomba did was roll Army Group North into Army Group Center here as Army Group North’s mission was in the strictest and most literal sense of the word to deal with Leningrad. So this approach of combining these two Armt Groups works for me. Their missions are simple, to seize as many Victory Point (VP) cities as possible and hold them by Game Turn Six. At that time whichever of the two players has the most VP’s is declared the winner. The twist here though is that the northern player plays the Soviet Southern Commander and vice versa. You are trying to maximize your advance as much as possible, and then retard your opponent’s march to victory as much as possible.
Now there is the possibility here as TY said to me “Here's THE THING with BfR: if you play it solitaire, the uniqueness of the system is entirely lost and you're left pretty much just play 'another' strategic-level Barbarossa game.” Unless you LOVE to play against yourself who do so often. From the sensing of it BFR sounded like the much beloved like Battle for Germany and that is a great idea in that sense, that you are trying not to win as the GERMAN player but to win as either the Northern or Southern Commander here was distinctly "appealing" to me.
Here the goal was to make a pocket of three Soviet units in the South. As only Axis units have Zones of Control, it makes life harder for the Soviets here on Turn 4. We also borrowed one Panzer Army from the north at the cost of 1 VP. This is a cool concept Bomba uses here, that you can “borrow” panzers units from the northern army but at a cost of 1 VP per unit. Good luck reaching Kharkov without at least renting one Panzer Army is all I can say.
As the German Player you have only three turns to use the Luftwaffe. Your northern command has 2 units and the south but one. They shift attack odds one column. A shift matters here due to the use of Bloodbaths or BB’s on the Combat Results Table. Although the German won’t suffer the appalling casualties the Russians will, the loss of steps begin to matter. We had one game where early on the panzers in the south were reduced to 5 steps. URK! But if you read the accounts of the campaign, Russian resistance and the dust and general hard campaigning was creating havoc with operational readiness rates. By December 1941, the Wehrmacht had suffered irreversible losses to its combat power, particularly in the infantry arm. You will feel like that here even with your replacements as it seems like most attacks will produce some loss.
But the BEST and I mean the BEST part of this game is Bomba’s use of the Soviet breakout Table. Say what you will about Bomba, but when Ty hits on a fresh concept, it makes one think differently about the other games of a genre. Read Luther’s Barbarossa Unleashed ( a hidden gem by the way) to get a sense of the daily wastage. It starts to feel like World War One as for the Germans it was unexpected. The way this game table works is you count up the number of Soviet units you have pocketed, roll a die and see what your German losses are in terms of steps. It is one of the best sleight of hands I have ever seen any game designer EVER do to reflect the hidden losses suffered by the Wehrmacht as they established these pockets and held the cordons against desperate breakout attempts. Look, I thought it would be ok or like with some games a cheap trick but instead, it reflects the reality of 1941 and inflicts painful losses on the Wehrmacht’s cutting edge. The simple beauty of this caught me by surprise balanced by the sense of overwhelming dread each time I had to roll on this table.CONCLUSIONS
When I realize by Turn Three the game is not going well BUT I’m already thinking of a follow on game, then I have to consider the game worthy of consideration as a keeper. Our next one will be played not as a Session Report to see how long a real play takes, which will also decrease with a better familiarity with the rules. I am really quite glad I pursued getting this game to review as it was both a different approach to the Barbarossa campaign and met the first and foremost consideration – BFR was loads of fun while forcing me to think how to derail the other “player” in the game all the time while trying to maximize the other German player’s opportunities. BFR forces the German to make some unusually radically ugly choices early on that heretofore games didn't force upon them as many of those games feel like it was all unicorns and Strawberry Shortcake with the Germans getting to run wild. It’s a fun and bloody game. BFR balances out all the historical tensions nicely into a compact game that sizzles, has lots of meat on its intellectual bones and should be on this season’s Christmas list.
I thank WDG for finally sending me a review copy (along with the briefcase of $50,000 US Dollars) to probably and simply shut me up…. Seriously, we thank them for their trust and confidence that I would endeavor to be both fair and impartial.
I agree, Smitty, WDG offers great counters, easy to prep and great to play with.
Thanks for highlighting for us some of the little ambiguities which might cause initial bemusement.
This does indeed sound like a fascinating game, lots more than the "small footprint package" implies. The "Soviet Breakout Table" mechanic is insightful, straightforward and a great refinement in representing "encirclement battle consequences."
Now you've gone and made me want to get in more trouble with the Mistress of the Exchequer . . .
- Or maybe you could ask for a Secret Santa surprise?
-
A most interesting review of a most interesting game concept!
As you know, almost all of playing is solo these days -- so Ty Bomba's caveat would not deter me in a north vs. south challenge. But then again, I often don't pay attention to official victory conditions and gage my play by historical outcomes and objectives.
I am intrigued by your commentary on Bomba's Soviet Breakout table.
By the way, I think Fuzz is on the verge of developing a winning strategy from his observation post!!
Another good one Smitty!
