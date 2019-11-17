Recommend
Subject: Austerlitz 214 years later
The Battle of Austerlitz: December 2, 1805 by SPI
I purchased this game in one of my flurries of purchases (I have them, they are my main weakness as an adult, my house is inundated with old and new wargames, I always have one and more likely at least two set up somewhere in the home. My wife is tolerant of my quirk.)
I am playing this game solo and have read one review on boardgamegeek.com . The review warned me of leaving disrupted units open to attack and to expect an Allied victory. Since part of the game entails the French player secretly deploying his reserves I will do that randomly rolling a die for each of the three corps which will deploy either near hex 1919, near Bellowitz, near Maximilliandorf or near hex 1005. I think to balance the game the French player should be able to deploy his reserves during his half of his turn 1 move, but the game makes the French player secretly write his deployment and then adhere to this prewritten deployment after the Allies move.
The Allied player moves first, slightly more combat power, less total units and slightly lower morale than the French. Based on who controls the geographical objectives at the start of the game, the French start at +5 victory points.
I adjusted the retreat priorities so units will retreat towards the furthest eligible board edge rather than the closest. This eliminates the imbalance created by France defending near the board edge.
Turn 1 Allied (0700 Fog)
The most likely course seems to try to crack the French center, the effectiveness of this will be dependent on the random deployment of the French reserves. War is hell.
The Allies order a general advance, striking the French line on the far left, near Puntowitz and near Tellnitz. The Allied attacks force a couple of retreats, but pretty much bounce. Units are disrupted and losses taken, the French a -1 morale, the Allies at-3 morale.
Turn 1 French
Rally phase and then deployment of the reserves. Faucont fails to rally, Morand fails to rally (there is a +2 modifier on turn 1 which hurt both attempts.)
French reserves. I Corps with the Imperial Guard deploys to Bellowitz area, the Cavalry deploys to 1919 area, V Corps deploys forward of Maximilliandorf.
L’audace, l’audace, toujours l’audace. Time to turn the Allied right. The French make some progress, also suffering some losses. Big furball on the Allied right, the Russians are trying to bring up their forces.
Morale at end of turn (these numbers are negatives, per the game notes each SP represents 500 soldiers) F -3, A-7
Turn 2 Allied (0800 Fog)
I will provide more detail on this turn, to give the reader a better idea of the ebb and flow of the game itself. My plan is to then zoom out and provide just a short narrative of each turn with the accompanying photos. I may forget and go into detail for the rest of the replay, but we shall see.
Allied Rallies (still fog so a +2 modifier is applied to rally attempts. Rally rolls are for each Corps and then modified based on factors affecting each unit – loss, presence of other disrupted units, fog, etc. The owner player applies the test in the order they determine to units within a Corps giving the commander the ability to try to “chain rally,” by rallying higher morale units first which based on location can lead to neighboring units making their rally test.)
Bagration rolls a 3, no units rally. Liechtenstein rallies Essen’s cavalry. Kutusov rolls a 4, failing to rally Wodansk infantry. Buxhowden rolls a 2, rallying Lichtenstein cavalry and Stutterheims Cossack/Austrian Cavalry.
Faced with a weakened right and a French incursion into the center near Girshowitz the Allies will reconfigure on the right. On the left there may be an opportunity to push the flank. (Rereading the rules on disrupted units, they can neither voluntarily retreat, nor attack, they can attempt to disengage, but his has costs which are pretty steep if you fail the test roll. This now forces me to reevaluate the Allied course of action. Since at least 3 disrupted units are adjacent to the French on the right, the reserves will move up to attempt to stabilize the situation.) Uvarvov loses a factor failing disengagement check.
Stutterheim’s Cossacks combine with Keinmeyer arty and the reduced Liechtenstein cav to attack the disrupted and exposed Merle infantry forcing a loss and disruption. The Cossacks are disrupted (I elected not to double their attack factors by charging hoping to avoid the mandatory disruption from that choice, tried to have my cake and eat it, too.) The flank holds with losses. Miloradovich infantry attakcs the disrupted Schrier near Girschowitz village, inflicting a loss but routing in the attempt. Rottermund attacks Valhubert recoiling after causing a loss of 1000 (2 factors) to the French. Ulanius hits D’Hautpoul and Vasservas in Bosenitz taking a loss and disrupting the defenders, a chance to turn the French flank is developing! Finally Dolgoruky attacks the disrupted Cafrelli on the Olmutz road becoming disrupted.
Turn 2 French- Reinforcements arrive on a roll of 1.
French rally – V and IV corps both roll fives, Faucont raillies in the Stanton, no other. Beaumont dragoons rally in Girschowitz.
The left is locked in a struggle for survival, many disrupted units on both sides. There is a temptation to shorten the line on The Santo, but the disengagement rolls are a great disincentive for that. Even disrupted units in their weakened conditions are a barrier and seem less vulnerable that you would think. There is a one column left shift on the CRT for disrupted defenders, but most French units have a morale at least one number higher, which offsets the leftward shift.
Starting from south to north.
Friant and Levasseur attack a disrupted Carnville with the support of Ourie’s artillery, trying to clear the fields east of Tellnitz, Levasseur loses one step, Carnville routs losing three steps, Baltus and Cuny shell the demoralized Stutterheim routing the defenders on a 1 who lose three strength points (a lot of dead Cossacks in hex 0706).
Oudinot attacks Urusov on the 3:1 table due to shifts, routing while causing one strength point loss. In the center Becker and Walther supported by Fruchard arty attack the disrupted Woodnianski becoming disrupted but inflicting a tenth CSP loss on the Allies for this turn. Candas and Cabau arty attack Uvanov at 1:1 routing while causing a SP loss. Drouet and Nansouty attack the disrupted Wittgenstein at 5:1 adjusted to 6:1, eliminating the defenders. The Allies lost 14 strength points (7000 casualties) to the French 6 strength points (3000 casualties).
Morale: F-9, Allies -21
Turn 3 (0900 – Clear) – I will return to a more macro narrative, rather than roll by roll narrative.
Allied rally phase (the +2 modifier for fog is no longer in effect). Bagration rolls a 6, even with modifiers no units rally, Kutusov rolls a 2 with Miloradovich and Wodnianski rallying, Buxhowden -Stutterheim rallies the Cossacks.
There is an opportunity here to crush the French left. Disrupted units do not exert ZOC’s so Girshowitz represents a point of weakness, the Allies will strike here.
Cossacks charge supporting Levis, Baltus and Stutterheim take a loss, the Cossacks disrupting by rule. The attacks go in on the French intrusion near Girschowitz and on the Olmuz road, shattering the French left. The French take 21 casualties to the Allied 2. Disaster.
French turn 3 – The Corps rally well with some units adjacent to Allied units failing to rally, but the Army is somewhat whole, with scattered pockets still disrupted.
Since disrupted units cannot attack we will try to reform the left and while doing so damage the intruding Allied units. It still looks pretty grim, but we cannot go passive and survive.
The French strike back all along the line with middling results. Major battles around The Stanton, Girshowitz, Solonitz and Tellnitz. They inflict some casualties on the Allies, but overall the hour has not gone well for the tricolor, the French losing 23 CSP (11, 500 casualties) to the Allied loss of 8 CSP (4,000 casualties.) The French line is restored, but the main body of the Russians, including the deadly Guards and the grand batteries of Docturov and Przbezewski will land a hammer blow the next hour. Can the French line withstand it?
Morale stands at F-30, Allies -29
Turn 4 (1000-clear, weather is clear for the remainder of turns)
Allied rally – Bagration rolls a 5, Ulanus rallies. Liechtenstein rolls a 6, Hohnloe rallies, Uvarov rallies. Buxhowden – Sulima rallies, Kaminsky rallies, Stutterheim rallies, Carville rallies. Kutusov – Juschek rallies. The Allied army with the exception of the far left is fully active and rallied.
Merle and Ourie arty in the open repent Levis and Carnville, routing the attackers. Shirer’s Corps is surrounded and 3400 troops become casualties. Vaserves arty is demolished by the Allies.
Photo
French turn 4
V Corps rallies , Cavalry rallies, I corps fails to rally,
Counterattacks on the left and right with a withdrawal in the center. The Allied left is crumbling, as is the French right. Another brutal turn for France, with 13 losses to 3 Allied.
Morale: F-43, A-32
Turn 5 (1100)
Allied rally - Bagration rolls a 6, no rallies. Lichenstein rallies, Buxholden rallies, Kutusov does not.
Allied hammer blow. Time to sunder the French while retrograding on our left. Damage is done, the French left is being turned and The Stanton being isolated. We refuse our left. This may still be a near run thing.
French rally – V Corps rolls a six and fails to rally, needed Cafrelli to clear out Ulanius…I Corps also fails to rally. We will work with what we have, denying the left and advancing on the right. A giant pinwheel.
Our left defends hoping to maintain the ability to defend the Olmutz road victory hex. Our righ advances putting great stress on the Allied left. Casualties of the turn are 9-8, with us taking less, but no real advantage there.
Morale: F-51, A-41
Turn 6
Allied rally – Bagration rolls a 6, no rallies there. Kutusov rolls a 1, all rally. Buxhowden a 6, no rallies and Rg a two with all rallying.
Allied turn, Ulanius is endangered pinned against the edge of the battlefield, so we will try to give him room. Hex 1919 is open, but it is only turn 6, no hurry for that, push the entire French line back and it becomes moot. We will strike all along the line. The left will swing back and seek defensive terrain.
Bought some breathing room for Ulanius, but it will depend on French rallies. The guards made progress against the French center.
French rallies: Cav fails, V Corps rallies, IV and III Corps rally. I Corps rallies. Some room to strike with this army.
The French left contracts the Stanton having to stand on their own, the right strikes. On the left Caffrelli strikes out of necessity routing the defenders (who being 6 morale troops will rally) advance after combat declined to keep Ulanius in ZOC and maintain defense in a town. Essen cav take a hit from the cannons in the Stanton. Now on to the main even, the right. Keinmeyer is eliminated by Bourcier and Friant, Carnville is eliminated by Ouidinot, Urursov weathers the combined attack of the rest of the French right, becoming disrupted and losing two more steps. The Allied left is sundered, but at cost.
Losses for the turn are even, with 9 French and 11 Allied
Morale F-60, A-52
Turn 7-The French are ten CSP’s from demoralization, the Allied line is broken. The Allies will attempt to demoralize the French Army before the French can wheel around and complete their flanking maneuver.
Allied rally- Bagration rallies on a 3, Buxholden rallies one unit not in contact with a 4, The Russian Guards rally, Lichtenstein rallies.
The Allies pitch in to the French at the Stanton, diverting other troops in an attempt to rebuild the left flank. Much will depend on the French rally rolls there. Allied attacks cause 7 losses, so the French army is almost demoralized, but will not suffer the -2 rolls to rally this turn. Next turn that is almost a certainty, so it may be time for a general assault, based on the rally roll.
French rally – V Corps rallies, Cavalry rallies (finally), IV Corps rallies. The attacks go in, the French demoralize during the attacks, managing to eliminate Urusov but the battle is probably over as 25 VP go to the Allies and French rally rolls now suffer a -2 modifier.
Morale F-72, Allies -64, (68,000 casualties thus far).
Turn 8
Allied rally- most rolls succeed. Now for the coup de grace. The French take losses of 7 more CSP, lose the Stanton, the Allies form defensive positions on their right.
French rally (+2 modifier for demoralization), only V Corps rallies. French attacks are desultory in nature. Calling this one here for the allies.
Morale F-79, Allies -65
Total VP’s. French (65+30-25=70, Allied 72+90=162- Decisive Victory) .
