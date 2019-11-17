Recommend
1 Posts
The Dark Valley» Forums » Sessions
Subject: The Great Patriotic War
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Vincent GERARD(VinceBGG)France
-
The Great Patriotic War
June 1941. The Axis forces have been gathered all along the frontier with the Soviet Union.
When the offensive begins, Gen. von Runstedt starts slowly, facing numerous mechanized troops in front of his army group South. But he organised a large move that the Soviet commanders had not foreseen : the troops in Romania moved north and cut off the lines of communications of numerous Red Army divisions.
In the Center, Gen. Bock organises his forces to encircle all the troops of the western military district. The 2nd Panzerarmee is around Brest-Litovsk, the 3rd around Grodno. The both manage to pierce through enemy lines and join successfully, encircling many divisions. Then, the 2nd Panzerarmee advance on the main line toward Moscow, taking Brest-Litovsk, Minsk in early july and continuing on Orsha. Meanwhile, the 3rd Panzerarmee advances on the line Grodno, Vilnius, Dvinsk, where it has to battle againist many enemy forces defending along the Dvina.
In the North, von Leeb quickly moves along the 3rd Panzerarmee in order to cut off the Baltic military district from its lines of communications. The whole maneuver is a success eventhough it does take more time than expected. The Army group, with the 4th Panzerarmee as spearhead, can now move toward Riga which falls in early august. Then, von Leeb orders the 16.Armee toward Leningrad via Tallinn and the 18.Armee and 4. Panzerarmee toward Novgorod. When the army group finally arrive in the vicinity of Leningrad, the city is heavily protected by many armies and the attack is very slow and bloody. By the end of 1941, von Leeb forces are still 50 miles away from Leningrad, but his troops haven't suffered too many losses.
In the South, after a slow start, the sudden collapse of the front let the 1st panzerarmee rides at full speed toward Kiev. The defenders are completely surprised by the arrival of the german panzerdivisionnen and the city is taken before anyone can organise a good defense. Then, without waiting for the infantry, von Kleist lead the Panzers to the south, on the rear of the Russians troops defending Odessa. His advance will lead to the destruction of numerous russian divisions. He eventually succeeds in his mission, destroying many russian troops which were fighting Romanian armies. Then, the infantry of the army group fortifies Kiev and moves south to take Odessa, letting the Panzer move across the Dniepr, taking Zaporozhyie and Stalino and cutting Dnepropetrovsk from its lines of communications. The city finally falls in december 1941.
In the center, while the Panzers are moving quickly, destroying many divisions, two armies are sent through the Pripyat marshes. The goal was to encircle soviet forces there around Gomel before marching toward Bryansk. But Jukov will lead the defense there and Gomel will fall in december 1941.
But in August, the Panzerarmees are slowed down by the defenders of Smolensk and a first counterattack organised by Timochenko, leading the Stavka. the Panzers suffer heavy losses but manage to hold the ground. In september, having been able to replace the losses and with some new Panzerdivisionnen, Block orders his Panzer forward : the 3rd Panzerarmee which had taken Velikie Luki moves south and cut off the defenders from Moscow while the 2nd, heavily reinforced, moves south of the Dnieper. 7 armies are destroyed in the battle of Smolensk which falls end of August.
But the Russians could fortify the approaches of Moscow with three lines of defense. And now, the Panzers were just in front of those great lines. The first one was the line of Vyazma. Quickly, Block sent the 2nd Panzerarmee toward Bryansk and around Yelnya, turning the defenders and destroying all forces in the south of the line while the 3rd Panzerarmee fought his way at Viazma, slowly turning 4 armies still holding the northern positions.
In November, getting ready for the final offensive, the 2nd Panzerarmee took Orel and got ready to move north, while the rest of the army group was cleaning the first line.
But in December, Timochenko organised an incredible counter-attack with two Shock Armies, heavily supported by tanks and bombers and followed by 14 armies, 7 divisions and a few corps. The 3rd Panzerarmee was cut in half : the first half, suffering some losses, could escape, abandonning Vyazma. The second half, surrounded, was annihilated : the Germans lost 2 panzerdivisionnen and 2 motorized infantry divisions. The 2nd Panzerarmee was completely encircled but managed to fight his way back to reopen its lines of communications.
At the end of the year, the Germans have 29 victory points, which let them continue the campaign. The counterstrike of the Stavka was so decisive that I foresee some great retreats before turn 11 let the Germans retake the initiative. But with the fall of Gomel and the retreat of Russian armies around Kiev, the Army group south is now moving forward to help the 2nd Panzerarmee and take Kharkov, held by two armies : for now, the Russians have been able to win a beautiful winter victory, because they had almost all their army concentrated around Moscow : the South is open...The game will continue in two weeks. Perfect time for a winter campaign...
- [+] Dice rolls