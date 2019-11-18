Recommend
- George Falconer(Gwfalcon)Canada
Winnipeg
Manitoba
-
Panzergruppe Guderian was a groundbreaking game, and is still one of best hex & counter war-games ever made. The new mechanics it introduced like unknown Soviets and locking zone of control changed gaming for me, and made many of the games I played at the time look silly (games like Stalingrad and D-Day). I had also never seen a game that was so cool to play solo. I still play PGG, using it as a good example to show people who have never seen a hex and counter war-game, and I still play a solo every once in a blue moon. I recently played a solitaire game instead of just putting the game away after introducing two friends to this old masterpiece. This is how it turned out.
Turn 1
The Soviets had a 'troublesome' first turn, Koniev failed his move roll. The best that could be done was a thin screen with adjacent pairs in the forests in front of the Vitebsk gate. Papa Hoth's Panzergruppe got a bit of a break, and ran into a 0-0-6 at their break in spot. Exploiting opening, they poured the panzers through to pin down the two big Soviet HQ.
Turn 2
With the center locked up already there is not much that the Soviets can do except throw a screen on the north side to keep 57th PZ from getting to far. Tried a counterattack to get Koniev free, but the Germans committed the Lehr to keep that big HQ from getting away.
The Germans decide to keep to plan, tie down as many commies as you can, to clean 'em up later.
Turn 3
Guderian ran into some toughies, the panzers forced them back into some strong clusters and compromised the Soviet positions, but they didn't complete the isolation of the HQ's which will cost more time.
Turn 4
The Soviets had bought enough time to get the main line of resistance ready in front of Smolinsk. The Germans spent the turn freeing up some of the panzers, some troublesome pockets remain.
Turn 5
The Soviets were very pleased, The main line looked good and there were still strong German forces tied up with the holdouts. By the end of the turn they were worried.
The Germans slammed the line north of Smolinsk, and a single panzer corp disrupted the lines near Roslavel.
Turn 6
Ok, no need to panic, the lines bent but did not break.
Turn 7
Ok, maybe panic a little. The lines north and south of Smolinsk can't take much more.
Turn 8
The line north of Smolinsk ripped a bit, there are panzers in the rear and the armies in and around Smolinsk are in big trouble.
However the lines south of Smolinsk have solidified and it looks unlikely that the Germans will have the forces to take the crucial objectives, so the Soviets should be able to keep at least a marginal victory.
Turn 9
The siege of Smolinsk starts, there are some tough commies in the city, it will take a maximum effort to kill them all by turn 12.
Turns 10 and 11
The siege of Smolinsk takes most of the steam that the krauts have. A desperate drive on Roslavel gets to the gates of the city.
Turn 12
Smolinsk falls, Roslavel and Yelnya hold, so the soviets get their Marginal victory.
- The War GamerUnited States
ArizonaPick a game in my "Want to Play" category, and let's play! There's so many to choose from...
- This game was on the top of my play list from the mid eighties to the mid nineties, and is still among the very cherished in my collection.
- Bill Eldard(Eldard)United States
Burke
Virginia
-
I remember getting my copy in Strategy & Tactics magazine while I was stationed in West Germany, and I still have it. It immediately generated a lot of buzz in the hobby, and is still fondly remembered by we old timers.
The untried-units mechanic was later applied to other SPI games like Drive on Stalingrad (first edition) and Invasion: America (neither of which attained the popularity of PGG) and some folio games.
- Stuart WilliamsUnited Kingdom
Nottingham
Notts
- I have a hardbacked board version of this, and this post has inspired me to get it out again - loved the fact i could play this solo when I was young.
- Eric WaltersUnited States
Chesterfield
Virginia"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
-
I grew up on the SPI "Divisional Series" late in high school and my freshman year in college, trying to come up with optimum play even against all the variants for both The Moscow Campaign and Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad. One of my friends had a subscription to S&T and trotted out Panzergruppe Guderian and the game just screwed with my head. So I bought my own flatbox copy mail order from SPI and tried to crack it. Well, it took a lot longer--I found out about the Soviet "egg" defense versus the "Main Line of Resistance" defense dilemma/controversy purely by trial and error. It took even longer to play the Soviets well enough to execute either against a daring German player.
The game was always in the stable of favorite games given the puzzle it posed to new players. I often used it to teach military officers the nuances of "surfaces and gaps" and need to maintain a "focus of main effort" (schwerpunkt). When attending PrezCon at Charlottesville, Virginia, in the mid 2000s, it was wargaming poetry to see Phil Rennert win in the PGG tournament year after year after year, no matter which side!
- Terry LewisUnited States
Oregon"But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice"
-
My first copy arrived with my S&T subscription in 1976 while I was working on my third graduate degree. I still have the original copy and at least one more. Lots of nostalgia with this ole classic!!!
Great fun reading this review!!!
Thanks, George!
- Terry LewisUnited States
Oregon"But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice"
-
ericmwalters wrote:I grew up on the SPI "Divisional Series" late in high school and my freshman year in college, trying to come up with optimum play even against all the variants for both The Moscow Campaign and Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad. One of my friends had a subscription to S&T and trotted out Panzergruppe Guderian and the game just screwed with my head. So I bought my own flatbox copy mail order from SPI and tried to crack it. Well, it took a lot longer--I found out about the Soviet "egg" defense versus the "Main Line of Resistance" defense dilemma/controversy purely by trial and error. It took even longer to play the Soviets well enough to execute either against a daring German player.
The game was always in the stable of favorite games given the puzzle it posed to new players. I often used it to teach military officers the nuances of "surfaces and gaps" and need to maintain a "focus of main effort" (schwerpunkt). When attending PrezCon at Charlottesville, Virginia, in the mid 2000s, it was wargaming poetry to see Phil Rennert win in the PGG tournament year after year after year, no matter which side!
Thanks, Eric, for your personal stroll down PGG memory lane!!
- Donald JohnsonUnited States
Seguin
Texas
-
Eric,
Did you know that Phil R. lost big time to a new Soviet defense invented by John Popiden. I heard from John that after that, Phil declined to enter the PGG tournament again. Also, that Phil's penchant was to bid for the privilege to play the Germans so high that the other player would always drop out. I was not there, so this is just my memory of what John said.
- Randy Ringstad
- I love this game and its cousins. I really wish someone would republish it. Mounted map-board, laser-cut counters, the royal treatment. I think Decision Games still owns Drive on Stalingrad. I don't know if they also have PGG.
