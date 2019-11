ericmwalters wrote:

I grew up on the SPI "Divisional Series" late in high school and my freshman year in college, trying to come up with optimum play even against all the variants for both The Moscow Campaign and Turning Point: The Battle of Stalingrad . One of my friends had a subscription to S&T and trotted out Panzergruppe Guderian and the game just screwed with my head. So I bought my own flatbox copy mail order from SPI and tried to crack it. Well, it took a lot longer--I found out about the Soviet "egg" defense versus the "Main Line of Resistance" defense dilemma/controversy purely by trial and error. It took even longer to play the Soviets well enough to execute either against a daring German player.The game was always in the stable of favorite games given the puzzle it posed to new players. I often used it to teach military officers the nuances of "surfaces and gaps" and need to maintain a "focus of main effort" (). When attending PrezCon at Charlottesville, Virginia, in the mid 2000s, it was wargaming poetry to see Phil Rennert win in the PGG tournament year after year after year, no matter which side!