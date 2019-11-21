Recommend
Subject: This is a session report from a solitaire game. The difficulty level was set as “easy”.
I was appointed as the Army Group “Mitte” (Center) commander. To my disposal I had 4th and 9th Army as well as 2nd and 3rd Panzergruppe. All units were fully equipped with supply, our supply base located near Warschau was also full.
Luftwaffe started the strike and found front line defended only by infantry.
And then 2 Panzergruppe managed to capture Brest, which was defended by the Soviet 19th Army. (First action is the move of the 2 Panzergruppe).
After capturing Brest, 2 Panzergruppe spent 1 more fuel to regroup and advance towards Bereza. The rapid advance caused v. Halder to decide that capturing Minsk should be vital now (medal token has been moved from Smolensk to Minsk).
Finally, 2 Panzergruppe advanced towards Novogrudek, where the loads of fuel left by the retreating Red Army was left over.
Then, it was time for the 3 Panzergruppe to act. Alytus was defended by the Soviet 22 Mech Corps.
At the cost of 2 ammo and 1 fuel, the enemy was defeated. Bridge on Niemen river was secured. Regrouping and further movement required another fuel.
After placing control marker in Alytus, encircled enemy in Grodno and Bialystok surrendered. Soviet markers were removed from the board to the pool and 2 control markers placed. What is more, 2 cards from the Soviet Deck were discarded.
However, Vilnius was defended by second echelon – Soviet 20 Army. Only the last loads of munitions allowed success.
City was captured, but 3 Panzergruppe was completely run out of supplies.
Railhead was advanced towards Bialystok.
After complete disaster of the Western Front, STAVKA decided to concentrate its defense around Moscow. Soviet marker was placed in Rzhev, along the “Protect objective cities” priority on the Front Card.
-
-
-
But there was no time to waste. 3 units of trucks were sent to refill 2 Panzergruppe with supplies.
This allowed further advance on Minsk, where some lost munitions of the Red Army were captured.
In Borisov, a sad news about Rommel’s failure in Africa has reached our ears.
In Orsha, Soviet 22 Army tried to defend the down, but was no match for the Panzers.
Railhead was further advanced towards Grodna. Still too far from the advancing formations.
Soviets have secured their positions around Kaluga.
-
-
-
- Alexandros BoucharelisGreece
Dramaubi bene ibi patria // vidi perfutui veni
Hi Waldek,
thanks for doing this, we really need it, for sure seems interesting, how about the other 2 fronts? you play only center?
I thought there where automa cards for all fronts, thats why i ask.
-
You play solitaire games on one front only. Thus, you have 3 different scenarios to play alone (or as a preparation before playing with real opponents).
I've chosen the center front to cover, maybe there will be more sessions, to present the South and the North (perhaps with the harder version of AI cards if they will be funded).
-
Now it was time for the infantry to move on. 9 Armee moved to Alytus and 4 Armee moved to Bialystok. With this pace, they are going to be around Moscow no sooner than in late 1942…
That’s why Army Group Command has to order dispatch of supplies to 3 Panzergruppe.
We must keep to our agenda!
Railhead was advanced towards Novogrudek.
Soviet defense line around Moscow is now completed, with the Soviet marker placed in Mozhaisk.
Maybe, I should have ordered 2 Panzergruppe to advance to Mozhaisk. It would have been extremely risky, but on the other hand, Moscow would be just a few miles away…
-
3 Panzergruppe moved through Minsk and Borisov and suddenly advanced on Vitebsk, to secure our flank.
It was a wise decision, which allowed us to crush the Soviet 21 Army, before it could be reinforced with some terrible new tanks, like T-34 or KV-1.
Having used the air support before, it was high time to ask the OKH for the reserve air units.
We must have air support in our drive towards Moscow. Enemy seems to be stil weak. Air recon spotted no tanks.
2 Panzergruppe captured Smolensk, refilling food supplies with some requisitions.
Vyazma was captured without any defense as well, however Partisans near Bialystok managed to destroy our railway.
Enemy defense in Mozhaisk was crushed with the help of Luftwaffe. Moscow is so close!
Railway near Bialystok was repaired (again). But our lines were overextended. Armored forces advanced too fast, while the infantry marched too slowly. Minsk was (temporary) lost due to enemy counter-attack.
Fortunately, at the easy level, no new Soviet marker was placed.
-
- Gurnikan(Gurnikan)Spain
Sabadell
Barcelona
- In last image, how is the counteratack triggered if there are no soviet markers nearby?
-
Gurnikan wrote:In last image, how is the counteratack triggered if there are no soviet markers nearby?
Soviet markers do not have to be adjacent to perform the counter-attack.
Areas without the control markers have a "weak" Soviet control - enough to strike on unprotected player's markers.
-
9 Armee was reprimanded and ordered to recapture Minsk. No significant defense was there, only the Soviet airstrike. Minsk was in our hands again.
Now it was time to ask for more trains from the Reich. We must deliver stock to the frontline, otherwise the campaign will be lost.
Railhead was advanced towards Minsk. STAVKA is gathering forces around Nelidovo.
-
One could say that our advance had stuck in the mud...
Trains finally delivered supplies to Novogrudek.
9 Armee moved to Borisov.
Railhead was advanced towards Borisov. Soviet Marker was placed in Yelnia.
Tons of supplies were transported by rail to Borisov.
9 Armee forced marched to Smolensk.
Railhead was advanced towards Orsha.
Soviet marker was placed in Velkiye Luki.
Finally, the ground was frozen and our armies were able to advance.
9 Armee moved to Vyazma.
Last remaining trucks were used to transport munitions to the front. Will it be enough to break the defenses around Moscow?
STAVKA gathered their forces around Briansk. Rumors are that new general – Zhukov has been appointed command, and a major counter offensive is going to be launched soon.
-
2 Panzergruppe was ordered to advance. 1 ammo was spent to destroy the bunkers. The defenders of Moscow were units of the 26 Army.
Fortunately, 2 Panzergruppe had just enough loads of munitions. In a fierce fight defense was crushed and Moscow was taken!
With continuous line of supply towards Warsaw, automatic victory was achieved.
It took about 40 minutes of play (including taking photos all the time).
- Dust Path
A few questions:
1) What decisions made you think hard? Why?
2) At each step, how did you analyze the current situation? How did you deduct any information based on what has happened so far?
3) What were the strategically different options compared to your plan?
- Randy Dickens II(Finkin)United States
Canton
Ohio
- I really enjoyed following your solo play through. The game looks like it would be fun either solo or with other players.
- Alexandros BoucharelisGreece
Dramaubi bene ibi patria // vidi perfutui veni
-
i also enjoyed your playthrough but the solo aspect of the game left me with a taste of "meh"...
it seems more of practice to pass your time while waiting to play with other 2 friends..
-
dustonthepath wrote:A few questions:First hard decision was which OKH should I take (Stuka or Panzerhaubitzen). I postponed it as long as I could.
1) What decisions made you think hard? Why?
Second hard decision was 3 Panzergruppe move to Vilnius - it was quite a risky one, and it stopped there completely run out of supplies (a bad situation generally).
Third hard decision was 2 Panzergruppe lack of raid on Mozhaisk in 3rd turn. If succeeded, it would prevent placement of the Soviet marker there, however there will be no line of supply as it would be vulnerable to counterattacks. Maybe I will try more risky approach next time.Quote:
2) At each step, how did you analyze the current situation? How did you deduct any information based on what has happened so far?
It is quite simple. You must always count the areas you need to get to Moscow. And how far are your armies from the supply base.Quote:I am not sure what you mean, can you clarify this question? Do you refer to other possible openings in the game?
3) What were the strategically different options compared to your plan?
-
kastrologos wrote:i also enjoyed your playthrough but the solo aspect of the game left me with a taste of "meh"...
it seems more of practice to pass your time while waiting to play with other 2 friends..
I don't like solo games actually, but this is different. It plays quite fast and it's really challenging.
You may know the "best" opening (there is no such a thing, much depends on what will be on the enemy cards you draw), but there will be no two identical games, even if you try to repeat your moves.
The AI card in the hard version is even more challenging (it can place Soviet markers in certain locations that need not to be connected with one already on the map).
- Michał Radecki(lars1992)
- Question regarding pursuit card "Soviet Bomber" from storytelling perspective - it forces to spend additional fuel - how this can be explained? Units uses additional fuel to hide/find alternate route to the bombed one? Same thing was wondering me in RtR for "Les Boches" (btw. what does it mean?) card - was it spending fuel to avoid an ambush or blocked route?
-
-
lars1992 wrote:Question regarding pursuit card "Soviet Bomber" from storytelling perspective - it forces to spend additional fuel - how this can be explained? Units uses additional fuel to hide/find alternate route to the bombed one?Yes, something like that.Quote:You can translate it as "Szkopy" (in Polish) - French offensive word for German soldiers. It represents that the local people inform you about possible ambush and you need to slow down, regroup and check it out.
Same thing was wondering me in RtR for "Les Boches" (btw. what does it mean?) card - was it spending fuel to avoid an ambush or blocked route?
- Olivier CHANRY(Welldone)France
TOURS
-
Quote:Solitaire game
In a solitaire game, the areas belonging to two non-player army groups (including double-color areas) are permanently controlled by these non-player commanders. Place their markers on these areas to block them. You cannot enter or capture these areas.
But on your setup, the double-color areas are free to go??Quote:Two-player game
In a 2-player game, the areas belonging to the third Army Group (including double-color areas, if the non-player is gray or brown) are permanently controlled by this third non-player Army Group. Place their markers on these areas to block them. Players cannot enter or capture these areas.
Same for a 2-player game.
What is the good rule?
-
- Viktor Karlsson Mantel(Tolchock)Sweden
- So just go the most direct way to moscow and thats it?
-
Welldone wrote:Quote:Solitaire game
In a solitaire game, the areas belonging to two non-player army groups (including double-color areas) are permanently controlled by these non-player commanders. Place their markers on these areas to block them. You cannot enter or capture these areas.
But on your setup, the double-color areas are free to go??
What is the good rule?
I was testing easy variant with wider White front (and will update the rules).
- Dust Path
-
In a nutshell, what I am looking for is to get a feel for the solo play "intensity".
- Does it make you feel like after getting the latest reports from the frontline, inspecting the horizon with your binocular and reading the latest dispatch from OKH, you are about to take some serious/risky decisions? Decisions, which would determine the fate of thousands of troops, the fate of the Reich?
- Or is it more the feeling of "well, if I roll 4/5/6 I will win or I loose- type of situation (even if there is no dice involved)
For me solo-play is an important aspects of this type of game, more important than multi-player. I also like "playing against myself" if the game semantics allow this with some tweaking. OTOH, two (or three) German Army Groups steals quite a bit of thunder for me -even as multiplayer-.
-
- Michał Radecki(lars1992)
-
Lord Voldemort wrote:lars1992 wrote:Question regarding pursuit card "Soviet Bomber" from storytelling perspective - it forces to spend additional fuel - how this can be explained? Units uses additional fuel to hide/find alternate route to the bombed one?Yes, something like that.Quote:You can translate it as "Szkopy" (in Polish) - French offensive word for German soldiers. It represents that the local people inform you about possible ambush and you need to slow down, regroup and check it out.
Same thing was wondering me in RtR for "Les Boches" (btw. what does it mean?) card - was it spending fuel to avoid an ambush or blocked route?
Thanks! Btw, few questions regarding pursuit deck and players:
1. Looking at tabletop deck, I see that pursuit decks are not even for all players? Is it enough, as it seems that barbarossa map is bigger than from RtR?
2. Operation Silberfuchs is an event card or some extra card for Nord player? Its format is not matching the one of the event card.
3. In general, what are the challenges for each of the Army Groups? Sud is having very wide area of operations, Mitte - the narrowest, Nord is also having wide advance belt. For Sud and Nord does it mean that you need to either focus on Moscow or yours victory city?
