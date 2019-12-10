Recommend
4 Posts
Destruction of Force Z» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Force Z - Its Anniversary Beckons to us
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Robert "Smitty" Smith(M1Tanker)United States
Tampa
Florida
-
As we approach the78th Anniversary of the Destruction of Force Z, it is perhaps worth considering Admiral Tom Phillips. Juxtapose him against Captain Sobel of Band of Brothers. Sobel would have been paralyzed to take any action, wracked by indecision, and would have fallen back on a web or bureaucracy to cover himself. Admiral Phillips instead in the best tradition of the Royal Navy, sailed into Harm’s Way, and lost his two capital ships, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse. But what would you have done in his place? I know what I would have done…I would have gone ahuntin’ as well!
The larger tactical picture was murky except he knew the Japanese had air assets in Indo-China. His intelligence folks couldn’t paint him a good enough picture of Japanese naval dispositions other than he knew there were transports southbound and a carrier strike force had hit the Americans at Pearl Harbor. He was aware his RAF air cover might be spotty at best. Was there some cultural arrogance built into his decision-making process, both against the abilities of the Japanese and of naval vs. air power? No matter what, one can’t fault Admiral Phillips for trying to change the military and political equitation in those immediate dark days following Pearl Harbor for the newly emerging Allied coalition.COMPONENTS
Well it is a Minden Game of the Desk Top Publishing variety. That means first and foremost unmounted counters. In addition, it usually means a map board with a smaller footprint in terms of both size and scope of material and color. Here we have a several color map on good card stock. The airplane counters are more notional in the sense of being told they are level bombers and Torpedo planes, all Nells, being delineated by both color and letter for their respective type.
On the map board, the two ships are very small and hard to distinguish between due to the black lettering. In this case, the difference between the choice of white or black lettering is a huge contrast. But there is an overhead shot of both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse for use if and when the Japanese sight them and attack this “fleet”. In addition, HMS Hermes is included as a what-if addition. She was actually to have been part of this fleet but had earlier run around. She would later be sunk in the Bay of Bengal. The Japanese notional units are easier to see due to the black on orange background. The card stock Player Reference Card in easy to read, colorful and contains much of the needed “Game engine” material to play the game. You will also want to make a copy of the Japanese Plane Log. We also uploaded a copy of that to BGG for your use.RULES
I found these rules to be VERY clean and exemplary. It had been several years since we had played this game, yet it only took one read through to play again. Of course, we need to keep them closer by to ensure we get all the applicable die-roll modifiers summed up properly, particularly for the sighting “homework”. One thing with Graber’s rules are they are always well-proofed, lessening the chances of ambiguity. The rules are ten pages in total, of which two of the ten are introductory notes, designers notes and campaign analysis. They are worth your time to read as they are both insightful and gives you some what better insight here to Graber’s intent with this solitaire game.
GAMEPLAY
How can someone achieve such a nerve-wracking gaming experience, fraught with anxiety every time you roll the dice as Admiral Phillips in this game with its teeny and flimsy counters? It boggles my mind that he accomplished this with so little in the way of supporting materials. Overall the decision making-tree for Admiral Phillips is small, except you really, really agonize over them, know thing that certain chosen pathways increase the ones of being sighted and…the possibility of Nell’s with torpedo’s, lots of them. The Nell was seen as generally obsolete at this time though.
The Sequence of Play is what really moves the game along here. The game system in essence serves as the Imperial Japanese Player and you are cast in the role of Admiral Phillips. Weather is your biggest ally or enemy. The longer or more turns you have overcast weather, the greater your chance to live to fight another turn. You will now beg for 4’s and 5’s as they are your sure overcast numbers. Overcast is a +1 die roll modifier (DRM) to lessen your chances of being sighted.
The hardest choice you must make each turn is what to choose in terms of communications – do you continue sailing under ways in radio silence, or break it and perhaps get RAF fighter support. Once you break radio silence, it is broken for the game, so it’s an all or nothing proposition. Not breaking radio silence is a HUGE +2 DRM. Now you have a base probability of a 50% chance of RAF support before any modifiers. Is that worth it, knowing the number of planes you get might be an ineffectual number? Not breaking it gives you the opportunity to better survive undertaking any combat mission that is a -3 DRM.
There is some nice chrome like sub attacks, minefields and shadowing of Force Z, generated on the Random Events Table. IJN battleships and cruisers might be generated from it, as well as the transports Admiral Phillips so desperately wanted to find. The game system moves the Japanese naval units, whereas you can in any given turn move zero to three hexes. Up to three times a game, an undamaged Royal Navy ship can do four spaces.
The real pressure for the British Player is the longer you sail, and the further north you sail, the more the odds increase of Force Z being spotted. If you are spotted, you move directly to the Japanese Bomber Phase where you have a 67% chance of launching an attack. However there is the ever so slim possibility on the Japanese Bomber Table that you could generate a strike with no planes – think of them going to the wrong location as the Rufe Float Plane gave a bad grid. But in all likelihood, the system will generate an attack, based usually the sum of a 2d6 roll and some variable multiple. There is the outside chance that up to 60 torpedo planes could swarm Force Z!
Once you have generated your nightmare as the British Player, you roll on the Anti-Aircraft (AA) Table. As you roll, you realize how lousy Royal Navy AA fire was in 1941. Up to ten plays can be modified in terms of their attack value to hit which is a 9 for torpedo planes and 10 for level bombers. The greater the modifier is, the greater the tension is I found. Up to ten planes per attack per ship can be modified, and after that, there is no modification. Modifications increase your odds of being sunk on Torpedo Damage Table. All of this is very nerve wracking.
There are some great optional rules such as Captain Tennant’s abilities to comb torpedoes on HMS Repulse. Moreover, you might actually get into surface combat, the goal of Phillips or sight transports, hoping they don’t move away before you can engage them. There are also bombardment missions of the areas of confirmed Japanese locations as indicated by the flags on the map, some of which are generated during game play. Not losing your ships goes a long way toward winning except you must accomplish something to generate positive victory points. All in all, the game offers high replay value.
CONCLUSIONS
At the risk of repeating myself, Graber has done it again with this game. As the date is but one day away from the destruction of the capital ships of Force Z, I had to dig it out. As well, my gaming buddy Curt H. wanted to see where I came down on this, so as Jim Carroll would say (paraphrased) “This review is for you my brother”. Force Z is a very hard game to win, which is perhaps why I so enjoy playing this particular game. It lends itself easily for rapid replay, even if you write up a session type report as you play. Doing a Session Report will double your playing time from approximately twenty minutes to forty minutes, should you last longer than five game turns. The tension gets thicker and thicker each turn you remain undiscovered. Force Z has a stellar replay value due to the basic decision-making tree and the optional game rules. Frankly I forgot what an awesome gaming experience this game of Graber’s is and rate it as a mini classic.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Dec 10, 2019 9:18 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Dec 10, 2019 12:15 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Stephen BrophyUnited Kingdom
- Where did you find that magnificent painting?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Paul SchwarzenbartUnited States
Reedsburg
WI
- One of the saddest of the many sad stories of WW2. From all accounts, the men fought nobly.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Etien "The Most Interesting Gamer in the World"(smic)United States
Thibodaux
LouisianaHuey's Forward
-
Cubs Forever wrote:One of the saddest of the many sad stories of WW2. From all accounts, the men fought nobly.The Japanese flew over and dropped a wreath later in honor of their bravery.
- [+] Dice rolls