This is less of a review and more of an initial impression after playing Intro Scenario 1 one-and-a-half times. However, since we ain’t got many text reviews for this game, and since folks’ll come to the page looking for some, I may as well tag my spare thoughts as such.
Allow me to explain what just occurred: Private Miller is taking cover behind a tree, somewhere in the hedgerows of Normandy. He’s already suffered a significant wound, his morale is spiraling. Another shot from a German positioned just a few meters away. Miller makes a morale check as the bullet zips past and slaps into the dirt. The close call has him shaken, his morale degrades. Then another shot from another German. A natural zero on the die, a good shot, perhaps to the throat or the head. Private Miller draws another bad wound and collapses.
Thus a young man bleeds out alone among the hedgerows, terrified and whimpering. The German who just killed him grows bolder with his crack shot and subsequent kill.
All the while Corporal Thomas has been putting in work across a hedgerow to the North. Out of ammo and with no regards to his own safety, the Corporal has just charged and killed in melee two men in as many turns. Nearby another rifleman, Private Maloney, himself on the verge of bleeding out and in agony, slowly drags himself towards the cover of a nearby hedgerow.
We solitaire grogs live in a wonderful time. There’s an abundance of games like this. That is, solo games tightly designed to generate evocative narratives, sometimes at the expense of other aspects of gameplay. The whole allure of this particular niche is historical escapism—I can leave my life and time behind to exist with imagined individuals and experiences and incredible moments in history. These games become very personal and very human, and Combat! is perhaps the most human of all.
Units in Combat! are individual human beings. They’re defined mechanically by their weapon skills, what exactly they’re in the middle of doing at any given moment and their morale. The morale system is particularly robust, with the emotional state of each combatant being accounted for. This isn’t a squad of a dozen men panicking in aggregate before vanishing from the board, this is Private Miller pissing himself in the woods while bleeding to death. His corpse remains after he’s gone. You can even interact with it. Playing the game you begin to see the stories not of history or of politics or military action, but instead of everyday people. Young men—children—murdered by the winds of fate and human folly. Ofc it’s all cardboard. It’s not real. But it can begin to feel real. You can begin to feel the creeping weight of what actually did occur. Because even if this Private Miller never existed, I know another young man surely did, and it was he who bled out under that tree.
Combat! is the first game that made me have to take a break. Private Miller’s death hit me in a strange way. The cruelty of the German troops as murder emboldens them. Corporal Thomas killing men with his bare hands. It makes me wonder what the hell kind of hobby I even have here.
The game is good as hell.
