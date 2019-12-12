Recommend
Sometimes in life, games and war, luck simply deserts you, or the other guys luck VASTLY supersedes your own. Here Lady Luck not only turned her back on me, but sent demons to quash any flickering vestiges of hope, but let us tell you the story of the late poor Admiral Tom Phillips, who went down with HMS Prince of Wales.
Our strategy was planned to be much the same as the first game – take our chances with Radio Silence for once that was broken, the odds rapidly went against us NOT being discovered. I mean hey, in Session Report 1 this tactical approach brought us victory. It seemed the most logical approach as we are playing to WIN here, and not just exercising the game system.TURN 1
Our night time move with both ships is to B2, directly to the east. We want to get away from the coast as quickly as possible as we do not trust the sympathies of the local native population. The IJN submarines moved due to the Random Events Table, as both were moved north. We continue to observe radio silence.
TURN 2
Clear Weather which is not good as it makes the chance of it even greater next turn. Both ships move to H3 while observing radio silence. The Random Event Table generates Japanese troop transports. Tally Ho, we will want those. As we passed through a IJN Sub this turn, we get a -2 DRM for that but keep a +2 for radio silence. We were sighted…but no attack came.TURN 3
Clear weather again. We continue to move now to hunt the Japanese troop transports. Transport move 1 space east. So We decide to consider the new Japanese flag placed at Singara. And again SIGHTED. ATTACK! But the Rufe plane from seemingly a cruiser must have given the wrong location to the attack force as they never found Force Z, although we intercepted their transmission. So we survive yet another scare.TURN 4
Night but Clear. We are catching no love from Poseidon at this point. We move Force Z one space east to catch up to the transports. Guess our DF equipment was wrong as they weren’t there and saw no debris in the water to indicate they had been there. Another Japanese flag goes onto the board and the Royal Navy is down 3-0 due to the placement of flags.TURN 5
As the Sun comes up on another glorious day, the weather remains nice – sigh. We move Force Z to Kuantan to execute a bombardment mission. The transports move 2 spaces West so we might have nailed them aft all. But now the numbers get early as we go through a sub and we are near the coast and even with Radio Silence still being observed, we are again sighted and attacked. Thankfully no level bombers – yeah. Except, and this is a large except, we have 24 Torpedo planes bearing down on us. Sixteen planes attack HMS Prince of Wales and 8 bear in on HMS Repulse. HMS Prince of Wales sustains ten hits and an automatic sunk of the sixteen planes that attacked – 1 was a KIA. HMS Repulse had 4 hits and one automatic sunk result. Wow this was brutal. This famous piece of artwork truly sums up how this turn in Force Z felt.
- Rod BauerUnited States
Larned
Kansas
- Nice Session Report, Robert! Did you post a report on the game that you won? I didn't see it or can't find it, but you make reference to it in this post. I would be interested in reading it!
Rod:
LOL - we are working that one up now! I did it "Smitty backwards!".
Smitty
-
https://boardgamegeek.com/article/33574266#33574266
Rod:
I made certain to get this one to you.
Smitty
PS - Thanks again for reading.
- Rod BauerUnited States
Larned
Kansas
M1Tanker wrote:https://boardgamegeek.com/article/33574266#33574266Thanks, Smitty! I appreciate it!
Rod:
- It was hard reading my typing as Maggie was in front of the monitor....one of our rescue kitties.
