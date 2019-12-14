Recommend
Scenario Background
Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
David Greenspan's incredible civil war battle maps. Summary here: Battle Maps of the Civil War (American Heritage)1992 by Robert K. Krick (Author), David Greenspan (Author), Richard Oshea (Author)
Combat Chart
The wargame, well, its series, is one of the masterpieces in our hobby. Fantastic rules (check out the combat table above - lots of variability/chrome - but DAMM clean - Joe Balkoski wrote the best wargames rules ever in our hobby: most game play value per word - and DAMM clear), good color, very evocative and produces a fab storyline. GCACW also has a great tribe that plays it: always welcoming and one that has built up a strong hobby folklore. The tribe hosts fun online tourneys and the always must attend WBC GCACW tourney each summer: http://www.boardgamers.org
I've posted two previous AARs regarding this series:
Atlanta is Ours! Resaca scenario, some shovels and the spirit of Greenspan. JAN 2019 Session.
RTG2: McClellan's Opportunity: Battle of Antietam: Session report for the WBC online tourney June 2019
...both played as apart of the current online BPA tourney: http://gcacwpbem.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_50.html
The Sweet 16 round of the tourney involves play of Scenario 7, Kennesaw Mountain - Atlanta is Ours. Blue boys have the numbers, but grey boys occupy some strong positions. On first glance, it would appear this would be a smash face scenario. But, it isn't. LOTS of maneuver.
MUCH variability given that the turn may end anytime (if the coming out initiative rolls are tied {1/6 chance every roll}, roll again. Apply some modifiers. Check to see if turn ends. Given how the tourney is going, it appears there will be about 60 init's: each side should have about 30 moves to walk their trail of tears.
I've peeked in at the other seven games in the Sweet 16. My oh my do the games differ. So, as with most GCACW scenarios, a lot of replay-ability.
BPA tourney stats
Regarding the historical setting of the scenarnio... from the rules:
On June 19, the Confederates retreated into the Kennesaw Mountain line. The Union advanced to the base of the mountain and slowly extended their south flank (the right of their line). To counter this, Johnston swung Hoods corps from the Confederate right flank to their left flank, and had Wheeler's and Folk's corps (now commanded by Stewart) fill the prepared position left by Hood.
On June 22, the Union and Confederate movements collided in the Battle of Kolbs Farm, which halted the Union advance but with high Confederate casualties. Stymied on the flank, the Union slowly assembled their forces for a frontal assault on Kennesaw Mountain which took placeon the 27ch.
The assaults on the mountain took heavy losses; but on the south flank, Schofield pushed the Confederates back from Olcy'sCreek on the Old Sandtown Road, thus creating the opportunity for a much broader and stronger flanking action.
On the end of the 27th, the Union had taken none of the objectives in this scenario and losses in the battles of Kolb's Farm and Kennesaw Mountain were approximately 2000 Confederateand 3,350 Union; therefore the "historical"VPs are -2 for a Confederate victory.
GAME LENGTH: 6 turns (note: all turns end earlyso this plays like a 2-3 turn scenario time-wise), June 22-27,1864.
Kennesaw Mtn: Victory Conditions
Above is a chart of the Victory Conditions. First thing I did when paired with an opponent was to try to determine how the boys in blue might win. Came up with three likely paths:
Three paths to USA victory...
There is a fourth: take Smyrma Station: a long shot, but, possible. Consequently, GREY needs to guard against that also.
It struck me that the key to a USA victory would be to swing right (south) and then wheel north and occupy a center position from which to threaten the three paths to victory. This maneuver would have another advantage: stretch the thin, grey line...make GREY make difficult choices.
We play a lot of ACW (American Civil War) games at First Minnesota Historical Wargame Society . Besides this series, four other favorites (besides this outstanding series) are:
1) For the People
2) The Civil War
3) The U.S. Civil War
4) Regimental Sub-Series
You'll find 1st MN AARs on each. Enough. On to the AAR...
Turn 1: A Goat Bleats
Ladies and gentlemen, the goat, Hood.
Start
As we know, no plan survives the first few minutes of a battle. This one didn't either. USA won the initiative, but boooofed the movement die roll with a lowly "1". CSA got the second initiative and the dice gods blessed them with a rocket. Hood ordered his corps into a key blocking position. BLUE was going to need to slog thru a forrest to get into a proper threatening position.
I dig Hood. Read a book or two regarding the character (can anyone recommend a good read regarding Hood?). Played the Gamers outstanding ACW series back in the day with my good 1st MN gaming mate John Alsen.
One of my favorite BGG lists by one of my favorite BGG list authors discussed mr.hood: Item for Geeklist "The Worst Civil War General - Confederate"
Sean's summary: "Hood was the worst army commander the south ever had. He asked too much of his men, throwing them into frontal attacks that came for naught. While his subordinates also failed him, notably at Peachtree Creek, Ezra Church, and Spring Hill, he was also responsible for the bigger disasters at Atlanta, Franklin, and Nashville. His failures, filled with tragic bravery, were the last nail in the South's coffin. In my mind he is the undertaker of the Confederacy and a close second for worst in the war."
Hood would not disappoint Sean in this session...
Hood wins the opening race.
Thomas/Howard busts an opening.
USA responded with a gamble: a +1 modifier attack. A player needs at least a +2 net after dice are rolled to make an attack that forces a retreat. Dice gods returned the favor it granted Johnny Reb with a +1 die roll (both sides roll a die, the net is added or subtracted to the attacker die roll). USA got their +2. Howard's corps bust open a whole in the grey line and advanced in.
Hooker and Thomas then expanded the hole and blew out more of Hood's boys.
Thomas/Hooker hammer Clayton.
USA forces shifting to the right...
USA then began to further implemented its plan with the next three initiatives: roll to the right, then wheel north to the center. CSA got back the initiative on init 14. CSA maneuvered.
Hood decided the time had come to act on init 15. Hood attempted a corps assault, but, the dice gods laughed and stopped the assault cold.
Init 16 was granted to CSA. Hood shouted, "NOW BOYS!". The modifier for the grey attacker was +4. As long as the CSA could at least net a -2 on the combat roll, they would be able to cut off the USA bridgehead. Dice were tossed....
A -5 ... 1/36 chance. Dice gods let out a belly laugh. Assault a total frickin Hood level disaster.
Hood's debacle.
The dice gods decided to add to the farce and grant Blue a couple of initiatives. The union debated whether to count its blessings and build a defendable position....or to press the attack. Calmer heads did NOT prevail. Hooker and Thomas hunted a goat: Hood took another beating. Hood routed out.
U17: Hood sent packing.
U23: Palmer hammers Bate. Bate retreats.
Blue and Grey then traded initiatives. Blue won init 23 & 24 and decided to continue to press the attack, rather than reinforce. This time, Palmer attacked 1415. Again success.
CSA won initiatives 25 > 28. Init 28, CSA decided to counter attack. Cleburne hit Palmer in 1415...successfully. Palmer retreated, but Johnny Reb decided not to advance Cleburne.
C27: Cleburne successfully pushes back Palmer.
CSA then got the next 3 initiatives (for a string of 7 in a row). CSA concentrated on attempting to plug holes and strengthen a few key points.
U29: More USA forces to the right
Hooker bravely into the breach.
On initiative 32, USA finally got back the init. What to do? Press forward: Hooker bravely moved into the breach. Turn ended on the next die roll.
Manpower losses at that point? 8 BLUE losses and 7 GREY losses. No location VPs. So, VPs stood at +5. Position favored BLUE at this point...and they were winning the battle of manpower losses. Hood, the goat, was licking his wounds. The game was early, but, the boys in blue had made good turn 1 progress. If only the USA could win the first init of turn 2, they could expand the breach created on turn 1. What would the dice gods say?
Turn 2: Lovely Marietta in Sight.
Horns of a CSA dilemma
So, USA had gotten the position they wanted. They just need the 1st init to truly exploit their position. Dice rolled. CSA wins init. Uh-oh. USA sweated out the CSA decision. What were they sweating? That the CSA would smash Hooker and put a cork in back in the dike. CSA decided against attacking and instead attacked Mother Earth: TRENCH!
Get the shovels out
Hooker uses shovels not to dig, but hammer.
USA won the third and fourth init. Howard decided the best defense would be a surprise offensive. Howard successfully pounded Martin and then advanced adjacent to Marietta: worth 15 VPs if the position could be held. Given the favorable manpower loss rate for the USA, boys in blue now held a firm edge in VPs.
USA used the last two init's of the turn to bring up more forces.
More USA to the right...and then the wheel up the center
Turn 3: CSA Bug Out.
USA builds a rock in the center.
USA used the first init of the turn to begin to fortify its position. The CSA used the next 3 inits to attempt to consolidate its line around very vulnerable Marietta by sacrificing a position supporting the Kennesaw mountains. Suddenly, the turn ended on init 5 Game had reached the half way mark.
CSA bugs out.
Turn 4: The Loaf Sliced in Half
CSA gets the shovels out
CSA won the first two inits of Turn 4 and decided, again, to strengthen its defense through digging and maneuvering. USA won the next three inits and summoned Palmer this time to dislodge Walker. USA had a +3, but dice gods tossed a -2 on the combat roll into the mix. Walker held out...but then bugged out the next chance they got.
Palmer fails to dislodge Walker...but Walker then leaves.
A fort falls and our hero Richard W. Johnson steps in. CSA position cut in half.
USA got init 10 after the CSA had a string of moves. USA decided more attacking and stretching of the grey line was in order. Sherman and Hooker assaulted a fort with +7...but dice gods would have no part of that and tossed a -3 into the mix. With a +4, USA work was done. Richard W. Johnson decided to advance into a VERY exposed position. However, by doing so the CSA forces were cut in two - with most of its available punch well in the south and out of the action. Turn ended with CSA pushing Bate back into the breach.
Bate tries to plug a hole.
Turn 5: The Rock Called Johnson
A rock called Johnson.
Same deal as most turns in this game: 1st init would be critical. If USA won it, it could hammer one of two very exposed CSA hexes. If CSA won the init, Richard W. Johnson could be in a world of hurt.
Coming out rolls...CSA wins the init. Uh-oh. CSA had a +3 attack on vulnerable Richard W. Johnson. What did the dice gods have planned for the CSA? More farce. -2 on the combat rolls...USA Johnson becomes A ROCK.
USA won the next three inits, using one to pound Bate. Turn suddenly ended on the 5ht init.
USA was sitting on 29 VPs at this point: -1 bid for USA, +15 for being next to Marietta and +15 on the Manpower losses (CSA had lost 13 Sps, USA 12 SPs). Only thing that would save the CSA at this point was probably dislodging the USA from its position next to Marietta: a tall order.
Howard chases away Bate.
Tightening the noose on Marietta.
Turn 6: The Curtain Fails
CSA stays on defense and covers Marietta
Dice gods smiled on CSA and granted them 6 of the first 7 inits. CSA used all inits to fortify its position around Marietta either with shovels or maneuver. USA waited nervously for the probable counter attack...
USA uses its one init to pressure Marietta. CSA breaks out shovels.
USA then used the 8th init to grab a 3rd hex next to Marietta.
Dice tossed to determine the 9th init...and the dice gods replied, "Have a good night, gentlemen. Game over". Hood bleated. Boys in Blue celebrated.
USA closes noose on Marietta...and curtain falls
Initiative log of the game
Wrap up: A Cemetery in St.Paul. And one hell of a wargame.
A hero of this session: Richard W. Johnson XIV corps.
I love this hobby. The games and the players. And, of course, the history we continuously explore.
So, I'm writing this AAR and do a little research. Who was Richard W. Johnson? I had no idea. Apparently, Mr.RW Johnson, after war, actually ran for governor of Minnesota (and lost). Johnson eventually died in St.Paul in 1897. Turns out he is buried at Oakland Cemetery. Next trip back home to god's country, I'll grab a few 1st Mn mates, we'll go to the cemetery, host a glass and toast the patriot, Richard W. Johnson.
My opponent, Michael H. was a great sport. Helped me with a few rules flubs, played well (the dice gods failed him big time with two critical CSA attacks) and exhibited the best WBC/GCACW wargamering characteristics.
Usual big tip of the hat to Joseph M. Balkoski (the father of this series), Ed Beach (who he turned it over to), Chris Withers and the fantastic GCACW tribe who make this series so enjoyable.
BUY THIS GAME (or about any other in the series). I didn't comment on the quality of the components - which is fantastic. Get yourself an opponent; the vassal module is outstanding if you don't have time & space to play face to face. Join an online tourney. And, make sure you come to WBC's GCACW tourney this summer outside of Pittsburg; you'll meet the outstanding tribe that plays this game and welcomes in wargaming pilgrims.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Warren Bruhn
Roseburg
Oregon
Thanks! I bought a copy of this last summer, partly based on what you had to say about this game and series.
- You'll like it Warren: lots of maneuver, drama, great combat system, decent chrome and love the initiative roll which constantly forces DIFFICULT decisions. A whiff of EiA
Jon(Capt_S)
-
Wonderful as always. Thanks very much for sharing with us.
What a slog of a battle!
I had a plan...
Vancouver
WashingtonYou say OCD like it's a bad thing.
-
Hey, you're famous!
MMP has a link to this writeup on their facebook page. And I can see why. This is a great writeup.
Clio Marie
Maryland
- Wow, that is a very nice write-up. Actually makes me think that the massive amount of time I put in on this series nearly 30 years ago was worth it. Never would have thought way back then that the system would still be thriving now. And maybe more strongly than ever. Thanks so much!
-
Thank you all.
I also played back in the day and then left the series. Hopped back in about a decade ago at the WBC GCACW tourney for a few games. And, then again recently. This series is one of the few that has gives me the same buzz whenever I've played - even against the evolution in wargame design the last few decades:
Chris Withers
California
-
Great colorful writeup Doc.
I like how this scenario turned out. When I started the detailed research & design I had been thinking it would be an unfun dud, doomed to be a 1 turn frontal assault type of action. But the random turn ends, which the players can control somewhat with their actions, and the various true historical objectives that are in addition to the Kennesaw mountains, caused it to turn into quite a fun scenario.
Patrick Pence(Farsol)
Tallahassee
Florida
-
This tournament was my first attempt at the Kennesaw Mountain scenario. I love the scenarios with a random end to the Action Cycle. This one was no exception.
As the CSA, and having lots of experience with the ACTS die roller, I figured I just had to tune my strategy to react and delay as much as possible. Would my Union opponent approach with a hammer, or try to maneuver the flanks? Once I was able to gauge which of the three strategies (which you described), I could react accordingly.
I used Hood, for all his offense capabilities, to position and blunt when possible. I let the timer do the rest. Providence was indeed kind to the Rebels, as turns 2-4 went by in quick succession, and I was able to position defensive works, rest troops, and prepare for the expected breakthrough attempts near Mt. Zion Church (which I had sacrificed).
Jeff was patient, and dutifully shifted & stacked his bluebellies in defensive positions, preventing my sapping attempts.
On turn 6, he got the first 3 initiatives, force marched the majority of Sherman's divisions, and managed to acquire Smyrnna Station without a shot. It really was a wonderful illustration of "getting there fastest with the mostest" that this system rewards. Hood's final attempt to dislodge the occupying Union division was thwarted by that same Providence, as I rolled doubles on my final Init, and rolled the '1' that has plagued my dice gaming life.
I love the incredible variability in our outcomes for this scenario, and I can't wait to try it again. Great AAR and numbers breakdown, Herr Dr!
Edit: My only fear is an all-Union outcome!
