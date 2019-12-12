Ze_German_Guy wrote:

ACBez wrote:

Nice write up. THis game holds a really special place in my collection. Hits a lot of sweet spots.



The more I play it, learn the strategy, come up with new ideas and strategy, the more it grows on me.



Oh, and how does your copy smell? Mine smells exquisite.

It had the usual nice "freshly printed paper" smell, but I didn't notice anything beyond that.