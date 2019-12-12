Recommend
4 Posts
Navajo Wars» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Initial Thoughts on Rise of the People
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- NikoCanada
Calgary
Alberta
-
My first real game of the Rise of the People scenario (after pushing counters along with the playbook) ended in a loss, but just barely with morale and military points tied!
My start was very similar to the playbook; a bunch of raids (all for horses and sheep), some corn planting, and a tribal council to recover some of the AP I spent to preempt, followed by more raiding, corn harvest, and moving the family from Canyon de Chelly into the Zuni Mountains on the second card.
The Spanish only got one subjugate action each card due to all those cubes in the raid box.
The third card was already the Pueblo Uprising. Luckily I had moved the C family so I passed the VP check with flying colours and picked up Wisdom of the Ancient Ones in addition to my starting Religion.
The next two cards where Ceremonies. Luckily I decided to pass on the first, but having a guaranteed 1 was too tempting since I was hoping for a planning action and my elders weren't that old yet.
For the 6th and 7th card I Planned, boosting my military via making family A less ferocious and converting culture (using the blessing way and culture card), and planted corn (and failed a tribal council) while the Spanish attempted to get New Mexico under control. However, after two large draws and an Apache Raid event the last cube in the bag was the final red cube! Looks like the Spanish would waste the enitre next action on drawing it and give me a break to perform a Passage of Time to recover some culture to convert into a stronger military later.
That was not to be though; the 9th card was a Ceremony and then the game ended at the earliest point possible. While I had enough VP to not lose military strength, the two event built Missions meant that Spanish morale shot right back up and tied my military strength.
Thoughts:
This game flows a lot faster than Commancheria; Having only one enemy at a time streamlines the enemy action phase quite a bit and since there was no enemy counters on the map there were quite a few player actions I didn't need to consider which helped too.
At first I was putt off by the lack of sequence of play on the player aid, but it really is as simple as "do what the current card says"!
I'll definitely try a longer scenario next. It felt like I barely got to do anything in this game! Other than the event driven Builds the Spanish only subjugated over and over again too.
A shorter scenario for learning and when under time pressure is always appreciated though.
It felt like I had nothing to do with culture points, not sure if that was due to the scenario only getting going when it ended or if the main purpose really is to convert culture to military...
Components are the usual high GMT standard, not much more to say than that
Unfortunately my phone had a hard time getting decent pictures this time around, I'll have to sort that out before my next report.
Thanks again for getting me such a fantastic present Santa Grogs!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Alex(ACBez)Canada
-
Nice write up. THis game holds a really special place in my collection. Hits a lot of sweet spots.
The more I play it, learn the strategy, come up with new ideas and strategy, the more it grows on me.
Oh, and how does your copy smell? Mine smells exquisite.
- [+] Dice rolls
- NikoCanada
Calgary
Alberta
-
ACBez wrote:Nice write up. THis game holds a really special place in my collection. Hits a lot of sweet spots.It had the usual nice "freshly printed paper" smell, but I didn't notice anything beyond that.
The more I play it, learn the strategy, come up with new ideas and strategy, the more it grows on me.
Oh, and how does your copy smell? Mine smells exquisite.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Alex(ACBez)Canada
-
Ze_German_Guy wrote:Mine had a really unique smell. Didn't like it at first, now it's a burst of nostalgia when I open the box.ACBez wrote:Nice write up. THis game holds a really special place in my collection. Hits a lot of sweet spots.It had the usual nice "freshly printed paper" smell, but I didn't notice anything beyond that.
The more I play it, learn the strategy, come up with new ideas and strategy, the more it grows on me.
Oh, and how does your copy smell? Mine smells exquisite.
- [+] Dice rolls