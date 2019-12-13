Recommend
5 Posts
Destruction of Force Z» Forums » Sessions
Subject: OMG We won!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
Playing Force Z reminds me of the old Tootsie-Roll Pop commercial on how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie-Roll Pop. The answer was in a sense variable BUT short. This is as relevant of an introduction to Force Z and your overall life expectancy for this game. Of course part of the sheer joy is surviving longer than Admiral Tom Phillips did, which doesn’t seem that hard. Your goal is first not to lose as bad as Phillips did in December 1941. Your second is perhaps to score some British points, which also exceeds what Phillips accomplished. Last and least likely, is to achieve some type of British win victory within the game’s scoring system (ROFL).TURN 1
NIGHT - Of course Force Z starts in Singapore. Running north up the coast allows you to reach the possible Japanese landing sites that much sooner. The cost is it exposes you to IJN submarine attack, the enhanced possibility of being spotted sooner as hugging the coast produces a negative Die Roll Modifier (DRM), and there is also the possibility of hitting IJN minefields. My goal was to mimic Admiral Phillips and hold to radio silence as long as reasonably possible as that positive DRM for doing so seemed better than RAF escort help. Not being discovered seems to be the name of the game for Force Z.
So our overall approach is going to be historical it seems. Weather roll was clear – rather would have had bad as it makes it more likely that the next turn’s weather in daylight will be clear. Philips via ship hailer tells the Task Force he expects each crew and each man to do their duty for the British Empire and to fight like lions. Let victory and the thought of protecting their loved ones from tyranny guide all their actions. IJN submarines are rumored to be in the D-2 and D-3 spaces.TURN 2
DAY - Yeah the weather turned overcast. Any positive thing like this is to be celebrated. Force Z moves to D-4. HMS Repulse was targeted by an IJN submarine but no effect. The Random Events Table generated IJN /battleships (BB) in the G6 area, so intel pushed over the airwaves said. It was rumored they were moving to the I-6 area to link up with an invasion fleet. Although we were sighted this turn, there was not an attack. But to be sighted on the 2nd Game Turn in Overcast weather is scary.
TURN 3
DAY - Joy to the World (it is the holiday season) as the weather is gain overcast! The Random Event Table places a Japanese Flag (read force) in Kuantan. The Japanese BB didn’t move this turn. Phillips concludes it must be a false sighting and as such can be disregarded in terms of hunting for it. The beauty of this game is it forces one to think beyond the historical outcome. You need to consider a surface action and what it means to you both in terms of winning the game and overall survival.TURN 4
NIGHT - Phillips decides to make flank speed to bombard the Japanese forces at Kuantan. He is hoping to catch some transports and other merchant shipping there in the process of either unloading or at anchorage. Both submarines move one space to the north. Our successful bombardment generates us 2 Victory Points (VP). Score 2 to 2 with the two Japanese flags vs. one bombardment mission.
TURN 5
DAY – Clear weather so time to be nervous again. We are now heading to Kota Bharu to execute another bombardment mission. We are now being shadowed this turn. We are again sighted but the Japanese failed to attack. It is our guess their scouting elements perhaps saw either a IJN Cruiser or Battleship element and thought it was Force Z. Phillips puts us on even a higher state of readiness for a possible surface action. However we executed a bombardment mission for two more VPs. We are ahead 4-2.TURN 6
DAY – Grrrr clear weather. When I am pushing Panzers I LOVE clear weather, here I curse it. We now move to put distance between us and the evil DRM that is generated from being within six or less spaces of Space I-7. IJN Cruisers are rumored to be in the area of E-5 or E-4. A British Buffalo confirmed IJN BB’s in space K-6. But blessings, blessings, blessings…NOT SPOTTED!TURN 7
NIGHT - Man Poseidon really hates us this game as we get yet more clear weather. Although it’s night, it’s the next day of clear weather and its impact we concern ourselves with here as Admiral Phillips. We sight the Japanese CA’s and Tally Off, we’ve unleashed the dogs on the fox hunt and ahunting we will go. Even better, the Japanese fail to move and we have a surface engagement. The 3 Japanese CA’s are dispatched along with several destroyers. This generates 3VPs, and we build our lead to 7-2.TURN 8
DAY - We now move to C-4 as we are running for home. Clear weather doesn’t help and makes me really nervous as we are so close. We were sighted but…no attack again. WE are playing it close to our vest just in case a juicy target of opportunity arises due to the Random Events Table.
TURN 9
DAY – Clear weather – getting close to home as we move to A2. We were not sighted this turn.
TURN 10
NIGHT – We make it home to Singapore, with sirens, horns and fireworks lighting up the harbor, Japanese night raiders be damned.
END Comments – truly Force Z is a gem of a game. It’s low time investment allows you to play several games, trying out various strategies to see if Admiral Phillips approach was optimal or if other approaches simply made more tactical sense.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Dec 13, 2019 11:42 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Dec 13, 2019 2:19 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Thanks Again Adam - silly me I was so tired when I posted it I didn't remove the pics at the bottom - sigh.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
I agree. Purchased the p'np version after reading a review, and was very well pleased with the play experience. Although my "Adm Phillips" also got both ships back, the Japanese won on points, 4-3 if I recall.
There really is a nice little sense of tension as "rumors and reports" of IJN forces come in, Japanese invasion landings are confirmed, and the weather turns disgustingly fair.
It FEELS like a naval operation, cat-and-mouse. A nice achievement particularly for a designed solo game.
I've not played often (twice) but already am inclined to think that "breaking radio silence" in hope of some air cover is not worth the disadvantageous modifier for Japanese spotting which ensues, except perhaps during the final "race home."
Did find myself wishing for more "change" pieces for the Japanese aircraft--I believe I failed to print the sheet which helps manage Japanese air attack outcomes, so was making do with the Japanese airplane counters along with some spare blanks to track Japanese losses to AA fire, and Japanese attack resolutions.
Fully agree with the positive review. A great little game in a petite package.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Rod BauerUnited States
Larned
Kansas
- Excellent job Smitty!! Wow three times spotted with no Japanese air attack! That is extremely lucky! I have played this game probably a couple of dozen times over the years and have only won one time that I recall. Maybe twice. When the Japanese attack I always roll a ton of planes for them. I have sometimes thought that I must be missing something in the rules! An average roll of the dice can bring in 24-30 Torpedo bombers and another dozen or so Level bombers.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Dec 15, 2019 5:56 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Dec 15, 2019 5:54 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Rod:
Yeah I often get "blown out of the water" - look at the 2nd game right? But it gets to be nail biting - and TY by the way. Once the numbers get high on planes, it simply is which roll gets you. They are doomed once an actual attack is launched.
This would be a perfect GMT Magazine game.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls