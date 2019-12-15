Recommend
Subject: Cleombrotus slays Epaminondas and the Thebans at Leuctra
Leuctra
Setup: Scenario deployment using the Hoplite Variant Rules and no Law of Inertia
Plans:
Sparta- Use Cavalry to try and engage enemy cavalry in front of the massed phalanx so that their movement is slowed. Use SK and PL units to engage enemy light troops as the hoplites move forward to engage the enemy. Once enemy light troops on left are routed, the PL units will use H&D to attack the hoplites flank and rear.
Theban- Move cavalry forward to engage enemy cavalry so that the massed phalanx can move forward to attack the strong Spartan right. Remaining hoplites move up slowly in echolen formation and SK units stay back and protect the right flank. Sacred Band will be used when needed to turn the Spartan right flank.
Turn 1- Theban Initiative
T LC: All LC move forward and engage the Spartan LC, the outside Theban LC unit moves into the flank of the outside Spartan LC unit; this unit reaction moves and turns to keep the two outside Theban LC units in its front and takes 1 Cohesion Hit. The two Theban LC units on both ends fail their shock check and will not attack; the one on the outside takes 4 Cohesion hits and will need to check for route during collapse phase. The middle Spartan LC takes 2 C.H. from pre-shock check. During Shock, the middle Spartan LC unit routes and the outside unit routes during collapse phase; both move through the HO HI unit. The Theban LC advance, while the outside unit routes after failing collapse roll.
T HO: Massed HO moves forward at a walk with the HO HI units moving up slower to create the echolen formation.
S PL/SK: move forward to prepare to attack next activation. They stay outside of H&D range.
T SK: slingers slide over and up and the javelin units move up to H&D range.
S LC: lone LC unit attacks the LC in its front hex. The Theban unit takes 3 C.H. and is one shy of routing. In the combat both take 2 hits and the Theban unit routes.
S HO: HO phalanx units move forward at a walk with Deinon. The Spartan HO HI attempt to attack the LC units in their front. The outside LC unit uses OW, but the other unit is pinned and will be attacked. The Theban LC unit is destroyed due to no retreat.
T MOM: failed trying to rally LC
S MOM: failed trying to rally LC, both remaining LC units route off the map.
Route Points: Thebes 5 Sparta 8
Turn 2- Theban Initiative
T HO: Massed phalanx moves up to engage the Spartan HO unit on the flank, while two HO HI units move to engage the HO unit next in line. The other units form the echolen. The Spartan HO unit facing the massed phalanx takes 2 C.H. during pre-shock. The other unit passes its shock TQ check. Shock combat the massed phalanx attacks on 13 column with a +4 on die roll due to OC and rolls a 7 +4= 11 which results in 0/6 hits. The Spartan unit passes its collapse roll and stands with 6 C.H.. The other Spartan unit takes two hits as the Theban HO HI units split the 2 hits. 1st blow has been struck and the Spartans held.
T LC: Lone unit moves up to cover the flank.
S PL/SK: Sk units slide inside and move adjacent to the Theban javelin SK units and exchange fire; only 1 hit scored from each side. The PL move to fire at the slinger Sk units and the PL take 3 hits and only get 1 hit.
S MOM: Cleo fails roll
T SK: exchange fire with enemy light troops at 1 hex range. Javelin units two go missile no . Slingers exchange a few hits with the PL units.
T MOM: Epa failed his roll
S HO: Cleo moves with the Spartan HI unit to assist in attacking the massed phalanx and the other HO units not engaged charge to attack the Theban HI units, except for the two HO units on the left. These two units march up behind the SK units and halt as Deinon joins them to prepare to attack the enemy SK units next activation once their own SK units move away. Each Theban single hex HO unit takes a hit during pre-shock. Personal combat on the Spartan left between Cleo and Epa results in Epa being wounded. Shock combat blows are exchanged and two Theban single hex HO units route as other units hold their ground.
S LC: only one unit so it is out of command and just moves to cover the Spartan right flank.
Route Phase: 2 Theban LC units route off map.
Route Points: Theban 16 Sparta 8
Turn 3- Cleo gains the Initiative
S HO: Deinon puts the two HO units on the far left into column formation and moves over to help with the massed phalanx. The two unengaged HO units (Phocis and Epidaurus) move forward to clear a path for the units in column. Personal combat sees Cleo kill Epaminondas costing the Thebans 20 route points. Cleo however is wounded in the shock combat. A Spartan HO unit routes and two singe hex HO Thebans route.
T MOM: Sacred Band moves out from the massed phalanx, but other units unable to react due to no OC
S MOM: Deinon fails
S LC: out of command
T LC: out of command
S PL/SK: lots of misses, one slinger Theban routes. Two of the Theban javalin units are no missile.
T HO: only two unrouted HO units shock. The single hex HO unit routes and the HO unit next to Cleo routes. Cleo faces the massed phalanx with only the Royal Guards until Deinon can help. Two HO units attack a routing Theban HO and destroy it. That pushes the Thebans over the Route withdrawal limit.
Game ends at this point. Counting the routing units on the map and adding them to the total is given below.
Route Points: Theban 82 Sparta 32
Sacred Band moved out too late. Theban single hex HO units should have stayed further back. They were no match for the Spartan HO units. Spartan red triangle HO unit made several saving rolls during the collapse phase that really kept the massed phalanx in check and a non factor.
Correction on the Theban Route points: 57 (counted those single hex HO units as if they were two hex units). Still a Spartan victory. Also I should have continued play until those routing units exited the map or were eliminated, but without the OC those units could not rally.
- Im unclear how the Thebans can lose this one. Good job!
hipshot wrote:Im unclear how the Thebans can lose this one. Good job!
Kev,
Theban OC was killed which cost 20 route points and Sacred Band was not activated soon enough. Plus if the Spartans can shock those single hex HO units, they have a chance at routing them; they do not use the HO saving collapse rule like the two hex units do. 8.18 rule see Play Note
