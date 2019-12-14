Recommend
Subject: [секрет/secret] Minding the Gap – Reflections of Cdr 1. Guards Tank Army
Should you have been wondering about the increased frequency of my rules questions, Dominik and I have embarked on a PbEM run at Mind the Gap. As commander of the Warsaw Pact forces, I will share my notes and thoughts on how the campaign is going here. (Dominik has promised not to look into this thread until the game is over.)
So this is it. Having moved out of barracks yesterday, 8th Guards Combined Arms Army (CAA) took up positions along the Inner German Border – along with my 20th Guards Mot Rifle Division. My tank divisions are still racing along the Autobahn from their home bases further east in Germany.
The US Army and the Bundeswehr have wasted little time in responding. We are facing a solid defensive line right across the border. So they weren't kidding when they talked about Forward Defense in recent years.
This morning, what felt like every single MiG-23 and MiG-21 in our sector streaked overhead in an impressive display of air power. They did not turn back at the border. The war is on. In the FULDA area, fifteen of our air squadrons met their F-15s, some F-16s and Luftwaffe F-4s. Well, several on both sides didn't get to meet, because the dense air defences took a significant toll. Ultimately, I have been informed that NATO took significant losses (as, undoubtedly did we) and was driven off. Even now, I can see many of our MiGs circling overhead, ready to cover our assault.
Elsewhere in the skies, it seems like NATO has the upper hand: Over KASSEL and HALLE the Luftwaffe is reported to be flying interference. Our escorts and interceptors should be able to deal with them – although my hope was that we could pin down the pesky Bo-105s near KASSEL.
I know that our big Mi-6s took off at dawn from GOTHA and raced along our line and then across. Rumor has it they managed to get through to the US helicopter base in MAINZ but then were driven off by well placed base defences. So much for the "special" forces from the GRU! Now it'll be up to the fly-boys to keep the AH-1 Cobras off our backs.
The opening blows on the ground will fall to 8th Gds CAA. Comrade Vasily's plan is to smash through the southern end of NATOs line and quickly drive for HANAU. In the process, he plans to overrun some of the artillery and air defence units which are otherwise bound to cause problems. I just wish he had kept back a division to exploit any initial success instead of deploying them all within arm's reach of NATO!
On the northern flank of the FULDA Gap, I am facing very strong opposition. Rather than battering my head against a solid wall, I will try to brush aside a lone Bundeswehr Panzergrenadier Brigade and then push hard for KASSEL. This should allow me to outflank NATO's line, with my 11th Guards Tank Division ready to exploit.
This is what we have trained for all these years. Let's see what the day brings.
-
240800Z - Grid 3619, somewhere SW of WEIMAR
The morning started with Vasily's 39th Guards MotRifle Division letting him down – no – letting us all down. They received massive support from Mil Mi-24s - two NVA squadrons even flew all the way from their base in COTTBUS, some 450km away. Artillery Brigade 390 was ready to lay down strong fires. And Vasily's electronic warfare wizards pulled out all the stops. And yet, they were stopped cold in their tracks by a PzGrenBrig and some Bundeswehr divisional units. Apparently, the Americans know a thing or two about electronic warfare too. That made it hard to coordinate all that support. Then, those bloody, arrogant AH-1 Cobras showed up. Evading our MiGs – and although they ate a good number of SA-9s and SA-13s – they cowed 39th Guards into a state of paralysis.
And so, with the failure of a single division to carry out its duty to the Party and the State, our entire war plan on the southern flank is in jeopardy.
Fortunately, my boys of 9th Tank Division showed much more grit and determination. At midnight, they were still strung out along the Autobahn at WEIMAR, racing along, some 100km from the front line. Passing through GOTHA with Artillery Brigade 308 and my own electronic wiz kids in tow, they reached their jump off point precisely at the right time - and unleashed hell. The kids of PzGrenBrig 4 we took prisoner shortly thereafter had been taken by complete surprise as our tanks streamed through gaps in the "Todesstreifen" along the border. Their unit beat a hasty retreat, clearing the way for 9th Tank to punch through.
And punch through they did! In a move that their revered Manstein would have been proud of, they scrambled through the Ardennes-like forests and the confusion north of NATOs main line and pulled off an opposed crossing of the FULDA, wiping out an entire Bundeswehr artillery brigade. Most division commanders would have been content, having achieved their primary and secondary assault objectives for the day.
Not so Nikolai. Showing that he has embraced the art of the Operational Maneuver Group, he urged his tired troops forward, seized the vital A5 and A7 "Autobahnkreuz" and smashed into PzDiv 5's divisional reserve and staging area, again facing the big guns of a Bundeswehr artillery regiment. Undaunted and with more support from precious Mil Mi-24s, they swatted aside a clever spoiling attack and overran the Bundeswehr position.
Urging his men on, Nikolai pushed another 15km along the A5 and is now at the OHM bridge, with MARBURG in sight and overlooking the plains on the road to FRANKFURT. Needless to say, before this day is out, I will be recommending him as Hero of the Soviet Union for this outstanding effort for the State and society.
My staff is now racing to adjust its planning to take advantage of this unexpected breakthrough. The terrain is difficult and together with the scattered remnants of those Bundeswehr units will make our going slow. I am afraid that NATO may try to slow us down further with their Tornados, so I have put an urgent request in to 16th Air Army to pin them down, whatever it takes.
I am also urging Vasily to disengage troops from his right flank and join me in marching through the northern gates.
-
240900Z - Grid 3619, somewhere SW of WEIMAR
They did it! 16th Air Army came through. Not only did they hit the Tornados at PFERDSFELD. But braving USAF Phantoms and accurate SAM fire, they also struck the F-15 base at HAHN and the Phantom base at SPANGDAHLEM – apparently with everything they had.
I just received confirmation from the Battle Damage Assessment team that all three airfields have been put out of action for at least a day. Our intelligence directorate believes NATO does not have the resources to work on more than one airfield at a time. I sure hope they are right. We could certainly use the breathing space that comes with grounding two squadrons of either Tornados or Eagles for another day or two.
Our MiG-27s and Su-24s took losses – difficult to replace losses. I hope their sacrifice was worth it.
Now that we do not need to fear interdiction, it's time for my division to drive hard and reinforce 9th Tank's success. Rather than trying to batter the ramparts around FULDA, we will push through the chaos north of NATO's line and broaden the breach that Nikolai achieved for us.
Vasily just called. He has agreed to support our effort and is now extricating 27th Guards Mot Rifle to shore up our flank. That leaves my 11th Guards Tank to drive hard and hopefully capture KASSEL in a coup de main, with a little help from our NVA friends.
