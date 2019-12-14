Recommend
Wagram is truly one of those fascinating battles, called not fully rightly Napoleon’s last victory, although it is his last victory that was meaningful. His victories in 1814, masterful as they were, don’t measure up to Wagram in terms of impact. But if one examines Wagram closely, you start to see some of the signs of decline in terms of power and abilities that would begin to plague both Napoleon and his instrument of power, the French Army. It is easy to place Wagram in the continuum that leads to Borodino, although Napoleon was not in 1809 the softer, heavier and slightly effeminate looking Emperor that he was by 1812.TURN 1
The French units in the center and to the south head towards the Plateau. If the French get successfully to the plateau, and their morale holds, they will win. Concurrently with that, the French need to be aware of not having strength siphoned off to the left flank. That was both the reality in the Battle of Wagram and many of the battle of Wagram I’ve fought with the SPI Folio Game Wagram. Now is that also a collary of that keeps the Austrians from reinforcing the Plateau? I don’t think so based upon the victory conditions for the game.
The Austrian goal – force the French to send units to the Austrian right flank. Every unit that can be drawn off over here is one less unit to assault the heights. Moreover, it is our best military estimate that the step losses on this flank would be a good return on investment for the Austrian Player, even if they are greater in number than the French.TURN 2
We move Lasalle forward and with artillery support against 1/2nd Corps. The Cav unit is DE and removed from the game. Molitor, the Saxon Infantry and the Old Guard with artillery support get an 0/3 result against the 3/6th Corps, as good as one could hope for here. The 3rd Austrian Reserve Calvary suffers a DE result by an assault by Saint-Cyr, Seras and the CAV Reserve. Grouchy, Boudet and Montburn kill an Austrian unit but still suffer a step loss. The Austrians counter-attack in the north with 2/1 Cav and 1/1 Cav plus 4 artillery points to get a 5-column attack. The results a re 1/1 in terms of steps but the idea is to cause the French to consider we will keep them honest.TURN 3
The Saxon infantry unit (one of the strongest in the game and historically a really good unit), Lasalle, Molitor and Grouchy with Artillery support cause a ½ result on the 1/6th, with Molitor taking 1 step loss. Legrand, Saint-Cyr, Wrede with artillery support achieves a DE result on the 2nd Res Cav (future note to self – watch using Cav to hold the line). Frere, Seras, the French Cav Reserve and artillery support achieves 2 step losses , but the Austrians retreat 1 hex. Pacthod, Tharreau, Lamaraque and artillery support only get a 1/1 result despite it being 18-4, due to terrain.
The Austrians 1/6th CAV considered attacking the Guard but upon reconsideration left to serve as a road block to die later vs. dying in a wasted attack.
Steps lost at this point are 10 Austrian and 5 French.TURN 4
Big French push with the Saxons, Molitor, the Guard and Lasalle along with artillery. The Saxons lost 1 step but the 1/6 Cav suffers a DE result. Boudet, Broussier and the Saxon Cav get lucky and get a 0/2 on the 2nd Res Cav and it suffers a DE. Lamarque, Tharreau and Pully with artillery get a ½ result. The Austrian chooses 1 step loss and retreats one hex in lieu of a step loss. Guard CAV, Morand and Dupas achieve a nice ½ result on the 2nd AG. The Austrian Player again chooses one step loss and one hex given up.
TURN 5
Night Turn. The Austrians were in a dangerous spot at 19 step losses. They managed to recover 4 step losses to get it down to only 15 lost. The French worked themselves back down to 0 step losses. Let’s just say the Austrian position looks bleak here. At this point 8 Austrian units have been eliminated to only 1 French unit.
TURN 6
The Austrians take back Baumersdorf. On Turn 6 the Austrians get to do whichever function first. They come down off the height and are going to make the French push them back, figuring this will eat up precious time. The French are surprised to see the Austrians retake Gerasdorf, eliminating the one Cav unit.
The French in turn counterattacked viciously up and down the line, inflicting generally 1/1 results. In some areas though, we find we pulled the Austrians back too far. The slope attacks are hard however on some French units when Puthod and Tharreau suffer a 2/0 French step loss. But at the end of the turn it is 21-14 again in terms of step losses.TURN 7
The French Boudet, Lasalle, Molitor and Broussier units attack a 2 strength Austrian unit on the +5 Column. Boudet loses one step but the Austrian lost 2 steps and becomes a DE. The Saxon, Saint-Cyer and Frier assault 2/1st Austrian Corp unit at 11-3. Add in a 3-artillery bombardment and it becomes 14-3, which is 10 which is reduced to 5 attacking up hill. Frier loses one step but the Austrian unit loses one step. Dupas, and Friant spearhead an attack on the 2AG unit and it loses a step. Nothing terribly sexy but more attrition of the Austrian Army.
Step losses – 27 for the Austrian Player and 14 for the French.
TURN 8
Well, no shock if you have made it this far that the French win. I think my Austrian game suffered even with giving them some leeway on the defense of the Plateau. It is perhaps my failure to take enough pressure off by a better attack from the wing. The lack of any reinforcements there was telling. The French were able to put on greater force here than they did on that day in 1809. Having the French calvary start to run wild in the rear of the Austrian Army in its retreat and cutting it off yet again from a line of communications – shades of Mack in 1805 prior to Austerlitz – would have caused even greater shudders through the old order.
Barry Kendall
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Sounds pretty bloody . . . perhaps there's a bit of an imbalance issue with this game?
Are there any restrictions on committing Imperial Guard units? If not, that could make for an easy balancer.
Eric Walters
Chesterfield
Virginia"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
- Smitty, really enjoyed this season report on the game! Hope to see more like this one from you!
- No imbalance issue came to mind with me here. With casualties somewhere between the 75 to 80,000 range for the two days, it flt about right to me. Use of the Guard that fails to produce a DR result means the French Army becomes demoralized - say goodbye to victory.
-
Eric:
Thank you for those kind words. If you look up my contributions of late, we've been having fun. I always look forward to hearing from you.
Smitty
