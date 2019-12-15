Recommend
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

Dateline: Saturday 14th Dec 2019
Location: The Western Australian Board game Association’s Decembercon
Excitement status: MAXIMUM!!!
Sigh...so much board game goodness...
The Inaugural Western Australian Open Churchill Championship was battled out over 4 tables, with the overall winner being the player with a victory and the highest %'ge of the points on his or her table.
Our winner was Chris A, playing as Churchill, with 43% of the points on his table.
Congratulations to Chris.
And well played and thank you for taking part to all the players.
The final scores were (Winner in Bold; Winner’s %’ge of total score in ():
Table 1 (Both powers did NOT Surrender, UK win)
Chris (UK): 64 (48%)
Harris (USSR): 33
Charles (USA): 35
Table 2 (Both Powers Surrendered, USA win as leaders of a broken alliance)
Craig (UK): 55
Dean (USSR): 22
Hanna (USA): 43 (36%)
Table 3 (Both powers did NOT Surrender, USSR win)
Adam (UK): 37
Mark (USSR):38 (35%)
Jonathan (USA): 34
Table 4 (No Surrender, USA win on tie break as they had the A-Bomb)
Warren (UK): 32
Chris (USSR): 32
Adrian (USA): 32 (33%)
Our table...must have been early on!
The tournament was initiated and organised by Warren (our regular UK player) with Warren, Adrian (USA) and myself (USSR) sharing the teaching. Of our twelve players, the three of us have nearly ten games behind us; a couple of folk had played a handful of times and the rest were new to Churchill but experienced gamers; or, for two brave souls, new to Churchill and nearly new to board games…in at the deep end!
We had the games set up in advance. Warren, Adrian and I played on one of the tables as our usual Nations; the other tables were assigned at random, with the players free to choose their Nation. We taught the game on two tables, which took about an hour, and then started the game on our own table. Some folk watched us start and followed us for a few rounds of the first Conference; others just got started.
Adrian in the Tripods T-shirt, Warren hiding behind him in the red vest.
Warren, Adrian and I played our own game while answering questions and helping newer players through the first turn or two. We were very busy with questions and teaching at the start, but found that after a couple of rounds things settled down and we were able to finish our game. All four tables finished at roughly the same time, just inside the allotted time (12.30 pm to 4.45 pm), which was impressive given some of the gamers were new to both Churchill and the hobby!
The feedback was excellent with everyone enjoying the game. My impression was that the least experienced gamers found it hard to know what to do, with the biggest challenge, it seemed to me, being what to do with the Russians before D-Day…but then, as a committed USSR player, I may be biased!
Of the four games only one saw both Axis Powers surrender (and it has to be added that was a suspect one: Germany was taken from Italy. My mistake, I missed that "small detail" during the rules explain!) Our own experience with Churchill has been that in the first two or three games we failed to defeat the Axis, so this wasn’t unexpected.
And, it was pleasing to see all three Nations win on one of the “new people” tables, with our own game ending in a three-way tie (the USA breaking the tie with their A-Bomb).
Our own game felt a bit disjointed at first (for the obvious reasons) and was certainly lacking in the usual pre-game trash talking. However, by turn 3 things were back to normal with the Capitalist Poodles failing to initiate D-Day until way too late. As usual, the Glorious Soviet Republic was driven to pursue a Pol-Mil strategy, particularly when Churchill’s Lap Dog started blocking my Glorious Spy Networks from stealing his Pathetic A-Bomb Research! Typical Hypocritical Capitalist behaviour and fine example to the Upstanding Peoples of the Glorious Soviet Republic as to why the Capitalist Lap Dogs should never be trusted. Your Glorious Leader is Right.
The Pacific turned out to be a useless Capitalist mess too with the so-called “Allies” completely failing to tackle the Japanese threat.
The final scoring saw the GSR with a commanding lead…that was snatched away by the highly suspect victory conditions that came into play because the “Allies” had blocked my Brave and Glorious attempts to defeat the Axis powers single handedly.
Anyway, enough of that…
It was an excellent tournament and a great way to spend an afternoon; it was nice to see so many people engaged and enjoying a game I value so highly. Thanks again to Warren (Tallboy here on BGG) for initiating and organising it. Warren, you're a star!
Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.
Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well.
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.Thank you .
Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well.
Hmmm. That's a really good point, thank you. We had a tough time deciding on an "Overall winner" criteria. Ideally we'd have had the time to get the best of the three "new people" tables to play a "Grand final", or some form of round-robin.
In practise though, I don't think it skewed the games too much, as: A) I don't think anyone was really playing to be overall winner; and B) with most people being new, I'm not sure they were familiar enough with the game to play that way.
However, it's a very good point for future. Have you any thoughts on a fairer way to make the determination please?
Cheers
Chris
Mark Herman
New York
Unspecified
AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.Did I miss something?
Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well.
Two USA wins, one UK, and one USSR box score.
Axis surrender did not seem to favor UK.
Warren Adams (tallboy)
Mt Lawley
Western Australia
-
AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no?Theoretically yes, but:
* with so many players new to the game they were in no position to make that sort of assessment:
* they weren't told prior to the games ending.
The length of the game and the time available precluded another round of games(plus there were four winners) so we needed a way of measuring the winners from each game against each other - so comparing each winner's performance against their direct opponents seemed a reasonable option.
I've used this method before in other tournaments in similar situations but I do agree this option has the chance of being 'gamed' by more knowledgeable players for this game.
-
MarkHerman wrote:To clarify my comment further, I was trying to focus on the idea that by making the overall tournament condition be percentage of table score, you are saying that the overall tournament winner is therefore more likely to be someone who played for a condition 3 ending. Condition 1 has a built in limit on how far ahead you can be, and condition 2 winners seem almost guaranteed to not be the winner of the tournament, as they are the second highest score at their table, and thus hold a lower percentage of the table score.AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.Did I miss something?
Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well.
Two USA wins, one UK, and one USSR box score.
Axis surrender did not seem to favor UK.
Certainly not going to argue with the designer on whether a particular game end leads to a certain nationality having an advantage. I said UK seemed like it would be favored to win the tournament (not the game) because all the suggestions I read were that the UK tends to win most often with new players, and that a lot of new players struggle in finding a way to prevent the UK from stalling the game into a Condition 3 ending. If that's correct, it seems likely that the UK would be the one most likely to win the tournament as a whole, as they have the advantage in game 3 (again, based off my reading of online comments, which may be wrong).
- [+] Dice rolls
tallboy wrote:That makes sense! It's a bit of a weird situation, since the scoring in Churchill doesn't seem to lend itself to a direct relationship between score and player performance. Pretty much every other game I can think of that uses points for scoring would.AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no?Theoretically yes, but:
* with so many players new to the game they were in no position to make that sort of assessment:
* they weren't told prior to the games ending.
The length of the game and the time available precluded another round of games(plus there were four winners) so we needed a way of measuring the winners from each game against each other - so comparing each winner's performance against their direct opponents seemed a reasonable option.
I've used this method before in other tournaments in similar situations but I do agree this option has the chance of being 'gamed' by more knowledgeable players for this game.
The only thing I can think of off hand would be something about comparing the delta between your score and your most distant opponent within one placement of you, but that's pretty convoluted. It's an interesting problem since you're trying to grade performance on three dissimilar end states.
Still, great on you all for organizing a tournament, and for getting 12(!) folks out to play. I'm very jealous of your local community!
Mark Herman
New York
Unspecified
AtomicReaction wrote:I cannot speak for new players as they are struggling with mechanics over strategy in their first game.MarkHerman wrote:To clarify my comment further, I was trying to focus on the idea that by making the overall tournament condition be percentage of table score, you are saying that the overall tournament winner is therefore more likely to be someone who played for a condition 3 ending. Condition 1 has a built in limit on how far ahead you can be, and condition 2 winners seem almost guaranteed to not be the winner of the tournament, as they are the second highest score at their table, and thus hold a lower percentage of the table score.AtomicReaction wrote:Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.Did I miss something?
Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well.
Two USA wins, one UK, and one USSR box score.
Axis surrender did not seem to favor UK.
Certainly not going to argue with the designer on whether a particular game end leads to a certain nationality having an advantage. I said UK seemed like it would be favored to win the tournament (not the game) because all the suggestions I read were that the UK tends to win most often with new players, and that a lot of new players struggle in finding a way to prevent the UK from stalling the game into a Condition 3 ending. If that's correct, it seems likely that the UK would be the one most likely to win the tournament as a whole, as they have the advantage in game 3 (again, based off my reading of online comments, which may be wrong).
My point is and I have written multiple articles on this, so this is not some recent revelation, but the UK wins when the USA lets them. I have had experienced gamers tell me that the UK can stop the 2nd Front to go for a No Axis surrender victory since before the game was published. I play one game as the Soviets and then they say, I never saw that.
Then you ask what is the magic formula, well I wrote a whole bunch of threads on BGG that you can easily search for that lay this out. Short story if you give the player who is going last with a single good decision, guess what they should do. Have the UK face multiple hard decisions on the last card play and its D-Day every time. For example the UK is faced with 2nd Front, Global Issue, or USSR declares War on Japan. If they pick 2nd Front, Soviets score 8 VP in Korea same as Germany plus someone scores the global issue.
That said, new players are not in a position to have seen this, so I hope they had fun, but using new players as an input to balance is what it is.
Mark
MarkHerman wrote:Sorry, it seems like it may have seemed I was saying that UK is favored in the context of the game as a whole, which isn't what I was trying to get at. I've read most of your strategy advice (and got dunked on while playing the UK yesterday, to boot), and you did a great job explaining how to stop that particular UK strategy.
I cannot speak for new players as they are struggling with mechanics over strategy in their first game.
My point is and I have written multiple articles on this, so this is not some recent revelation, but the UK wins when the USA lets them. I have had experienced gamers tell me that the UK can stop the 2nd Front to go for a No Axis surrender victory since before the game was published. I play one game as the Soviets and then they say, I never saw that.
Then you ask what is the magic formula, well I wrote a whole bunch of threads on BGG that you can easily search for that lay this out. Short story if you give the player who is going last with a single good decision, guess what they should do. Have the UK face multiple hard decisions on the last card play and its D-Day every time. For example the UK is faced with 2nd Front, Global Issue, or USSR declares War on Japan. If they pick 2nd Front, Soviets score 8 VP in Korea same as Germany plus someone scores the global issue.
That said, new players are not in a position to have seen this, so I hope they had fun, but using new players as an input to balance is what it is.
Mark
My comment was focused more on tournament balance. If you select a grading that favors a certain end state, and that end state (with new players) tends to favor a certain side, you may end up creating a bias towards that side winning the tournament. I could be very wrong on which nationality benefits, and maybe no one does, but it at least skews the likelihood of winning the tournament towards players who won their game on condition 3.
(Sidenote: Thanks for the great work on designing Churchill, btw. I played back to back games this weekend, and it was great fun all around.)
Adrian
North Perth
Western Australia
-
Great write up Chris as always.
I am really enjoying trying different strategies as the US and am slowly coming to terms with adapting my strategy depending on what the UK and USSR are doing.
Robert Forrest
Embleton
Western Australia
- Sad I ended up missing it, but I hope we have a bunch of new converts to Churchill?
Warren Adams (tallboy)
Mt Lawley
Western Australia
-
Edward J Grug III wrote:Sad I ended up missing it, but I hope we have a bunch of new converts to Churchill?There were others that wanted to play but couldn't on the day.
Thanks for the loan of the game to make such a gathering possible. Also thanks to Eric for the same.
Two copies were borrowed to make the tournament possible with neither provider being able to be a part of the tournament!
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

-
tallboy wrote:There were others that wanted to play but couldn't on the day.Really? Wow! How about next year we go for nine tables followed by a second round of three tables featuring the nine winners; and then a final round for the Grand Masters...?
Pant, pant.
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

-
AtomicReaction wrote:My comment was focused more on tournament balance. If you select a grading that favors a certain end state, and that end state (with new players) tends to favor a certain side, you may end up creating a bias towards that side winning the tournament.I think this point is really well made and shouldn't get lost in the discussion. Our overall winner condition does push players towards a Condition 3 victory (once they know the game). That was not intended, so your point is valuable.
I think that in future tournaments we'll try and find a better way of determining the overall winner (a play off is optimum, but it's a one day Convention, comprised mostly of Eurogamers, so a possible 6 to 7 hour commitment to one game might not go down well...and still, the interest was high, which is really pleasing, so who knows?)
As for who a Condition 3 victory bias might favour...I think I'll steer clear of that discussion!!
Thanks again,
Chris
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

-
Little White Lies wrote:Thanks Adrian.
Great write up Chris as always.
Chris Lampard
Mandurah, WA

-
Edward J Grug III wrote:Sad I ended up missing it, but I hope we have a bunch of new converts to Churchill?You were missed. Thanks for lending us your copy of the game. Maybe we'll have another Tournament before next year's D'Con?
