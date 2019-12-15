AtomicReaction wrote:

AtomicReaction wrote: Those victory conditions seem to be a little biased towards UK, no? By making the determining factor be the percentage of points at the table, you’re incentivizing people to play for no Axis surrender. No Axis surrender is the best way to maximize the point differential between you and the rest of the table, without ending in broken alliance. I’d guess UK has the easiest time winning if you are trying to force no Axis surrender. At the very least, it changes the relative value of each game end state.



Cool to see a tournament planned, and glad to hear it went well. Did I miss something?



Two USA wins, one UK, and one USSR box score.



To clarify my comment further, I was trying to focus on the idea that by making the overall tournament condition be percentage of table score, you are saying that the overall tournament winner is therefore more likely to be someone who played for a condition 3 ending. Condition 1 has a built in limit on how far ahead you can be, and condition 2 winners seem almost guaranteed to not be the winner of the tournament, as they are the second highest score at their table, and thus hold a lower percentage of the table score.Certainly not going to argue with the designer on whether a particular game end leads to a certain nationality having an advantage. I said UK seemed like it would be favored to win the tournament (not the game) because all the suggestions I read were that the UK tends to win most often with new players, and that a lot of new players struggle in finding a way to prevent the UK from stalling the game into a Condition 3 ending. If that's correct, it seems likely that the UK would be the one most likely to win the tournament as a whole, as they have the advantage in game 3 (again, based off my reading of online comments, which may be wrong).