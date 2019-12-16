Recommend
J. R. Tracy
New York
New York
-
Opponent
Paul Chamberland, a treasured nemesis
Situation
It’s August 1943 and the Fourth Battle of Kharkov is raging with the Germans on the counterattack. Fourteen Soviet rifle squads, half elite, backed by a 76L ART and a 57LL ATG, try to stop multiple waves of Nazis totaling twenty squads, four PzIVs, three SPWs, and two early Tigers. The Germans run the gamut from second liners to 838s, with a 9-2 to lead them and a flamethrower for added persuasion. The Soviets get some number of 628s and three T34 M43s as reinforcements at some point by rolling less than the turn number – the turn number itself determines the number of 628s.
The German must choose between three victory conditions: exit ten squads (not squad equivalents) off the far side of the four board map, reduce the Soviets to less than five good order squads, or remove all unbroken Soviet squads from a line of demarcation. However, if the German loses all six of his tanks, or seven of his nine AFVs, to elimination, immobilization, or recall, the Soviet automatically wins
ROAR shows this to be a very pro-German card, but Albany uses the Pleva Balance System (PBS) to help square up iffy situations. Paul and I both wanted the Germans, each bidding G5 – Paul won the roll-off so I spent my five balance points converting my 9-1 to a 10-2, and added a 447 to my order of battle.
Plan
My original plan was to play the Germans. That didn’t work out, so I had to find a way to stop Paul’s multiple options. Optimizing to block the exit VC would leave me vulnerable to the other two possibilities, so I decided to set up in strength on board a, south of the line of demarcation, utilizing the terrain to creat a couple points of concentration.
I placed my 10-2 on the top floor of aC2, directing my HMG and MMG, with good lines of sight. The top floors of aD2 and aG2 each held a 458 with an ATR, hoping to ruin a Hanomag’s day. Building aK2 is a factory by an SSR which also allows placement of the ART piece within, so I put my 76L in aI3 facing into the interior, ready to greet any Germans crashing through my main line of resistance. I like this position because the attacking Germans are vulnerable with only the +1 factory interior TEM, and the gun can also offer support of the aF2 building against a push up the middle. The factory also held a 447 squad in aI1 and an ATR-armed 8-0 in aJ1.
I had seven-squad screening force on board d with orders to slow the initial assault before fleeing back to board a. A 447 with a pair of ? counters mimicked an MMG team in bH2, ready to move to either flank for support. Last but not least, my 57LL sat in aA4, covering the backside of my 10-2’s position.
My working assumption was that all this would hold long enough for my reinforcements to meet any breakthroughs. My ultimate goal was to bloody Paul on his initial assault, and then go over to the attack, hunting down his AFVs for an autovictory before he could achieve his own objective.
Early Going
Paul set up to hit my right flank, moving up his Turn 1 reinforcements in support. I didn’t do much to his infantry but managed to immobilize a PzIV via street fighting. His Turn 2 infantry pinned my left, with his Tigers heading toward the center of the board. I had good luck here as my upper level infantry bounced two rider 338s off the Tigers, each of which vaporized upon hitting the pavement. Other than a Berserker charging to its death, my own losses were light.
Uh-Oh!
I was feeling pretty good about my situation until I realized Paul was likely going for an exit – he was smashing his way down the righthand board edge and didn’t seem too concerned about inflicting casualties. The exit VC is the toughest to achieve, unless of course the defender isn’t set up to challenge it. I scrambled to reposition my board a troops, while my lonely 447 free safety faced the onslaught approaching board b.
Big Moment
With my right flank compromised, the Tigers bisecting the board, and my left flank force contending with a threat of its own, things were looking grim. However, on my Turn 3 I rolled a ‘2’, signaling the arrival of a platoon of 628s, an 8-1, and three T34s. This was the decisive roll of the game, giving me the blocking force I desperately needed. It was closely followed by a very unbalanced string of luck. I burned one Tiger in street fighting as it repositioned, and the second Tiger dropped its transmission on a startup roll. I manhandled my 76L out of the factory so it could peg a hulldown PzIV, while another PzIV found my 57LL the hard way. Paul suddenly had an AFV problem.
Endgame
With five German tanks dead or immobilized, I started chasing the survivors. Three squads and a leader, toting a pair of ATRs, stalked Paul’s SPWs, while my T34s chased his surviving PzIV. Effective German use of smoke and infantry impeded my pursuit, but Paul struggled to make progress toward the exit board edge. Finally my infantry caught up – though my ATRs missed, my close combat attacks did not, killing all three of the SPWs to close out a win.
Lessons Learned
Paul and I agreed he was too aggressive with his halftracks, which should have been as far away from the front line as possible. I feel I could’ve chased them down with my T34s but he inadvertently made my task a lot easier. In his defense, his panzers suffered sudden and catastrophic losses over the course of less than a full game turn, leaving him leaning into an attack that was suddenly untenable. I like my setup overall but it was vulnerable to the very choice Paul made. Next time I would adjust it to make it easier to redeploy from flank to flank.
Scenario Impressions
Despite its ROAR numbers, this has always been a popular scenario, and I can see why – it has neat toys for both sides and has the escalating tension of the variable Soviet reinforcements. The menu of German victory conditions creates a lot of headaches for the Soviets, generating an interesting puzzle for both sides. This scenario will be republished in the upcoming Deluxe Redux – the Reds are upgraded with an additional 8-1, 458, and LMG, and the Germans will have the option of switching their VC choice in the early game. I think the combination should even things up nicely – happy to play this again once the new DASL module is released!
Andy Beaton
Toronto
OntarioI have a cunning plan
- Nothing is more hilarious/heartbreaking than borking the transmission on a Tiger.
Bruce Probst
Glen Waverley
VIC
-
jrtracy wrote:ROAR shows this to be a very pro-German cardActually the current numbers are Russian 22: German 32, which is a shade under 60% pro-German, which is at what I consider the upper limit of "balanced". It's definitely "iffy" but not IMO outrageous. Still, the updates in the new version sound promising.
Oddly I've never played this one. So many scenarios, so little time ....
Gary Vic
Chesterfield
Michigan
- What boards are you using. I like the large hexes.
Tankboy
Haslet
TexasI know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
- Boards are from the Original Deluxe ASL modules. Soon to be reprinted on cardstock.
J. R. Tracy
New York
New York
-
Fly by Night wrote:Boards are from the Original Deluxe ASL modules. Soon to be reprinted on cardstock.On preorder here: http://www.multimanpublishing.com/tabid/59/ProductID/363/Def...
