AUGUST 18 (“The Hardest Day”) - Clear Weather; add Waters (H) to Reserve Box
7 AM – RAF to Stand-by at Gravesend (CH1 = response delay); NO RAID
10 AM – RAF to Stand-by at Gravesend (CH1 = response delay); RAID 4, hex = 6, est. altitude = 10k
* RAF delayed due to CH damage
* LW roll = 5; Raid moves to hex D9 (Manston—already damaged)
* RAF Scrambles (+1F = 1) to Ground Level, facing J6 (Rochester)
* LW roll = 1; moves to G8
* RAF climbs to 10k (-2 speed points); move to I6, facing H5
* LW roll = 6; Raid moves to J9 / Canewdon – Bomb Run
True Altitude = N/A = 10k Top Cover = odd ID fighters (109s, 110s)
Raid: 10k = 2x 17, 109 15k = 109 ACE (Yikes! Not this one again!)
Bomb Run: 2x1 (17) / 2 (CH radar) = 1 damage, +1 CH damage = 2CH RAF delay (OUCH!)
* RAF chooses not to engage—Return to Base / Raid Ends. (Too risky with that 109 ACE...)
** Raid Summary = LW returns to France undamaged; 1 bomb damage, RAF +1 CH delay
2 PM – RAF to Stand-by at Gravesend (CH2 delay); REMIX, RAID 5, hex = 5, est. altitude = 10k
* RAF delayed due to CH damage (1st delay)
* LW roll = 1; Raid moves to hex D6 (Hawkinge—already damaged)
* RAF delayed due to CH damage (2nd delay)
* LW roll = 2; Raid moves to E6 / Lympne – Bomb Run
True Altitude = N/A = 10k Top Cover = None
Raid: 10k = 17, 111, 2x 109, 110
Bomb Run: 1 (17) + 2 (111) = 3 damage
* RAF cannot reach Raid in time to engage—Raid Ends. (Losing Lympne was inevitable, but still.)
** Raid Summary = LW returns to France undamaged; 3 bomb damage
5 PM – RAF Patrol (+1F = 1) over Detling (I6) @ 20k (CH2 delay); RAID 4, hex = 6, est. altitude = 10k
* RAF delayed due to CH damage (1st delay)--CH delay occurs even if RAF on Patrol.
* LW roll = 2; Raid moves to hex D8
* RAF delayed due to CH damage (2nd delay)
* LW roll = 5; Raid moves to hex G9
* RAF moves to Intercept Raid @ 20k
True Altitude = N/A = 20k Top Cover = None
Raid: 10k = 87, 17, 111, 109 (Surely the boys can handle this one.)
* Combat Round 1 *
RAF
* Sp1 attacks 109/6 @ 20k – Performance 7 vs. Performance 6, no +/- Die Roll Modifiers
Sp1 roll = 4+7 - 11, 109/6 roll = 6+6 = 12 – bad firing angle, no shot
* Sp2 attacks 111/22 @ 20k – Performance 6 vs. Performance 1, no DRM
Sp2 roll = 3+6 = 9, 111/22 roll = 2+1 = 3: 6 bursts (fires 2)
G4/4 = 3, 4, 5, 6: 2 hits = 3 (Pilot), 6 (Frame 1) (Is there a big red target on those cockpits?)
111/22 Return Fire = 1 burst; G1 = 2: Miss
LW – 111/22 Breaks Off due to Pilot hit; returns to France (Aarrgh! I can’t afford to let them limp home!)
109/6 target roll = 4 (Sp2)
* 109/6 attacks Sp2 @ 20k – both P6, no DRM
109/3 = 5+6 = 11, Sp2 = 2+6 = 8: 3 bursts (LW max.)
G4/4 = 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 5: 2 hits = 3 (Pilot), 6 (Frame) (Revenge for that 111, no doubt.)
* 109/5 attacks Hr2 @ 5k – P6 vs. P5, no DRM
109/5 = 2+6, Hr2 = 3+5 – bad firing angle, no shot (Whew! Close one.)
* Combat Round 2 (continuation roll = 6) *
RAF – Sp2 Breaks Off due to Pilot hit; returns to Base (This could go downhill quickly...)
* Sp1 attacks 109/6 @ 20k – P7 vs. P6, no DRM
Sp1 = 6+7 = 13, 109/6 = 1+6 = 7: 6 bursts (fires 2)
G4/4 = 1, 4, 4, 6: 3 hits = 2 (Engine), 5, 5 (Frame x2) = Destroyed (+1K = 6)
LW – Pass (bombers cannot attack)
* Combat Round 3 (roll = 4) *
RAF
* Sp1 attacks 87/25 @ 20k – P7 vs. P0, no DRM
Sp1 = 3+7 = 10, 87/25 = 1+0 = 1: 9 bursts (fires 2)
G4/4 = 4, 4, 4, 5: 4 hits = 2, 2, 2, (Engine x3), 3 (Pilot) = Destroyed (+1K = 7) (Great, kid!)
87/25 Return Fire = 1 burst; G1 = 1: 1 Hit = 6 (Frame) (Don’t get cocky!)
LW – Pass (bombers cannot attack)
* Final Combat Round (roll = 4) *
RAF
* Sp1 attacks 17/19 @ 20k – P7 vs. P1, Sp1 (Frame hit)
Sp1 = 2+7-1 = 8, 17/19 = 1+1 = 2: 6 bursts (fires 2)
G4/4 = 4, 4, 4, 5: 4 hits = 4 (Gunner), 5, 5, 5 (Frame x3) = Destroyed (+1K = 8) (Go, laddie, go!)
17/19 Return Fire = 1 burst; G1 = 6: Miss (Whew!)
LW – Pass (bombers cannot attack)
** Combat Ends—Raid Summary = 3 LW destroyed, 1 LW return to France; no bomb damage
Clisby (S2) hit = 3, Wounded – 3 weeks (Sept. 8)
Night – LW = 3 losses, 2 replaced (1 Repair point each), 1 remaining in Destroyed box
Total bomb damage = 1 (Candewdon CH Radar) + 3 (Lympne) = 4
RAF = Replace Clisby (S2) with Richey (S2) from Reserve Box
Repair Canewdon: 1 damage – 1 Repair point = 0, -1 CH delay = 1,
Rye: 4 damage – 1 Repair point = 3 damage remaining
Sleep: Stone (S1) = F1 – 2 (undamaged base) = F0
FINAL Victory Points (Aircraft losses = 1; Bomb damage: CH Radar = 1, London = 3, other targets = 2)
RAF = 8 + 3 = 11 VP
LW = 15 + 0 (RAF losses) + 3 (new targets damaged) - 1 (targets fully repaired) = 17 VP
Player Notes – This was most definitely a hard day. Having 2 CH radar stations out was a major setback and losing a Spit pilot for 3 weeks doesn’t bode well for future action. I do have Richey to replace him, and I didn’t have to spend points on a destroyed aircraft, so that helps. And Stone is just a LW destroying machine! I wish there was some bonus for having an Ace-and-a-half. As far as board position goes, things aren’t in terrible shape. Losing the sites closest to France is inevitable, so Lympne had its time marked from the start. Later Raids will have to deal with higher losses from engine damage.
After-Action Analysis / Final Thoughts
Before starting the game, I made several conscious decisions regarding overall strategy, partly to determine how Raid travel distance affects later-game pilot performance (KIAs due to crashing). However, my ability to keep the game going was curtailed, so I didn’t get a chance to test this very much.
(1) Ignore some Raids prior to bombing. In general, I was less reluctant to tackle a Raid 4 blindly compared to a Raid 5 or 6. This improved my odds of coming out alive, but also increased the bomb damage I suffered from unopposed bombing. One thing I noticed is that I seemed to have an inordinate amount of low-level attacks for this length of game. While having Ju87s drop to dive bomb level separated them from their top cover, I had some bad rolls in there that prevented me from capitalizing on this.
(2) Repair points will be allocated to lightly-damaged targets first. As stated in the Introduction, I wanted to test the idea that one damage point is essentially equal to 10 as far as VP totals. Once a target received 10 damage, there wasn’t much point (especially if it was near Dover) in pouring Repair Points into that site, as it would just re-accumulate them. I felt it was better to totally repair lightly-hit sites so as to keep more targets operational and maximize the VP total denied to the Luftwaffe. I think this worked to some degree, but the real test would have been down the line when deeper Raids were common.
(3) Achieve ACE status with at least one pilot. Well I certainly didn’t have a problem with that! Stone was a one-man wrecking crew, especially at the end. Had I kept Drake alive, I might have pulled an Ace squadron together—wouldn’t that be something. Had I been able to continue the game, I would have loved to see how much of a debt the country owed to Stone in the end.
(4) Avoid Raids with more than 2 fighters at the beginning. This just seemed like the safe bet, especially with Point #3 being a goal as well. Fighter “sweeps” can and do happen and I’ve been hit with plenty of them, usually at the most unfortunate time. Losing an Ace Spit pilot to a fighter sweep is pretty much a death sentence to the game, especially if you only have Hurri pilots in reserve. That extra point of Performance really makes a huge difference in tight spots.
While I wish that I could have continued the game to see what happens later, I had been wanting to get this on the table again. It certainly refreshed my memory about why I like both this and RAF for different reasons. Hopefully I'll have a chance to take another run at the Luftwaffe again soon!
EDIT: Thanks for the GG and the thumbs, folks! I appreciate the support.
