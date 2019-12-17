Recommend
Martinea too close to call goes an extra inning!
Mantinea
Setup: 2nd Scenario using the Hoplite Variant Rules with no Law of Inertia
Plans
Thebes- Advance the massed phalanx to engage the enemy, while the light troops and LC on their left to move forward to protect their flank. The other HO units to advance at the walk and then stop and await further orders. The light troops and LC on the right will all fall back to delay any combat with the enemy the first activation or two.
Sparta- LC on the right to attack the light troops in front of them. The LC and SK units on the left will move to attack the enemy SK units in front of them. Agesilaus will advance with the red triangle HO unit and all the HO units to his left to engage the enemy. The other HO units will try to hold their ground and await orders.
Turn 1- Theban Initiative
T HO: Massed phalanx trots to shock the Mantinean HO unit in its front. The Mantinean takes 5 hits, but holds. The other Theban HO units walk forward and then halt.
T MOM: Epaminondas tries to activate the HO units but fails.
S LC: LC units on each flank advance and look to shock the light troops. On the left each LC unit takes 1 hit from reaction fire and on the right the Elis LC takes a hit. Athens LC units cause the three SK units facing them to route. On the right flank, the Merc LI unit takes 3 hits from pre-shock check, the middle SK unit routes and the slinger holds. In shock, the slinger routes, but the LI Merc holds and passes collapse roll.
T LI/SK: The three LI units move back and toward the right to prepare to challenge the Athens LC. The javelin SK unit on the right flank turns an d hits the Athens LC for 1 hit. On the left, the LI Merc must attack due to being engaged and has two LC units in its front hexes. The LI Merc dishes out 4 hits, but takes two and routes.
T LC: On their right flank, the two outside LC untis move to engage the closest enemy LC unit while the other LC unit moves back with Daiphantus. The Athens LC unit routes during shock. On the Theban left, the LC units move up to shock the enemy LC units. The two inside Spartan LC units route during shock, but the outside unit holds and is engaged.
S HO: Agesilaus decides to order all his HO units forward, as he slides to the left to prepare to give orders next activation. HO units on the right shock the enemy. The Mantineans take 6 hits vs the massed phalanx, but roll (0) during collapse phase and hold. The other HO units exchange hits and are engaged. Several Theban units hold after passing their collapse rolls.
S MOM: Agesilaus passes the roll and orders the non engaged HO units to move to shock Each taking a TQ hit. All are successful, except the middle Athens HO unit due to a withdrawing LC unit. Agesilaus rejoins the Spartan red triangle unit that wheels. Theban units perform T Q checks prior to shock- the three LI Mercs all take hits and the Messenia HO unit takes 2 hits. Shock from the Spartan left to right- Athens HO unit destroys the pinned LC unit, Athens HO vs LI Mercs causes 1 LI to route and the other two hold after successful collapse roll, other units along the line exchange hits with the Euboea HO unit routing and then the Mantinea HO facing Epaminondas caves and routes. I will leave the routing units where they are for the picture, and then will remove them or move them prior to start of next turn.
Route Points: Thebes 33 Sparta 26
Turn 2- Neutral Initiative
S HO: Agesilaus is engaged so Ho units not engaged can't shock or move adjacent to enemy. Athens HO vs two LI Mercs sees one LI routed and the other destroyed. Up along the line hits are exchanged, but the Locris HO unit routes.
S MOM: Agesilaus passes and HO units may move and shock. A Mantinea HO routes after trying to wheel to prepare to confront the massed phalanx. During the shock the Elis HO routes and Agesilaus and the Spartan HO routes the Sicyon HO and then wheels to face the Messenia HO.
T LI/SK: lone SK unit turns to face the enemy HO unit.
T LC: On their left, two LC units destroy the lone Spartan LC unit. On the Right, both Theban LC units move to shock the Spartan LC units. Both Spartan LC units route during shock.
T MOM: Epaminondas succeeds and chooses the HO. The massed unit wheels twice taking 2 hits and then shocks the Mantinea HO unit in the flank, and routes it! Other shock results in the Messenia unit being destroyed by Agesilaus and the Spartan elite and Aenania HO unit routing after failing collapse roll. Thebes have 3 routing HO units on the map and the Spartans have 3.
S LC: one unit rallies and the others continue to route.
T HO: Epaminondas rallies one HO unit within his range.
End of turn. I will leave routing units in place for the picture and then remove them or move them and tally route points.
Withdrawal Points: Thebes 83 Sparta 80
Sparta wins, but in all fairness, if the battle continued the massed phalanx has only 2 hits and would plow through the Spartan HO units; the Spartan Elite is at 7 hits. Agesilaus would need to replace hits during the HO chit and then hope to get the MOM before the Theban HO or MOM chit. So just for the sake of argument, I will continue the battle another turn or two.
Turn 3- Agesilaus wins initiative
S HO: HO units within range of OC recover hits. Agesilaus moves over to get in command range of the HO units on the left.
T HO: Malis HO wheels to face the Spartan Elite. Epaminondas and massed phalanx moves and routes the Arcadia HO.
T LI/SK: lone SK tries H&D but misses.
T LC: LC on the Theban Right and left recover hits.
S MOM: Agesilaus passes and gives orders to the HO units within range. Athens HO on the far left wheels and destroys a pinned LC. The other two Athens HO units move and shock Theban HO units; one Athens HO routes during collapse failed roll. The Spartan Elite moves and shocks the Malis HO unit and exchanges hits.
T MOM: Epaminondas passes and activates the HO and recovers hits on the massed phalanx and the Locris HO.
S LC/Sk: Sk units move up and fire at LC unit on their left getting one hit. The LC unit is alone and out of command. It moves to protect the rear of the nearest HO unit.
Withdrawal Points: Thebes 88 Sparta 104
End of battle due to Spartan Elite and Agesilaus are engaged and the massed phalanx is within striking distance of attacking their rear. Battle ends now with a Theban Victory.
Last edited Tue Dec 17, 2019 3:28 pm
Posted Mon Dec 16, 2019 11:57 pm
- Nicely written.
Grisz wrote:Nicely written.
Thanks, Grisz.
