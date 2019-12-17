Recommend
Subject: DftB 147 Bandits & Bolsheviks - 2019 Albany Tournament Round 2
- J. R. Tracy(jrtracy)United States
Opponent
Bill Cirillo, the man behind Festung Budapest.
Situation
It’s August 1945, in Ukraine. Having dealt with Adolf, Uncle Joe is now busy exterminating desperate bands of Ukrainian nationalists. The Soviets have a pocket of the Polish People’s Army, 3x447s, 2x426s, an 8-1 and an MMG, trapped behind Ukrainian lines on board 3. The Ukrainians have a force of 5x537s, 7x347s, 2x137s, three leaders, a hero, and some SWs attempting to exterminate the pocket while holding off a relief force of NKVD. The NKVD consist of a pair of armored cars, 6x628s, 3x447s, an 8+1 Commissar and 8-0 leader, plus support weapons including a flamethrower. The Soviets win if five CVP of the Poles escape to friendly lines, or if they control any of the three multihex stone buildings. The Poles set up in the Red's choice of one of those buildings so their survival within would meet the victory requirement.
Bill and I both wanted the Reds but he bid three to my two. I added a 347 to my force and bumped my SAN from 4 to 6.
Plan
Bill set up his Poles in the 3M2 building, no surprise – it has scads of locations and good lines of sight to support the relief force. I split my troops between the eradication force and the screen, with my 9-1, hero, two 537s, and four and a half 347s attacking M2 while the rest of my troops met the NKVD. A pair of half squads sat in foxholes atop Hill 522 to slow an assault from that direction, while a roadblock across the U3/V2 hexside would made things hard for the ACs. I placed a mortar-armed 137 in a foxhole in K7 to fish for crits against the M2 building or attack careless armored cars. My 8-1 was teamed with an LMG/537 in the upper level of S3, covering the roadblock and the top of the ridge. My 7-0, an ATR team, and an LMG/537 were on the right, and a 537 and a 347 guarded the woods on my left, with the remainder of the troops in the center ready to react.
Early Going
Bill kicked things off with the Polish 8-1 directing an attack against my own 8-1, who promptly went Berserk. The accompanying 537 had the good sense not to join him on his doomed charge. Elsewhere, I made progress against the M2 building and fell back in the face of the NKVD, with my ATR team breaking before it got off a shot.
Uh-Oh!
Bill kept his 8-1/MMG team in level 2 of N1, focused on my screening force rather than the defense of his own position. I didn’t appreciate how much of a pain this would be. I struggled to fall back before the NKVD without getting hammered by -3 shots, and found my routs either directed away from the action or denied entirely. As result my fall back became a fall away, with my screen thinned to near non-existence.
Big Moment
Other than the quick death of my 8-1, there were no big moments – I steadily grinded my way through the Poles as Bill’s NKVD sliced up my defense in town. I had several shots at the BA-6s but couldn’t land a punch, either failing my PAATCs or missing on my TK rolls. We sat comfortably in the middle of the bell curve for most of the game, when I needed some action in the probability tails to get back into the fight.
Endgame
Bill fought his way into the 3S3 building, booted me out, and awaited my counterattack. Stealthy or not, 137s are no match for 628s, and I came up well short.
Lessons Learned
The biggest lesson was to bid more for the Reds! After that, I think I needed to concede the Hill 522 ridge (except perhaps for the 137s) and focus on defending within the town, on my side of the Q8-U3 road. Bill thought it might be worth building a ‘large’ (12-16 FP) firegroup to try to break the Polish 8-1 as soon as possible, but this would strip your force facing the NKVD with potentially disastrous consequences. Still, if he goes down the building falls much more quickly, freeing more Ukrainians to fight the NKVD.
Scenario Impressions
Tom Morin rarely disappoints, and here he's given us another really neat situation, with an interesting troop mix for both sides. The stubborn part of me wants to try the Ukrainians again, applying the lessons learned. I also like the NKVD/Polish options – it might be fun to go for a breakout, setting up in one of the two-hex town buildings and hoping for a quick relief. Cool concept overall, but the Ukrainians need some help to make it a fair fight.
- Mike OberlyUnited States
- These are always such entertaining reads, JR - thank you!
- William Cirillo(bill c)United States
As always, JR writes the best AARs in the hobby. Between the deeply insightful scenario analysis and the aptly and pointedly titled photos, one is both entertained and enlightened.
Also, JR was a true gentleman to not note that for the first couple of turns I mucked up the radio-less BA-6 movement by not using Platoon movement. Given that it was 1945, I was positive that the vehicles all had radios. Turns out that this is not the case. JR was kind enough to note that he would have done the same to me. Still, I felt bad about having missed this. I'm not sure that then passing all my Radio Checks helped assuage my unease.
As JR noted, the "defending" Ukrainians have a lot to accomplish in this scenario. Between re-taking Control of one of the three possible Russian set up buildings and then keeping the Reinforcing Russians from taking Control of any one of the same three buildings, the Ukrainians seem pretty hard pressed.
It definitely did not help when JR rolled too well on his 8-1/5-3-7/lmg main defensive stack and saw his 8-1 leader leave the perfect comfort of one of the buildings the Russians needed to Control. Fortunately for JR, his 8-1 failed in enticing his Ukrainian 5-3-7 brethren to run screaming down the middle of the street at an awaiting BA-6. The ensuing 1KIA would have caused discomfort to both.
As others have pointed out over on Facebook and GameSquad, the Ukrainians probably need a little help here. Even with a more properly played BA-6 Platoon Movement, it looks like it just takes too long and too much effort to kick the initial Russian occupying force out of building 3M2. A Russian unit positioned at Level 2 in 3N1 has a commanding view of the defending Ukrainian positions for Prep, Defensive Fire, and especially Rout purposes. Unless the Ukrainians can somewhat expeditiously eradicate the Russians from building 3M2, the Ukrainian forces will be split for too long to adequately defend/counterattack against the superior Russian relief force.
Still, as JR mentioned, the fundamentals of this scenario designed by Tom Morin are excellent. There probably just needs to be a few tweaks to make this an awesome tournament scenario.
