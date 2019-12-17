Recommend
Subject: FT 245 Ciao Cina! - 2019 Albany Tournament Round 3
J. R. Tracy
New York
New York
-
Opponent
Jon Bays, itinerant impressario
Situation
After the Italian armistice in 1943, the Japanese moved against Italian enclaves in mainland China. The substantial garrison of Tianjian was ready to fight but ultimately surrendered. This scenario postulates a resistance, with fourteen Italian squads (nine elite), a pair of armored cars, two 75mm AA guns, some wire, and copious support weapons facing seventeen Japanese second line squads supported by an artillery piece and an infantry gun, along with three tankettes and a pair of armored cars.
The action centers on the heavy urban terrain of board 45, augmented by the X20 rowhouse overlay between the orchard ‘boulevards’ in the center of the board. The Italians win by having two unbroken squads in any of buildings J3, P4, and/or N8, as long as the Japanese control no more than one of them. The setup is interesting, allowing the Japanese to split their forces between setting up on the adjacent board 49, entering from either end of the objective board, or storming ashore from a Daihatsu landing craft motoring down the board 8 river. The Japanese set up first, allowing the Italians to optimize their defense, but the Daihatsu force is cloaked until it beaches, adding a touch of mystery.
We both wanted the Japanese but Jon won the bid. As compensation I was able to upgrade my 9-1 to a 10-2, and downgrade Jon’s 8-0 to an 8+1.
Plan
Jon had an intimidating wall of troops lining the edge of board 49 but he was clearly withholding a healthy mob to either enter on a board edge or land from the river. My general plan was to grudgingly concede the ‘capstone’ objective, the J3 building, and hold the other two. I placed one AA gun in 45X6 to command the front of the P4 objective building, and the second in M6 to cover the plaza approach from the capstone as well as the M6-U10 road. My 10-2 directed a heavy from the second level of O4, while my 8-1 commanded an MMG in the second level of J5. The J3 building had three more squads, my 6+1, and wire for protection, while the P4 building had four additional squads besides the HMG team. Two more squads manned the N8 building.
The Daihatsu made me nervous – with a capacity of 69 portage points, it could hold two full platoons plus support weapons, so I had to treat it as a serious threat. I HIP’d a 447 with an LMG in 8K3, and placed my armored cars in 8P2 and 8Q2 to greet the landing. The rest of my infantry was sprinkled around the board to strip concealment and delay entering forces. My biggest asset was time, as Jon had only six turns to burn through my defense and take at least two of these monstrous objective buildings.
Early Going
With deft use of smoke and Banzai charges Jon was quickly established in the capstone building, getting the best of me in close combat and subjecting the surviving garrison to upper level encirclement. His assault on the P4 building didn’t fare as well, with multiple KIA and K results whittling down the attacking force. The bulk of his reinforcements entered at the western end of board 45, where a lone 347 managed to force his infantry off the road before dying a hard death over the course of a couple close combat phases. The Italian highlight of the opening game turn was the demise of a Japanese armored car in 45U10, the victim of a well-timed snake eyes from the M6 AA gun. Down by the river, I held my breath as the Daihatsu beached and dropped its bow ramp to reveal…a single halfsquad. My armored cars made short work of the interloper before directing their attention to Jon’s entering armor.
Uh-Oh!
Despite Jon’s early success, I still had a decent force in the J3 capstone building. My 8-1/MMG/447 controlled the backside of the building and a broken 347 self-rallied to help out. I felt they could hold on for at least another game turn, when a ‘2’ sniper pegged my 8-1 right in the noggin. He failed his wound check, and the 447 boxcar’d the LLMC. Jon then Banzai’d the 347, forcing an FPF. Snake eyes! Sounds great, right? Not so fast – my once-gallant lads chose to surrender instead of reaching for the big orange counter of rage. Just like that, the building was Jon’s, and he was ready to press on.
Big Moment
Jon brought his platoon of Type 94s south around 45G10 to flank my 45M8 defenses. I sent my armored cars to execute a drive by but failed to do much besides break an MA. My LMG/447 on shore duty then drew the short straw. Jon assailed it with all three tankettes and an armored car, to no avail. In return, I knocked out two tankettes with the LMG and frightened the third into jamming its own main armament. Without his full complement of vehicles, Jon would have a much harder time cracking my last two buildings.
Endgame
I redeployed my ACs to 45M5 and N4 to face Jon’s final push. However, Jon’s fire attacks finally started paying off, as he broke my HMG team and the AA gun crew, and provoked an AC crew to bail out after a mortar shot immobilization. More smoke and Banzai charges gave him toeholds in the final objectives. Control was unlikely but he was perilously close to getting me below two unbroken squads. I had two 447s in level 2 of 45N8, with another unbroken squad in the P3 building. Jon focused his energy on N8, failing with several low column attacks before rolling snakes on a leader-directed 2(+2) shot. One 447 failed…but the second passed, for a tight Italian victory.
Lessons Learned
I’ve always appreciated the lethal combination of smoke and Banzai charges, but Jon’s use of them was particularly effective. Despite the time constraints he made steady progress, putting himself in a position to win even after suffering the worse end of the die rolls. Rules-wise, we saw a lot of upper level encirclement, and encirclement’s very particular morale impact came into play – encircled units suffer a morale drop against fire attacks but not for other purposes such as rally attempts. We also did a rulebook dive on landing craft with limited success – we got the basics down but never did discover the PP cost of Jon’s AFVs (thanks to Paul Ybarrondo and Chuck Tewskbury, we now know it’s on the Chapter G divider).
Scenario Impressions
This card is a riot. I love the forces for both sides and the unique nationality pairing. I’m not a big fan of hypothetical situations but this forced me to reevaluate my prejudice. I especially like the setup process. The IJA sets up first, normally a huge handicap on the attack, but the flexibility offered by entering some troops from offboard and landing others along the river mitigates the impact and creates a lot of headaches for the Italian. Though it appears to be a bit much it doesn't play nearly as big as it looks. I do think the Italians need a boost, but the balance on the card (9-1 goes to a 10-2) should be enough to even it up. Highly recommended!
- Gabriele Stecchi(Gwynor)Italy
Milano
- Italians beat Japanese?? Crazy stuff. Keep on ASLing!
