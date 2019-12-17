Recommend
6 Posts
Combat Commander: Europe» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Impressions after first three scenarios
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Kenneth LuryUnited States
Williamsburg
Virginia
-
I acquired Combat Commander Europe following the passing of the designer so as not to lose out on a piece of gaming history. These are my observations after playing the first three scenarios.
I could start playing fairly quickly as initially the rules can be referenced as needed. I finally have a good grasp of the rules and rarely need to look at the rule book.
Usual format of review:
Box- sturdy with great art
Components- many paper maps for the various scenarios. Three decks of thick cards(German, U.S.,Russia) that drive the game. Player aids excellent in physical quality as well as informational. Thick playbook containing the scenarios, designer notes and an extensive playthrough.
Rules: very good. I am terrible at understanding rule books and so rely on BGG for clarifications. Once clarified, if I go back and read the relevant section again,I find the rule clearly stated.(sometimes I am a bit dense). There are excellent cross references within the rulebook, and on the player aids. General table of contents on the front of rulebook and extensive index on the back.
Game play: I play solo and am very good at isolating each side in my brain. I leave my cards face up, but when I draw cards to replenish my "hand" I do not look at the new cards until contemplating a reaction to the other side's activity.
Game play is fast, smooth and fun. Even learning the game I can complete a scenario in 2-3 hours. Game play is also frustrating as the cards dictate what I am allowed to do. I may have a plan, but if the cards are not with me, I cannot execute. This leads to multiple dramatic changes in fortune for each side. The random "triggers"on the cards also add chaos and can aid or hurt the plan.(usually hurt).
Because of the card driven nature of the game and because the "set up" objectives can be different each time you play the same scenario, replay value is very high. Additionally there are rules for Random Scenario Generation.
Although I am not there yet, I imagine an experienced player would be able to mitigate the effects of uncertainty as a skilled Combat Commander should. Sure, the cards are random, but using them properly and in combination with other cards is what counts.
Conclusion: I am enjoying Combat Commander Europe. Learning curve was not too difficult and game play is fun and fast.
If you prefer "perfect knowledge" and abhor uncertainty, this game should not be on you "buy" list. Otherwise, buy and have fun.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Michael Debije(mi_de)Netherlands
Eindhoven
The Netherlands
- Excellent summary. My most played game: love it solo. Welcome to the experience!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jeff BinningUnited States
Rollinsville
Colorado
- Excellent game. My wife and I have played over 500 scenarios since 2012, and though we have and play many games, I have no doubt this will continue to be our favorite game for many years to come. Sadly, Chad is gone, but his legacy will continue for many people.
- [+] Dice rolls
- randy casebier(ud44)
-
nice review. i play mainly solo too. it is a good solo game.
thanks!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Kenneth LuryUnited States
Williamsburg
Virginia
- thanks folks for the kind feedback. I try to keep my reviews brief. I don't see the point of hashing through the rules-just read the rulebook available online.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Don SmithCanada
Calgary
Alberta
- One of the best wargames of all time! Enjoy!
- [+] Dice rolls