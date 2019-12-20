Blacksmith61 wrote:

dcroxton wrote:

It turns out that the arrangement of the slopes is almost irrelevant to play. Sure, a defender at a higher elevation gets a small bonus, but otherwise slopes have no effect whatever. A unit can run down the hill or run back up it, crossing any number of elevation changes, with no penalty. This is a little hard to grasp intuitively, but the easiest thing is not to use any sort of 3d image and just ignore the slopes.

Something to consider: The roughly rectangular hill areas are (usually) longer following the crest lines and shorter across going upslope/downslope.Therefore if you do a straight ruler measurement, units going up or down the slope cover less map distance than those following along the slope.A simple and effective way of covering movement without introducing extra movement penalties.Great review!