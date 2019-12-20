Recommend
This game's appearance can be misleading. For example, it can appear to be a bigger and more complex game than it is. It contains almost 500 counters, which is intimidating, and the rules are written in the ASL jargon that Don Greenwood had recently perfected (and even features scenario cards that look like they are from ASL). However, many of the counters are not used in the standard (9-turn) game, and the rules are surprisingly brief and straightforward. Anyone who has played Storm Over Arnhem, which introduced the impulse-movement system used in TAC, will have no problem with the adjustment. There are some additional rules for the changed circumstances, notably rubble and smoke. However, TAC lacks most of the complications that later games introduced into the system, such as multiple stages of disruption. The one significant rule change is a simple one, in which units have to spend extra movement factors when moving adjacent or into an area containing machine guns.
The map can also be misleading. It looks as though the battle will be a fight through the town and then up the hill. In fact, however, the Allies enter on the north edge and advance perpendicular to the slope of the mountain. They can enter the map at the top slope of the ridge as well as coming in at the bottom where the town is located. It is true that the initial Allied entry zones are mostly the ones at the town, but units can move off-map up the hill and enter near the top. And while moving in a zone costs two movement factors normally, at night it only costs one. Therefore, at night units can pop up to the top zone and almost reach Monte Cassino itself in a single move if the Germans have not provided for defense of this area.
I created the above 3d rendering of the mountain terrain with the thought that it would be important, especially since the slope is steep and does not follow a regular concentric pattern. It turns out that the arrangement of the slopes is almost irrelevant to play. Sure, a defender at a higher elevation gets a small bonus, but otherwise slopes have no effect whatever. A unit can run down the hill or run back up it, crossing any number of elevation changes, with no penalty. This is a little hard to grasp intuitively, but the easiest thing is not to use any sort of 3d image and just ignore the slopes.
I have heard several complaints about the attractiveness of the map. I find it very well done. (Hot pink was not, admittedly, perhaps the best colour to use for area boundaries, but it works.) Unfortunately, it is prettier to look at than functional to play on. There are two main problems. First, some of the major streets cut right through an area in the town, appearing like a boundary. Most areas in the town are divided by dotted pink lines along roads, so the visual cue is "thick white lines." Second, town areas are beautifully rendered, but they are so vivid that they obscure units in them. That, and having rubble markers in almost every town area, creates a visual chaos that make sit impossible to grasp the situation at a glance (at least for me). One relatively simple fix would be to fade out the map art to about 50% transparency, which would make area boundaries and units stand out.
Aside from that issue, the main problem with the game (to the extent that it is a problem) is that there is a lot of ground to cover. The Allied player needs to think about attacking along the hill and at the south edge of the town as well as directly into it, and the German player especially needs to plan to defend these areas. Especially when the Allies declare a night turn, which is almost inevitable on turn 2, it is easy for units to move between zones and to slip through any holes in the line; and the Allies have loads of troops to send wherever they detect a weak point. If the German player is over committed to one side of the battlefield, the game can be over by the end of that turn. In my solo attempts, the Germans still haven't gotten the right balance.
I mentioned the way that machine guns force units to spend extra movement factors. This doesn't apply on a night turn, but it has a major effect on play the rest of the time. Surprisingly, the German defenders have far more machine guns than the Allies. It is important for the Allied player to spread his machine guns around judiciously, because they can slow German movement, which is especially important when the two sides are competing for an area. There are plenty of units on the map that are capable of reinforcing if their movement is not constrained. Restricting the Germans to just those units in the immediate vicinity is crucial.
After Storm Over Arnhem, the units in this game appear surprisingly weak. Allied infantry units are 3's and even 2's in attack, and they defend at only 1 or 0. This requires some mental adjustment if you are coming directly from SOA. Units have a separate close combat rating in TAC, however, so closing with the enemy is one way for the Allies to overcome their inferior firepower (and also to catch German machine guns at a disadvantage). Gurkha units, as you might expect, have higher close combat values than others. They also have six movement factors instead of the standard five, which allows them to enter an enemy-occupied area from two areas away. Judiciously deploying the Gurhkas can give the Allies a crucial advantage when attacking.
Artillery is harder to use in this game than SOA because there is more movement, so spotters have to spend a certain amount of time moving to stay in the front line. This problem is largely mitigated for the Germans because they can see the whole board from Monte Cassino. The Allies can indeed call artillery on the monastery, but observers are difficult to kill, and they return the next turn in any case (therefore causing a one-turn hiatus in artillery). The Allies can at least fire smoke on the monastery, which reduces the effectiveness of the spotters, but they have less than a 60% chance of placing smoke, and, once placed, it is subject to dispersal at any time.
The Allies have almost complete armour superiority, but all armour has to enter through the town, where rubble makes it difficult to maneuver vehicles. I had the idea on first seeing the game that the Allies would work to clear the one road up the mountain where armour can travel, but I doubt that ever happens in practice. It is enough of a challenge to find a way to use the armour effectively in the town and the open area to its south. The German player has a few anti-tank guns that he can position in a way to make this difficult.
I have played many other games in this system, so playing TAC is a bit of a throwback. While I appreciate some of the later refinements, I do not care to see disruption markers all over the board. They introduce granularity at the expense of the elegance of the system. I haven't played TAC enough to rate it, but my sense is that it is one of the more interesting tactical situations and probably unfairly neglected as a game.
- Yani(coralsaw)Switzerland
Zürich
-
What a beautiful 3D mountain. Is there any chance of buying this somewhere? I love TaC, and this would enhance the experience 100%.
I am in the category of TaC gamers that love the map.
For rubble (and for disruption) I use cubes 8mm instead of counters, which makes it extremely easy to assess the situation. I suggest you try them. Or if you have an IKEA next to you, they also sell a big jar of tiny plastic cylinders for crafting that works well too with wargames.
https://www.ikea.com/ch/de/p/pyssla-buegelperlen-versch-farb...
-
-
-
- Mike Hoyt
Butte
Montana
- Nice review. TAC is an excellent game (and fun solo).
-
- Robert FabbroCanada
Coquitlam
British Columbia
-
dcroxton wrote:It turns out that the arrangement of the slopes is almost irrelevant to play. Sure, a defender at a higher elevation gets a small bonus, but otherwise slopes have no effect whatever. A unit can run down the hill or run back up it, crossing any number of elevation changes, with no penalty. This is a little hard to grasp intuitively, but the easiest thing is not to use any sort of 3d image and just ignore the slopes.Something to consider: The roughly rectangular hill areas are (usually) longer following the crest lines and shorter across going upslope/downslope.
Therefore if you do a straight ruler measurement, units going up or down the slope cover less map distance than those following along the slope.
A simple and effective way of covering movement without introducing extra movement penalties.
Great review!
-
