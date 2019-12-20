Recommend
Subject: Brief review after 2 games
- John Gomez(airbolt)Spain
Yesterday I played my second game, this time the Global War scenario, with 3 other players.
I want to point out that I walways though about buying Axis and Allies, but never actually did. Some of the reviews on this website made me think twice, and there were always other games that interested me and were cheaper. However, when I saw the War Room kickstarter and read the rules, I knew this was a game that I would enjoy because of the theme and I specially liked the way units where stacked and the round map. The only thing that put me off was the use of dice, as I am not a big fan luck when it comes to combat. But I figured that rolling so many dice reduces the luck factor.
The box and all the components are of a really high quality. It is certainly a premium game, well worth the higher than normal price tag. You can tell a lot of though has gone into every aspect of the game and the components. For a game without spectacular miniatures, the reactions I get when a player sits down in fornt of their set of units, territory cards, order pad, resource box and the fantastic World map with all the units are all extremely positive. Component quality, for me, would be a 10/10.
At the end of the day you can have the best components ever, but if the game isn't fun or the mechanics don't work properly the game becomes worthless. This certainly isn't the case. I find the gameplay really fun: the hidden move orders create quite a lot of tension, and reading out your oponents orders to realise that you planned everything to perfection is extremely satisfying. There is so much you want to do but you have limited orders, so you had better make the right decisions or one mistake could be the beginning of the end for your nation. The way the battles are fought, with air battles first and land/sea battles after, is so much fun. Luck is a big factor though. But I guess in war luck can also be a factor, or at least in certain battles.
There are various scenarios that you can chose from, depending on how many people are playing, and what War you want take place:
- Pacific Scenario: USA and China vs Japan.
- European Scenario: USA, UK and Soviet Union vs Italy and Germany.
- Eastern Front: Germany Vs Russia
- GLobal War: Axis vs Allies
I have only played the Global War and War in Europe. I had a blast both times. However, there are a few issues that I have come accross.
I understand that any board game needs a lot of playtesting before it is released, to fix balancing issues to give everyone an equal chance. I belive this was done more thoroughly in the Global War scenario, as it seems pretty balanced if all the players know what they are doing. The European scenario, however, seems totally unbalanced. I just can't see the Axis having much of a chance at all. In another section of this forum someone has calculated initial power and income, and the Allies seem completely overpowered. This may be a realistic way of looking at it as, at the end of the day, the Allies where victorious. But starting a 4-8 hour game of anything knowing your chances of winning are so slim, can put you off.
This takes me to another issue I have with the game, or it may be an issue of my group of gamers: this game takes a LONG time to play. The game duration is advertised as one hour per player. I really can't see this being the case. I must admit the my group takes longer than average to make decisions, but unless someone is a strategic genius or extremely lucky with dice, the game will usually last longer than 1 hour per player, more like 90 minutes or more per player. Why is this an issue for me? Because it means that I won't be able to play it often, or maybe at all. And I really want to play it!
All in all a great game with fantastic components. Extremely fun to play but knowing you're in for a long afternoon. Some scenarios don't seem balanced, and these may actually be shorter than the Global War.
I would give it a 9/10.
- Scott Marcotte
Game length is the only issue for us, really like the game, our game group are trying to create a 5 turn global war scenario with alternate victory conditions to keep the game in the 6 to 8 hour range at most.
- John Gomez(airbolt)Spain
Sounds interesting. Let me know how that works when you've tested it please.
We are going to have a 10 minute timer for the orders. We realised most of the wasted time is during that phase. More mistakes will be made, but I need to get the game time down to be able to play it.
