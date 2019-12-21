Recommend
Flavio Ezio
Milano
-
The Battle of the Metaurus was a pivotal battle in the Second Punic War between Rome and Carthage, fought in 207 BC near the Metauro River in Italy. The Carthaginians were led by Hasdrubal Barca, brother of Hannibal. The Roman armies were led by the consuls Marcus Livius and Gaius Claudius Nero.
I played the battle using the Advanced Men-At-Arms 30th Anniversary rules I’ve recently posted on BoardGameGeek.
I’ve set up both armies following the guidelines included in the scenario’s historical notes, but I redesigned the map because both original and Canadian Wargamers Journal’s variant were not so accurate IMHO.
Unfortunately, like in the SPI’s Prestags series (MAA’s ancestor) is often difficult for this kind of games to arrange maps to represent the historical terrain. To better represent the historical battlefield the river squares should be treated as slopes.
I’ve not used the optional Withdrawal and Pursuit markers placement (see Discipline Table’s results) because even though realistic they have a strong impact on the game.
Set up
Both armies have a very good discipline value and for the entire game the Romans never lost initiative.
In Advanced MAA out of command non indipendent units move half their movement allowance.
These rules are excellent for solitaire; the discipline checks add uncertainty to the game because units can move independently from player’s control.
Anyway I move Consul Nero’s legions as they did historically, moving from the Romans right flank to the left. In the first turn all units passed their discipline checks. No compulsory movement took place but out of command units moved half their movement allowance.
Turn 1
In the 2nd turn, the out of command Roman cavalry on the left flank did not move at all; Consul Nero’s legions continued their march. The Roman center charged the Carthaginian center. As per Legion Roman rule all units received a shock effect marker.
Turn 2 Roman Combat
Flavio Ezio
Milano
-
The Roman charge destroyed the enemy’s light infantry. The Carthaginian advanced both flanks but the Gallic units on the left were delayed by the river (slopes, see above). At the beginning of the Withdrawal and Pursuit Phase, several units in the Carthaginian center need a check.
Turn 2 Start W&P Phase
At the end of the W&P Resolution Phase the Carthaginian center succeeded in holding the line while the Roman right collapsed instead.
Turn 2 End of W&P Phase
In the 3rd turn Nero’s legions continued their march behind the Roman front line but the cavalry on the extreme right still didn’t move. On the right flank the Centurions did a good job rallying the routing units while in the center the legions continued their attack.
Turn 3 Start Roman Combat
The strong Hispanic troops cause the collapse of the Roman left but in the center Hasdrubal army routed. Unfortunaly for the Carthaginian commander the allied Gauls on the left did little to help the rest of the army.
Turn 3 Start W&P
Now the Roman left need the help of Consul Nero’s legion. In the Carthaginian center, Hasdrubal is in a desperate situation because no reserves are available to reinforce his center.
Turn 4 Start Roman Combat
Again, the Roman centurions on the left did good job ralling their troops and now the pursuing Carthaginian unit risk to be surrounded by enemy forces. At last, the Roman cavalry on the right moves against the Gallic units to reinforce the Roman flank.
Turn 4 Start Carthage Combat
Turn 5 Start Carthage Phase
The Roman proceeded to strike hard at the vulnerable Carthaginian positions. The Consul Nero’s legions reinforce the left flank while in the center the legions moved forward pursuing the enemy. To make matters worse, the Carthaginian left collapsed.
Turn 6 Start Carthage Phase
At this point, the battle was lost for Carthage and Hasdrubal took his own life.
This was an interesting battle to play. I always loved rules allowing to play a game in an evening (like Prestags). If you are interested to give a second chance to this game, I recommend to choose battles between armies with a good discipline values. Armies with lesser discipline values barely won (but I had fun with all those barbarians routed
Anyway, the updated rules reduce the (too chaotic and unrealistic) effects of the Stand Fast Table and Discipline Table.
