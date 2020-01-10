Recommend
Fields of Despair: France 1914-1918
Subject: GSSR 0: 1914 - The Drive on Paris
Troop Strength at the start of the Opening Move:
Germany 99 SP
Eastern Front 9 SP
Belgium 6 SP
Britain 7 SP
France 72 SP
Photo View:
A = Allied (from the south edge)
G = German (from the north edge)
(Click on the photos for an expanded view.)
Photo – GSSR 01Aa – France (inc. Paris)
Photo – GSSR 01Ab – Western Front
Photo – GSSR 01G – German Deployment
Turn 0 - Opening Move
The German armies move into Belgium, one (1st) of the two main armies attacking Liege and the other (2nd) Namur, with the smaller supporting army(3rd) joining in at Namur, and the cavalry sweeping through Belgium and Luxemburg to push the German border to a line between Antwerp and Maubeuge. The 1st Army detaches 1 Strength Point (SP) to the hex between Antwerp and the other two fortresses.
Namur fell immediately, allowing 2nd army to “break out” one space forward, positioning itself on the border next to Maubeuge (where the BEF is camped), and equidistant between (and within reach of) Antwerp and the northernmost French army. The 3rd army has moved back to Liege.
Photo – GSSR 02G - Invasion of Belgium
Note to self – take cavalry into the siege in future, as the break-out move will allow it to cut off Antwerp from the west, stopping any strategic reinforcement if the French get the initiative in the next turn.
The army at Liege only managed to inflict 1 hit on the fortress and one on the infantry. The entire German artillery was deployed at these sieges and only managed 1 hit.
On the southern front, the forces there have taken up defensive positions in Strasburg, Diedenhofen and Metz, pending French reactions.
The reserves in Koblenz have moved forward to the eastern edge of the Ardennes, heading west.
Turn 1 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 1 red cube added to draw, 3 red drawn (from 4 red and 3 black in the mix), and a die roll of 5 means 6 losses for the Germans (from the 9 they begin with out east).
One red block is used to mark the Russian victory track, as three red cubes also mean a Russian victory on the Eastern Front, and another 2 will end the war – I assume these victories are against the Austro-Hungarians, rather than the Germans.
There is an optional rule to allow the Germans to send Strength Points (SP) temporarily to the east which will remove one block.
Reinforcements: 30 SP at Koblenz, 15 at Paris, 4 in England, and 5 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track.
Naval War: 2 black (German) and 1 blue (Allied) cubes are drawn, meaning that the. Germans lose 1 and the Allies lose 2 economic points, and Unrestricted Submarine Warfare declared by the Germans means that 2 British strength points are lost from England (following a die roll), but the USA Entry marker is advanced one (extra) space as a result.
Production Spend:
Allies (2): (after 2 lost to subs above) spend 1 on maintaining their aircraft, and 1 on the aircraft technology track.
Germans (7): as the Allies, plus 2 artillery counters, 1 cube each in the Eastern Front and Naval draw, and 1 to the Logistics Points (LP) box.
The Germans keep the Initiative.
Turn 1 – Action Phase 1a
The Germans’ 2nd Army moves south to attack the French 5th Army between Verdun and Rhiems, while the 1st & 3rd remain besieging Liege. The single SP detachment between Liege and Antwerp moves through Brussels and to the west of Antwerp to cut it off from any strategic reinforcement (letting the BEF get railed in can be very annoying).
Two LP are spent to move 10 SP from Koblenz forward to the Belgian border north of Verdun (and adjacent to the 2nd Army), with the first column of reinforcements moves to the south-western hex of the Ardennes (adjacent to the 10 SP – forming a “front”), and this turn’s reinforcements at Koblenz march west.
Of the three cavalry units, the northernmost (3SP) sweeps around Maubeuge to the south-west, while the adjacent one (2 SP) sweeps round south to join the first, cutting the city off from external supply. The third cavalry unit joins 2nd Army.
All is quiet on the southern front, as the French have yet to move.
Photo – GSSR 03Ga - Invasion of France
The siege of Liege ends, allowing the German armies to move 1 hex in a “Breakout Move”, 1st Army moving onto Namur and the 3rd adjacent to Antwerp.
The French spend 1 LP to allow 6th Army to retreat into Rhiems, giving 2nd Army a break-out move, which takes it in between Rhiems and Maubeuge, while the cavalry moves 1 hex further, to the south of the other German cavalry, and within reach of Paris…
Photo – GSSR 03Gb – Fall of Liege, retreat of French 6th Army
Turn 1 – Action Phase 1b
Plan XVII – there are 6 French Victory Point (VP) hexes in a strip running up the German border in front of the Rhine and behind Metz on the southern front, and another four in southern Belgium and Luxemburg: “Flowers on Lofty Heights”. The fortresses of Metz, Diedenhofen and Strasburg are also double-point hexes.
Aerial reconnaissance revealed 5 German hexes, while previous moves gave a good idea of the strength of most of the rest of the German forces.
The French 1st Army in the south trailed its coat by moving up to Strasburg, with a 1 SP detachment sweeping up VP hexes behind it and the cavalry sweeping in front of it, and the 2nd Army cavalry also hopping out and back to pick up one. Another 1 SP moves into Strasburg south to spot for an artillery duel; the German artillery can’t harm it (artillery fire cannot completely clear a hex), while it can fire off the entire French field artillery at the Germans – though it only scored 1 hit, reducing the fortress by 1.
The 2nd Army remained on watch at Nancy, while the other armies marched west to take up positions behind the Marne to observe the German manoeuvres around Maubeuge, where the BEF is standing fast, as it would be too vulnerable if it moved out in front of the German armies.
Photo – GSSR 04Aa - Invasion of Germany (French-eye view)
Photo – GSSR 04Ab - Invasion of Germany (Bird’s-eye view)
The Germans might get the three Belgian forts, at 1 VP each by the end of Turn 1. The Game gives victory if one side gets more than six points ahead of the other, so the French need some VP hexes to bank for later in the game once the German offensive in France gets under way (though the war would continue regardless of VPs; life is like that); and there may be a chance to sneak into a German fortress if they are lucky.
Turn 1 – Action Phase 2a
The artillery and air forces are returned to the ‘available’ pool between phase 1 and 2, and are at full strength again.
The Germans, as well as continuing with ongoing operations, must also cover their vulnerable supply lines from an Allied attack on them in their next turn.
The German reinforcing columns formed a front across southern Belgium linking Diedenhofen with the troops around Maubeuge, with two of the three German cavalry units acting as the final link on the Meuse with the German assault on Maubeuge, which has drawn in 1st and 2nd Armies, as well as the first reinforcing column that had marched from Koblenz. The third cavalry unit stayed on the west of Maubeuge.
3rd Army attacks Antwerp, to no effect other than taking heavy casualties.
After careful aerial reconnaissance, the Germans deployed their forces in Alsace in a cordon between Strasburg and Diedenhofen, so that they could support each other if attacked, but 4 VP hexes would be abandoned to the French. The garrison in Strasburg South cleared out the French artillery spotter, but not before the fortress was reduced from level 4 to level 2.
The huge assault on Maubeuge, with the entire German siege train and almost 40+ SPs levelled the fortress but failed to destroy the BEF, who gave as good as they got. Why were there mealie bags in Maubeuge? Were French Colonial troops based there?
Photo – GSSR 05Aa – after the German ofensive
Photo – GSSR 05Ab (close-up, Meuse & Marne)
Turn 1 – Action Phase 2b
This being the final move of Turn One, there will be a Strategic Reorganisation after it, meaning that the French can strip all their forces from defensive posture and throw them at the Germans, as both sides will redeploy their forces before the next move.
So, after aerial reconnaissance, the French massed everyone between Rhiems and Verdun, and attacked the German army north of Verdun, inflicting higher casualties than they took, though didn’t break through.
The French forces in Alsace massed against the centre of the German line, and, again, inflicted higher casualties but didn’t break through.
French cavalry also opened a supply line into Maubeuge, which will allow the BEF to withdraw.
Photo – GSSR 06A - French counter-offensive
The Germans currently have 2 VP (2 Belgian forts) while the French have 4 VP (in Alsace).
Losses at the end of Turn 1
Began with + T1 reinforcements = Total; End of Turn 1; Losses
Germany 99 SP +30 = 129; 96 SP ; -33 SP
East 9 +5 = 14; 8; -6
Belgium 6 +0 = 6; 2; -4
Britain 7 +2 = 9; 4; -5
France 72 +15 =87; 73; -14
Turn 2 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 2 red cubes added to draw, 3 red drawn (from 5 red and 4 black in the mix): a medium die roll means 5 losses for the Germans (from the 8 they currently have on the Eastern Front).
This is the second Russian Major Victory (those Austrians are getting hammered). A third will see the Central Powers collapse. The rules writers claim the Russians reach Berlin with the third victory, but we all know that it is Budapest and Vienna that have fallen.
Optional Rule 13.5 allows the Germans to return 1 victory cube to the draw bag in exchange for sending 5 SP to the east – and placing them on the Turn Track two full turns ahead, when they return to play. My “House Rule” is that you must decide to do this when the second victory cube is placed.
Reinforcements: 40 at Koblenz, 20 at Paris, 6 in England, 15 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track.
Naval War: 1 black (German) and 2 white (no effect) cubes are drawn – so the Allies lose 1 economic point, and Unrestricted Submarine Warfare (USW) means that 3 British strength points are lost from England with the USW track now on 3 and a high dice roll.
Production Spend:
Allies 5: spend 1 on the aircraft technology track (which gives a +1 to the Air Maintenance track), 1 on LPs, 1 on Tank Technology (the long game), and 2 on buying 2 artillery pieces.
Germans 10: 1 on maintaining their artillery, 2 on aircraft, 1 on the aircraft technology track (for another +1), 1 to Poison Gas Technology, 1 each to the Eastern Front and Naval draw bags, and 3 to the Logistics Points (LP) box.
The Germans keep the Initiative, and decline to send troops east…
Turn 2 – Action Phase 1a
The air battle – dogfighting is now available:
German air reconnaissance is unopposed by the French, and it reveals 3 Deception Blocks, which are automatically removed, and the French army of 24 SP in Rhiems.
Photo – GSSR 07Ga – Germans redeployed for their offensive
Photo – GSSR 07A – French redeployed for the German offensive
1 LP is used to rail in 5 SP from Koblenz to the southernmost hex of Belgium, allowing the troops there to slide to west, as the entire German concentration moves down to the north and northwest of Rhiems, making sure that their lines of communication are well protected behind them. Rhiems is too strong to attack frontally, but they have a Cunning Plan – the one used by the French against Strasburg: send in 1 SP and fire Big Bertha to level the fortifications, leaving the French army to fight on a level(ed) playing field or retreat. The cavalry will keep the western flank secure from the contemptible little BEF hiding in the Channel Ports.
The French appear to have abandoned Alsace for the moment, so German detachments will sweep up the French VP hexes while keeping away from the French fortress line.
3rd Army continues the siege of Antwerp, which results in the levelling of the fortifications.
The artillery attack on Rhiems fails to damage the fortifications, but the German advance is now sweeping past Rhiems towards Paris…
Turn 2 – Action Phase 1b
After some aerial reconnaissance, leading to 1 point of damage to the German air force, the French merely shuffle some troops along the Marne, convert one control marker outside Verdun, and send a cavalry corps behind the German right wing where it can operate with the BEF, who have pushed a thin line across Belgium to Antwerp.
Photo – GSSR 08A – French & BEF counter-offensive
The artillery and air forces are returned to the ‘available’ pool between phase 1 and 2, and are at full strength again (apart from German air, which is 1 down).
Turn 2 – Action Phase 2a
Aerial reconnaissance reveals a 12 SP army in Nancy, the contemptible weakness of the BEF in Belgium, the French cavalry at Cambrai and the infantry on the Marne outside Paris.
The French will be able to choose where to attack in their turn, and a victory in a particular hex will allow a breakout move to threaten the German supply line, especially if cavalry is available, hampering German movement next turn, and possibly costing one turn of movement to recover.
Therefore a Cunning Plan is required:
In Alsace, pinning forces will enter the French fortress hexes, so that the French must fight these forces before moving, and if successful, only a breakout move will be possible, reducing their movement. At most, two VP hexes will be vulnerable.
In Belgium, the BEF cavalry outside Antwerp will have to be pinned by the German cavalry from Maubeuge, which will also need a garrison in case the BEF makes a dash for it, and the Belgian fortress towns will also need garrisons in case of mishaps.
The French cavalry at Cambrai will also have to be pinned, to keep it away from the main army back-areas, though the BEF will be able to interfere and a break-out may be possible, so defence in depth will be needed.
The main army will be able to edge forward to striking distance of Paris, and providing that pinning forces are sent against the French line along the Marne, the French will also have to defeat these before ‘breaking out’ against the next German line.
Defence in depth will keep the supply line open for the pointy end of the advance. Onwards to Paris!
Photo – GSSR 09G – German offensive preparations
The fighting in Belgium and north of the Somme went in the Germans’ favour, with Antwerp falling, and the French & British cavalry being vanquished. The pinning forces in Rhiems and Belfort suffered from Artillery, but the supply line is safe – all that is left is the French offensive…
Photo – GSSR 10G – End of German offensive
Turn 2 – Action Phase 2b
Aerial reconnaissance revealed some weak, and in Alsace, strong, points, which the French prepared to attack.
Photo – GSSR 11A – French prepare their offensive
The French were much stronger along the fortress line than the Germans were expecting. However, despite flattening the German pinning force in Rhiems with artillery, the breakout only hit a small covering force; if they had turned back along the Marne, they could have crippled the German offensive.
The Germans still suffered more losses than the French, though the fortifications of Rhiems were destroyed, so it will no longer be of use as a strong point for the French, and they protected all but one VP in Alsace.
Photo – GSSR 12A – Close of offensives
The Germans now have 3 VP for the Belgian forts plus Maubeuge and contesting 2 hexes of the Marne, giving a total of 6, while the French have only 1 VP (in Alsace), increasing their count to 5.
Losses at the end of Turn 2
Began with + T2 reinforcements = Total; End of Turn 2; Losses
Germany 96 +40 = 136; 96; -40
Eastern 8 +15 = 23; 18; -5
Belgium 2 + 0 = 2; 0; -2
Britain 4 +3 = 7; 4; -3
France 73 +20 = 93; 74; -19
Turn 3 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 2 red cubes added to draw, 1 black & 2 red drawn (from 6 red and 5 black in the mix): a low die roll means 3 losses for the Germans (from the 18 they currently have on the Eastern Front).
Reinforcements: 50 at Koblenz, 20 at Paris, 18 in England, 20 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track.
Naval War: 2 black (German) and 1 blue (Allies) cubes are drawn – both sides lose 1 economic point per cube, and Unrestricted Submarine Warfare (USW) means that 4 British strength points are lost from England with the USW track now on 5 and a high dice roll.
Production Spend:
Allies 6: spend 1 on maintaining their artillery, 1 on the aircraft technology track (giving a +1 to the Air Maintenance track), 1 on Tank Technology , 2 on buying an artillery counter/track, 1 on supply, but have to let the forts east of Verdun go out of supply.***
Germans 11: 1 each on maintaining their aircraft and artillery, 1 on the aircraft technology track (for a +1), 1 to convert 4 reinforcement SPs to cavalry, 1 to Poison Gas Technology, 1 to Supply Capacity, and 3 to the Logistics Points (LP) box, and 1 cube each to the Eastern Front and Naval draw. They also allow Strasburg and Metz to go out of supply.
The Germans keep the Initiative.
Photo – GSSR 13A – French redeployment
Photo – GSSR 13G – German redeployment
Turn 3 – Action Phase 1a
Throwing caution to the wind (but not too far to the wind), the Germans massed for a breakthrough on the Marne outside Paris (at Meaux), which, coupled with another, smaller breakthrough down the corridor between Rhiems and Verdun, would allow the French armies in Rhiems and on the Marne (at Chateau-Thierry) to be encircled and cut off from supply.
Following a massive artillery duel, the Germans failed to break the French line, but did enormous damage, and still pose a threat. To the west of this assault, a smaller one against the French cavalry outside Paris allowed a lodgement to be made in the city’s zone, and a unit to advance onto the Seine west of Paris to stop any outflanking.
The attack east of Rhiems was successful, but due to the failure of the main attack, it didn’t press on, but pushed its troops backwards to cover the lines of communication and stop any attack out of Rhiems from getting too far.
In Belgium, cavalry rode around the advanced BEF units, cutting their supply lines, while infantry moved up to keep them from interfering to the south.
In Alsace, another cordon was established to keep the French in check.
Photo – GSSR 14A – German offensive
Turn 3 – Action Phase 1b
The French riposted against the German attack by trying the same tactic, moving troops out of Rhiems to Chateau-Thierry and attacking out from there to link up with a breakout from Paris, both of which failed…
The artillery and air forces are returned to the ‘available’ pool between phase 1 and 2, and are at full strength again (apart from German air, which is 1 down).
Turn 3 – Action Phase 2a
The Germans then repeated their attack at Meaux where they had previously attacked, and against the weakened Rhiems, this time successfully. The breakouts led to the cutting of supply to the French army at Chateau-Thierry the cutting off of Paris from supply, as the detachment on the Seine moved round it to join up with the breakout.
The French forces in the south of Belgium and between Verdun and Rhiems were also swept away, as were the advanced elements of the BEF, leaving the Channel Ports cut off, though the attack on the French unit holding the southernmost VP hex in Alsace failed.
Photo – GSSR 15A – The Germans envelop Paris!
Photo – GSSR 15Aa – Paris (close-up)
Photo – GSSR 15Ab – BEF at the channel Ports
Turn 3 – Action Phase 2b
The air battle over France goes in the Germans’ favour, with only the hex north of Verdun being exposed by the French air, and it suffers 2 damage points to the Germans’ 1.
Operating blind, the French Expend 2 LPs to bring Nancy and Epinal back into supply, sending the Epinal garrison into Alsace to pick up a VP hex, and Nancy, along with the garrisons of Verdun and the cavalry in the south, which are railed in using a LP, to confront the German unit facing Nancy, which turns out to be a Deception Bock, allowing a break-out move which, with the VP in the south, nets a total of 5 VPs.
The army in Paris sends 1 SP along the Seine to re-establish the supply line, while the army at Chateau-Thierry ‘retreats’ 22 SP to Meaux to gain supply from Paris, leaving 12 SP behind, currently out of supply.
The battles at Meaux and Paris damage the Germans more than the French, but neither leads to a break-out, while the Paris fortifications are levelled. The Army in Chateau-Thierry clears the hex of Germans, and uses the break-out move to shift itself to Meaux and a supply line (being out of supply, it is only allowed to move towards the nearest supply source).
The BEF advanced out of the Channel Ports, clearing several hexes of France from German control, reopening links with the rest of France, and also beat the Germans out of Ypres/Paschendaele (no trenches yet).
Photo – GSSR 16A – Paris is relieved! (Both side pose for the Christmas truce group photo!)
Photo – GSSR 16Aa – BEF (close-up)
Photo – GSSR 16Ab – Paris (close-up)
Photo – GSSR 16Ac – Alsace (close-up)
So, at the end of the day, the Schlieffen Plan actually worked, but it didn’t win the war or even beat the French.
The Germans have 6 VP in the bank, with +1 each for Maubeuge and Rhiems and +1 each for contesting Paris and Meaux, giving a final total of 10 VP.
The French have 5 VP in the bank, and a further 5 for hexes in Alsace, giving a final total of 10 VP.
There is a bonus for the French if the Germans occupy less than 15 hexes of France, but they have 24.
Losses at the end of Turn 3
Began with + T3 reinforcements = Total; End of Turn 3; Losses
Germany 96 +50 = 146; 91; -55
Eastern 18 +20 = 38; 35; -3
Belgium 2 +0 = 2; 0; -2
Britain 7 +18 = 24; 14; -10 (4 to economic warfare!)
France 93 +20 = 113; 48; -65
After Strategic Deployment, France has had to let the Alsace front go out of supply, and rely on the fortresses to supply the garrisons, as it has concentrated on holding Paris and, well, holding Paris. The Germans have clumped their troops together for supply purposes, and will deploy them on the opening move…
Photo – GSSR 17A – Post-redeployment
Last edited Fri Jan 10, 2020
Posted Mon Jan 6, 2020
Re: 1914 - The Drive on ParisI can't seem to get the hang of getting the photos to appear in the text, sorry.
Doug DeMoss
Stillwater
Minnesota
Re: 1914 - The Drive on ParisGareth00Simon wrote:No, that's really against the Germans. The Russians launched an offensive into East Prussia headed for Konigsberg. It ended with the destruction of Russian 2nd Army at Tannenberg.
Turn 1 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 1 red cube added to draw, 3 red drawn (from 4 red and 3 black in the mix), and a die roll of 5 means 6 losses for the Germans (from the 9 they begin with out east).
One red block is used to mark the Russian victory track, as three red cubes also mean a Russian victory on the Eastern Front, and another 2 will end the war – I assume these victories are against the Austro-Hungarians, rather than the Germans.
Re: 1914 - The Drive on Parisdemoss1 wrote:That's my point - they lost at Tannenberg, but they did so well against the Austrians that the Germans had to keep diverting troops to help them.
No, that's really against the Germans. The Russians launched an offensive into East Prussia headed for Konigsberg. It ended with the destruction of Russian 2nd Army at Tannenberg.
Joakim Schön
Alingsås
Sverige
-
Re: 1914 - The Drive on ParisGareth00Simon wrote:I can't seem to get the hang of getting the photos to appear in the text, sorry.Photos will be inserted once they have been approved.
Re: 1914 - The Drive on Parisjoakim589 wrote:No, they won't.Gareth00Simon wrote:I can't seem to get the hang of getting the photos to appear in the text, sorry.Photos will be inserted once they have been approved.
By a process of trial and error - mostly the latter - I have discovered that the Geek ID of a photo (which you are asked for in order to link in a Geek photo) appears in the address line at the top of the page when you look at the photo after you have posted it to the Images section - the "5156813" in the example below:
"https://www.boardgamegeek.com/image/5156813/fields-despair-france-1914-1918"
Now I can start to edit the session report to insert them.
Kurt Keckley
Bakersfield
California
Thanks for the awesome AAR!
