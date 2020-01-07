Recommend
1 Posts
Battle Line» Forums » Reviews
Subject: JRAM's Alphabetical Rundown, Vol. 17: Battle Line (8.25/10)
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- John Retterer-MooreUnited States
Chicago
Illinois
-
Battle Line is a 2 player game where each player has a hand primarily consisting of cards with a rank and a color. There are 9 pawns in the center of the table, and on your turn, you play one of your cards to start forming a set of some sort on your side of the pawn. Pawns can hold up to 3 cards, and the main sets that you can form in the game are 3 cards of the same color, 3 cards of the same rank, or 3 cards of the same color and consecutive ranks. When both players have played 3 cards next to a given pawn, the better hand takes the pawn (or when 1 player has played 3 cards next to a pawn, and there's no possible way for the other player to beat that hand). 5 total or 3 adjacent pawns won ends the game. There are also tactics cards which let you break the rules of the game in various ways (for example, a few of them are varieties of wild card)
Strengths:
- Tense, fun gameplay. Once the game gets into its midstage, every turn feels agonizing, as you don't have a card that will perfectly fit any of your plans and you have to choose which pawn to throw away a card to.
- Easy to learn, quick turns, and plays in under 30 minutes.
- Tactics cards are well thought out; they're very powerful, but you can only play at most 1 more than your opponent has played, so each tactics card you play gives your opponent the opportunity to play an additional one, making it a really interesting decision.
- A lot of great risk/reward choices to be made.
Flaws:
- Tactics cards are not super-balanced in effect - the wild cards always seem to be stronger than the cards that modify the rules around a given pawn, and the wild cards that can replace any card are clearly the most powerful of those.
- Luck can play a pretty prominent role, since the most powerful hands are also the hardest to assemble. If you happen to draw several on-color straights, you're probably going to win. That being said, there is certainly still a great deal of strategy (I have no doubt that an expert Battle Line player would win 70-80% of the time against a novice) and it's hard to complain about luck in such a quick, fun game.
Overall: 8.25/10
Battle Line is still one of the gold standards in 2-player strategy games. It's quick but strategic, easy to learn but deep. I would absolutely recommend this without reservation to anyone who regularly plays 2-player games, doesn't require a strong thematic connection, and doesn't mind a little bit of luck.
- [+] Dice rolls