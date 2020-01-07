Recommend
Subject: Review of Suez '56: Anglo French Intervention in the Suez
This was the first Decision Games folio solitaire game I have purchased, I also have Border War and Merrill's Marauders which I'll give reviews for later. This was a nice one to start on since its been awhile since I've played games like this.
I won't go in to depth on rules and other such errata since other reviews have covered the subject in great detail already.
The game plays fast, usually less than an hour including about a 5 minute set up. The fact a player can see their number of turns disappear rather quickly (from a start of 9, each turn representing a day's time since the actual Crisis played out over 9 nine days) from unlucky OPFOR card draws makes for a nerve racking but exciting experience.
Whether by design or accident, and I found this to be the case in the other solitaire games as well, the player often has to create house rules since the rule book can be vague on certain points. In Suez '56 one of my main sticking points has to do with OPFOR AAA fire. The rule book claims that for airstrikes and paratroop drops a AAA check must be done if the space contains OPFOR units. Since two of the OPFOR unit counters are AAA units, does this rule apply if only those particular units are in the space being attacked or landed on? To clear this up for myself I made a simple adjustment: For airstrikes in any space with OPFOR units, AAA or not, I will do a 1dr6 for AAA fire since most units would have had some type of AAA capability even if it was small arms (5 aborts the airstrike, 6 eliminates the air unit). For paratroop drops I apply the same rule, with the adjustment that if the drop is in an unoccupied airbase space, I'll still do an AAA check since most of the important airfields in Egypt would have had AAA guns for self protection (5 cancels the landing and 6 eliminates the unit).
Win/Loss ratio runs about 50/50.
The game plays and travels well and is well worth the cost.
- Stiofan MacAedh(stiofan)
- Interesting. It was the first DG solitaire folio I bought, and it will probably be the last. It reminded me more of Magic than of anything that I'd recognise as a wargame. :-)
- How did it remind you of Magic? I'm at a loss to see the mapping.
