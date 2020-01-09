Recommend
Subject: GOOD game with problems
At first, I'm from Poland. Northern Poland, which will be important in this review. To begin with, I rated Poland Defiant "4". Which might be surprising, because I really enjoy this game and will play many more times.
But I can't swallow critical mistakes, that authors didn't bother to correct in production OR playtesting process, which makes me think a little of this as a "cashgrab"... Let's begin, shall we?
GAMEPLAY
I won't write much about gameplay. System is very nice, gives tension, unpredictible situations. Basic mechanics are as basic, as they can be. So ZOCs, move-attack, supply paths etc. Chit pull mechanic gives this system opportunity to shine amongst best productions, because (maybe by accident) IMHO is almost perfect for Polish 39 campaign, as it creates good feel of comunication problems, that Polish army faced. You never know, if one of your armies will perform at all in given day. This is what I always looked for in game about this part of war. Simple implementation of complex problem. But was it intentional?
PRODUCTION
I don't have problem with folio edition. But I do with low quality graphics on covers. Counters are top notch. Map quality and ergonomics 10/10. Almost compareable to Simmonitch's bests. Rules are OK, but there are some questions.
REPLAYABILITY
Huge... just huge. After few games, not one was similiar. All thanks to chit pull mechanics.
PROBLEMS
Now, where to begin.. I think, it's the first really manageable game in division scale, that tries to handle 39 campaign. And looks MARVELOUS. So can anyone tell, why there are sooo maaany typos, wrong names, mistakes on map?
Typos, typos, typos. POMORZE! Army.... not "Pomoroska", "Pomorka", "Pomorska".
Grodzisk Maz, not Grodziek.
Tarowskie G, not Tarnowice.
Why some names Polish letter and some not? Just give me logic answer.
Just on northers side. Town called "Chelmno", should be "Chełmno" and lay on the other side od Wisła. Same Tczew. Come on... This is where it all started. Schleswig shelling Westerplatte and blowing up Tczew bridge. Tczew was on Polish side od Wisła. Warsaw is set wrong.
I see a lot of work done with this map. So why have this happened? How?
I don't question too much units and their stats, because overall, progress of battle more or less looks like what happened. Or can look thanks to chitpull. I didn't catch errors in historical numbers of divisions and brigades, but I would include just some few more remarkable ones. Once again, it looks like a lot of solid work.
CONCLUSION
I like this game. If I don't seek for details, overall this is best looking and full of details map of Poland during 39 campaign. It feels like 39 campaign. Personally, if designer bothered about armored trains, and states, that this is first 10 days of september, I would ask, why sea battle was left out. Why there is no defence lines on the map. Why leave out "Hel" garrison.
My rate is "4". Because it has great potential to be "the one" game about Poland Defiant. But it's nothing more than playtesting copy. This game should not be published yet. And what is more annoying, it really doesn't need much to be "complete". If designer ever decides to finish it, I'll rate "10".
If somehow desinger will read this review, I could do some work with list of changes.
Last edited Thu Jan 9, 2020 4:08 am
Posted Wed Jan 8, 2020 1:16 am
Wayne Hansen
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameMy initial impression, based on the thread title, was that you didn't like the game itself. However, it sounds like your feedback has to do with possible mistakes on the map. Primarily with spelling, but also with a few geographical errors.
Do those map errors mean the game has wasted potential, and should be considered unfinished and untested? I can't agree with that statement.
Of course, you're entitled to your opinion, and I always appreciate hearing from people who live in or near an area where a wargame is set.
Caleb
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gamewtjBatman wrote:My initial impression, based on the thread title, was that you didn't like the game itself. However, it sounds like your feedback has to do with possible mistakes on the map. Primarily with spelling, but also with a few geographical errors.I agree with this. The title of the thread seems a little harsh given that the only real gripes you have are spellings (and to be fair, to non-Polish speakers, Polish spelling conventions are devilishly difficult) which do not affect game play, and some geographical errors, which might.
Do those map errors mean the game has wasted potential, and should be considered unfinished and untested? I can't agree with that statement.
Of course, you're entitled to your opinion, and I always appreciate hearing from people who live in or near an area where a wargame is set.
However, then I think about how I'd like it if I got a game on the American Civil War and and the Confederate capitol was labeled "Richmend" - it would bother me!
I do think that, if you agree that the game plays well, is reasonably historical in how the campaign develops, and has significant replay value, it's hard to say categorically that it is "unfinished" and "untested". Perhaps "in need of more proof-reading" would be more accurate summation of your feelings?
Norm
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameGryszaq wrote:But it's nothing more than playtesting copy. This game absolutely should not be published yet. And what is more annoying, it really doesn't need much to be "complete". If designer ever decides to finish it, I'll rate "10".Harsh words for what amounts to typos that I guess the average buyer was not even aware of and that would not affect the quality of their game play.
I imagine your offer of help would be most appreciated, but not the way you have expressed it.
It is however good to know that you give the 'game' itself a thumbs up. i really want to get this to the table.
Last edited Wed Jan 8, 2020 1:45 pm
Posted Wed Jan 8, 2020 1:42 pm
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished GOOD gameMaybe my words are harsh, but these are my feelings after not one or two gameplays. And it rised every time I've played.
As you pointed, most of players won't notice and bother about typos or misplaced towns. But problem is, it's not one accidental mistake. How much time would it take to make it right? How much work would it take to copy those from any source? Annoyance comes from those typos too many times.
I probably should take back "untested".
Why wasted potential? Because check, how many "classic" games do we have about Polish '39? Looking at whole picture? Even if it's first 10 days? Answer is NONE. Polish company TiS made a lot about certain smaller battles, and "Polska 1939", which is monster and demands godly patience to play it (and is not hex&counter). There is also No Retrat 3, but scale and overall feel of it is not "classic".
Wasted potential means -as it's printed- lacking some stuff. There where extra unused counters. Why don't include german Panzerzugs, which took part in initial battles and might have survived first day?
Why don't increase significanse of airforce?
Gdańsk VP hex, as I understand is most importantly Westerplatte. Anyway, it's victory point, that is in reach of german forces from beggining. And Schleswig hasis significant role in taking Danzig (as VP). But it was eventually damaged by Hel coast battery. And there was danger of polish submarines. And Luftwaffe took part in sea battle and bombing Gdynia. Which means, that what happened north should be included in the game.
Danzig VP -> help of Schleswig -> danger of loss due to polish navy AND Hel battery -> need to divert Luftwaffe and some more land forces to take out Hel
For me it seems like important matter for gameplay.
Another thing is German pace. Imho if this is a thing, Poland should have one too. For example in oposite way, increasing Polish activations. Afterall Bzura offensive, which started 9 sept was planned in a way, that had chance of success.
One more thing about my harsh opinion. I asked my wargaming group of opinion of Polish Defiant. In which we have historians. You would not like to hear their opinion..
I like this game this much, that I will make my own adjustments, that I would like to see.
I will make also a list of typos corrections and fixes. Sadly it's gonna be probably "for fun" as I don't expect any reprint..
Last edited Wed Jan 8, 2020 3:27 pm
Posted Wed Jan 8, 2020 3:25 pm
Frank Lewis
-
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gamecannoneer wrote:In Russia Besieged we have a player aid card with a "Blitzkreig" table on it and it bugs me to no end. Some could even say it's not a major component.
However, then I think about how I'd like it if I got a game on the American Civil War and and the Confederate capitol was labeled "Richmend" - it would bother me!
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameSo here it is. List of typos and terrain changes. One of those is bridges on Wisła river, which could be quite important defence line.
Hex - name on the map with typo - what name should be
(again, not a problem if all of names were without Polish letters)
0417 - POZNAN - POZNAŃ
0726 - Kepno - Kępno
0812 - Naklo - Nakło (or Nakło nad Notecią)
1015 - Inowroclaw - Inowrocław
1026 - Wielun - Wieluń
1132 - Tarnowice G. - Tarnowskie Góry (G.)
1133 - CHORZOW - CHORZÓW
1137 - Bielsko - Bielsko-Biała
1211 - Chelmno - Chełmno (wrong side of Wisła)
1219 - Kolo - Koło
1224 - Zdunska Wola - Zduńska Wola
1229 - CZESTOCHOWA - CZĘSTOCHOWA
1235 - Oswiecim - Oświęcim
1313 - Chelmza - Chełmża
1314 - Torun - Toruń
1332 - Zawíercie - Zawiercie (í is not even from Polish alphabet)
1411 - Grudziadz - Grudziądz
1416 - Wloclawek - Włocławek
1421 - Leczyca - Łęczyca
1523 - LÓDZ - ŁÓDŹ
1541 - Zakopano - Zakopane
1718 - Plock - Płock
1821 - Lowicz - Łowicz
1825 - Tomászow Mazowiecki - Tomaszów Mazowiecki (á is not Polish)
1831 - Jedrzejew - Jędrzejów
1928 - Konskie - Końskie
1939 - Nowy Sacz - Nowy Sącz
2022 - Zyrardów - Żyrardów (almost)
2115 - Mlawa - Mława
2118 - Plonsk - Płońsk
2122 - Grodziek Maz. - Grodzisk Mazowiecki (Maz.)
2128 - Szydlowiec - Szydłowiec
2216 - Ciechanow - Ciechanów
2228 - Skarzysko - Skarżysko Kamienna
2339 - Jaslo - Jasło
2417 - Pultusk - Pułtusk
2419 - Wolomin - Wołomin
2621 - Minsk Maz. - Mińsk Mazowiecki (Maz.)
2636 - Rzészów - Rzeszów (é not Polish)
2715 - Ostroleka - Ostrołęka
2740 - Sonok - Sanok
2723 - Swider river - Świder river
2727 - Pulawy - Puławy
2830 - Krasnik - Kraśnik
2915 - Lomza - Łomża
2937 - Jaroslaw - Jarosław
3020 - Sokow Podl - Sokołów Podlaski (Podl.)
3023 - Luków - Łuków
3038 - Przemysl - Przemyśl
3223 - Miedzyrzec - Międzyrzec
3323 - Biala Podl. - Biała Podlaska (Podl.)
3333 - Zamosc - Zamość
3409 - Suwalki - Suwałki
3415 - Bialystok - Białystok
3520 - Chelm - Chełm
3623 - Brzesc - Brześć
3711 - Czarna Hancza river - Czarna Hańcza river
Pomorska army should be named "POMORZE".
And I noticed first unit error. Part of Pomorze army is 8th infantry division. Wrong it should be 9th. There is probably a lot more of those.
Now some first positioning errors.
1211 - this should be "Świecie", but it wasn't that important. Real Chełmno should be in 1312. And it was important.
1421 - Łęczyca should on the other side of Bzura river. Bzura should make one more turn, towards 1420 hexside, then 1422 hexside.
1507 - Tczew should be in 1407, and national border should go with Wisła. Come on...
1113 - There should be extra town, Fordon (now part of Bydgoszcz)
WARSAW - most of Warsaw should be on western side of Wisła. And this is crucially important for victory in this game! Not messing with river too much, I would move 2420 city hex to 2322. Then Wołomin should go to 2420. (And this is my part, where this game seems untested).
1401, 1603 - I would add Władysławowo and Hel (with coastal battery). If designer bothered adding Schleswig to the mix, Hel should be there too, as it is as much important. Or even more, as this was one of last garissons to surrender. And Germans pain in the ass.
2219 - Modlin should get extra defence line. That was huge fortress. I'd add some few more, but they were not as important as this.
3622 - BRZEŚĆ should be a victory hex. It was main objective of Guderians forces after battle of Pomorze (before 10 sept, so in THIS game!). And road to Brześć was blocked by famous "Polish Termopiles", which is Wizna defence (7-10 sept!!!!!!!), just next to Łomża. (again, this is type of significant events, that won't happen in this game)
Next topic... Wisła is too easy to cross. That was supposed to be Polish dream defence line. It wasn't, but as you can leave other rivers without much work, Wisła should be taken under close look in this matter. I might be wrong in some points, but I think not. Just for northern Poland, because this was main obstacle for 4th and 8th (possibly) German armies.
1506-1605 - NO RAILWAY BRIGDE! Never was there
1507-1606 - I'm not sure about this, but it should be ferry. Maybe there was some type of bridge. But I would erase it anyway.
1406-1507 - no brigde!
1407-1507 - Road yes. Rail NO! It was blown up by Polish engineers on 1 september due to German attempt to seize it with PanzerZug.... and Tczew + border should be in 1407
1311-1411 - Yes, but road and rail bridge should go along. Not from 1410.
1013-1113 - As in 1113 should be Fordon town, it was connected with Bydgoszcz with fairly important bridge.
1314-1315 - NO RAIL BRIGDE. There should be one 1214-1314.
2320 - railway should NOT cross river before Warsaw. It goes to Warsaw (Warsaw East station), then turn towards river and cross it next to Oldtown. This is fairly important for panzer trains.
So. this is it. See what I mean? Some map errors are turning point of this game. Position of Warsaw, bridges on Wisła can compeletly change German score and chances of winning. Same as Hel battery, which can block Schleswig, so badly needed to help grab Danzig point (for attack pace) And those are just basic errors. There is more.
Last edited Wed Jan 8, 2020 5:05 pm
Posted Wed Jan 8, 2020 5:03 pm
Redcap(TheMP)
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameOn line now Norm for the third time and with different opponents. Great game.normsmith wrote:Gryszaq wrote:But it's nothing more than playtesting copy. This game absolutely should not be published yet. And what is more annoying, it really doesn't need much to be "complete". If designer ever decides to finish it, I'll rate "10".Harsh words for what amounts to typos that I guess the average buyer was not even aware of and that would not affect the quality of their game play.
I imagine your offer of help would be most appreciated, but not the way you have expressed it.
It is however good to know that you give the 'game' itself a thumbs up. i really want to get this to the table.
Redcap(TheMP)
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameI'm just glad they left off my holiday home at Sopot! The hex between Gdynia and Danzig. Couldn't be doing with the damage.
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameGame is good. System fits this campaign and is,fresh and engaging. Even more than standard "move phase, combat phase, next player". As someone, who doesn't know this campaign very well, it will work well. For someone, who does, it only looks like a game, that it shoud be.
When I play historic game, I want to learn from it. I'd like to open history book and find out, that this actually happened. And why it happened this way or another. Then try to alternate commander's plans and see, what consequences would it give.
Good example of this is Holland 44, where you after even one game, instantly undestand and confirm, why operation Market-Garden was next to impossible to play out.
In Poland Defiant you won't see heroic battle od Wizna, or beggining of Bzura counteroffensive. Because of those errors. What purpose does 4th army would have in attacking Bydgoszcz other, than just seizing VP? What logic would you find in getting two panzer divisions to the east for Brześć attack? None, because game doesn't provide one.
Last edited Wed Jan 8, 2020 11:12 pm
Posted Wed Jan 8, 2020 10:44 pm
Re: Wasted potential - unfinished, untested GOOD gameOn the one hand, I agree with you. I can’t even count the number of games where the designers apparently presume that we in Brazil speak Spanish or that Portuguese is exactly the same as Spanish. It is irritating as fuck when one encounters that sort of ignorance.
On the other hand, I have to agree that the title of your review is very misleading. Also, your claim that these errors amount to evidence of a “cash grab” indicates a lack of understanding of what that term means in English.
Ironic, neh?
Last edited Fri Jan 10, 2020 1:24 am
Posted Thu Jan 9, 2020 12:10 am
Macunaima wrote:On the one hand, I agree with you. I can’t even count the number of games where the designers apparently presume that we in Brazil speak Portuguese or that Portuguese is exactly the same as Spanish. It is irritating as fuck when one encounters that sort of ignorance.After night of rethinking my review, I agree, that title was indeed missleading. Changed to "GOOD game with problems".
On the other hand, I have to agree that the title of your review is very misleading. Also, your claim that these errors amount to evidence of a “cash grab” indicates a lack of understanding of what that term means in English.
Ironic, neh?
But I will stay with my previous statement. This production is not finished product.
Last edited Thu Jan 9, 2020 4:14 am
Posted Thu Jan 9, 2020 4:13 am
(Irrelevant tangent alert) 🙂Macunaima wrote:I can’t even count the number of games where the designers apparently presume that we in Brazil speak PortugueseI'm confused what you mean here: Portuguese is the official language of Brazil, and everyone I've ever met from Brazil speaks Portuguese... so what is irritating about supposing that people in Brazil speak Portuguese?
(Hmm, now I wonder whether you mistyped, and you meant that it's irritating when someone supposes that Spanish is the main language of Brazil...?)
-
Spanish, obviously. Must’ve had a brain fart, there. I have changed my original post.
Mistyping a post on the ‘Geek is one thing. Writing a game or supplement which calls São Paulo “San Pablo” and selling that for cash, in this day and age of google, is another.
Last edited Fri Jan 10, 2020 1:29 am
Posted Fri Jan 10, 2020 1:27 am
Macunaima wrote:Writing a game or supplement which calls São Paulo “San Pablo” and selling that for cash, in this day and age of google, is another.Wow! OK, now I'm curious which game map has that error!
BTW map name errors are not unique to wargames, e.g. in the Age of Steam forum lately people are complaining about city name errors on some of the just-released edition's maps. :/
Whose talking maps? The examples I recall from back in the day were mostly in RPGs and the like. I just came across similar stuff in a Miniatures Wargamer article on the Triple Alliance War from the 1990s.
I’ll see if I can remember any specific examples of this, but there were many, back in the day. They’ve noticeably lessened since the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
That said, a recent kickstarter game has a South America/South Africa faction where all the faction names and what not are in Spanish or African languages, even though the flag is heavily based on the Brazilian flag.
Found it! Here it is:
https://ksr-ugc.imgix.net/assets/026/834/592/01651ddbda529ed...
But given that the OP is complaining about diacritical marks and whatnot, pretty much every English language game gets these wrong, beginning with Avalanche’s Cone of Fire. It is a small nit, I know, but how hard is it to copy-and-paste “São Paulo”, even if you can’t figure out how to get diacritical marks to work on your keyboard?
Last edited Sat Jan 11, 2020 2:22 am
Posted Sat Jan 11, 2020 2:11 am
Caleb
Macunaima wrote:It is a small nit, I know, but how hard is it to copy-and-paste “São Paulo”, even if you can’t figure out how to get diacritical marks to work on your keyboard?It's likely rather an issue with the printer interpreting the files that they use to print. Could be they lack the font or whatever and they get dropped. That kind of stuff happens a lot in graphic design.
mark sturdivant(5turdy)
- My dear Pole--your astonishing effort at explaining how you so passionately love Poland and Polish history, as well as your glowing endorsement of a sim that by your gentle description otherwise requires some aesthetic polish (couldn't resist!) has led me to the decision to purchase this sim, and incorporate your suggested corrections on the map and counters proper. Thank you.
-
Welcome to any Brazilian’s nightmare re: printing diacritical marks, Caleb.
The thing is, there is a very simple solution to that and most American printers accept said marks and have done so for a long time due to Spanish.
-
cannoneer wrote:It's likely rather an issue with the printer interpreting the files that they use to print. Could be they lack the font or whatever and they get dropped. That kind of stuff happens a lot in graphic design.I've seen this kind of technical printing error in a few cases.
But more often it's carelessness in preparing the text. (E.g. in the case of Poland Defiant, note that a few Polish letters do appear on the map, so the problem is clearly not a problem with the printer's typefaces not having those letters.)
