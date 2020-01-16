Recommend
14 Posts
Nevsky» Forums » Reviews
Subject: A short, play-oriented, review
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
If, like me, you are French (and maybe even if you are not), your views on medieval warfare will be informed by Philippe Contamine’s classic War in the Middle Ages. In that book, battles are part of a larger tapestry, with logistics, strategy and even warrior ethics examined. On the contrary, most wargames on the period narrowly focus on the battle tactics, so when I heard there was a new operational system in the works, my hopes got up. I played two introductory games of Nevsky, then the full campaign twice (switching sides), and here are my impressions so far.
The material is evocative, and the wooden bits work extremely well, in that they are elegantly abstract, and you can see at a glance what army your opponent is fielding. With few components, the game state is easy to save and setup (a few photos will do the trick), so it is a plus when, like me, you need to interrupt a game to take it back later. The campaigns took us about two afternoons each, so less than ten hours or so.
The reason behind it is that the game is unabashedly operational: there are few armies in the field, and they do not comprise many parts each. The focus is not on exploiting tactical opportunities, but preparing and executing operations. In that sense, the sub-title ("Teutons and Rus in collision") is particularly apt: a game of Nevsky is the collision of the plans of the two players, who are tightly constrained by the system in what they can do. Each turn is split in two phases, levy (raising troops and transport) and campaign (planning moves and the actual moving and battling). Events (and the opponent) will alter plans, so it is wise to leave margins for unexpected contingencies. In any case, to achieve anything of value, the player must think backwards: what do I want to do this turn, what will I need at my place of arrival, how do I bring it there, and when should I start moving, with whom.
The calendar in Nevsky takes a larger chunk of table space than in most games, and for a good reason; managing time is extremely important in the game. Lords have a limited service, and means of transportation are only usable in season. So when to muster (and, more importantly disband) a lord, and what to equip him with, will depend on what he is brought in for. For instance, the marshals (each side has one), in particular, can drag a whole army with them, and are most useful for offense in Summer, when days are long and all pathways are usable. This means the lesser lords should occupy the map in Spring, gathering supplies and transportation in advance so that no time is wasted. This is particularly true for the Teutons, whose capacity to remain in the field is more limited (the Russians can extend the service of their men more easily by spending Novgorod coin).
The asymmetry is marked in this campaign, with Teutons better in battle, but brittle, and the Russians less suited to offense, but more resilient. Due to logistics constraints, it is better to move with lean armies and muster vassals when needed to replace losses, than to muster everyone at once, except when expecting a big battle. These battles are few, because most of the times it is possible for the weaker side to retreat. This means that when battle is accepted, both sides expect to win, though one of them will be disappointed – a feature that strikes me as particularly historical. I recommend playing with hidden information, as capacities and events can make a difference, and introduce additional uncertainty that makes bluffing possible.
Battle resolution a step more complicated than a single die roll, but much faster than elaborate tactical battle boards, and it works well in my experience.. The main mechanism is roll-to-avoid, which means less die rolls needed than the usual roll-to-hit and interesting choices as to the target of the hit. Russians will typically have large number of low quality troops (militia and serfs) to absorb losses, whereas Teutons will have enduring knights, but few in numbers. Being the defender allows to strike first at each stage of the battle, and the Russians who are strategically on the defence will want that tactical advantage as often as possible. Conceding a losing battle early is a good idea, and can even turn a tactical loss into a strategic victory, though it still has negative consequences.
Battles, as memorable as they can be, do not by themselves bring victory. What does is raiding and occupation of enemy strongholds. Raiding is best done by small forces that can live on the country, though deep incursions can get dangerous for the raider. Sieges are more ponderous affairs, requiring extensive preparations. While the smaller forts can easily stormed, the cities, especially if an enemy lord is inside, would be very costly to take that way. The alternative is to starve out the enemy, a task complicated by the fact that besieging armies cannot muster as they are not in friendly territory. In general, the player on the offense will have a harder time to sustain their army than the defender, who can draw on his territory's resources. Several strategies are possible, within the underlying arc of the campaign: first, the Teuton has to take localities within Russia, then the Rus has to take them back, or inflict the equivalent misery in the West. That framework allows for variations, and exploring them has proven fun so far.
In the two-year campaign, there are some slow moments, where each side builds up their capacity, and some cat-and-mouse feinting, where both players carefully position themselves and nobody wants to show their hand. The big battles come in that context, and are even more tense because of their relative rarity and all the work that has come before.
As you can see from this mini-review, the game is made of many moving parts, all interacting to make the experience unique. There is nothing quite like in my experience, though Won by the Sword (another GMT game) comes the closest and Les Maréchaux (a french Napoleonic game and one of my favorites) has common elements as well. While not complex, there are many parameters to take into account and it takes a few tries to be able to conduct a successful operation without starving, seeing one’s subordinates desert or ending up stranded in the mud. The reward, once both players have mastered the basics, is a subtle game of skill.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 16, 2020 11:42 pm (Total Number of Edits: 4)
- Posted Mon Jan 13, 2020 2:27 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Justin FUnited States
Kirkland
Washington
- My closest comparison after playing this was also Won by the Sword. But Nevsky definitely smooths out that game's rough edges with some elegant design solutions.
- [+] Dice rolls
- WendellUnited States
Yellow Springs
OhioHey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
- Thierry, that's a really thoughtful review.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Thanks, it's a thinking person's game, I'd say. I like how polished it is, too, from the elegant look to the fluid mechanisms.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Joseph BottomsUnited Kingdom
-
Hi Theirry,
Really excellent review, I think you cover all the main points of the game very well and my thoughts mostly coincide with yours.
I am also interested to know, did you play with the screens or just hidden cards? I played without screens but it made me wonder how different it would be with them and only knowing the location of your enemy and not their forces or resources.
How did you find the event/capability cards? I liked the events, but I did find it weird that you could have 3 Popes die during a campaign or 3 revolts in Prussia (Plausible but improbable) due to no removal of events and reshuffling. I have also seen some comments that people did not enjoy the event/capability choice.
The only other thing I would add, would be it would be nice to see some pictures.
Joe
P.S. you are right about the game being easy to ‘save’ I had to pack away the campaign as the kitchen table was needed for other purposes (can’t understand what). But I was able to take about 5 photos of the board, the calendar, the lord mat’s and the held cards and voila I was able to set up again easily.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 10:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 10:21 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
morningview66 wrote:I am also interested to know, did you play with the screens or just hidden cards? I played without screens but it made me wonder how different it would be with them and only knowing the location of your enemy and not their forces or resources.After the learning introductory game, where we could double check our mistakes, we played with screens. I like the tactical and strategic uncertainty it adds - you are never fully confident as to what capacities the other side has in battle, or how long they can extend the service of their lords, to mention only the most important.
I like the events as they are, again it keeps players from fine-tuning their moves to excess.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 12:49 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 12:48 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
morningview66 wrote:I did find it weird that you could have 3 Popes die during a campaign...I assume the event card represents any event that would call William of Modena away from the theater (he was a busy guy).
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 2:07 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 2:07 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- WendellUnited States
Yellow Springs
OhioHey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
rtaylor wrote:Even just a false "Hey, William, rumor has it the pope just died!" furphy.morningview66 wrote:I did find it weird that you could have 3 Popes die during a campaign...I assume the event card represents any event that would call William of Modena away from the theater (he was a busy guy).
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 3:17 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 3:17 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Volko Ruhnke(Volko)United States
Virginia
-
Thanks for the lovely feedback, Thierry and Joseph!Quote:I liked the events, but I did find it weird that you could have 3 Popes die during a campaign or 3 revolts in Prussia (Plausible but improbable) due to no removal of events and reshuffling.As Roger and Wendell mention, the Event concerns the Legate getting pulled away. See the Event's History notes (Background page 40) for more. It took past the time of the Battle of the Ice to settle who would be a lasting new Pope, so both the loss of Gregory's advocacy of a crusade on Rus and the turmoil in the Papacy are at play in William's absence.
Similarly, repeated instances of Prussian Revolt, Mongols, Danish unrest, and so on represent continuations of longer distractions from the Livonia-Rus confrontation than discrete events.Quote:I have also seen some comments that people did not enjoy the event/capability choice.I heard Calandale thoughtfully ask "why?", a fair question.
My design intent is to (smoothly) give players some influence but not control over which Events might come up. Levy of Capabilities (along with all its other purposes) is an instrument by which the players' Lords collectively might press or prepare for certain instances (represented by the Events) to occur.
Where possible, I tried to arrange pairings to provide a historical link between Event and Capability. Where that was not possible within each side's 18 pairings, the portrayal is admittedly more abstract but still, I assert, a historically meaningful option of lords to support diplomacy with Batu Khan, or to search for a hill position to defend on, or to seek out a Pogost for supplies, or to appeal to the Danish court, etc.
Hope that makes sense!
Volko
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 3:29 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 3:27 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- "But the kettle's on the boil and we're so easily called away!" say William of Modena and Andreas von Felben.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Joseph BottomsUnited Kingdom
-
Volko,
Thanks for taking the time to explain some of the history and reasoning behind your design choices.Volko wrote:the Event concerns the Legate getting pulled away. See the Event's History notes (Background page 40) for more.I presumed it was not a mistake that events could happen more than once and there was logical reasoning for this. Having just re-read 'R15. Death of the Pope' and seeing the sentance "Legate William or his part seems to have come and gone during the preperatinos for and conduct of the Russian crusade" it makes alot more sense.
Similarly, repeated instances of Prussian Revolt, Mongols, Danish unrest, and so on represent continuations of longer distractions from the Livonia-Rus confrontation than discrete events.Volko wrote:I heard Calandale thoughtfully ask "why?", a fair question.I very much enjoyed the decision between using a capability or having the possibility of an event you want to befall the enemy come up. While I similarly to Calendale wondered as to the 'why?' behind this, it certainly brings an intresting decision making element to the game.
My design intent is to (smoothly) give players some influence but not control over which Events might come up. Levy of Capabilities (along with all its other purposes) is an instrument by which the players' Lords collectively might press or prepare for certain instances (represented by the Events) to occur.
Where possible, I tried to arrange pairings to provide a historical link between Event and Capability.
Joe
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 14, 2020 8:27 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 8:27 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- michael espositoUnited States
morton grove
Illinois
-
Incredible review. Thanks. I'm really thinking of getting this. Probably will play solo though. Sounds like it will work well solitaire.
I have heard some negative views of the COIN series. This game seems quite different even though it's the same designer.
Is this true?
Thanks
- [+] Dice rolls
-
mike_espo wrote:I have heard some negative views of the COIN series. This game seems quite different even though it's the same designer.Not like COIN at all. Volko Ruhnke also designed Wilderness War and Labyrinth; neither of them is like COIN either.
Is this true?
Thanks
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jason MatthewsUnited States
Alexandria
Virginia
- Superb review. Told me exactly what I wanted to know. Thank you.
- [+] Dice rolls