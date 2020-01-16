Volko wrote:

the Event concerns the Legate getting pulled away. See the Event's History notes (Background page 40) for more.



Similarly, repeated instances of Prussian Revolt, Mongols, Danish unrest, and so on represent continuations of longer distractions from the Livonia-Rus confrontation than discrete events.

Volko wrote:

I heard Calandale thoughtfully ask "why?", a fair question.



My design intent is to (smoothly) give players some influence but not control over which Events might come up. Levy of Capabilities (along with all its other purposes) is an instrument by which the players' Lords collectively might press or prepare for certain instances (represented by the Events) to occur.



Where possible, I tried to arrange pairings to provide a historical link between Event and Capability.