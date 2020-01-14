Recommend
3 Posts
Crete 1941» Forums » Sessions
Subject: A Victory
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Doug Dee(DougDee)United States
New Jersey
-
I know this forum isn't very active nowadays, but I managed to win this game once, so I'm going to post about it.
I used all the errata I could find here and on Consimworld. I used all the optional rules except "34.0 Additional Tactics." (Although only Gliders, German Fighters, Ramcke HQ, and Aerial Supply actually came up.)
I didn't keep records as I played, so this is only a general description.
Turn 1: 3 Staff points. Spent 1 on Intel at Maleme Airfield. No AA there. Luftwaffe mostly bombs airfields. Parachute Drop on Maleme Airfield. (Spent a staff point.) Parachute drop in zone east of Retimo Airfield. (Spent a staff point). It turned out there was no AA at any of the Airfields. Lucky. No losses in either parachute drop. Also lucky.
Turn 2: Luftwaffe bombs the Navy. Airlanding non-airborne at Maleme Airfield. Paras move by ground into Retimo Airfield. Airlanding of non-para reinforcements there. Ramcke placed at Maleme this turn or next.
Turn 3: Luftwaffe bombs the Navy. 3 paras by parachute and 2 by glider land on Heraklion Airfield. (An HQ was included here, since other elite paras had been used at the other airfields.) Defenders are destroyed without Loss. (Great luck with all my parachute landings.) 3 airlandings at Retimo and/or Maleme. Units from Retimo airfield attack Retimo Town and take it. Units from Maleme attack Canea. I suffer my first ground unit reductions of the game. Defenders survive
Turn 4: Luftwaffe bombs the Navy. 4 of the 5 units at Heraklion Airfield (incl HQ) move east to take Napoli. (Airpower earlier killed of the defender in the rough in between). This campaign was the only exception to my plan never to let paras fight alone after the turn of drop. Successful amphibious Landing at Sfakia, including the Panzer. Canea Captured. Units from Maleme airfield attack Kissamos. Units from Retimo Town proceed to Armenoi preparing to hit Souda.
Turn 5: Luftwaffe bombs the Allied Command Level. 2 paras from Neapoli move into the plain. The rest (incl HQ) move 3 zones (using a staff point) to Heraklion Town. Some units from Retimo Airfield also move into Heraklion Town. (The rough zone in between was cleared by the T1 parachute landing). The paras in the plain win and “pursue” into Sitia, where 1 suffers a step loss. Souda is captured from Canea and Armenoi. Last defenders in Kissamos and Sfakia are destroyed. I have a few excess units now, so they go into some non-objective zones to kill off more Allied units for a few more VPs. Evacuation. Allies disappear except from Sitia.
At this point, I have a running total of 50 VPs from killing Allied units and hitting the Navy, +20 for a T5 evacuation, 30 for 3 airfields, and 24 from 6 of seven ports. That’s 124. On the threshold of victory, especially since I will presumably control Sitia once the allies leave. BUT there are still Allies in Sitia, and if my 2 paras in Sitia lose their 3 remaining steps, there goes 8 VPs. And then I won’t get the points for Sitia after all. Uh Oh.
Turn 6: Luftwaffe has poor luck in its final attack on the Navy. I decide I need non-airborne units in Sitia to take any losses. So, 4 units attempt an amphibious invasion there. It’s intercepted. Nuts. One unit is eliminated in the interception, costing 3 VPs. It all comes down to the final fight in Sitia, with my 2 unaided paratroopers. (Because one of the allies is an AA, I don’t send any aircraft there.) The paratroopers suffer 1 step loss but wipe out the 3 Allied units. Victory.
Final VPs = 20+30+28+50 = 128 !!
I never found King George, who was hiding out on the plain between Moires and Pyrgos.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Stolypin 1911(stolypin)
- Thanks for posting. I've had this game for a while and hope to give it a play soon. Seems like everything I have read about it is positive.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Will MinerUnited States
Germantown
Tennessee
- Good job,really fun game.
- [+] Dice rolls