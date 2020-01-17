Recommend
7 Posts
Magic Realm» Forums » Sessions
Subject: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [Done]
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
SETUP
Using the following optional rules from 3rd edition rulebook:
* Serious Wounds
* Ambushes
* Flying Activities
* Caching
* Dragon Heads
* Watchful Natives
* Extended Treachery
* Grudges and Gratitude
* Extended Grudges and Gratitude
* Benevolent Spells (not that this will matter)
* Enhanced Artifacts and Spell Books (ditto)
* Commerce
* Optional/Advanced Combat
Optional rules from Super Realm rulebook:
* Obligated Campaigns
* Limited Missions
* Deadlier Dragon Heads
* Native Blocking
* Godly Strength
* Bounty Hunters
* Harder Missions
Start at the Inn.
So, what's the plan? Well, the Dwarf works best in caves, so he needs to get to cave clearings. How far to the nearest cave tile? A decent distance, made worse by the fact that the Dwarf can only move twice a day. He may need some help. So he'll risk the Neutral Rogues for a Hire or two. Because the planned travel route is such:
Will likely need a hireling until he can make in the entire way. So we'll see how that goes.
DAY 1
Activities: HR HR
No hides, as any native group that could show up at the Inn with the Dwarf will be Neutral, and taken into account the odds of successfully hiding, and the number of days the Dwarf will want to stay at the Inn, and that hirelings don't move with you until the day after, I would rather not spend any longer there than I need to. If no hires, too bad, I'll risk it solo.
Monster roll:
Native roll:
First roll: Hire Rogue 9 for 4 gold (6 gold left). Hired until Day 14
Second roll: cancelled (I'll settle for 1, and not risk another).
End of turn, the Patrol arrive.
Meeting Table roll for Rogues:
For Patrol:
All good tonight.
DAY 2
Activities: M-MW2 H
Monster roll:
Native roll:
Hide roll: success
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 17, 2020 6:18 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Jan 14, 2020 8:43 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [In Progress]Day 3-4
Moved to Lively Hills clearing 4. Wanted to be able to hide before moving into the Prickle River. Also heard that the Shadow nomad is at the Settlement with the Mages.
Day 5
Activities: H M-PR5
Monster Roll:
Native Roll:
Hide: success
Tour Guide. Would be nice to pick that up, if I had 5 Notoriety to pick it up with. Oh well, moving on.
Day 6
Activities: H M-PR2
Monster Roll:
Native Roll:
Hide roll: failed
Of course, now the Dwarf fails to hide when the gator shows up. Combat time.
Rogue 9 (dark side up) lures the alligator. Dwarf alerts Great Axe and targets alligator (at Smash).
Monster position/tactics roll: Duck & Swing
Dwarf hits first.
Fumble roll:
Tremendous Weapon speed 4 - gator speed 3 + 6 = 7 = Heavy force.
Gator is killed for 4 notoriety and fame (not 5, but oh well).
Day 7(end of week, white magic is everywhere)
Activities: M-GR6 H
Monster Roll:
Native Roll:
Hide roll:
Grim Ruins doesn't contain much. Just a Temple up in an area the Dwarf can't currently reach (that's not a short joke... unless you want it to be). But it does bring a Vampire, who looks down from the Temple (ironic he would show up on a white magic day).
Day 8
A chance the Skeletons could show up via Dank R? The Dwarf will do a Hide-Move.
Activities: H M-GR3
Monster Roll:
Native Roll:
Hide roll:
And the vampire moves to the clearing with the Dwarf. Let's see if he can slay it. Attacks while hidden. And misses on the 2nd round. Combat ends.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 15, 2020 9:59 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 15, 2020 9:57 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [In Progress]Day 9
Double move to the Steep Ruins
Monster roll:
Native roll:
Turns out to be where the Lost Fortress is at, bringing out 5 more chits. Among them are the Vault, Cairns, and Hoard. That's nice, but it also brought out almost every Flying Dragon in the game, of both sizes.
What to do for the next day? Should I go through the mountain? Or through the caves and try taking out these dragons separately, assuming they don't get a monster roll to group each of them together?
But it's only now that I realized that the Dwarf is on the wrong side of the secret passage for trying to locate it so he can get through the hex. Grrrr.
- [+] Dice rolls
- GodRobUnited States
Gordonsville
VirginiaMay be YOUR' a grammer not see
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [In Progress]Very unfriendly map! If there were any other options I would advise you to run.
Can you go to clearing 3 and search for the passage to clearing 5? You might find the Vault by accident that way too. Hopefully you won't get swarmed before then.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [In Progress]robertg611 wrote:Very unfriendly map! If there were any other options I would advise you to run.Was thinking that's my best bet. Would rather do that than backtrack to the Grim Ruins and taking an alternate path that would make me wind up on the Lake Woods and moving upstream. Wanted to go downstream with this path.
Can you go to clearing 3 and search for the passage to clearing 5? You might find the Vault by accident that way too. Hopefully you won't get swarmed before then.
Seeing as how the Dwarf isn't in a cave clearing, mine as well as go to a mountain to locate both the vault and the secret passage via normal rolls. For expediency, shouldn't bother hiding. That's my current plan.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [Ended]What does the Dwarf risk if he travels unhidden on the Steep Ruins?
1/6 chance the dragons will get him.
1/6 chance an H Gargoyle and T Troll will show up (risky)
1/6 chance an orc will show up (no problem), and a T Spider (but not in his clearing)
3/6 chance nothing will happen.
So basically, just hope that the dragons aren't prowling again. He'll take those odds.
The black Go pieces are placeholders until I actually start looting those locations, or until one of the site monsters spawns onto the map.
Day 10
Activities: M-SR3 M-SR3
Monster Roll: (hah! nothing!)
Native Roll:
Dwarf moves atop the mountain with the Vault.
Day 11
Activities: S S
Monster Roll: (nothing again!)
Native Roll:
Phase 1: Search-Locate: (I don't believe it)
Choice-Passages and Clues, discovers Secret Passages 3-5. As tempted as I am to make this a Site discovery, I don't want to press my luck. Will come back at a later time with reinforcements, if I can afford them.
Phase 2: Search-Locate Passages (well that just figures)
Day 12
Activities: H M-SR5
Monster roll: (Orc and T Spider, on the turn I'm moving to the Cairns; this could get interesting)
Native roll:
Hide roll:
Considering he needs a little more Notoriety for picking up Missions, the Dwarf will risk a fight with these two. No first round BS either, as being unhidden for the next day won't do him any favors if he winds up blocked.
Dwarf & Rogue 9 vs. Orc and T Spider
Round 1
Rogue Swordsman lures T Spider dark side up. Dwarf lures the Orc.
Orc changed tactics. Dwarf and the Orc miss each other (Dwarf's Great Axe becomes Alert).
Octopus misses Rogue 9, but Rogue 9 intercepts the Octopus.
Fumble roll: M force; 3 weapon speed - 3 move speed + 5 = 5 Force stays the same.
No casualties. Dwarf fatigues Move T6*.
Round 2
This time, Rogue 9 lures the Orc (dark side up again), and the Dwarf lures the Spider.
Dwarf and Spider miss each other.
Orc and Rogue both intercept. Rogue 9 strikes first (faster weapon speed).
Rogue fumble roll: 3 weapon speed - 4 move speed + 5 = 4 Medium force, not enough to kill the H Orc (drat).
Orc fumble roll: 4 weapon speed - 4 move speed + 5 = 5 Heavy force
Rogue 9 is killed, Dwarf loses 2 Notoriety.
Dwarf fatigues Fight H4** (returns Move T6*).
Round 3
Well, he's all alone now. And he's not running. The Orc is a problem, but so is the Spider.
...
He'll target the spider this round.
After re-positioning/tactics rolls:
Ok, this is bull****!
They both hit and destroy the Helmet, inflicting 2 wounds on the Dwarf. Plus a fatigue.
Spider now has the Dwarf in its grasp.
Round 4
Same targeting as before.
Everyone misses. Dwarf fatigues another chit.
Round 4
The Orc intercepts and kills the Dwarf.Quote:God I suck at this game.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Re: QtSR-Dwarfing Around [In Progress]What could I have done different? Probably just hide and move instead of trying to duke it out with those two. But then what would've happened if I failed to hide? Could've been worse.
Maybe I should've stayed up on the mountain and looted the Vault, hoping to find some treasures that would've made life easier.
Maybe start at the Guard House next time?
- [+] Dice rolls