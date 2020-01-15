E_Lair wrote:

tallboy wrote:

Quote: On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed. That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy. That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy.

Winning the race to Rome is certainly more difficult in the Campaign game. Churchill has to be utterly ruthless and - yes - a bit lucky: pileinto the Med. Front and block the Second Front issue at every opportunity. [As an aside: the Churchill 'Bot tends to be pretty good at this...]Tactically, the only thing I can offer is a reminder that when you're invading Southern Italy, a breakthrough to Rome is possible. Difficult to pull off, of course (as you say, the Italian army will still be there), but can sometimes catch the US on the hop...Following on from the OP comments re the CBI, I would be interested in your current thoughts regarding early UK support for the Med. Front vs the CBI Front in the Campaign game...