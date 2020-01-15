Recommend
20 Posts
Churchill» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Full campaign: this time USSR realy does win...
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
Comrades! The Brave People of the Glorious Soviet Republic are Victorious!! The Fascist is Defeated! The Lap Dog and the Poodle sleep in their Basket at the feet of the Great Bear. A New Era Dawns!
An Era of Peace, Freedom, Prosperity for all Loyal Workers.
The Broad, Benevolent Arms of the Great Bear encompass the Globe and all Loyal Workers must rest from their Toils.
But not for long! Comrades! Rise up and be vigilant. The sleeping Dog easily dreams of stealing the Master’s seat. Trust only the Great Leader. The Capitalist Dogs pretend to sleep. Evil Plans are hatched by those who dream!
Etc. Etc.
___
Apparently, I stand accused of making my (occasional) losses seem like victories in these write ups. This may possibly have happened, or may not. No doubt the debate will continue, but the stain lingers.
Hence, let me be clear. On this occasion: I won.
Was it a “somewhat” tie-break Victory, Chris? I hear you ask. Rest assured, dear reader, that, unlike some recent scraped-through-by-the-skin-of-my-teeth victories, this one was Won…
Russia (Chris): 66
USA (Adrian): 54
UK (Warren): 49
The details: it was our second full Campaign. Japan was defeated in turn 7 (I think, or was it 8?) when the UK invaded through the CBI Theatre; Germany fell in turn 9 to both the Allied and Russian fronts. The US got the Bomb and the Russians (as usual) stole all their secrets. We played the same factions as usual.
The final board
The game felt, to me, like it got off to a bit of a bumpy start. The Allies forgot about the German Navy and failed on a well resourced advance to Bolero; a US advance in the SW Pacific was scuppered by the Japanese Navy. No one seemed to be going anywhere. I think that after our last game we perhaps felt that there is no sense of urgency at the start of the game and it was more about establishing navies in various boxes and beginning the inevitable Pol-Mil Cold War push and shove that seems to be characterising our more recent games.
On which…
Political
Churchill and Roosevelt controlled the Global issue throughout the game and spent at least the first five turns wrangling over the Colonies. This made things a bit awkward for me as Russia.
I seem to be falling into a strategic rut: go hard on Pol-Mils using Stalin to snatch the Issue early in a Conference and hope the other two don’t want to commit a Leader just to take a Pol-Mil back to the centre. The two Clandestine Networks (CN hereafter) that Stalin delivers when played on Pol-Mil are hard to resist. In the Tournament game I would often use him to secure the A-Bomb token, but in the long game the top of the A-Bomb track seems such an easy target, that I feel he is better deployed on the Pol-Mil front.
The upshot of this strategy is that I need places to use the Pol-Mils! With the US/UK controlling the Global issue I soon ran out of options: I had Finland, Middle East and Persia sewn up early on; the US contested Norway for a while but I got there too; and I had established a toe-hold in the Colonies, but the competition there was fierce and the opportunities patchy with Churchill favouring Colonialism.
By around turn 5 I was desperate to either win the Global Issue and open up Europe; hope the UK would do it for me; or change strategy. Thankfully, the UK played Free Europe around turn 6 or 7, and I was able to stay in my rut and build on my already plentiful CNs and establish a nice block of client states.
Of my 66 points, 30 came from political markers; 27 of those Political Alignment markers. The US had brought the United Nations into play early, which suited me just fine and seemed to help secure my position.
Post game we had a good discussion about the political side and Russia’s ability to do well in it. We discussed an approach in which the US/UK continue to deny Russia access to Europe and hence turn off one of my major sources of VPs. I think this could work, and on reflection I wonder if another approach would be to open Europe early on and for the UK, in particular, to play the same game and try and force control of as many spots as possible.
It seems to me that the UK needs a strong Pol-Mil game to score points for itself, rather than the military game which generally scores for both itself and the US. And, of course, this approach would serious hamper my own Pol-Mil heavy game.
Military
On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed. As Russia I have started to completely ignore the Eastern Front unless I have several “place Offensive Support (OS) marker on the Eastern Front Attributes in my hand. Around turn 3 I drew the dream ”push the Eastern Front” hand with all four cards. I went hard on the Front that turn and got an advance, with a low chance of Breakthrough…I missed the roll. Obviously, once D-Day had happened I had an easier time, but got unlucky a couple of times with German Reserve placement. And, to be fair, I wasn’t committing that hard on the military game at all.
Meanwhile, the US spent a lot of Production on ensuring the A-Bomb advanced, especially after losing Roosevelt mid-game, which was unlucky. His Offensives focus seemed to be largely on the Western Front and the Pacific suffered as a result. He scored no Pacific points beyond the 8 VP for the UK entering Japan.
The US did seem to be playing towards an A-Bomb surrender of Japan for a while, but the UK’s CBI push scuppered that.
I made an early advance on the Far Eastern front, but then stalled; so in effect all I did was take the heat off the US and the UK. I had a vague plan to get into Korea, but like most vague plans it failed to go anywhere. I came into the game wanting to try a military strategy: force D-Day and alternately push East or Far East front depending on cards. However, I got seduced by the Pol-Mil game I know and love; exacerbated by the lack of early game fight in that arena from the US or UK. How could I let such easy VPs go untaken?
I’ve been thinking about the UK and the CBI. It seems tempting for Churchill because the advance is reasonably smooth and easy. But I wonder if he’d be better off focussing resources elsewhere? Inevitably, if he gets to Formosa anytime before turn 10 he runs a serious risk of the US (and possibly Russia) pushing him into Japan; and a push from the US is pretty hard to resist.
More general comments
And, saying all that: it still feels like we are at an early stage of understanding the game. The Campaign is very different to the Tournament scenario and is where the game shines. My sense is that we have only just begun to explore our options and that the next game is likely to be very different from this one.
Another interesting discussion was around the historical vs ahistorical outcomes the game throws up. We like that the historical outcome is possible, but unlikely as such a vast array of possible outcomes exist. The game feels very open to possibility and rewards exploration with some very interesting endings.
And, we had a brief Fanfare to the Dice. For many years, poisoned as a child by excessive Monopoly abuse, I scorned the use of dice in board games. "Who needs randomness" I'd cry, "I'm no longer a child, give me pure thought and logic." (Actually, I never once cried those words, but you get the gist?) How wrong I was. Dice, well used, make the game; they drive the narrative; they generate twists that can be by turns agonising, then uplifting, then downright frustrating, agonising again...wait, a 10...I'm in Heaven! Oh Dice, we worship at your faces!
...!
Game play
The game flowed very smoothly. We played for about five hours including a break to enjoy Adrian’s excellent cooking. A delicious chicken paella. Thank you, Adrian.
Meanwhile, back at the game: One thing we noticed was just how comfortable we are with the mechanics, especially Reserve placement and calculating Offensive values. The Military phase moves very quickly, which is great as it keeps the game chugging along and allows us to really focus on the Conferences.
And, it’s obvious, I know, but the Conference phase is where this game is outstanding. Tight, tense, utterly engrossing…I’ve written that before and no doubt will write it again. There is never a moment during a game of Churchill where I am not fully engaged in the game; the time flies and I leave feeling excited, invigorated and hankering for the next game.
What a great gaming experience.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Quote:On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed.That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
tallboy wrote:Really?Quote:On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed.That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Adam GastonguayUnited States
Pottstown
PennsylvaniaAct Three! Everybody Dies!
-
I love following along these playthroughs with you folks. I haven't been able to dive as deeply into the game as you have and it certainly makes me regret it.
And as a fellow Stalin player, it's great to finally see you win!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Andrew MacLeod(amacleod)Canada
London
OntarioAnd when, exactly, are we playing Churchill again?
-
Quote:I think that after our last game we perhaps felt that there is no sense of urgency at the start of the game and it was more about establishing navies in various boxes and beginning the inevitable Pol-Mil Cold War push and shove that seems to be characterising our more recent games.A truer word (or fifty-two words) was never spoken!
Looking forward to Saturday's game up here in the Great White (or Green, this year) North!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Dobbin2 wrote:On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failedThat's why that front didn't go anywhere. It requires four advances to secure that objective as opposed to only two for D-Day. In the tournament game it needs only two (and without the Italian forces to defeat).tallboy wrote:That's not correct.Really?
The only times it advanced was when a conference card required production be allocated there - and it was then bolstered by production not required elsewhere (i.e. D-Day), mostly from having the European Theatre leadership at the start of the game.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
CthulhuKid wrote:I love following along these playthroughs with you folks. I haven't been able to dive as deeply into the game as you have and it certainly makes me regret it.The repeated plays have enriched our understanding of the leaders, especially the untrustworthy nature of Stalin.Dobbin2 wrote:No doubt the debate will continue, but the stain lingers.There is a very fine (vertical) line between stain and Stalin.
- [+] Dice rolls
- I. G.(E_Lair)United Kingdom
-
tallboy wrote:Winning the race to Rome is certainly more difficult in the Campaign game. Churchill has to be utterly ruthless and - yes - a bit lucky: pile everything into the Med. Front and block the Second Front issue at every opportunity. [As an aside: the Churchill 'Bot tends to be pretty good at this...]Quote:On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed.That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy.
Tactically, the only thing I can offer is a reminder that when you're invading Southern Italy, a breakthrough to Rome is possible. Difficult to pull off, of course (as you say, the Italian army will still be there), but can sometimes catch the US on the hop...
Following on from the OP comments re the CBI, I would be interested in your current thoughts regarding early UK support for the Med. Front vs the CBI Front in the Campaign game...
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mark HermanUnited States
New York
Unspecified
-
E_Lair wrote:Great session report... thanks for posting.tallboy wrote:Winning the race to Rome is certainly more difficult in the Campaign game. Churchill has to be utterly ruthless and - yes - a bit lucky: pile everything into the Med. Front and block the Second Front issue at every opportunity. [As an aside: the Churchill 'Bot tends to be pretty good at this...]Quote:On the military front, the UK did their usual “delay D-Day while I take Italy” thing, which ultimately failed.That's not correct. The D-Day push was defeated by dice, it was not delayed. It's much harder to take Italy in the full game - in the tournament game the set up has you already advancing towards Italy.
Tactically, the only thing I can offer is a reminder that when you're invading Southern Italy, a breakthrough to Rome is possible. Difficult to pull off, of course (as you say, the Italian army will still be there), but can sometimes catch the US on the hop...
Following on from the OP comments re the CBI, I would be interested in your current thoughts regarding early UK support for the Med. Front vs the CBI Front in the Campaign game...
I would add that it is normal for Churchill to win the Agenda phase, although they have to use one of their 5 cards (2 of which are their strong Pol-Mil cards, not an accident). Therefore if the UK is faced with the simple decision to nerf the 2nd Front I think the US and the UK have misplayed. So, what to do...
You need to put Churchill on the horns of a dilemma. I take it as a given that the UK will win the agenda phase, so it's a feature not a problem. If the Second Front is on the table then the Soviets want the declaration of war also on the table with a the Global Issue or UK Directed offensive for good measure. If the UK still wants to nerf the 2nd Front it is at the expense of things that they need. Letting your alliance partners face simple one dimensional problems leads to predictable results.
Also, the Soviet players to include WBC tournaments ignore European Theater leadership. Even though the USSR cannot get command winning the issue still confers two European offensive support markers, the same as a directed offensive. Plus, you get a little leverage in which Western Ally you give the command to. If you manage to win the Pacific Leadership in the same conference you have four offensive support markers. The same occurs with any combination of UK directed offensive and European leadership, etc. The Soviets can force their advance even on turns where you have no organic offensive support markers, although you can usually count on one per conference.
Anyway, I look forward to seeing how your group progresses with the game.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 16, 2020 1:14 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Thu Jan 16, 2020 1:09 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- I. G.(E_Lair)United Kingdom
-
MarkHerman wrote:You need to put Churchill on the horns of a dilemma. I take it as a given that the UK will win the agenda phase, so it's a feature not a problem. If the Second Front is on the table then the Soviets want the declaration of war also on the table with a the Global Issue or UK Directed offensive for good measure. If the UK still wants to nerf the 2nd Front it is at the expense of things that they need. Letting your alliance partners face simple one dimensional problems leads to predictable results.I understand forcing Churchill to choose between Second Front and Global and/or UK DO, but I'm not sure I follow using USSR D.O.W. in the same context. Wouldn't the threat of an early USSR move on Japan worry the US just as much - if not more so - than the UK? Or is this for the situation where the USSR doesn't trust either ally to give D-Day the go-ahead?
- [+] Dice rolls
-
E_Lair wrote:Following on from the OP comments re the CBI, I would be interested in your current thoughts regarding early UK support for the Med. Front vs the CBI Front in the Campaign game...Only had two campaign games (v 11 tournament).
In both our games the CBI front made it into Japan forcing the surrender there before Germany fell. This gifts 8 points to the US, whilst only gaining three points more for the UK. Interestingly in the first game the US forced the front into Japan by supporting it and in the second game threatened to do so as well. In both instances I would have been happy to park outside Japan for five points - but this does risk also rewarding the US with five (?) solo points for the A bomb surrender.
The starting game balance between the Med and CBI is very nicely done. The CBI starts without naval support and needs it for for the last three advances (includes Japan). It has very good potential for getting a breakthrough without opposition before it gets to those last three spaces. Production has to be used to build the naval support.
The Med starts with naval support but has opposition and can not make an early breakthrough so it has to move slowly initially. When the Italian army surrenders is about the same time as dice rolls may send the surplus Germans that way. To be able get the bonus two points from Central Italy you have to keep the D-Day issue off the table for some time.
The US gets a gift of two points from Normandy which is relatively easy to get to (without opposition), compared to getting to Central Italy. That race for the two points is more balanced in the tournament set up with one advance required by each so delaying D-Day makes Central Italy possible.
In this game early conference cards directed UK production to the CBI helping it advance. I don't recall if this happened in the first campaign game. This could then be built on to strengthen the front.
That was my thinking to get to my current thoughts (which I know Sly Stalin and Ruthless Roosevelt will read)
Mediterranean Theatre
Opposition - Italian Army until Southern Italy plus possible dice roll allocation of surplus German troops after Eastern and Western fronts get moving.
At best it takes four advances to get to Central Italy for two points.
If D-Day can be supressed for four conferences then a further two points can be gained from Central Italy.
At best it takes four advances to get three points from Northern Italy. That is only one additional point plus it gives the US two points (the last advance is better for the US to do).
CBI Theatre
Opposition - none plus possible dice roll allocation of surplus Japanese troops.
At best it takes four advances to get to Formosa for five points. Bonus - possible removal of ugly red clandestine network markers from the colonies.
D-Day who cares?
At best it takes five advances to get eight points from Japan. That is only three additional points plus it gives the US eight points (the last advance is way better for the US to do).
Current Conclusion*
The CBI theatre is more valuable than the Med theatre.
The Med is less important in the campaign game. The bonus points from Southern Italy are not attainable as it is too much effort to delay D-Day for that long as both the US and the USSR are fans of D-Day so the Second Front will be an issue for debate. The nature of this issue is that it can stop in the centre of the table when being debated so it is easier to return to the centre. The US will get to Normandy before the UK can get to Central Italy.
The Med is more important in the tournament game. The bonus points from Southern Italy are achievable. Although the Second Front starts on the table it can be delayed for at least one round.
* This conclusion is based only on the points raised above at the start of a game. During the game conference cards, global issues, clandestine network placement and other players could affect this conclusion.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 16, 2020 4:28 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Thu Jan 16, 2020 2:55 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
MarkHerman wrote:You need to put Churchill on the horns of a dilemma.You just leave Churchill alone!!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
MarkHerman wrote:I would add that it is normal for Churchill to win the Agenda phase, although they have to use one of their 5 cards...I take it as a given that the UK will win the agenda phase,...This assumes Churchill has a 5 card in hand and that he is prepared to forego that debating power (and attribute). Whilst winning the agenda phase is good as it gets an extra issue on the table, how good depends on the cards played by the others and the advantage it gives.
The only 5 card I give up willingly in this phase is Clement Attlee (as his attribute is negative if Churchill is active). Often I am more interested in what they want to put on the table as the first issue.
If others win it, it will usually be by a small margin. They get to put a key issue, one they want, only a small way up their track and within reach. This can then be advanced by your 5 card, possibly supported by its attribute and has to then be debated by one of their good cards.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 16, 2020 3:23 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Jan 16, 2020 3:22 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
CthulhuKid wrote:I love following along these playthroughs with you folks. I haven't been able to dive as deeply into the game as you have and it certainly makes me regret it.Thank you, Comrade.
And as a fellow Stalin player, it's great to finally see you win!
And just for the record: this is my 5th Glorious Victory as Russia. The Lap Dog and the Poodle have 2 and 3...I think...is that right, Warren.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
tallboy wrote:LOL...the Trash Talk is spreading like the Stain!CthulhuKid wrote:I love following along these playthroughs with you folks. I haven't been able to dive as deeply into the game as you have and it certainly makes me regret it.The repeated plays have enriched our understanding of the leaders, especially the untrustworthy nature of Stalin.Dobbin2 wrote:No doubt the debate will continue, but the stain lingers.There is a very fine (vertical) line between stain and Stalin.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
MarkHerman wrote:...ignore European Theater leadership. Even though the USSR cannot get command winning the issue still confers two European offensive support markers, the same as a directed offensive.Thanks, Mark.
Yes, I played (as Stalin) on the European Leadership issue a couple of times and was surprised to win it pretty easily. It's a neat way to get two OS's without getting right up either the US or UK's nose (I find playing on the Directed Offensives tends to be received less well.)
Taking the Pacific Leadership too would be a great bonus.
It's a fascinating game. Thank you!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
tallboy wrote:That was my thinking to get to my current thoughts (which I know Sly Stalin and Ruthless Roosevelt will read)I stopped reading there!
.
.
.
.
However, my aides tell me you've finally seen sense and have decided to give up on your ridiculous obsession with pasta!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
E_Lair wrote:I was wondering about that too. I suppose, the Russian route to Japan is very short, and those 8VPs in Korea very tempting. But I'm not I've seen Churchill worrying about it. Perhaps he should?MarkHerman wrote:You need to put Churchill on the horns of a dilemma. I take it as a given that the UK will win the agenda phase, so it's a feature not a problem. If the Second Front is on the table then the Soviets want the declaration of war also on the table with a the Global Issue or UK Directed offensive for good measure. If the UK still wants to nerf the 2nd Front it is at the expense of things that they need. Letting your alliance partners face simple one dimensional problems leads to predictable results.I understand forcing Churchill to choose between Second Front and Global and/or UK DO, but I'm not sure I follow using USSR D.O.W. in the same context. Wouldn't the threat of an early USSR move on Japan worry the US just as much - if not more so - than the UK? Or is this for the situation where the USSR doesn't trust either ally to give D-Day the go-ahead?
And, of course Roosevelt might be for it if he's angling for the Emperor's Surrender...
This is a dimension we have yet to explore...we meet again on Tuesday! Hussah!!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris LampardAustralia
Mandurah
WASir, that had better be a bottle of Scotch you're waving in my face!
-
On an entirely different note: I've just spotted the typo in the title!
Rest assured, someone has been shot.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Charles FinchUnited States
Pearl River
New York
-
Quote:At best it takes five advances to get eight points from Japan. That is only three additional points plus it gives the US eight points (the last advance is way better for the US to do).getting to that last space is a threat in being if the US gets ahead on one track too far...you can jump into JP and get the bonus (or US negative?) for their tracks not being "equally" advanced
maybe minor but i figured i'd mention itQuote:This assumes Churchill has a 5 card in hand and that he is prepared to forego that debating power (and attribute). Whilst winning the agenda phase is good as it gets an extra issue on the table, how good depends on the cards played by the others and the advantage it gives.if UK uses a smaller card it provides an opportunity for whomever wins to do as Mark indicated in spades - instead of putting 1 issue you want +1 to force UK consideration you now can put out 2 of their desired issues forcing them an even greater dillema
assuming UK is "ahead" and you want to slow them
1) you win conf phase
2) put out an issue you want (e.g. dday) that they wish to avoid
3) put out issue you want - maybe they care or not to block it
4) put out bonus issue that either you want if they block item 2 OR that they will also want (or to block like dday) e.g. UK off support marker
or even hit all the capitialists and put an OF marker of each out there along with global pol or such (depends on situation etc)
if you win a conf you can put more of your issues out or be nice and offer up issues they want so they don't block yours or... be evil and put stuff out there and mess with them so they can't do what they really want to
a pol marker is not worth much if you have no production to activate it...
- [+] Dice rolls