One might question the depiction of slaves as “resources”, but it is important to remember the context of the period: At a time when people were considered to be property, it is arguably thematic of the times to depict slaves as another mere resource.



The inclusion of slavery, especially when you are playing as the slave-owner, is an especially bold move. Many games would skirt this issue and focus only on the combat and/or politics of the era. But such an approach does history an injustice.