Recommend
3 Posts
Simple GBoH» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Bagradas, 255 BCE
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- wolfnotesUnited States
Space Coast, FL
-
Another solo play using my house rule for activation.
A double consular army under Atilius Regulus faces a Carthaginian force under the Spartan general Xanthippus comprised of a line of elephants, a main line of North African phalanxes and mercenary infantry, and two wings made up of heavy cavalry supported by light infantry. Unfortunately for Regulus, he is without any alae cavalry.
The Roman velites cautiously approach the elephants. The rest of the legions will follow, maintaining their deep formation. The elephants charge but the light infantry are surprisingly steadfast.
Hamilcar orders the Carthaginian Left Wing forward, heavy cavalry attacking the Roman cavalry and killing the Prefect Equitus.
The velite line is finally broken, making way for the Hastati line to engage the elephants. The flanking enemy cavalry prompts a Roman leader to reform the Principe line into a more defensive posture.
Meanwhile Hasdrubal’s Right Wing has overrun the Roman cavalry and begun their attack on the legions’ opposite flank. The legionaries counterattack sporadically but are soon quite disorganized and begin to rout.
Xanthippus, sensing the opportunity, marches his main line forward. A few elephants get in the way of the phalanxes, but soon the full brunt of the Carthaginian infantry descends on the already weakened legions. By the time the Triarii begin their advance, it is too late. The Roman right flank collapses and Regulus is defeated.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Little IdiotScotland
Manhattan
New York
- Only some of these counters are clipped. WHAT'S UP WITH THAT? 😉
- [+] Dice rolls
- Wayne HansenUnited States
Springfield
Missouri
-
littleidiot wrote:Only some of these counters are clipped. WHAT'S UP WITH THAT? 😉Been enjoying these AARs, but now I can't unsee that.
- [+] Dice rolls