Recommend
1 Posts
España 20: Volume 1» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Los Ariplies - Death in the Dust
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Nap George
-
This is my second battle of the Peninsula Campaign of the Napoleonic Wars. Today we visit Arapiles (Salamanca) on 21 July 1812, Wellington vs Marmont. This is the first N20 game (besides Waterloo) I have played which includes the Thin Red Line. I am playing with all optional rules, as well as all the rules from the expansion.
C’est la Guerre – Wellington choses 4 and retains Touring Bivouacs, Breaking Contact and Quelle Folie. Marmot choses 3, keeping What is Luck? and It’s a Trap.
Morale: A8F7, will update by turn when it starts to change.
Turn 1 (21 July 1812 Morning) – No Random events entire first turn
Allied: Continuing the march towards Los Aripiles.
French: Marmont pushes the troops towards La Pena.
Turn 2 (21 July 1812 Midday)
Allied: Spanish Clergy – no effect (powerful card if fog of war rules used, cannot do with solo play). Continuing to parallel the French, some forces towards Santa Maria.
French: Intel gathering (Inspired leadership next card, will not have an effect). We continue to march, a long line of dust sucked up by Bonet in the rear.
Turn 3 (21 July 1812Afternoon)
Allied: Inspired Leadership, no use this turn. We continue our march, closing with the French.
French: Square and Volley, no use this turn. Curto will screen the British coming from Santa Maria to keep the road clear for the infantry to better deploy. The entire Army is on the march.
Turn 4 (21 July 1812 Dusk)
Allied: Watch and Wait – reshuffle. Inspiring Words C’est La Guerre card drawn replaces Breaking Contact. The head of the column reaches Las Torres. Cole engages Curto (cost of 1 Morale Point we hope to make up the Touring the Bivouacs card on the night turn) who disengages. Cole does not maintain contact.
French: Requisitioned horses, allied player choses Boyer to suffer the penalties. Boyer swings out of the line of march to cover the flank, the infantry continues their slog.
Morale: A7F7
Turn 5 (21 July 1812 Evening)
Allied: Let Them Loose! The thin red line continues to move, the head of column reaching Los Aripiles. Cole moves on Curto with the Let Them Loose! bonus in play, the cavalry withdraws, Cole maintaining contact. (Cole does not exert a ZOC due to this move, so Curto will not be forced to attack, since they are not in a ZOC. Nice layer, first time I have used maintain contact.)
French: Vive L’Emperuer. The army settles around La Pena. Curto, Boyer and Clausel (using the Vive L’Emperuer card to commit without cost) strike at the exposed Cole. Neither side commits reserves, an exchange results, trading the cavalry for the infantry.
Disaster for the French cavalry, hoping to rally them next turn. Since Clausel could have advanced there is no penalty for the guard.
Morale: A6F5
Turn 6 (21 July 1812 Night)
Allied: Imperial Eagle captured (no effect, night turn will have no combat, thus will have no routs) Touring the Bivoacs card yields a bonus morale point which is spent to try to rally Cole, who rallies to Cadre in Los Ariplies (using the Additional Rally Location Rules).
French: Intel gathering (moot due to reshuffle due at end of night turn). Morale point gained spent to offset the one morale point penalty the French suffer the entire game. Joseph arrives on a roll of 3. Rolled two ones for the rally attempts, Boyer and Curto both eliminated, the French cavalry is gone.
Morale: A8F6
Turn 7 (22 July 1812 Morning)
Allied: Crescendo of Drums (good card, no way to use this turn). Wellington begins his approach to the French defenses.
French: Command Confusion (no effect). Marmont shuffles the defenders, building a strong defensive line, Joseph continues his approach. The Armee du Nord does not arrive.
Morale: A8F6
Turn 8 (22 July 1812 Midday)
Allied: By God That Will Do! Is offset by What is Luck played by French, who chose Crescendo of Drums card (which has no effect this turn). The Allied army approaches the awaiting French.
French: Intel gathering (KGL card is coming). The Armee du Nord does not arrive. The French stretch their lines to protect their flanks. Marmont, worried about the flanking cavalry, strikes at the British left before Wellington can solidify his lines hoping to force their recall.
Sarrut and Bonet attack Alten with Wellington committing reserves (+3 battle), an exchange results with Alten and Bonet removed.
Brennier attacks D’Espana, reserves not committed (waver passes) an Engaged results.
Morale:A7F6
Turn 9 (22 July 1812 Afternoon)
Allied: King’s German Legion. Taking a gamble not garrisioning Salamanca or the northern LOC. If the Armee du Nord arrives there will be a morale hit at night. Such is the cost of war. We continue to approach the French forcing them to stretch their lines. D’Espana (waver passed) must attack, no reserves for either and rout 3 hexes costing a morale point
French: Vive L’Empereur (free morale spend). Armee du Nord arrives! There is a temptation to strike at D’Espana but that could only lead to a loss on the upcoming turn, so we contract into our lines. The morale point is spent to force march Joseph.
Morale: A6F6
Turn 10 (22 July 1812 Dusk)
Allied: Let Them Loose! at this point we will suffer the predations of the Armee du Nord. The French can use the unit to take a morale point at night, or fall on our rear, but cannot do both. Either option is annoying, but neither shall be fatal to us. We will send the cavalry after them. Continuing our approach.
French: Independent batteries. Maucune comes off of La Pena and strikes Leith at the apex of the British line. Reserves not committed. (Using tactics cards, I have forgotten in earlier battles. F:Feint A: Fall Back results in a DW to which Wellington plays Quelle Folie! to convert to an engage avoiding a leader casualty check.
Morale: A6F6
Turn 11 (22 July 1812 Evening)
Allied: Imperial Eagle captured. Wellington strikes. Hope and Campbell attack Ferey, with the French committing reserves +3 (A:Feint F:Cordon resulting in an Engaged result, no CRT). The French player now plays “It’s a Trap” to have Maucune reaction attack the cadre adjacent to it and Leith, no reserves (Cards F: Outflank A:Hold, no cav so no effect) routing the cadre and costing a morale point. Wellington absorbs Bradford and commits reserves, the French do likewise+1 (Cards A: Feint F:Cordon results in an Engaged).
Side note: The tactics cards can really effect things. There have been two times this game when an aggressive draw would have led to more desirable outcomes for the attacker. With a real life opponent this is known and then you would have to factor how your opponent sees the situation; will they be cautious and minimize risk, or counter your move, increasing risk and reward if they are wrong? Nicely constructed system, it is obvious a lot of thought and trial went into it.
French: Act with Boldness(nice draw right before a night turn). Brennier comes off of La Pena to flank Wellington using the extra movement point. Clausel in committed on the left and Joseph strikes at Pack, no reserves +1 out of command (Cards F:Charge A: Fall Back, both disordered) Joseph withdraws on a roll of 1. Clausel attacks Hope, no reserves +1 (Cards F:Charge A:Hold, disordering the attackers) a DW results. Ferey attacks Cambell, no reserves -2 (Cards F: Charge A:Counterattack disorders both) the French rout five hexes. Wellington now plays his special ability and has Leith react countercharging Brennier, no reserves +1 (Cards A: Advance F: Envelop cav result, no effect) DW result. Maucune attacks +0, no reserves (Cards F:Outflank A:Hold, cav result, no effect) Maucune withdraws, the thin Red line holding.
Morale: A4F2
Turn 12 (22 July 1812 Night)
Allied: Caution (no effect). Inspiring words played to remove fatigue. With Salamanca occupied there is no morale point gain. We will simply bottle the Armee du Nord up on that side of the river. Alten rallies to cadre.
French: New Opportunity (no effect). One morale gain. There is a temptation to occupy the vacant Lesser Arapil, but with only 3 morale we cannot afford to lose a unit. We will reset our lines and recover. Bonet fails to rally due to the -1 drm for this scenario for the French.
Photos do not show rallied units.
Morale: A4F3
Turn 13 (23 July 1812 Morning)
Surveying the field, there are currently several opportunities for the French to strike to advantage against Coalition Corps. Wellington orders a general withdrawal being ahead in morale and retiring to better ground. The cavalry is recalled from the far left to provide countercharging ability for the defenders.
Allied: Temper of Bayonets! Nice card, but no attacks planned. The British form their “Thin Red Line.”
French: Requisitioned Horses, delicious irony, the cavalry is long gone. There are no truly exposed British units. We will maneuver awaiting a favorable card draw and attack when the odds seem best. Sarrut approaches the dragoons who withdraw, Sarrut maintaining contact, some bait for the Duke.
Morale: A4F3
Turn 14 (23 July 1812 Midday)
Allied: Imperial Eagle Captured. Given the card and the exposed position of Sarrut, the army advances. One precious morale point is spent to commit Packenham.
Dragoons, D’Espana (waver passed), Pack and Peckenham attack out of command at +4 (Cards A:Feint F:Counterattack disordering the attackers) an exchange is rolled, one French loss and two British losses (taking out Peckenham would have cost two points also, one for the unit, one for no “guard” advance possibility), disaster. British morale 1, French 2.
French: Command confusion, making the decision to attack or stand fast moot, cannot attack. With the one morale gain we will center on defending, forcing the British to come to us.
Morale: A1F2
Turn 15 (23 July 1812 Afternoon)
Allied: D’Espana nerve (no effect). Considerations are can we take twoFrench LOCs with a cavalry units, and only the Cotton unit can reach the Armee du Nord LOC, Dragoons will be a hex short. We must maneuver to attack, but can commit the guard for free. Cotton heads for the main battle, giving the Armee du Nord the option to chase or sit in Salamanca on a morale point.
French: Vive L’Empereur costless morale point. There is a temptation to pull back one more hex to stay out of striking range, but that puts our objective Calvarrasa de Arriba in the front lines, so we defer. Armee du Nord strikes at Cotton, using the Vive :L’Empereur to commit reserves and avoid the out of command penalty, no reserves (Cards F:Advance A: Cordon, no effect), Armee du Nord routs two hexes.
Morale: A1F2
Turn 16 (23 July 1812 Dusk)
Allied: Crescendo of Doom – D’Espana will rally in Los Aripiles (rules decision here, since the opponent choses if two weakest units tie and the Independent Brigades cannot rally, that leaves Alten and D’Espana, both two factor units, obviously the French will rally the more brittle and panic prone unit.) We advance and maneuver for an evening assault to decide this battle.
French: Independent batteries. I loathe ceding the initiative. Wellington will strike next turn to beat darkness, but is one away from defeat. We shall pick our spot and use the card. The line contracts, the right is pulled towards Calavarrasa de Arriba out of range of Peckenham. Joseph with the addition from the card and Maucune attack Leith. Wellington orders a countercharge by Leith on Maucune +0 (Cards A: Advance F: Envelop, cav result is moot), Macune is forced to withdraw. Joseph goes in and the French commit reserves making it a +3 battle with the Independent batteries random event (Cards F: Advance F: Fall Back, disordering both units) an exchange is rolled, so morale remains at 1 each. A good gamble with a pretty good chance of ending the battle, fails.
Morale: A1F1
Turn 17 (23 July 1812 Evening)
Allied: Let Them Loose! With morale tied, it is back on the French to be the aggresors. We will burrow into defensive positions and make them come at us.
French: Doubt and Indecision, moot with only one morale point. Sending Armee du Nord back towards Salamanca, hoping for a card allowing an extra hex move at night, which could win the game. Macune strikes at Clinton again, with Marmont leading personally, no reserves available (Cards F:Feint, A: Cordon, resulting in an Engaged result, no good)
Morale: A1F1
Turn 18 (23 July 1812 Night)
Allied: By God That Will Do! Macune retrogrades. Night turn. Alten rallies. Salamanca is in our hands so our morale increases by 1.
French: Intel gathering, moot this is last turn. Armee du Nord takes Salamanca half a turn too late. Joseph rallies to a cadre. The battle is a draw, better than the historic result for the French, but not at all satisfying.
- [+] Dice rolls