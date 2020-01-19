Recommend
While doing research on 1941: Race to Moscow, Don was interested in this game, but it was out of print, so he bought it at the Geek Store for $70. He had played one round of the game, and he explained the rules to Jean and I. Player order was Don, Jean and myself. Don was Monty, Jean was Patton, while I was Bradley.
Now, going last, I would have preferred to have some compensation, but I guess this game doesn’t offer that in the rules. Don took 3 ammo, (with 2 bonus with Monty’s ability), then his second action was to take another 3 ammo. On Jean’s turn, he took 3 ammo, leaving me with none. This sounds like a nursery rhyme. Jean’s second turn, he took 3 food.
On my turn, I took one of each type of resource, and moved my VII unit up three spaces to occupy Reims, expending a fuel.
Don supplied his armies with trucks, Jean advanced to take 3 areas adjacent to where I had advanced.
I continued to push the VII army up another 3 spaces. This feels like something Patton should be doing. I had to get the fuel to the VII army once before going further north.
Another 3 advances of the VII army, and I was one space away from the Rhine. I wasn’t sure if this premature rush strategy would work. While explaining the rules, Don had warned crossing the Rhine was difficult and would maybe work every 2 or 3 games. So I was game to give it a go. Don reacted by counteracting in Bastogne, then while Jean thought about counterattacking another of my control tokent, Don reminded Jean to put a German unit in Bastogne to seal off the VII army where it would remain the rest of the game with no fuel.
My game was basically lost then, as I had to repair the supply to get to the VII army. But it would take too much to battle through the German pieces and get a supply line going again.
Jean showed us how to run the game. He encircled a few areas and was able to establish control markers on multiple lines going north, so he could easily maintain a supply line. Jean got fairly north as well with Patton before being held up by the German pieces.
Don wasn’t playing optimally. One of his moves was to put a truck on and move one good laterally eastward.
Jean had 4 medals a this point, as the German pieces began winding down. I had 2 medals, Don had none. Earlier in the game, I had a chance to chance to give up one food for a medal, but I still thought I could cross the Rhine. Anyways, with the map clogged, Jean won with 4 medals, to my 2 and Don’s one.
Jean is blue with 4 medals, I am white with 2 medals, and Don is red with 0 medals. My VII army has been sealed off effectively from the rest of my units.
Most of this game is about keeping your supply and being able to ship goods up to the front. That’s the Eurogame part about it. The war part, is putting down German pieces and counterattacking to make like difficult for your opponents. My strategy looked good, then when I was cut off, looked bad. Jean slowly encircled his areas to have multiple lines of supply up north which lead to a good game on his part.
The ending, I could have predicted after I was cutoff. I had to go through the motions for more than half the game. My supply line could not reach that far up easily to get resources to my stranded VII army.
Some thoughts on the Generals: Monty seems to have the most variety, where he could battle up to get medals, and move his supply slowly up. Bradley’s advantage is that he starts at level 2 for the trucks, so that would seem to encourage what I had tried. Of course, one would need to have multiple lines of supply as mentioned before. Patton has a supply closest to Rhine, so he should be able to supply a forward advance more easily than the other generals.
It would be interesting to see what the 1941: Race to Moscow is like. In particular, I would like to see some turn order compensation (Jean ended the game, and I didn’t get a turn).
I’m not a wargamer, so I don’t want my bias to affect what Don and Jean felt about the game. I know they both enjoyed the game. I like the supply aspects of the game. It felt too hard to cross the Rhine in a 3 player game, but again this was my first attempt at the game, and I didn’t play well, and this was made worse when my supply got cut. I thought I would have a chance to get my supply in order, but with 2 consecutive turns, my opponents counter attacked then put a German army behind my army. You could say this was my own fault, but I thought I had time to fortify my supply before it got cut. So, yeah there are some interesting design concepts in this game, which is a good blend of wargame and Eurogame design.
- Thank you for your review. Indeed, there is a compensation in Race to Moscow for not being the first player (all other players get a medal).
