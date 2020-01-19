Recommend
Fields of Despair: France 1914-1918
Subject: GSSR 1: 1915/16 – The Allies Counter-attack
- gareth simonUnited Kingdom
London
-
[Gareth Simon Session Report]
1915/16:
Turn 4 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 2 red cubes added to draw, 3 red drawn (from 8 red and 6 black in the mix): a high die roll means 6 losses for the Germans (from the 35 they currently have on the Eastern Front).
This is the third Russian Major Victory (Good-night Vienna!). The rules refer to the Russians reaching Berlin with the third victory, but we all know that Austria is the weakest link.
Optional Rule 13.5 allows the Germans to return 1 victory cube to the draw bag in exchange for sending 5 SP to the east – placing them on the Turn Track two full turns ahead, when they return to play. My “House Rule” is that you must decide to do this when the second victory cube is placed. However, I’m not stopping now, so Rule 13.5 it is, and, also in mitigation, there is an automatic victory for the Germans if they control 22 hexes in France, and they start the turn controlling 23 (+ 1 out of supply).
Also, when entering Turn 4, Rule 16.3 requires the Germans to remove 15 SP from their front line and set them aside until the beginning of Turn 5 – “Reinforcing the East”. There goes the German campaign in Alsace. Ladies and Gentlemen - Conrad von Hotzendorf, “the man who juggled armies, and dropped them”.
Attrition (from the front line; starting with Turn 4):
Allies -2
Germany -1
Reinforcements: 40 at Koblenz, 35 at Paris, 30 in England, 10 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track.
Naval War: 3 black (German) but no blue (Allied) cubes are drawn – Allies lose 3 economic points, and Unrestricted Submarine Warfare (USW) means that 6 British strength points are lost from England with the USW track now on 8 and a high dice roll.
Production Spend:
Allies 8: spend 1 each on maintaining their artillery and air, 1 on the aircraft technology track (giving a +2 to the Air Maintenance track), 1 on Tank Technology – tanks are now available, and 1 free every turn, 2 on buying more tanks, and 2 on logistics.
Germans 12: 1 each on maintaining their aircraft and artillery, 1 on the aircraft technology track (for a +1), 1 to Poison Gas Technology, 1 to the Stosstruppen track, 3 to the Logistics Points (LP) box, and 1 cube to the Naval draw.
The Germans lose the Initiative…
Photos:
GSSR 18A – Turn 4
GSSR 18A – Turn 4 (Paris)
Turn 4 – Action Phase 1a/b
The German air force was caught off guard by the change of initiative, and failed to stop the smaller French one from revealing most of the units along the Marne, allowing the French army in Paris to pick on the smaller of the two German ones, and severely maul it, but not destroy it, due to rolling 8 on three dice.
By using a Logistics Point to re-supply the Verdun garrison, it was able to march down to Rhiems and cut supply to the Germans along and below the Marne. This stopped them from deploying the ferocious German artillery.
The BEF swept around the German hedgehogs and formed new fronts north and south of the Somme, the northern one just outside Antwerp. The Germans, in their turn, used a LP to form a line from reserve troops to face the BEF in Belgium. They have also managed to divide the BEF north and south of the Somme by forming a salient along this river.
The Germans were able to reopen their supply lines to Paris, but the German army there, now badly outnumbered is trying to slip round the south of the main French concentration, which is bogged down in the middle of German strongpoints.
The pendulum is swinging back to the Germans in Alsace, as they find the French Deception Blocks and push their front out.
Neither side has managed to form a solid front yet, yet alone a front.
Turn 4 – Action Phase 2a
The big French armies in Paris and Meaux cleared their hexes of German forces while the BEF cleared the German salient off the Somme, and a LP moved French SPs to cover the hole in the line to the west of Verdun. The use a tank for a break-out meant that the big French concentrations around Paris will be behind the front line and free to redeploy at the end of the turn, while the British use allowed them to discover and pin the big German army in Belgium.
The lone German SP to the south of Paris beat its attackers, leaving it free to move at will, though…
Turn 4 – Action Phase 2b
The German army south of the Marne fights its way into clear territory, ready to be reinforced or redeployed, the forces in Alsace sweep up more abandoned French territory, and the troops in Belgium strengthen their line ready for the BEF’s next offensive.
That lone unit south of Paris sweeps south to the map-edge in order to cut off French supply to the forts on the eastern border (helped by the main army’s efforts).
The German offensive is not over yet.
GSSR 19A – Turn 4
Losses at the end of Turn 4
Began with / T4 reinforcements / Total End of Turn 4 / Losses
Germany 91 +40 = 131; 85 (*); - 26
(* 15+5 gone east)
Eastern 35 +10 = 45; 39; -6
Britain 14 +30 = 44; 31; -13*
(*6 to economic warfare!)
France 48 +35 = 83; 63; -20
After Strategic Deployment, France has concentrated its forces in front of Paris to try and bludgeon the Germans in front of them. Bringing the eastern forts into supply is not actually that important, as they will supply their garrisons for defensive purposes. However, the Germans were taking an interest in Verdun…
The British are concentrating on pushing the German salient back, and getting into Antwerp, so they can land their reinforcements there.
The Germans have prepared their western front, and massed for a drive down the French fort line while the opportunity presents.
Victory Points: 3 to the Allies for liberating 3 hexes of France.
Turn 5 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 1 red cube added to draw, 2 red and 1 black drawn (from 9 red and 6 black in the mix): a low die roll means 3 losses for the Germans (from the 39 they currently have on the Eastern Front).
Attrition:
Allies -3
Germany -4
Reinforcements: 35 at Koblenz, 30 at Paris, 40 in England, 5 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track, and 15 returning from the east to the front line.
Naval War: 2 black (German) and 1 blue (Allied) cubes are drawn – each lose 1 EP per cube, and the Germans lose an extra point for the Allied Blockade, which is now beginning to be felt. Unrestricted Submarine Warfare (USW) means that 7 British strength points are lost from England with the USW track now on 10 (maximum) and a high dice roll.
Production Spend:
Allies 10: spend 1 each on maintaining their artillery and air, 1 on the aircraft technology track (giving a +2 to the Air Maintenance track), 1 on Tank Technology, 1 for a cube in the Naval Warfare draw, 3 on buying more tanks, and 2 on logistics.
Germans 9: 1 on maintaining artillery, 1 on the aircraft technology track (for a +2), 1 to Poison Gas Technology, 1 to the Stosstruppen track, 3 to the Logistics Points (LP) box, and 2 to the Supply Track (leaving 4 hexes out of supply).
The Allies keep the Initiative.
Turn 5 – Action Phase 1a
The air battle is fought over the BEF front, with damage on both sides, and most of the targets revealed.
The BEF launches an offensive in two hexes in Belgium, but avoids attacking in a third thanks to the reconnaissance.
The French send a detachment to clear the German raid that cut communication to the east, and launch four large attacks along the front outside Paris. With the lines to the east open, 2 LPs are spent to supply the garrisons of Belfort and Verdun South.
The two attacks to the south clear their hexes, and the two to the east clear theirs, and using tanks, advance into Rhiems and the hex to its south, as well as reinforcing the out of supply hex to the south of that.
Encouraged by the French successes the three BEF-held hexes extending the front to the north of the French also attack, with a win–draw-lose result.
In Belgium the two BEF attacks are successful, with an advance into Antwerp.
Turn 5 – Action Phase 1b
The Germans launch an artillery bombardment on Verdun (north) which fails completely. An infantry assault on Toul with 40 SP succeeds spectacularly, and an attack on the Marne to the west of Verdun (south) clears that hex. After tidying away the last French hexes in the south of Alsace, the French forts are again in danger of being cut off, this time by German envelopment.
Turn 5 – Action Phase 2a
Artillery and air counters are reset to their ‘available’ state.
The French aircraft reveal the four German hexes in front of them, and the whereabouts of the rest of the German army, having just seen a mass of them attack Toul. Next turn is going to be much harder than this one to go forward, with 70+ German SP identified, not counting the reinforcements marching forward or the forces facing the British. The French must do as much damage as they can while they can…
1 LP allows 5 SP to be railed east to harden the defences of the fortresses, and allowing the field artillery to be deployed, if needed. More SPs are able to slide around the southern bulge of the Germans to keep them contained. The rest of the French, who can reach, fling themselves against the four German hexes in front of them.
One French SP is sent round the back of the British front to contain the German unit at the head of their salient on the Somme, while the BEF reinforcements march out of Calais to attack the side of the salient, and the already deployed forces continue their offensive in Belgium and northern France.
The French quickly saw sense and concentrated their attacks against the two weakest German hexes, leading to retaking Rhiems and the hex to its southeast. There were two breakthroughs but only 1 tank, so they chose to exploit the south-western hex and reinforce Verdun (north) and just take back 1 exposed hex to the north-east of Rhiems. The two strongly-defended German hexes running to the south-west of Verdun (south) are now out of supply.
The British reinforcing army cleared its two hexes, the attack to the east of Antwerp ran into strong German defences and suffered badly, while the one to the south-east of Antwerp succeeded, but couldn’t be exploited due to the lack of tanks.
Turn 5 – Action Phase 2b
Having been thrown off balance by the change in initiative, the Germans now try to take back ground and straighten the front. The big army at Toul divides and attacks both hexes of Verdun, joined by the retiring out-of-supply army from the south-west of the fortress, while the more distant army moves into its vacated hex, leaving a Deception Block at the end of the chain.
In Belgium, the Germans rail in 5 SPs with their last LP to reinforce the unit that defeated the British attack outside Antwerp, in the hoped of pushing it back.
The various odd SPs in Northern France deploy Deception Blocks and form two strike forces to widen their salient…
The attack outside Antwerp is successful, pushing the British front line pack into the port.
The attack on the Cambrai hex is also successful, but the second attack in northern France is not.
The attack on Verdun (north) is successful, levelling the fortifications and clearing the garrison, but the attack on the southern hex fails to take it (due to a roll of 6 on three dice).
The German salient in Northern France has a very narrow neck – the two hexes on the Meuse south of Namur. If the Allies can cut these two next turn, the entire bubble will collapse…
Losses at the end of Turn 5
Began with / T5 reinforcements / Total End of Turn 5 / Losses
Germany 85 +50* = 120; 92; -28
(* 15 returned from the east)
Eastern 36 +5 = 41; 38; -3
Britain 31 +40 = 71; 46; -25*
(*7 to economic warfare!)
France 63 +30 = 93; 75; -18
After Strategic Deployment, the German have hardened their front, and are hoping to widen the neck of their salient into northern France.
The British are concentrating on narrowing the salient, and pushing to the Meuse.
The French are going to push hard to reclaim the lost fortress hexes, and cut off the neck of the salient, as the British seem more interested in liberating Belgium than France.
Victory Points: 8 to the Allies (now totalling 11) for liberating another 8 hexes of France. The Germans still hold 12 hexes of France (in supply - with 2 out). The Germans will lose the game (but not the War) if this number falls below 9.
Turn 6 – Production Phase
Eastern Front – 1 red cube added to draw, 1 red and 2 black drawn (from 10 red and 6 black in the mix): a low die roll means only 2 losses for the Germans (from the 38 they currently have on the Eastern Front).
Attrition:
Allies -3
Germany -4
Reinforcements: 30 at Koblenz, 30 at Paris, 25 in England, 5 for the Germans’ Eastern Front track.
Naval War: 2 black (German) and 1 blue (Allied) cubes are drawn – each lose 1 EP per cube, and the Germans lose an extra point for the Allied Blockade. Unrestricted Submarine Warfare (USW) means that 5 British strength points are lost from England with the USW track now on 10 (maximum) and a medium dice roll.
Production Spend:
Allies 11: spend 1 each on maintaining their artillery and air, 1 on the aircraft technology track (giving a +2 to the Air Maintenance track), 1 on Tank Technology, 1 on Gas Mask Technology, 3 on buying more tanks, 1 on LPs, and 2 on supply.
Germans 6: 1 on maintaining artillery, 1 on the aircraft technology track (for a +2), 1 to Poison Gas Technology, 1 to the Stosstruppen track, 1 to the Logistics Points (LP) box, and 1 to the Supply Track (leaving 3 hexes out of supply).
The Allies keep the Initiative.
Turn 6 – Action Phase 1a
Air war rages along the Meuse from Namur to Verdun (north), revealing 2 strong (20 SP) and two weaker (3 SP, 5 SP) forces, and 1 hex with 3 SP and an unrevealed block.
The French concentrate against the 20 SP blocks to the north while the British attack the weak hex to its north, with the hope of eventually cutting the salient off there. Smaller attacks in the salient are also under way.
The French also attack Verdun (south) and Toul, with a general advance all along the line in order to pin the Germans on their own front line.
The French concentrated against just one of the 20 SP armies, but suffered heavy casualties and made no advance, while the smaller operations in the German salient cleared it completely, pushing the German front there back to the Meuse. The British front along the Meuse in Belgium managed to break-out across the river from two of their hexes, and advanced into three.
The front line has now shortened considerably, allowing the Germans to defend in strength, and the ‘real’ Western Front will now emerge, especially with the 5 SP returning from the east.
Turn 6 – Action Phase 1b
The returning 5 SPs were deployed at Aachen at the top of the German border, advanced against the British bridgehead, and defeated it. However, the British reinforcements in Antwerp are now within reach of the front line.
Five more SPs were railed in with the last LP to hold Verdun and to hold the line, five more were detached from the remaining 20 SP army to pin the British bridgehead to its north, and the remaining 12 SP advanced across the Meuse into France, where it defeated the 5 SP in front of it, and used the first Stosstruppen to send 4 SP to the south to link up with the out of supply troops to the south of that hex, forming a line reaching past Verdun.
The o-o-s troops, at half strength, attacked the French unit in their hex, to discover that it was a Deception Block. If the Germans can get a unit into the hex south of Verdun, they will have enveloped it and made a serious gain against the French.
Turn 6 – Action Phase 2a
The Allied air forces spotted two German concentrations and prevented two attacks being made that could have been embarrassing. The remaining Allied attacks along most of the north-south front unfortunately also turned out to be embarrassing, ending in heavy losses, with only one ‘breakthrough’, to the west of Verdun, which, apart from cutting the o-o-s German army at the south of the line out of supply again, went nowhere, as there were contested hexes already in front of it.
The attack on Toul succeeded however, and an advance to the north was made, to Conflans (in the French border hex between the opposing fortress lines), using the last tank. This opened a salient behind Verdun, which if the Germans fail to clear in their turn, may cause the loss of a lot of territory when the Hindenburg Line is established in the next Scenario.
Turn 6 – Action Phase 2b
The Germans stripped everything that could reach out of the line and concentrated c.25 SPs each against Conflans and against the British bridgehead over the Meuse at Givet. The latter was the important target and was cleared, meaning that the large salient along the Meuse will form the front line when the Hindenburg Line is formed in the next turn, instead of having to run along the Belgian border.
Losses at the end of Turn 6
Began with / T6 reinforcements / Total End of Turn 5 / Losses
Germany 92 +35* = 127; 68; -59
(*5 returned from the east)
Eastern 38 +5 = 43; 41; -2
Britain 46 +25 = 71; 29; -42*
(*5 to economic warfare)
France 75 +30 = 105; 57; -48
After Strategic Deployment, the Germans have staked out the 14-hex course of the Hindenburg Line, with 4 SP in each hex, and the leftovers in the likely target hexes for the Allies to try to break through to give the widest possible advance – Liege in the north and Diedenhofen or Dieuze in the south.
The British will man 5 hexes of the front and mass the remainder for an assault.
The French will man 9 hexes of the front and mass the remainder at Toul for an assault as opportunity presents.
Victory Points: 7 to the Allies (now totalling 18) for liberating another 7 hexes of France. The Germans still hold 5 hexes of France (in supply- with 1 out). The Germans now lose the game (but not the War) as this number has fallen below 9.
To be continued...
- [+] Dice rolls