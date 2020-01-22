Recommend
Detailed Solo Play - Revolutionaries vs Bots - First Campaign
David Arlington
Summerdale
AL
-
OK I did something like this for Fire in the Lake a few years back and now I am going to attempt it for Gandhi.
I am playing the Revolutionaries against the three Arjuna Bot players. I am playing the Main Scenario. As I typed this up, I found I had made two-three mistakes as I played. None of them were because the rules were unclear. Two were just things I somehow skipped, one was because I read the rule wrong on first read. They are called out below. Otherwise, I think I have all the bot decisions and plays correct. If someone sees something that looks wrong, please let me know.
Gandhi Main Scenario – Revolutionaries vs the Bots – Main Scenario – Campaign 1
Gandhi starts randomly in Bombay Presidency, Lord Lithingow is Viceroy.
Turn 1:
UP: 6 – Chauri Chaura Massacre
NEXT: 34 – Protests Shut Down Railways
NP RAJ: Neither criteria applies for these two cards for the NP Raj to take the Event or Pass. But since this is a Critical Event for the next eligible faction, even though that faction is a Player faction, Raj will take an Operation only so I can’t take the Event.
Raj Card F: Sweep Operation Only
There are Underground Guerillas in Support spaces and Troops in cities outnumber those in Provinces 3-2 so this is valid. First in No Raj Control, 2-Pop, Protest. That would be Bombay Presidency, current location of Gandhi. One Troop and 2 Sepoys from Bombay enter, leaving one Sepoy behind to maintain Control. Then 1 Sepoy from Mysore to obtain Raj Control (VP->26). Next is No Raj Control/2-Pop/Least Adversaries. There are three spaces tied for that (Madras Presidency, United Provinces and West Bengal). None qualify on any other criteria, so one of those is chosen randomly. My Activation Roll is 5 > 4 Restraint, so Sepoys are still involved. One Sepoy can move from Madras to activate the lone Guerilla. But the only space that could reach MP to get Raj Control is BP which was already chosen as a Destination. So the Guerilla there is exposed but no Raj Control. I again roll 5 for Activation. United Provinces is chosen randomly and 1 Troop and 1 Sepoy from Delhi are moved in. That is enough to activate the single Guerilla AND get Raj Control (VP->28). I finally roll a 1 for Activation so I can only use Troops for any more spaces. One Troop is moved from Calcutta (most cubes) into West Bengal and that is enough to give Raj Control (no Active Adversaries)(VP->30). That completes the Raj Sweep Operation and it was pretty successful even without the Special Activity, picking up 6 VPs.
Revolutionaries (ME): The next card doesn’t help me or even guarantee I will get to act, so I take a Limited Operation in one space. I could do Rally or Unrest but Unrest would be costly right now (4 Resources out of 8), so I decide to Rally in East Bengal where I have a Base. I add two Underground Guerillas there and bring 1 from Out Of Play to Available.
Turn 2:
UP: 34 – Protests Shut Down Railways
NEXT: 60 – Gandhi’s Young India Newspaper
NP Congress: None of the first three criteria are met for 8.2, so they take an Operation and Special Activity. First card is K, but no spaces are eligible for Non-Cooperation, so they pull another card. Card M does pass though as there are Underground Guerillas in Opposition spaces. I roll a 1 which is lower than the 5 Available Activists, so the card stays on its front side and it chooses Rally first.
Congress Card M: Rally Operation (Should have been followed by Satyagraha Special Activity)
OK so I goofed here. Totally forgot to do the Special Activity after the Operation, even though my notes clearly indicated that’s what option they chose. Maybe I just got involved in getter the Rally part right, I forgot. A couple turns later, I do remember. 😊
The first two Available Activists go to Bombay Presidency (not Active Opp, Protest, 2-Pop) Raj loses control. (VP->28) The next space is West Bengal (not Active Opp, 2-Pop, Raj Control, Fewest cubes -1) which also gets 2 Inactive Activists so no Control Change. The next spaces would be Central Provinces and Punjab with 2 cubes, Punjab chosen randomly, gets the last available Activist. One Activist is moved from Out of Play to Available.
NP Muslim League: Not 1st eligible on the next card and the Event is not effective so ML will do a Limited Operation.
ML Card T: Rally Limited Operation
UGs in Muslim spaces and a die roll of 4 is less than the 5 available activists so they will also Rally, but only in one space and no Special Activity. If this was not a Limited Operation, they could have Rallied in as many as 3 spaces because of Unity = 3, but Limited Op means only one space. No Muslim League bases, no Protest in any, so Muslim Space, 2-Pop, Raj Control, Congress Activists > ML Activists is Punjab and West Bengal only. One ML Activist goes to WB chosen at random (1 + no ML bases), 1 from Out of Play to Available.
Turn 3:
UP: 60 – Gandhi’s Young India Newspaper
NEXT: 21 – Bhagat Singh Frustrates the Empire
Revolutionaries (ME): I want the event on 21 so I Pass and gain 1 Resource to 9.
NP Raj: They will do an Operations and Special Activity
Raj Card B: Deploy Operation with Martial Law Special Activity
There are 2-Pop spaces with no Raj Control and a die roll of 3 is <= the available four Troops. So Raj will do a Deploy Operation first. They can only select cities. All are Raj Controlled, none are in Protest or Unrest, none are 2 Population, so it falls to most adjacent Adversaries. That would be Calcutta with 10. 3 Troops and 3 Sepoys are moved from Available to Calcutta. I fail the Activation roll, so any further selected spaces will only get Troops and NP Raj never takes pieces from off the map to Available, so there is only one Troop left in Available and it goes to Delhi with 6 Adversaries adjacent. The Raj moves 2 Troops from Out of Play to Available.
For Martial Law, with Lord Lithingow as Viceroy, NP Raj ignores the requirement for the space selected to have Unrest. There is one 2-Pop space with Protest and no Raj Control, Bombay Presidency. All three Congress Activists are removed to Available (there are four cubes here but you can’t remove Gandhi with Martial Law) and the Protest marker is removed as well. This gives back Raj Control in BP. (VP up to 30)
Turn 4:
UP: 21 – Bhagat Singh Frustrates the Empire
NEXT: 65 – United Bengal
Revolutionaries (ME): I take the Event and add 4 Guerillas to Punjab along with an Unrest Marker. (VP up to 5)
NP Congress: They take the Operation and Special Activity
Congress card J: Civil Disobedience Operation followed by Satyagraha Special Activity (I remember this time!)
There are available Protest markers and Congress in spaces without Protest so Congress will do a Civil Disobedience Operation. I make another mistake here for Congress unfortunately. My notes say there were no valid Non-Muslim spaces but I was thinking that because there were no Congress Activists in non-Muslim spaces. However, a space with Gandhi (who was still in Bombay Presidency at the time) is also a valid space. *sigh* Instead, I end up thinking it’s between Punjab and West Bengal and Punjab gets selected randomly. A Protest is placed there, 4 Activists are activated which lose Raj control there (VP down to 28).
At least I remember the Satyagraha Special Activity this time. Gandhi moves to Punjab (2-Pop/Not Active Opp/ Raj Control/Unrest/Fewest Cubes) and one Activist is added there from Available.
Turn 5:
UP: 65 – United Bengal
NEXT: 18 – Jinnah Advocates for Muslim India
NP Muslim League: The first three criteria don’t apply so Muslim League will opt for an Operation and Special Activity.
ML Card N: Special Activity Persuade first followed by a Non-Cooperation Operation
There are 6+ Muslim League Activists in India so the Special Activity will be done first. India is not in Crisis, so the ML will Persuade in 2 spaces to Activate Guerillas and Remove Adversaries. No Muslim Bases on the board yet, and only one Muslim space with Protest in Punjab. All 5 Guerillas there (because the combination of Congress and Muslim Activists add up to 5) are activated. The next criteria is Muslim space/2-Pop/Raj Control which is East and West Bengal. West Bengal is chosen randomly. The sole Raj Troop cube is removed there and Raj loses Control. (VP down to 26) They’ve lost most of their gains.
Now we need to check which Operation ML will do. A die roll of 4 is greater than Available ML Activists, so I flip the card to the NN side. There are Muslim spaces eligible for Non-Cooperation, so that Operation is chosen. There is only one space that qualifies (Protest and Muslim League Activists) and that is Punjab which goes to Passive Opposition, which increases INC VP to 6 and ML VP to 4. (2-Pop x 1) Finally, Restraint is lowered from 4 to 3.
NP Raj: The Event removes Activists so this Event is Effective for NP Raj.
Although they have no Muslim State markers to remove yet, there are lots of Activists out there now to arrest so the Event IS Effective and they will choose it. Punjab is top priority with Protest/No Raj Control/2-Pop, so all five Activists are sent to Jail. That’s 2 ML Activists and 3 INC Activists. The Raj still don’t get Control because there are still five Active Guerillas which are not removed, nor is Gandhi himself removed. Of remaining spaces with No Raj Control/2-Pop, only West Bengal has Activists. 2 more ML and 2 more INC Activists are hauled off to the brig. Good thing NP Raj doesn’t worry about Resources! This also does not shift Control to NP Raj.
Turn 6:
UP: 18 – Jinnah Advocates for Muslim India
NEXT: 70 – All India Forward Bloc
Revolutionaries (ME): This Event doesn’t help me at all and I’m not that concerned about Congress taking the Event, so I opt for the full monty of an Operation and Special Activity.
I Rally first in Punjab and remove 3 Guerillas (Unity=3) to add a Revolutionaries Base for 1 Resource. I add one Guerillas to West Bengal and two to East Bengal (I have a Base there), for another 2 Resources, down to 5. I use Aid to Activate one of those Guerillas in East Bengal for 2 Resources to get back to 7. I continue with Aid, spending 3 more Resources to flip all the Guerillas back Underground in Punjab, Bombay Presidency and Central Provinces. That leaves me with 4 Resources left and puts Punjab back in Raj Control (VP up to 28). BP and CP were already under Raj Control so no change there. My own VP goes up 1 for my new Base. (VP up to 6)
NP Congress: The Event adds Activists so it is Effective for Congress so they take the Event.
Unity goes up 1 to 4. (Good thing I got that Base built already!) Congress will add 4 Activists. They only have 3 Available so they will take a Muslim League Activist for the fourth one since they won’t take any off the map from any place else. Since Congress is adding all these Activists, even the Muslim League Activist will be added using Congress priorities. There is only one place right now Not at Active Opposition with Protest and that is Punjab. As I place each of the four Activists, I reevaluate the criteria every time. In this case, the criteria doesn’t change by anything I’m doing so all four Activists end up going to Punjab (activated). This takes away Raj Control again. (VP down to 26).
Turn 7:
UP: 70 – All India Forward Bloc
NEXT: CAMPAIGN! – Lord Wilingdon
So, the Campaign card becomes the Current card and Card 70 is moved to the Next pile and we execute the Campaign Phase.
Victory Phase: No one is close to their Victory conditions yet. So I haven’t lost. 😊
Resources: I got that Base down just in time. My Resources increase by 4 (2 x 2 Bases) to 8. The NP Factions don’t use Resources.
Support Phase:
Imperialism: NP Raj doesn’t spend Resources for Imperialism, it gets to choose up to 4 spaces for a total of a die roll x 2 total shifts. In this case, I roll a 2 and the Raj will get a total of 4 shifts. It is looking for 2-Pop/No Protest/Unrest/Raj Control/Troops/Sepoys and that fits East Bengal. It uses 3 of the 4 shifts here, removing the Unrest marker and flipping the Passive Opposition marker two levels (the max allowed in one phase) to Passive Support. It only has one Shift left and the next space chosen is Punjab Raj Control/Troops/Sepoys/2-Pop/Unrest. That shift removes the Unrest marker but doesn’t change Opp/Support. Raj gains +2 VP (Support in E Bengal 1 x 2-Pop), I lose 4! (2 Unrest removed in 2-Pop spaces), and INC and ML both lose 4 VPs as well for the loss of Opposition in E Bengal. Finally, since two spaces were chosen for Imperialism. 4 Activists are released from Jail to Available, 2 each of ML and INC.
Constructive Programme: There are no spaces eligible for Constructive Programme for either Congress or Muslim League as there are no Congress or Muslim League pieces in Cities or Provinces that aren’t under Raj Control!
Pakistan Movement: It’s not shown in the picture below but there should be a Muslim League Base in West Bengal (2-Pop/Muslim Space/fewest cubes/No Raj Control). I didn’t catch I had skipped this until I had put everything away.
Secret Societies: I also put a Base in West Bengal for the Revolutionaries.
Redeploy Phase: Lord Wilingdon takes over.
NP Raj Redeploy: There are four Raj Control Provinces with 1 Troop each. One Sepoy moves from Madras Presidency (no Raj Control), then 3 from Calcutta (most Sepoys), one each to those Provinces. There are 3 Cities with no Raj Troops (Karachi, Bombay, Madras), one Troop comes from Bombay Presidency (not needed for Raj Control), and 2 Troops come from Calcutta. There are already at least one Sepoy in every City and one each in three States with No Support, so no Sepoys have to be moved. Nothing left in Provinces without Raj Control either, so all done here.
NP Congress Redeploy: There are six spaces with 2-Population and the most Support (which is Passive right now still). Madras Presidency, Bombay Presidency, United Provinces, East Bengal, Bihar and Punjab. Using the Random Spaces selection chart, I roll a 4-4 which increases to a 5-2 before finding Gandhi will go back to Bombay Presidency. There is only one place I can pull Activists from and still leave two behind and that is in Punjab which has 3 Congress Activists and one ML Activist. Note that it doesn’t need to be two Congress Activists left behind, so I have two I can send somewhere. Four spaces are eligible, they end up in United Provinces.
NP Muslim League Redeploy: Most of the Muslim League Activists can’t move since you need to leave numbers equal to the Population of the space. In the end, the only valid move is to take the Activist from Bombay (non-Muslim space) and move it to Punjab (so that two ML Activists outnumber the one Congress Activist there).
Revolutionaries Redeploy: I move two Guerillas from East Bengal and move one to West Bengal and one to Madras Presidency. Then I have 2 Guerillas apiece in each of those three Provinces.
Reset:
The Protest in Punjab is removed. All Guerillas and Activists flip to their Inactive sides. Unity and Restraint are set to 3 (since 3 Campaign cards left in deck). All Factions are eligible.
SCORES SO FAR:
Muslim League: 3, One Base and Passive Opposition in Punjab; +1 from start/-12 from Victory
Indian National Congress: 4, Hyderabad, Punjab, and Gujurat at Passive Opp; 0 from start/-17 to victory
Revolutionaries: 3, All Bases, no Unrest; 0 from start/-12 from Victory
British Raj: 29, Control 13 + Support 16; +5 from start/-10 from Victory
