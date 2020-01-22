Recommend
Uffz Werner Stoltz Combat Diary
Tony O'Sullivan
-
Hi Greg,
This is my entry for the Interceptor Ace Online Tournament. When I started my pilot, I recorded every die roll for the 3 months, and as I did, I realised that a narrative could easily be built around the results of those die rolls. This game just lends itself to producing a story about the German fighter pilots in the summer of 1943.
I apologise that it is a bit long but I hope you will indulge me.
Uffz Werner Stoltz, III/JG26, flying Fw190's out of Wevelgem (starting with Reflexes and Parachute skills)
1 June 1943
Unteroffizier Werner Stoltz stared ahead at the wall behind the Kommandant. He was standing ramrod straight as the Kommandant flicked through a folder of papers.
“You’ve come straight from flight school?” “Jawohl, Herr Kommandant!”
“You graduated 17th out of how many students?” “37, Herr Kommandant!”
“Hmmm”, he replied. “How many hours do you have on 190’s?” “19 and a half, Herr Kommandant!”
“That’s more than most. How did you get the extra time?” “My friend Anton arranged it.”
“Redding? Ah, I see, he graduated first. The higher graduates usually get more time in the air”. He smiled and continued to look though the papers.
“Where did he get sent?” “The Eastern Front, Herr Kommandant!”
“Yes, they always get the better pilots. Luftwaffe High Command still thinks of the Western Front as a backwater. There are also rumours of a new offensive in the East. So, plenty of opportunities for new fighter pilots.” He smiled again.
The Kommandant stood up and looked at Werner. “Don’t be fooled, Stoltz. This is not a backwater. The Americans are brave and are learning fast. Their Viermots are tough and difficult to shoot down. Their defensive fire is tremendous. They still believe that they don’t need escorts but that will change. I’m going to give you Schmidt as your wingman. He’s an experienced pilot. Listen to him. Learn from him. He will keep you alive. We have a spare A-4 for you. Make sure you look after it. Inspect it closely. Look at every rivet and bolt and panel. Make it your girlfriend, give it a name, and think of nothing else. We’ll be back in action soon. Dismissed!”
3 June 1943
Two days later, Werner was sitting in the cockpit of his plane. The sun was shining and it was warm. Despite being at immediate readiness, he was thinking of Klara and when they last went on a picnic in a park in Berlin. It all seemed so long ago.
Suddenly his earphones crackled. “Alarm! Alarm! Raid detected. Somewhere in central France! Immediate Readiness fighters take off and rendezvous at Radio Beacon Emil. Altitude 6500 metres.”
Raid 1 – Le Mans – Weather Good
Werner stood in a line waiting to talk to the Gruppe Intelligence Officer (IO). Schmidt was standing with him. The IO looked up and said “Next!” Werner and Schmidt sat in the chairs next to the IO’s desk.
“What happened? You know, I had five Reichmarks on you being shot down.” He smiled.
“Sir, I’d like to put in a claim for two B17’s destroyed.” The IO stared at Werner and then looked at Schmidt who nodded his head. The IO returned to Werner. “Tell me your story.”
“The ground controllers put us in a position for an up sun attack. My first shots hit a B17 which already had some flak damage. The cannon shells hit the port wing and engines. At first there was no return fire. I came around again and hit the port wing and engines again. I had to press my pass closer and fired again. The port wing collapsed and the B17 went down. My 190 was only hit on the wing. I circled around again for another pass and selected another B17 which was also flak damaged. I hit the port wing and continued in. I fired again and the B17 exploded. This time the return fire was much more intense. I was hit across my airframe and my weapons stopped working. Schmidt then said we should head home.”
The IO finished scribbling down his notes of the encounter. “Good. How is your aircraft? Much damage?” Werner looked at the floor. “The ground crew say it’s a write-off. I’ll need a new one.”
“You’ll have to answer to the Kommandant about that. It’s just as well we have plenty of spare A-4’s. Go and have a drink and get some rest. Make sure you’re on parade tomorrow morning. The Kommandant will want to present your Iron Crosses.”
Results Raid 1 - 2 B17 kills - EK2, EK1 - 2 Prestige Points - Fw190 written off
6 June 1943
Werner had been circling the Radio Beacon for 10 minutes now. The ground controllers were confused about the direction of the raid, and Werner’s concentration was slipping. Finally a voice came across his headset. “The target is Hamburg, repeat, Hamburg. Proceed to Hamburg where you will pick up the Americans at 6000 metres.”
Raid 2 – Hamburg – Weather Good
The IO shouted at Werner. “Where the hell have you been?”
“I was shot down near Hamburg. Didn’t Schmidt tell you?”
“Yes – but he wasn’t sure you survived. He said you were on fire. Tell me what happened.”
“When we finally picked up the raid, I got into position and selected a B17. My first burst hit across his port wing, controls and engines. I pressed in and hit him again. I circled around for another pass and hit his port wing again. Then all of a sudden I was on fire. I bailed out alright and landed near a road. I hitched a lift back to base. I didn’t see what happened to the B17 but it was in a bad way.”
The IO finished writing. “It’s a close call – no doubt. I’m sorry we can’t confirm that B17. You didn’t see what happened to it and Schmidt didn’t see it as he was looking for you. It’s just as well you did some practice parachute jumps. We’ll stand you down for a couple of days to allow you to recover. Make sure you get a good rest. No late nights! And get another aircraft from dispersal.”
Results Raid 2 - 1 B17 unconfirmed - Fw190 Shot Down – pilot safe – misses next sortie
13 June 1943
Werner stared in awe at the armada below him to his left. The number of Viermots that the Americans were able to send was growing daily. The Gruppe leader chose which pulk to attack and Werner dived towards the B17’s.
Raid 3 – Le Mans – Weather Good
The IO stared at Werner. “Alright, can you tell me this story again because I don’t believe it.”
“I lined up a B17 and hit one of its engines. I closed in and got a good group of hits on his port wing. Several bullets went through my airframe. I came around again and then my MG151’s jammed. I only had the MG17’s left. I fired but missed. Getting closer, I fired again and hit his port engines. Another bullet hit my engine. I was determined to get him and circled again. I hit his port engines – again – and then he hit my engine - again. There was lots of smoke and a bit of oil on my windscreen. I continued to hit him with the MG’s and his port wing broke off. I took another hit to the engine and the landing gear, and headed home. You can check what’s left of my aircraft.”
“You shot down a B17 with just your MG’s?” “Yes.” “And you’ve written off another plane?” “Yes.”
“That makes three. At this rate you’ll be an Ace for the Americans before you’re an Ace for Germany!”
Results Raid 3 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 3) - Fw190 written off
17 June 1943
Werner was lazing in a chair beside the Immediate Readiness hut. It was far more comfortable than sitting in the cockpit. He was reading a letter telling him that the B17 he shot down four days before was confirmed. He smiled to himself. The Readiness Officer yelled out the window of the hut. “Wake up everybody and get moving. There’s a raid coming in. Looks like Hamburg again.”
Raid 4 – Hamburg – Weather Good
The IO smiled and looked up from his notes. He looked at Schmidt who nodded and then looked at Werner. “Just think – I thought you were going to be shot down on your first sortie. And now you’re an Ace! An Ace in four sorties! Unbelievable!”
Werner replied “I just keep aiming at the port wing trying to hit the fuel tanks. It seems to work. The first B17 hit me a couple of times but then it just flipped over and went down. The second one was tougher but eventually the 20mm shells did the job on the port wing. My 190 is a sieve again however.”
The IO stood up and Werner looked around. The Kommandant was smiling behind him. “I hear you’ve made Ace. Congratulations. We’ll have some drinks tonight.” The smile left his face. “But - stop destroying my planes. You’ve written off another 190. The Supply Officer is on my back. Don’t push so hard.” He paused. “Anyway, as a reward, I’m going to let you have an A-4/R6 with Werfers. It should make it a bit easier for you.”
Results Raid 4 - 2 B17 kills (Total: 5) - Ace - 1 Prestige Point - Fw190 written off - Upgrade to Fw190A-4/R6 - Learn new skill – Cuban 8 Manoeuvre (AM1)
20 June 1943
Werner could always tell when a letter was from Anton by his writing style. He ripped the envelope open but just as he started to read it, the alarm sounded. Mein Gott! It was Hamburg again!
Raid 5 – Hamburg – Weather Good
The IO couldn’t stop laughing. “You’ve done it! You’ve finally done it. You’ve brought back an aircraft which can be used again! Finally!”
Werner smiled and laughed as well. He didn’t want to tell the IO that he had been a bit fool hardy and had taken his FW into close range. But it had been a calculated risk. His reflexes were razor sharp and he had hit the fuel tanks to start a fire. He would also have to talk to Schmidt about aiming the Werfers. He wasn’t sure they were worth the effort.
As he left, the IO reminded him that spare parts were in short supply and not to use his friendship with the ground crews to get his plane repaired faster.
Results Raid 5 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 6) - Fw190 – 4 hits – no scrounge - misses next sortie
28 June 1943
The letter from Anton had slightly depressed Werner. His friend was doing it tough. The accommodation and food was very basic, and they were flying every day with no rest. Anton did have 11 kills which was nearly twice that of Werner. But hadn’t Schmidt said that a kill on the Western Front was worth five on the Eastern Front? The alarm bells sounded and Werner began running to his newly repaired Fw190.
Raid 6 – Antwerp – Weather Good
It had been a tough day for the Gruppe. Five pilots were missing but two had been accounted for. The IO got off the phone. “That was Vogel. He’s alright, so only two missing now. How did you go?”
Werner looked up. “Schmidt told me to aim for the bomb bays when the raid was inbound. I did this and the results were spectacular. Both of the B17’s I hit just disappeared. The rockets seemed to work this time as well.”
The IO sat waiting for Werner to confirm what he already knew. “And I’ve written off another plane.”
The IO leaned back and smiled. “Well, someone thinks you’re doing a good job. You’ve been promoted to Unterfeldwebel. Congratulations. That should help you when dealing with the ground crew.”
Results Raid 6 - 2 B17 kills (Total: 8) - Fw190 written off - Promoted (Scrounge ability)
2 July 1943
All the Gruppe pilots were sitting in the briefing room listening to the Kommandant. Much of what he had to say was not worth remembering but one item did get their attention. Enemy fighters had recently been seen as far as Kassel and pilots were warned to remain vigilant when attacking the Viermots. As the pilots exited the room, all were deep in thought about this turn of events.
Raid 7 – Kiel – Weather Good
Werner woke up with a start. He had a splitting headache and was having trouble focussing. He was in the base hospital and had a lot of bandaging around his head. A nurse walked over to him. “You’re awake. Good. You’re very lucky. If that bullet had been one centimetre lower, you’d be in the other room.” She pointed to the sign indicating the morgue.
The Kommandant walked into the ward and over to his bed. “How are you? They’re treating you well?” “Yes Herr Kommandant.”
“Good. I see you knocked down another Viermot today. What’s that now? Nine?” “Yes.”
“And you’ve written off another 190. Six?” “Yes, but one was shot down.” “The Kommandant smiled.
“A batch of the new A-6’s has arrived. I’m going to give you one – but I want you to not push in so hard. I’ve seen this before. It doesn’t end well. Alright?” Werner nodded.
“The doctor says you’ll be in here for a week. When you get out, your new 190 will be ready. I’ve got a Wound Badge for you as well. Use the rest wisely – you won’t be getting much in the future.”
Results Raid 7 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 9) - Wound Badge - 1 Prestige Point - Fw190 written off - Upgrade to Fw190A-6 - misses next two sorties due to serious wound
12 July 1943
Werner was lying under his new plane and reading a letter from Anton. The long awaited offensive in the East had started. It seemed to be concentrating on a town called Kursk. Anton was well but the tone of the letter indicated that he was very tired. His number of kills was 18 and he’d have a Fried Egg soon. Werner read on enviously. He looked across the airfield and saw the Readiness Officer running towards him. He didn’t need to guess what he was going to say.
Raid 8 – Oschersleben – Weather Good
The Kommandant was shouting into the phone to the Supply Officer. “I don’t care how many planes he’s lost. He’s just claimed his tenth kill and he wants a new A-6/R1! Get him one as soon as possible. Yes. Yes – I’ll sign for it.” He hung up the phone and looked at Werner. “All arranged.”
He paused for a moment. “You needed two passes to destroy the B17?” Werner nodded back to the Kommandant. “Headaches still affecting your aim?” Werner nodded again. “The doctor says they should slowly go away. You’re a double Ace now - 10 kills! Get my adjutant to arrange a party. I want to present the Honour Goblet to you personally. However, no champagne for you.” He smiled as Werner saluted him.
Results Raid 8 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 10) - Ehrenpokal - 1 Prestige Point - Fw190 – 3 hits - Upgrade to Fw190A-6/R1 - Learn new skill – Chandelle manoeuvre (AM2)
16 July 1943
The scramble to get into the air had been chaotic. Werner was still tightening his harness straps as he climbed towards the rendezvous point near Kassel. He looked behind to see where Schmidt was. Suddenly, a voice came across his radio headset. “Attention. Attention. Fighters are escorting the bombers. Repeat. Enemy fighters are in the combat area!”
Raid 9 – Kassel – Weather Good
The IO looked up at Werner and Schmidt. “Ah, there you are. You’re the last back. When I heard that the bombers had fighter escorts I was worried. But it looks like the Gruppe hasn’t suffer any casualties, though Miller crash landed south of Bremen. He’s alright. How did you go?”
“I was able to get onto a B17 and shot up the airframe. I luckily hit the bomb bay and the Viermot exploded. However, return fire damaged my oxygen supply. I headed for the ground and was bounced by a P47. I used a Chandelle manoeuvre (thanks to Schmidt!) to avoid his fire and got into a good firing position. I had to let him go because of my oxygen situation. We’d moved a fair way passed Kassel and that’s why we’re late.”
The IO finished writing. “How’s your aircraft?” “A couple of hits but nothing serious.”
The IO nodded “Good. The American fighters are a worry. They’re learning their lessons and I think all their raids will soon be escorted.”
Results Raid 9 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 11) - Fw190 – 2 hits
21 July 1943
The attack by the Spitfires had come as a complete surprise to the Gruppe. Werner could see at least two FW’s going down smoking. He banked to the left and saw a Spitfire heading towards him.
The wings of the Spitfire blinked but the tracers flew wide as Werner used a Chandelle and got behind him. Werner pressed his gun button and he saw strikes across the Spitfire’s control panels and airframe. Staying behind him, Werner fired again and a thin stream of fuel started to trail behind the RAF fighter. Once again the 190’s weapons shuddered, this time with decisive results. The Spitfire flipped over and the pilot fell out. A parachute blossomed. Werner signalled to Schmidt – it was his first fighter kill.
Werner’s radio crackled into life. “Attention. Proceed to Radio Beacon Gustav to pick up the bomber stream. Altitude 5500 metres.”
Raid 10 – Oschersleben – Weather Good
The IO wasn’t really listening. Four pilots from the Gruppe had been shot down and all had been killed in action. While the ambush by the Spitfires had been devastating, it hadn’t stopped the Gruppe from attacking the bombers and Werner had been able to shoot down another B17. When Werner and Schmidt left the IO, he was staring at the wall, slowly smoking a cigarette.
Results Raid 10 - 1 B17 kill and 1 Spitfire kill (Total: 13) - Fw190 – 1 hit
25 July 1943
The letter from Klara had lifted Werner’s spirits. She was well and no major air raids had hit Berlin recently. She was studying to become a nurse and hoped to look after injured aircrew at Luftwaffe airbases. Werner finished reading the letter and started to write a reply. If he had time he might write a letter to Anton also. However, he didn’t get the time. In the distance, he heard the alarm bells begin to ring.
Raid 11 – Hannover – Weather Good
Werner and Schmidt stood in line waiting for the IO. He’d had a frustrating day. He’d been able to knock down a B17 but return fire had been accurate and had once again hit his oxygen system. He had been forced to dive towards the ground and return home early. The rest of the Gruppe had done well and there was a party that night but Werner was still feeling his frustration and left early to write letters to Klara and Anton.
Results Raid 11 - 1 B17 kill (Totals: 14) - Fw190 – 2 hits
29 July 1943
The Gruppe scramble had been expertly performed and the Gruppe leader had congratulated all pilots. All aircraft were now heading towards Oschersleben again. It looked like the Americans were really trying to wipe out the Fw190 factory there. Suddenly, Werner noticed specks moving in the distance. They couldn’t have reached the bombers yet but it quickly became apparent that these aircraft were much smaller than B17’s.
Raid 12 – Oschersleben – Weather Good
The P47 fired but Werner pulled a Chandelle and the bullets sailed past his starboard wing. He turned inside the P47 and it floated into his sights. He pressed the button. The cannon shells had a devastating effect and part of the tail unit broke away. The American pilot bailed out and his parachute deployed properly. Werner looked around but he could only see Schmidt, still faithfully behind him. He checked his fuel gauge and doing some mental calculations, realised he had to head home. While Werner had shot down one of the P47’s, they had successfully stopped the Gruppe from intercepting the bombers.
Results Raid 12 - 1 P47 kill (Total: 15) - Fw190 undamaged
2 August 1943
Werner was lying on his bed thinking about a conversation him and some other pilots had recently had with the Kommandant. He had said that Luftwaffe High Command expected all American raids to be escorted from now on. He warned them to be careful.
Raid 13 – Villacoublay – Weather Good
Werner lined up the B17 and fired his weapons. The shells exploded across the port wing and engines. He fired again and the B17 reared up and then went into a dive. The return fire was fierce and he felt his plane being hit. He looked around for the escort and suddenly a P47 was upon him. He turned and used a new manoeuvre Schmidt had taught him – an Immelmann. However, the P47 countered with a Chandelle and gained the advantage. Werner also used a Chandelle but the P47 kept moving inside him. This American was good. The P47 fired and Werner felt his aircraft shudder under the impact of the bullets. The P47 kept turning and was finally on Werner’s tail. He continued to weave and just as the American fired, Werner did a half loop. The bullets hit all over the 190 but he was now on the P47’s tail. He pressed the button and nothing happened – all his weapons had been damaged and would not work. Werner dived away and headed for home. His aircraft was barely flyable and he realised that he had been very, very lucky.
Results Raid 13 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 16) - Fw190 written off (10 hits!)
6 August 1943
Werner was catching up on some rather boring paperwork. He wasn’t at Readiness and was startled when one of the other pilots burst into his room telling him to get to his aircraft. He grabbed his flying gloves and boots and sprinted towards his plane which was being readied by the ground crew.
Raid 14 – Amiens Airfield – Weather Good
Once again the Gruppe had encountered a squadron of P47’s conducting a sweep ahead of the bombers. The sky swirled with aircraft as each tried to get on the others tail. Werner was tangling with a P47 that was proving elusive. Eventually, using his reflexes and a Chandelle, he was able to get an effective burst in and the P47 went down smoking. The sky cleared and the remaining pilots with undamaged aircraft, formed up and continued towards the bombers. Shortly, the bomber stream came into sight. They had bombed and were heading back to England. Werner selected a B17 that had been badly hit by flak. Despite his MG17’s jamming, he was able to obtain some good hits on the bomber and it started to fall away. He felt his plane shudder as some 50 calibre bullets hit it, but all seemed fine.
Suddenly, tracers whipped past his cockpit. Werner did an Immelmann but missed the attacking P47 with his burst of fire. The American got behind him and hit the 190 hard. Werner’s controls no longer responded and he bailed out. The chute opened and then it was very peaceful and quiet as he floated to the ground.
Results Raid 14 - 1 B17 kill and 1 P47 kill (Total: 18) - Fw190 Shot Down – pilot safe – misses next sortie
14 August 1943
It didn’t take Werner long to return to Wevelgem but the IO felt he needed a rest and he missed the next operation. During his break, he caught up with his letter writing to his family, Klara and Anton. He hadn’t heard from Anton for a while. With the encouragement of the Kommandant, he also put in a request to be considered for officer school but he wasn’t confident he would be accepted. As he posted his letters, he saw other pilots running towards their planes.
Raid 15 – Le Bourget – Weather Good
Werner jumped out of the truck and thanked the driver. He walked over to the briefing room and saw the IO. “You’re making a habit of this you know. Two bail outs in two missions.” The IO took out his note book and began to write. The Gruppe had easily intercepted the bombers and another B17 had fallen to Werner’s guns. However his FW had taken a hit to its control panels and as Werner tried to get away, he was set upon by a P47. Even though he damaged the P47, no matter what manoeuvre Werner tried, the American eventually moved onto his tail and hit the controls again. With his aircraft not responding, Werner had no option but to bail out which he did safely.
The IO finished writing. “I think you’re still very tired. I’m sending you to the doctor for a check-up. Let me know what he says.” Werner thanked him and headed for the hospital.
Results Raid 15 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 19) and 1 P47 damaged - Fw190 Shot Down – pilot safe – misses next sortie
21 August 1943
The doctor had given Werner a week off after he told him he was still getting the occasional headache. He tried contacting Anton but this had proved impossible. It sounded like the Russians had defeated the Kursk offensive and were making gains. The news from Sicily was also not very good. As he sat in his cockpit at Readiness, Werner began to wonder what the future would hold for him and Klara. His ground crew started shouting at him to get ready to start his engine. There was a raid coming in.
Raid 16 – Amiens Airfield – Weather Good
The nurse was bandaging his left arm when the Kommandant walked into the hospital ward. “I heard you were in here. What happened?”
“I had set a Viermot on fire when a bullet came through the perspex and hit me in the arm. It didn’t penetrate but I couldn’t use my arm. It just felt numb. Very lucky I think.”
“Yes, you were. 20 kills. Congratulations, I have a Fried Egg for you. When you’re feeling up to it, I’ll present it on parade. Until your arm is better, you’re off operations again.”
Results Raid 16 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 20) - Fw190 – 2 hits - misses next sortie due to light wound
28 August 1943
Werner was finally back on operations. The doctor had given him the all clear. A letter was waiting for him in his pigeon hole. Werner didn’t recognise the writing on the envelope. He opened it and began to read. It was from Anton’s Staffelkapitan in Russia. Anton was missing in action. No one was sure what had happened to him but he would be awarded a German Cross in Gold for 23 kills. Werner stopped reading and walked to a window. He looked across the airfield for a long time, thinking how he could do absolutely nothing to help his friend.
Raid 17 – Regensburg – Weather Good
The raid had been a very long interception for the Gruppe and in the end, Werner had not seen the bombers. They had been intercepted themselves by P47’s. Werner had been lucky enough to shoot one down and it was then a long flight back to base. He barely had any fuel left when he landed. When he finished debriefing, an orderly handed him a letter. He had been accepted into officer school and was to report to Berlin within the next week. He turned and saluted the IO and Kommandant who was standing next to him. Both returned his salute. He then walked towards his room to start packing his belongings.
Results Raid 17 - 1 B17 kill (Total: 21) - Fw190 undamaged
Summary for June to August 1943
Sorties: 17 (Bremen 8, France 6, Ruhr 2, Munich 1)
Kills: 21 (17 B17’s, 3 P47’s, 1 Spitfire)
Damaged: 1 (P47)
Unconfirmed: 1 (B17)
Fw190’s Shot down: 3
Fw190’s Written Off: 6
Gregory Smith
Pennsylvania
-
Well done sir!
A man after my own heart, flying the Fw190
Cheers, Greg
ian cowley
-
Yes a very well written narrative
