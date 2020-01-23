Spoiler (click to reveal)



Walsh 27

Hastings 22

Banyon 18

Sykes 15



If the Company would have failed in the last round, the Hastings family would certainly have won, since then Walsh family would have received three executive penalties of three points each (and missed out on two prizes). Actually the Hastings family controlled the Chairman in round 5 and could have neglected to prepare the Presidencies for the sail actions of round 6 if he had realized it at that time. The failed attempt of Sykes family to force an early Buyout left them out of meaningful scoring opportunities for the remainder of the game while the other families surpassed his early lead in prestige.



It was a great experience full of exciting deals and twists, and I thoroughly enjoyed trying to bring the Company down for once. And it created a fascinating story at that same time.

