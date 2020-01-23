Recommend
As a group of 4, a few friends and I will play John Company regularly in the next months to explore the strategies and stories it offers and the advanced scenarios. Because the first session turned out to be really fascinating to me, I decided to share it here (reconstructed from memory, so it focuses on my point of view (Sykes family)). Everyone had played the game at least once, but nobody had ever worked actively against the Company before.
If people are interested in reading more of these, please let me know, since then I might continue writing about our games. Language corrections/comments are welcome.
Round 1
Under the lead of the Hastings family, the initial plan to open trade with Hyderabad fails miserably, ejecting them from the Presidency of Bombay.
Since the President of Madras had sent all of his ships to his brother in the Presidency of Bengal (both belonging to the Sykes family) due to the economic problems in Madras, the President of Bengal had 5 ships ready to trade and decided on a risky strategy: Rolling two dice to open trade with Hyderabad and then roll another two to trade with both available regions. Both rolls succeeded, granting a profit of 21 pounds for the first years.
However, events in India brought Chaos and depression, disrupting the economy in Hyderabad and destroying 3 ships. The Chairman from Banyon family decides to pay only a single dividend to invest more into future profits while ships become more expensive.
Round 2
Four officers reach India, some of which are used for a successful campaign in Bombay while trade continues in Bengal and Hyderabad, bringing more money to the Sykes family. However, more regions of India fall into depression and the Chairman retires into the House of Commons after paying a single dividend.
With their early gains and officers available for Campaigns, the Sykes family sees an opportunity: Become Chairman and ruin the Company to prevent the other families from catching up, while hopefully vacating all offices before the Company goes down.
Round 3
So, the Sykes family decides to buy a manor instead of replenishing their writers and hands out promises for future promotions to enable their Director to become the new Chairman. The Company fails to further their military hold on India through campaigns, but the company flourishes financially despite the great Indian depression, leaving the Chairman to allocate 32 pounds.
According with the Sykes family's plan to disrupt the Company, the Chairman 'accidentally' sends 30 pounds instead of 3 pounds to the budget for military affairs, leaving no money for any dividend payout, dropping the share price to 3 pounds while making the Company pay for their soon enormous military for the foreseeable future.
While the other families are still in shock, Presidents of Sykes family and Hastings family retire to marry women from each others family for joint prestige. However, the law Treasure Reform disrupts the plans of Sykes family by redirecting plunder earned by officers to the Company's offices, potentially allowing campaigns to fund purchases and trade, ultimately increasing potential Company profits. Furthermore, the four officers of Sykes family will not send any money home to purchase manors. Events in India let Bombay and multiple other regions prosper again.
Round 4
Ten guns are bought, ready to bring havoc to India to save the Company's finances through the Treasure Reforms. However, as the Sykes Chairman still controls the flow of money and will not finance further sail actions, an agreement is made: The Sykes Chairman promises to each other family to send the money earned from campaigns to Ships Purchasing instead of Military Affairs if they campaign (since the Sykes family owns some shipyards). Despite all odds, two campaigns with five dice (against Punjab, the heart of the Mughal Empire) and four dice fail, and the families supporting the Company (let's call them the 'Pro' families) decide to break their agreement and keep their promise cubes rather than hand them back for the redirection of just 6 pounds from the last campaign.
While new funds do not reach the Presidencies, the Presidency of Bombay still contained 3 pounds, so the Pro families had sent all ships from other Presidencies to amass a fleet of 10 ships and goods. Sailing is successful and all orders in prosperous Bombay are filled, earning the Company 26 pounds. Miraculously, this is exactly enough to pay a single dividend to 6 shares after paying for all costs, calming the angry shareholders for now.
The local economies in India prosper again and the malicious Sykes Chairman retires comfortably into the House of Lords.
Round 5
With the Sykes family completely removed from any relevant offices of the Company, the Pro families focus on bringing the Company back up. However, since only the loan of 5 pounds can be allocated for now and some more unlikely military failures occur, the company can not sail enough to cover expenses. Three emergency loans and a Buyout follow, but the final campaign action by the Governor of Bengal grants enough money to prepare some offices for the last Round.
The laid-off executives retire comfortably during the distress in the Company, mostly into the House of Commons and the House of Lords. The events in India bring more prosperity and the Military Spending law is only passed because some families prefer private profits over keeping the Company afloat.
Round 6
After the bailout, with an huge standing army and an uncertain outlook, nobody dares to send writers (since they stand at risk of being directly promoted into an executive office) or to invest into the Company, leaving only two Directors. Walsh family votes Banyon family into office and receives three promotions to executive offices. Five Governorships get filled from the officers in India promising lots of taxes in these prosperous times.
The Company manages to sail in Bombay with a loan and the plunder from the previous year and funds more sailing by attacking the prospering Mughal empire with the army of Bombay which contains 15 officers and weapons.
With many open prosperous regions, suitable redirections of ships and goods and successful dice rolls, this leads to an enormous 58 gross profit, shattering any hope of Company failure. Walsh family manages to retire two executive offices and the Banyon retires their Chairman as well, leaving these final scores (which are somewhat higher due to the law Acts of Inclosure scoring factories and shipyards):
End ScoresSpoiler (click to reveal)
Walsh 27
Hastings 22
Banyon 18
Sykes 15
If the Company would have failed in the last round, the Hastings family would certainly have won, since then Walsh family would have received three executive penalties of three points each (and missed out on two prizes). Actually the Hastings family controlled the Chairman in round 5 and could have neglected to prepare the Presidencies for the sail actions of round 6 if he had realized it at that time. The failed attempt of Sykes family to force an early Buyout left them out of meaningful scoring opportunities for the remainder of the game while the other families surpassed his early lead in prestige.
It was a great experience full of exciting deals and twists, and I thoroughly enjoyed trying to bring the Company down for once. And it created a fascinating story at that same time.
Edit: Added a picture and corrected typos. Note that the picture is after events in India changed a few things that I didn't describe since they weren't relevant to the outcome.
Walsh=Purple, Hastings=Blue, Banyon=Green, Sykes=Orange
Mike Stoddart
Thanks for this. I had no idea the game could generate such interesting stories.
You mentioned "promises" a few times. Are these game mechanisms or are they verbal agreements that come from negotiations?
Andrew Newell
-
stodge wrote:You mentioned "promises" a few times. Are these game mechanisms or are they verbal agreements that come from negotiations?Promises are one of the central mechanics of John Company! So each player has a set of Family Cubes that represent things their family controls on the board. If you have unused cubes you can give them to other players as a “Promise”. Promises can be returned at will any time but you can take them back by paying the holder £2, promoting one of their cubes, or by giving the holder one of their own cubes. It’s important to get all your promises back before the game’s over though, since every one held by an opponent is worth -2vp.
I loved the recap Zakisan, and I encourage you to keep it up!
- [+] Dice rolls
stodge wrote:You mentioned "promises" a few times. Are these game mechanisms or are they verbal agreements that come from negotiations?Triskelli is exactly right. The promises serve both as easily available currency as well as leverage when making deals about the future, which is important since negotiations about the future are not binding.
This can also create an interesting social situation: A player can break an agreement about future actions at the cost of not receiving the promise cubes back; or the other player can keep the promise cube at the cost of losing out on the agreed action, which the Pro families did in Round 4 (because the action lost significance). Usually that would be frowned upon by other players and therefore happens rarely, but here it was acceptable since the Sykes were social outcasts due to their behavior against the Company (and high current score). (Note that this is only possible for one party in agreements about money and promotions since those cause the promise cubes to return automatically.)Triskelli wrote:I loved the recap Zakisan, and I encourage you to keep it up!Thanks, the next game is planned for the second weekend in February. ;-)
Steve
come read articles and talk games on therewillbe.games
- *Wow* that treasure law turned this game in a direction I did not even think was possible. That's amazing. What a game!
