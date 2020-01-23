MarkHerman wrote:

When I was young, I discovered the Bantam series of World War II memoirs. During Junior High School (now called Middle School) I read as many of these as I could get my hands on. Amongst the most memorable was ‘Brazen Chariots’ by Major Robert Crisp that told the story of the Crusader offensive from the turret of his M3 Stuart (Honey) tank in the 3 RTR. While I am not a collector, I have a vast wargame collection (almost all are punched and have been played) that has exceeded my available space, so I rarely buy new games unless the topic really appeals to me.



When I saw that a game titled ‘Brazen Chariots’ (two points for MMP marketing) I had to give it a look. It was at this time that I discovered that it was the third title in the Battalion Combat Series (hereafter BCS). Let me say that the BCS is what I call a classic hex and counter wargame that uses a refreshing take on brigade/battalion operations in World War II.



On Nov 12, 2016, at 10:52 PM, Carl Fung wrote:



... oh, and for titles, how's Brazen Chariots (after the memoir of a Brit tanker in the Crusader battle). Else Forgotten Victory, a subtitle of Humble's book.

On Sun, Nov 13, 2016 at 10:15 AM d.essig wrote:



Brazen Chariots is a good one… you win.