Recommend
35 Posts
Axis Empires: Totaler Krieg!» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Third time Lucky ! A newbie again... New Style
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
Situation
The world is facing a challenging time as countries try to recover from the Great Depression. Tension is in the air in Asia after Japan took possession of Manchuria and stationed Kwantung soldiers on border with Russia to ensure the Russians did not return and the Army ruling the Government in Tokyo. In Spain a civil war is in place with Nationalists supported by the Fascists in Berlin and the Republicans supported by the Communists in Moscow.
Spring Mar – April 1937
Hitler makes a Speech to the people, proclaiming Spain are our brothers. Mussolini fires up the Italian Fascists and moves away from Italy’s long-time Neutrality policy. The German army enlists an additional Infantry in Berlin. German shipyards ae closed. The Reichsmark supports Hitler with further political moves in Spain. The Nationalists gain control of Valencia.
Emperor Hirohito discusses the Army’s program, dismissing the Navy’s alternatives. Army recruits 2 new Inf, one more Kwantung to control Manchuria and one Colonial in Shanghai. Kwantung expands HQ in Harbin. Japanese Shipbuilders commence Yamato Battleship Production, expected completion Summer of 1941. With the Army program in place the Airforce starts construction of new planes.
Meanwhile Chamberlain is elected Great Britain’s Prime Minister after Stanley Baldwin resigned. France noticing Germans increased army also recruited one inf in Lyon.
President Franklin Roosevelt sat quietly in his kitchen. Chamberlain relaxed in London. Whilst Chiang Kei-Shek rallied the Chinese to Resist the Japanese who had taken Manchuria from them, Nat Chinese and Communist Chinese began Resistance planning.
Stalin announces that Russia will fortify its border. The Stalin line is constructed. Stalin sees no issues in Pacific needing his support. First fortress built in Leningrad. Russian inf move towards the Poland border. Stalin also orders Eastern line to be built. 2 Inf sent to the Serbian Frontier to assist, the new inf in Khabarovsk is used to build a Fortress. Too many Japanese in Manchuria.
Jap Air expected in Summer , HQ expected in May-June
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 2:51 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Jan 27, 2020 3:52 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Apr - May 1937
Dolores Ibárruri Gómez, a member of the Communist Party of Spain, climbed the steps of La Corunna town hall and proclaimed "No pasarán" , this rallied the Communists and they took the region as Republican. Hitler was not impressed and killed a fly buzzing around the office.
Spain
There was a complete Media Ban in the Far East, even CNN couldn’t get news out, the Emperor went on vacation and left Hideki Tojo in charge.
Not satisfied with the size of his army Albert Lebrun ordered more inf to be mobilised in Metz.
Europe
In China Chiang Kei-Shek was not done with his rallying of the locals, but the Communists and Nationalists and conflicting plans.
The Russians under Stalin’s orders successfully built the second Fortress this time in Minsk. Russian soldiers continued to advance to the Border.
Russia
Similarly, in the East a Fortress created in Khabarovsk, Stalin smiled at the news
East Asia
France launched the Battleship Dunkerque
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:09 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 2:50 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Summer May-June 1937
Reichswerke Hermann Göring was established and Iron Ore of low quality was turned into Steel for the ever-increasing demands of the military. Slowly but surely this Company grew to one of the largest in the world. But that is another story. This story is all about the first Generation of Panzers completed. All in violation of all Treaties signed by Germany. Hitler was very concerned and mobilised an additional inf to match the growth in France. Still no Ship Building.
In Asia Tojo put demands to China, Inner Mongolia was truly part of Manchuria. Recruitment of two new inf more Kwantung to patrol Manchuria and a small battalion in Sapporo. Nationalist Chinese succumb to the demands and Inner Mongolia is ceded. Japan sends its new Inf north to patrol Northern Island shared with Russia and Kwantung are patrolling Harbin. Japan is building its second Battleship Musashi.
Belatedly Chamberlain expands British infantry in London. With Political events occurring Chamberlain speaks of Guarantees and establishes a conference to discuss this further. Spain is main focus of the Conference and Hitler is enraged and supports the Nationalists fully. The Republicans at the conference start infighting and lose support of the West. Barcelona switches allegiance to the Nationalists. Britain expands its navy with CVL Eagle and Glory.
After the disastrous results of Negotiations regarding Inner Mongolia. Chiang again rallies the Communists and Nationalists to align. Chinese mobilisation is accelerated instead of waiting for any Limited War to breakout. New troops are delayed due to training need. Chamberlain and Roosevelt decide no need to Support Europe. Negotiations between the West and Nat Chinese stalls due to Chinese Inertia. US Shipping industry is quiet.
Stalin rolls out his Collective Security plan and shoots the ministers who planned anything else. Further mobilisation of 2 inf. Russians commence construction on BB1 Sov Soyuz in Black sea. Another Fort built in Zhmerinka.
In the East Stalin rolls out the 5 year plan. Politics not going well in the East as it instigates a Cabinet Crisis, the Cabinet resolve to go to war. Limited war breaks out in Asia
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 3:22 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 3:20 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- I enjoyed your earlier postings. But these are really excellent. Thanks again for your effort in sharing all of this.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
June – July 1937
All quiet on western front, an additional inf for Hitler
Tojo gives the order, ATTACK. Airforce is sent to Khabarovsk for support of ground units. Japense continue northwards towards Okha. KWanutng and Jap troops attack Vladivostok. 14:3 odds. City and fortress helps defenders, Airforce and HQ for attackers.4:1,Dr2 0/0 . Japanese drink Sake in Vladivostok.
Chamberlain struggling with politics in England, confliction everywhere no results.
Chinese Inertia again
Still confliction in Russia, both Europe and East.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 4:52 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 4:47 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
July- August 1937
One more inf in Germany. The Nazis are busy scheming but no action.
Airforce returns to base.
Japanese under Tojo orders move to block rail line south to prevent Russians advance in mud. Inf from Ohka advances east to mainland. Attack on Khabarovsk 15:3, defences helped by city, mud and Fortress, Attack helped by HQ. 2:1 attack. Dr1 0/0. Fort is damaged but not destroyed.
More conflicting results in Britain
Chinese Inertia
Russia builds their 5th fortress in Russia whilst in the East they stuck in mud mainly.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Looking at the image in June-July 1937, I see a couple of errors ... one rules-related, one strategic.
The rules error is this: remember that Japanese Kwantung units can't move or advance outside a Japanese Dependent unless Russia, Nat China and Com China all have a Posture of War. You need standard IJA units to move into Primary.
Kwan units can attack across a Japanese Dependent border, so Japan's seizure of Vladivostok all looks good. However (and this is the strategic error), you'll want to get used to occupying enemy cities behind the front line -- keep a garrison in Vladivostok. If you don't, then Russia could take replacement steps there and really throw a spanner in the works.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Au-Sept Autumn Season 1937
Hitler orders Rearmament! First Panzer is seen in Berlin and more inf join
. Hitler gets the Fleet Building started with the Bismarck.
The Japanese have run out of food when the Greenies place a ban on Scientific Whaling. The Colonial minister causes a Chinese Incident, and this leads to the National Chinese being encouraged to Accept the Japanese situation. Japenese shipyards continue more this time with CVL Zuha and CA Chikuma. With Mud gone the Japanese load up the old Datsun and Nissans and head to Russia. Air support is called for and arrives. 6:1 on Khabarovsk, defneders aided by city and fort, attackers aided by planes.5:1 DR2 0/1. Jap inf advance and Sake replaces Vodka on the Shelves in Khabarovsk! 10:3 on Russian inf in rough terrain. 3:1 with assistance to def rough, attackers air an HQ 4:1 DR1 0/1.
Meanwhile Chamberlain is in complete panic and orders British Rearmament. He refuses to look at the Pacific. But the shipyards are working hard Duke or York construction commenced
Chiang tries diplomacy again, but the Communists and Nationalisst are conflicting again. Roosevelt gets the Shipyard unions in line and starts construction on North Carolina BB
Stalin rushes the Five Year Plan into Europe after success in the East. But the Politburo will not listen and have Conflicting plans.
In the East Russia Rearms. In addition Inf is built to fight the Yellow Peril. Russians retreat to the hills of Machukuo and then further toward Serbia, they are on the run.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:29 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 5:54 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Sept - Oct 1937
All Quiet on Western Front again. Hitler was on a hilltop wondering what to do with Maria.
Japanese roll around a lot in the Colonies then roll across a Chinese Table they had brought home from Korea and another Chinese Incident occurred. This affected the Chinese Politics so much that Japan gained influence in Hopeh. Japanese air return to base. Japanese and Kwantung chase the fleeing Russians, Japanese infantry set up base in Khabarovsk and in Vladivostok to stop Russian replacements popping up behind the lines.
Chamberlain listened to some British Punk Bands in the Underground
Still conflicting plans in China
More Conflicting plans in Russia but 6th and final fort built.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Nov-Dec Winter 1937
Hitler calls his Generals into a room and screams a lot before sending some out side and keeping others inside, The ones inside sweat and worry. Then a machine gun is heard outside, The rebellious Generals are purged. Germans restructure the armys with combinations. Further Ship building BB Tirpitz.
Japanese are confident of victory over the Russians and press demands for Mongol Frontier. 2 new Inf join the fray. (seems incredible dice rolls) More Ship building BB Tsushima
Convoy in Sea of Japan, the first ocean voyage. Ships inf to Vladivostok
Chamberlain Negotiates with Belgium and gains influence. No Ship building as it is Pork Pie Day. But French inf reorganise and combine into larger forces.
Roosevelt passes the Cash and Carry Bill through Congress and the Senate, any one can buy weapons from USA. Capitalism is king, Colonisation referred to, but conflicting plans again. No more ships for USA.
Russian diplomats fly to Baltic States and gains influence. 2 Russian Inf steps join the growing Russian forces. In the East Stalin signs a Pact with China. Gains some new Kansu units, but politics is still conflicting, inf built
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 29, 2020 3:25 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 7:29 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Jan - Feb 1938
All Quiet on Western Front.
Japanese do little.
Western Allies do nothing, Influence on Belgium but cant activate due to Policies.
Pacific Allies do nothing Conflicting plans
Soviets also conflicting. Combo done and inf built
- [+] Dice rolls
- Not a big deal here, but German Rearmament for 1937 should have occurred before Demand: Austria. You can't legally play the latter card until Winter 1937-38 because of prereqs.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Mar- Apr 1938 Spring
Hitler wants his birth country to be united with his new home. He recruits a mountain inf as he hears the hills are alive with the sound of music!(delay). Two new inf in German cities. Austria joins Germany, except for some singing family who was last seen heading for Switzerland
Japanese Fully Mobilise for war. More slow advance for the small Japanese Army, Kwantung army remain in Inner Mongolia. Jap recruit 1 inf and 1 col inf.
The French decide to match the Rearmament of Britain and Germany, 1 inf step.
In the Pacific Rearmament of the Commonwealth occurs. Detachment placed in Townsville Australia
Russians complete the party game of European Rearmament, 1 tank and 4 inf added.
Eastern Russia continues Rearmament and gains 1 tank. Combinations build bigger army and HQ. No more running YELLS Stalin
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:35 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:24 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
oops... Thanks… I don't know how I miss that, must be the small print and my old eyes..
Redid the cards.. Ensured Purge Military performed before Demand Austria.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:36 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:25 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Apr- MAy 1937
Quiet on western front
Japanese awaits more troops. gain inf and one col inf.
Ditto Western Front again
Pacific a Detachment onto Port Moresby.
Russia does combos in Europe . Gains an inf in East
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:53 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 8:48 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
May - June 1938 Summer
In a deep dark Bunker, plans were made. I want a Paella screamed someone with a weird Moustache. So the Nationalists in Spain were supported again. This gained lots of support in Belgium and the Western Allies lost their influence. One more german inf recruited this time in Vienna.More activity in Ship building yards the Hindenburg is commenced. More success as the Nationalists took La Corunna.
Japanese are offering diplomatic overtures, they don't want a long drawn out war, Sake and Sushi for all is the cry. Ship building is active with BB Izumi commenced. Kwantung leave Mongolian Frontier and head south to Inner Mongolia. A group of Strategists meet and discuss many issues and in the end resolve to continue the war with military aid. One new Col Inf added. One additional inf created due to the right Conditions
The Western alliance are keen to work closer with the smaller nations and reaches out for a Little Entente. Recruit one new inf in Metz. Influence is gained over Hungary. No ship building, a Football match being played. 0-0 was the score apparently.
Roosevelt and Chamberlain are very concerned over Japans continued aggression, a Warning is sent.US starts building BB Washington. But after lunch more Conflicting Plans
Russia also reaches out for friends, try to form a Central Alliance. 2 Russian inf formed. Influence is Gained over Poland.In the East good Asian Diplomacy leads to the Mongols being influenced.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 29, 2020 3:35 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 29, 2020 3:20 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
June - July 1938
Lots of Sherry being sipped in Spain as the civil war ends. Italy is influenced by the Germans.
Japanese continue Diplomatic attempts. Japanese support the Nationalists so a Chinese Nationalist inf is disbanded. One additional inf created due to the right Conditions
Further Conflicting results for Western Allies.
In the East, Colonisation is considered by Conflicting plans means no results.
For the Russians further diplomacy is successful, this time in Czechoslovakia . Communists are reaching out across Europe.
Russia influences Mongols further and they activate as Russian Ally.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 29, 2020 3:57 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 29, 2020 3:35 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Situation.
There is a growing concern in Europe with a large German army growing almost daily. The presence in East Prussia concerns Poland. The French are feeling pretty safe with a sizable army of their own. The English though are feeling afraid with only the Navy to keep them safe.
In Russia they are negotiating to keep their borders safe but are building armies too. Spain civil war over with a win for Nationalists, perhaps that is the last war for this decade
Over in Asia , the Japanese have Cease fire with Russians with no fighting for quite a long time. But the Chinese do not trust them especially the ferocious Kwantung Army . America is busy making money selling arms to whomever wants them.
July - August
All quiet on Western Front. Hitler is seen taking a bubble bath in Vienna.
Japanese still negotiating with China, this entails discussing with the Strategists, who answer "Military aid", this leads to speeding up recruitment of Col inf from Mar to Feb 1939. Air support to Ulan Bator (air in storms only gives shift for hex it is in). Russian save air force for their own Units. Japan attacks Mongolia (Russian active country),Russian HQ gives support, 7:3 2:1 , one left for city, one left for storm , one left for HQ, one right for air . Great roll DR1 0/0. Step loss from Garrison as it cannot retreat. Japanese advance, Mongolia Conquered.
The Japanese drink too much Sake and DoW on Hopeh. As Hopeh not share border with Russian Country it is Western Alignment. A bad roll means little mobilisation.
Western Allie have Conflicting Plans in Europe and also Asia.
Russians have diplomatic success in Central area. Hungary this time so removes Western Influence. but conflicting results in Asia.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Aug - Sept 1938 Autumn Season
The Germans are after more Iron Ore refining capacity for Steel. The Czechs have lots of industry, they are "encouraged" to join the Father Land. 2 new inf join the German army, which the German use to train paratroopers. Ship building is active, CA Seyditz and CA Barbaros
Japanese raise fund to expand the Army . 2 new inf join the army. Ship building is in high productions Ibuki and Kurama. Japanese planes return to base. Japan air to Peiping Attack on Russian forces south of Irkutsk. 10-5 . 2:1. one left for hills, HQ cancel out, 3:2 , Dr1 0/0, cannot retreat due to HQ in battle. Kwantung attack Peiping 11:4 , 2:1 one left for city, one right for HQ, one right for air. Dr1 0/0 Jap detachment sent to Iwo Jima.
Construction on Maginot line is agree to. 3 inf for France
One fort created in MEtz. English Ship Prince of Wales
The United States instituted the Selective Training and Service Act of 1938, which required all men between the ages of 21 and 45 to register for the draft. This was the first peacetime draft in United States' history. US Shio South Dakota
Stalin orders Pre-War Production and 3 inf steps join the army. Russian infantry combine across the front, both Europe and Asia.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Sept - Oct
Quiet again Hitler sleeps.
Jap Plane returns to base. Kwantung on Peiping 11:3, one left for city, one right for HQ. Dr2 0/0
Another Fortress created in France
Bat Chinese advance to assist Hopeh, enter Peiping.
Russians quiet in Europe, madly rushing to defend Irkutsk, armor arrives
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Well I think I stuffed up trying Japanese to take Soviets, they outnumbered now.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
RasputinOz wrote:Well I think I stuffed up trying Japanese to take Soviets, they outnumbered now.Well, historically when the Japanese tried on the Soviets they got their heads handed to them.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
When Japan goes to war with Russia, the measure of their success will not only be how much ground they can take, but how much attention they can draw from Europe. If Germany does better on its map because of Japanese efforts, that will be a "win" -- but it will take a while before you know for sure.
Incidentally, it looks in one of the images that there's a fort in Irkutsk? If so, that can't be there. The Russian Vlad fort is limited to Vladivostok. Line forts would be limited to border hexes.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Oh ok I’ll check the fort . It won’t matter Japan can’t get to that city
Really not sure how the east map affects the west . The Russians have enough forces without any support from the other map . With no lines of supply only one hex at Irkutsk to attack through and not enough Japanese troops to do it .
I thought historically the Japanese didn’t go into Russia , I’ll have to read about that too
- [+] Dice rolls