- Kirk MathesUnited States
Iowa
-
Well after quite a bit of leave for a new baby, the Terran Navy once again became desperate enough to put me in charge of a small fleet of star ships.
This time, I was given a hefty list of light cruisers, destroyers, and a single scout:
DD Caleb
CL Thor
DD Beowulf
CLE Moscow
CL Bifrost
CL Asgard
DD Lancelot
DD Hercules
SC Discover
The approaching AI fleet consisted of 2 Battleships, 2 destroyers, and one light cruiser. Again, it was those battleships I knew would cause me grief.
But my brave crew saddled up anyway and set off to battle. The enemy deployed closer to us and on the right flank this time. And due to not having played in a while, the engagement took a little longer as I incorrectly entered their starting move values slower than I was supposed to.
We split into waves and approach the onslaught.
Round 1-E is where the opening volley happens. The AI Battleships used their thruster to move into a firing position. The Discover and its crew did their job admirably and absorbed a shot from one of the battleships. It just didn't do anything else... ever. Poor guys.
The rest of the battleship cobalt cannons hammered into CL Bifrost, taking it out before it had the opportunity to return fire either. A few perfect rolls on the AI side.
As this little picture shows, CL Asgard tried it's best to punish one of the battleships, but the torpedo flew like a drunken penguin. (not good) reinforcing the idea that it's tactically unsound to roll poorly.
By 1-F (not sure what I was thinking when labeling the picture), I had moved into close enough range that I could launch a real counter-attack.
With another shot flying off into the darkness of deep space(we apparantly really want to kill that darkness), we still managed to hurt one of the battleships pretty badly.
By now the AI was also close enough to unload its lasers and the cruiser's cobalt cannon. Fortunately, DD Hercules was hanging on with one hull point left, but no weapons as the focussed fire from three enemy ships disabled his only weapon.
2-B was the moment that changed the game. My second wave shows up with CL Thor and DD Beowulf launching their torpedoes straight down the throat of the Battleship that had already had its forward shields downed. It was a marvelous hit. The sky lit up with fireworks as the massive hull buckled, cracked, and then shattered in a blinding tempest of destruction that hit my DD Lancelot at just the wrong angle... The Lancelot then exploded with it, the resulting explosion just getting bigger. DD Hercules and an AI DD both got caught up in the blast and had low enough shields or health to also get destroyed. A 4-ship explosion. I haven't seen the like in all my games of this.
After that, things calm down as we start to adjust course and get turned around. (and because half the table was wiped in one move)
By 4-A, we were able to shoot again, with a couple of horrible rolls forcing Beowulf and Thor to spend more than they wanted to to finish off one more enemy DD.
On the other flank, the remaining enemy BB had its weapons fully re-charged, and was able to obliterate CLE Moscow (I hate the restricted firing arc on that thing!) Which in turn, as it also exploded, decided to get CL Asgard caught up in the blast where it had no shields left and destroy it too.
And this is where the battle ended. My remaining three ships Beowulf, Thor, and Caleb retreated off the top of the board, and we called it a loss against a second BB we had no chance of taking out any longer.
It was a good game, and it went a lot faster as I decided to not try and capture impulse by impulse during maneuver phases, and just focus on when the guns are blazing.
I have never seen more chain explosions in one game, and I love that this game has that. It's so dramatic to cheer your crew on when they destroy a high-value target, only to have those cheers turn to groans when you realize a slight tactical miscalculation. (or when the die roll just lands on the one facing you really didn't want it to).
- Brett SchallerUnited States
- Good report! I need to get this on the table again.
- Wibble the ObscureAustralia
-
Yagami 225 wrote:reinforcing the idea that it's tactically unsound to roll poorlyThe lightbulb moment that describes my lifetime playing Advanced Squad Leader
- Garrett SampsonUnited States
Camas
- Wow awesome. I'm definitely busting my game out again after reading this. Epic.
- BobUnited States
Florida
- Fantastic report, thank you for posting
